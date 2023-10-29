LONDON: Jordan has played an active diplomatic role in mobilizing international pressure to put an end to Israel’s war on Gaza and its ongoing violations of humanitarian law, the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs told Jordan News Agency on Sunday.
Abdullah Kanaan, secretary-general of the RCJA, lauded the Jordanian-drafted UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate and continuous humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. It also demands “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.
The non-binding resolution was adopted on Friday by a large majority of member states, with 120 votes in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions. It came as Israel launched a ground invasion and intensified its bombardment campaign, which caused a near-total telecommunications blackout in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave.
Kanaan said the resolution reflects an international will to reject the atrocities against civilians in Gaza, given the UN Security Council’s repeated failures to adopt similar resolutions calling for peace in recent weeks.
He said this collective stance can be used to build an international lobby to push Israel and its allies.
The secretary-general affirmed that the resolution reflects global hopes to establish peace for the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and to raise public awareness of the Palestinian cause amid fears that the conflict would grow into a larger regional conflict.
RCJA lauds Jordanian-drafted UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire
https://arab.news/jjmbb
RCJA lauds Jordanian-drafted UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire
- Non-binding resolution was adopted on Friday by a large majority of member states
LONDON: Jordan has played an active diplomatic role in mobilizing international pressure to put an end to Israel’s war on Gaza and its ongoing violations of humanitarian law, the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs told Jordan News Agency on Sunday.