War on Gaza
War on Gaza

RCJA lauds Jordanian-drafted UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

RCJA lauds Jordanian-drafted UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire
UNGA vote on a resolution at the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in Gaza. (UN Photo)
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
  • Non-binding resolution was adopted on Friday by a large majority of member states
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan has played an active diplomatic role in mobilizing international pressure to put an end to Israel’s war on Gaza and its ongoing violations of humanitarian law, the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs told Jordan News Agency on Sunday.
Abdullah Kanaan, secretary-general of the RCJA, lauded the Jordanian-drafted UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate and continuous humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.
The non-binding resolution was adopted on Friday by a large majority of member states, with 120 votes in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions. It came as Israel launched a ground invasion and intensified its bombardment campaign, which caused a near-total telecommunications blackout in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave.
Kanaan said the resolution reflects an international will to reject the atrocities against civilians in Gaza, given the UN Security Council’s repeated failures to adopt similar resolutions calling for peace in recent weeks.
He said this collective stance can be used to build an international lobby to push Israel and its allies.
The secretary-general affirmed that the resolution reflects global hopes to establish peace for the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and to raise public awareness of the Palestinian cause amid fears that the conflict would grow into a larger regional conflict.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
AFP
  • Sunday’s celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan’s increasingly fierce attacks against Israel
Updated 29 October 2023
AP AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye marked its centenary as a post-Ottoman republic on Sunday with somewhat muted celebrations held in the shadow of Israel’s escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was front and center of day-long events that both honor the secular republic’s founder and play up the achievement of the Islamic-rooted party that has run Turkiye since 2002. 

“Our country is in safe hands, you may rest in peace,” Erdogan said after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

Erdogan led his conservative Justice and Development Party to power over the leftist Republican People’s Partyformed by Ataturk. 

He has spent much of the past decade testing the limits of Turkiye’s secular traditions as well as its ties with the West. 

These competing forces were on full display as Erdogan moved from honoring Turkiye’s past to celebrating his own government’s achievement while he was prime minister and president. 

Sunday’s celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan’s increasingly fierce attacks against Israel over its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. 

Turkish state television has also scrapped the broadcast of concerts and other festivities because of the “alarming human tragedy in Gaza.” 

Erdogan’s lifelong defense of Palestinian rights has turned him into a hero across swathes of the Muslim world. 

He announced that 1.5 million people had come out for a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Saturday that ended up drowning out national television coverage of the centenary. 

Erdogan accused the Israeli government of behaving like a “war criminal” and trying to “eradicate” Palestinians. “Israel, you are an occupier,” Erdogan declared. 

His remarks prompted Israel to announce the withdrawal of all diplomatic staff for a “re-evaluation” of relations. 

The emerging diplomatic crisis further pulled attention away from Turkiye’s birthday party and onto Erdogan’s handling of global affairs. 

Turkiye has suffered a turbulent spell of relations with Western allies since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in 2016 that he blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher. 

Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month. A Turkish diplomatic source said all Israeli diplomats had left the country by Oct. 19. 

Erdogan speaks of ushering in a new era he has dubbed “The Century of Turkiye,” with a new constitution that would uphold conservative family values. 

Topics: Turkiye

Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A leading Arab-Israeli actor faces charges including “incitement to terrorism” over her social media posts that expressed support for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, justice officials said Sunday. 

Maisa Abdel Hadi, 37, who has played in several series, films and plays, was briefly arrested earlier this month after posting a picture of an elderly Israeli woman being abducted to Gaza by the militant group. 

In her Instagram story, Abdel Hadi, who lives in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, wrote that “this lady is going for the adventure of her lifetime,” adding laughter emojis.  

Abdel Hadi also wrote “our youths are good” in an apparent reference to the man abducting the elderly woman. 

Later in the day she posted a picture of a bulldozer breaching the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel during the attack. 

“Let’s go Berlin-style,” she wrote in a caption in reference to the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. 

In addition, the actor asked friends in a WhatsApp group if they “heard the good news” about the attack, before giving details about the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and the abductions. 

With 27,000 followers on Instagram, her “stories” in which “she expressed sympathy, encouragement and support to acts of terror,” could “under the circumstances cause an act of terror to take place,” the Justice Ministry said. 

She was also charged with “identifying with a terror group.” 

According to a ministry statement, Abdel Hadi’s charges, filed at the Nazareth district court, were the 30th to be filed since the start of the war on similar cases. 

Israeli-Arabs account for about a fifth of Israel’s population.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
  • More than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as violence surges across the territory during the ongoing war in Gaza. 

More than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7. 

The ministry said three people aged 29 to 31 were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, with the incidents taking place in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, in Nablus’s Askar refugee camp and in Tubas, a town further north. The ministry did not provide further details. 

The Israeli military said that during the activity to demolish the home of a militant in Askar, “explosive devices were hurled at Israeli security forces and exchanges of fire took place with terrorists.” 

During arrests of militants in Jenin and nearby, “suspects hurled explosive devices at the forces and exchanges of fire took place with terrorists,” the army said. 

And, while carrying out “counterterrorism activity in the town of Bayt Rima, terrorists hurled Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire,” according to a statement from the army. 

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out raids on Palestinian militants there. 

Since October 7, “over 1,030 wanted suspects have been apprehended” in the West Bank, “700 of whom are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization,” the army said. 

In recent months there has also been a rise in violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians. 

On Saturday, a 40-year-old Palestinian who was harvesting his olives was killed by a settler in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, the Health Ministry said. 

Settlers said he was killed as they acted in self-defense after a clash erupted between Palestinians and members of an Israeli community nearby.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Updated 29 October 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED
  • Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said the rail network would also contribute to sustainable urban development and environmental preservation
Updated 29 October 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Egypt was looking to establish a high-speed train network that would transform the country’s connectivity, experts have revealed.

Four lines covering 2,250 km would link more than 80 Egyptian cities and extend to neighboring countries such as Libya and Sudan.

Transport specialist Ahmed Al-Sanhouri told Arab News: “Egypt recently received the first regional express train, the Desiro HC. Manufactured by Siemens, this double-decker train has a capacity of 849 passengers and will operate at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

“The train has already been tested in the German city of Krefeld. And in addition to the Desiro HC, the Velaro train is being manufactured to operate at 250 kilometers per hour. There is also the Vectron train, operating at 120 kilometers per hour, which will serve as the goods train.”

On project specifics, he said: “The first line, covering a length of 660 kilometers, will connect Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, Alamein, and Matrouh near the Egyptian-Libyan border.

“A rapid transit system, this line will link the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, serving as the foundation for a broader strategic initiative to connect North African Arab countries.

“The second line, stretching 1,100 kilometers, will link October, Aswan, and Abu Simbel. This route will enhance relationships between Egypt and Sudan while promoting development in Upper Egypt’s governorates. The line also aims to halve the travel time from Cairo to Aswan,” Al-Sanhouri added.

Urban planning professor, Shadia Mohsen, said: “This high-speed electric train network is a pioneering project that will significantly reduce travel times between governorates and create thousands of job opportunities for young people.

“The trains will connect industrial areas with seaports and modern agricultural development areas with consumption and export centers. The network will also support tourism by providing diverse travel programs and will integrate with existing airports, seaports, and roadways to offer multi-modal transportation options.

“The ministry’s tireless efforts are contributing to much-needed development corridors in the current economic landscape of Egypt,” Mohsen added.

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said the rail network would also contribute to sustainable urban development and environmental preservation.

“The network will link seaports, dry ports, and logistical centers. It will also connect raw material production areas and quarries to export ports, contributing to a reduction in environmental pollution,” Al-Wazir added.

 

Topics: Egypt high-speed train

Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
  • Thousands of civilians stormed a UN-run warehouse in Gaza, where the WFP is storing food commodities on Sunday
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Civilians in Gaza are becoming more desperate by the hour as food shortages and hunger grow in the enclave amid an Israeli bombing campaign against Hamas, the UN World Food Programme warned on Sunday.

Thousands of civilians stormed a UN-run warehouse in Gaza, where the WFP is storing food commodities.

Sunday morning’s events followed a 24-hour communication blackout and persistent access challenges that brought all WFP operations to a halt, leaving staff and partners incommunicado.

The warehouse was used to store some of the humanitarian supplies from trucks coming from Egypt ahead of distribution to displaced families.

The warehouse contained some 80 tons of mixed food commodities, mainly canned food, wheat flour and sunflower oil.

“This is a sign of people losing hope and becoming more desperate by the minute. They are hungry, isolated, and have been suffering violence and immense distress for three weeks,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP representative and country director in Palestine.

“We need a humanitarian pause to be able to reach the people in need with food, water and basic necessities, safely and effectively. Much more access is urgently needed, and the trickle of supplies needs to become a flow.”

Fuel shortages and loss of connectivity are also threatening to bring humanitarian operations to a halt, WFP warned. Without additional fuel supplies, bakeries working with WFP in the enclave are no longer operational and transporters cannot deliver food where it is needed.

WFP plans to provide food to over 1 million people who are going hungry now and requires a steady supply of food with at least 40 WFP trucks able to cross daily into Gaza in order to meet the escalating needs. 

So far, emergency food and cash assistance has reached over 635,200 people in both Gaza and the West Bank. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza UN World Food Programme (WFP)

