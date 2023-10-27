Saudi, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss mobilizing UN support for Gaza

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds workshop to combat human trafficking

RIYADH: The Nation Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, an arm of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, recently organized a four-day workshop at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Conducted in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, the workshop focused on the governance of administrative data associated with human trafficking.

The experts’ primary objective was to put into practice the fundamental principles of the International Classification of Administrative Data on Trafficking in Persons.

Throughout the workshop sessions, the significance of administrative data pertaining to human trafficking was thoroughly explored, alongside the International Classification of Administrative Data related to Trafficking in Persons.

The discussions spanned the rudiments of data collection, its management, safeguarding against data breaches, and the protocols for sharing information regarding human trafficking. Attendees also delved into the processes of data analysis and presentation.

The workshop, which benefited from the expertise of international specialists from the International Organization for Migration, was attended by the head of the protection department at the organization.

The event was part of the collaborative training initiatives spearheaded by the Committee for Combating Human Trafficking Crimes and the International Organization for Migration.

It constitutes a crucial component of the ongoing project aimed at enhancing mechanisms for combating human trafficking in the Kingdom during its second phase.