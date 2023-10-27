Saudi, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss mobilizing UN support for Gaza

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.
“Within the framework of the ongoing bilateral consultation and coordination process, the two ministers discussed the importance of mobilizing support for the draft resolution submitted by Jordan to the UN General Assembly on the necessity of protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations,” the ministry said in a statement.
The two ministers also discussed intensifying communication with the international community to put pressure toward an immediate halt to the military escalation in Gaza, protect civilians, and enable the delivery of relief aid and medical equipment.
They also discussed finding a just, comprehensive and equitable solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, Safadi also held calls with his counterparts from Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan, Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares, Portugal’s Joao Gomes Cravinho, Greece’s Giorgos Gerapetritis, and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
During the calls, they discussed efforts to stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians and deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave.