You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
The airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qhhw

Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has introduced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain. 

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15. 

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbour.

The agreement aims to promote both countries as a unified tourist destination on regional and international stages. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion. 

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2.

The ACP was established in 2021 to support the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations. 

“With the addition of this new destination connecting Jeddah to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, flynas continues to strengthen its position as a globally leading low-cost airline, said Bander Al-Mohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, in a statement.  

ACP CEO Ali Rajab said: “Europe remains a pivotal market for Saudi Arabia. Building upon the successful launch of the Marseille-Jeddah route by flynas last year, the introduction of this new route to Brussels serves as a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to bolster air connectivity with Europe.” 

He added: “We are eager to continue facilitating improved access for European travelers to the Kingdom by collaborating with both local and international airlines.” 

In addition to the Bahrain and Brussels routes, flynas has unveiled a range of other destinations, especially from its upcoming operations base at Madinah Airport. 

Starting Dec. 1, the airline will launch two domestic routes from Madinah to Abha and Tabuk within Saudi Arabia.  

Internationally, the airline will also operate five new routes from Madinah to Dubai, Amman and Baghdad, as well as Istanbul and Ankara. 

This move will increase flynas’ number of routes from Madinah to 11. 

Earlier this month, the flag carrier expanded its fleet by acquiring five new Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to 56 airliners. 

Topics: Flynas

Related

flynas receives 5 new A320neo aircraft, expands fleet to 56
Business & Economy
flynas receives 5 new A320neo aircraft, expands fleet to 56

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost in second phase 

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost in second phase 
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost in second phase 

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost in second phase 
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility company ACWA Power has obtained a commercial operation certificate for the second phase of its 1,500-megawatt Sudair solar power project, as per a recent bourse filing. 

On Sunday, the company officially reported receiving the certification from the Saudi Power Procurement Co., the primary energy purchaser within the Kingdom.  

In September, ACWA Power secured a commercial operation certification for the project’s first phase, which accounted for 50 percent of the total plant capacity.

The second phase represents a 25 percent addition, meaning that with this expansion the cumulative production capacity now stands at 1,125 MW.  

Upon completion, this SR3.5 billion ($932.9 million) facility is poised to provide power to 185,000 homes and play a crucial role in offsetting approximately 2.9 million tons of annual emissions.  

Notably, the Sudair solar power project is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund with a 50 percent stake, while ACWA Power owns 35 percent of the project.

Topics: ACWA Power solar

Related

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Knowledge Economic City Co. has signed an agreement with Gulf International Bank Capital for SR3.5 billion ($933 million) in a bid to establish a real estate investment fund. 

This initiative is poised to launch the initial phase of the Islamic World District in Madinah and will span over 140,000 sq. meters, transforming the land area into a mixed-use development. 

The site will include hospitality, residential, retail, entertainment, and cultural zones, providing over 5,000 hotel keys, 743 residential apartments, plus a designated area of 24,000 sq. m. for retail shops.

GIB Capital is a subsidiary of Gulf International Bank, owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds 97.2 percent, according to the bank’s 2022 annual report.

 

Topics: Knowledge Economic City Co Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Related

Saudi Knowledge Economic City sees losses widening on rising project costs
Business & Economy
Saudi Knowledge Economic City sees losses widening on rising project costs

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
Follow

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers
  • The South American nation is the world’s biggest halal poultry and beef exporter
  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia are among the countries surveyed
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: An unprecedented survey on the needs of consumers of halal products carried out by a group of Brazilian organizations showed that 80 percent of them would like more information concerning all the stages of production, and over 90 percent take into account social responsibility and sustainability when they decide what to buy in grocery shops.

The study was conducted in September by Brazilian research company H2R Insights & Trends at the request of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce — known by the Portuguese acronym CCAB — and halal certifier Fambras Halal. Its results were presented in October during a forum on halal markets in Sao Paulo.

The research team surveyed 1,023 people aged 18 or older, 71 percent of them living in Muslim countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia — and the rest from South Africa, France, the UK and Germany.

“Our effort was to define a group of respondents who could represent the global reality of halal trade,” said Alessandra Frisso, a partner at H2R and a CCAB director.

“In the multicultural nations that we selected, there are sizable Muslim communities which are served by specialized shops.”

Ninety-five percent of the interviewees said they look for a halal certification seal on products’ packaging when they shop. More than 60 percent believe it ensures that it is a high-quality, fresh product.

Sixty percent of them believe that a halal certification demonstrates that a product has a reliable origin and was produced according to hygiene standards.

For many of those surveyed, halal certifications and the environmental, social and governance agenda are connected.

Eighty percent of them said they pay attention to companies’ adherence to ESG principles, and 42 percent prefer to buy products that provide ESG information.

“Halal processes are much older than the ESG agenda. They include not only concerns with the way food is prepared, but also with social and environmental aspects. The convergence is huge,” Frisso said.

She added that respondents want to have immediate digital access to as much information as possible regarding the products they buy.

“Most halal food production is outside the Muslim world. Reliable information has to reach Muslim consumers along with the products,” Frisso said. 

Blockchain-based solutions may be ideal to ensure products’ traceability, and adequate documentation and availability of information.

QR codes on packaging can lead the consumer to the platform on which all necessary data is provided. “That could qualify Brazilian products in the eyes of Muslim consumers,” Frisso said.

The attention Brazilians pay to Muslim consumers is not casual. The South American country is the world’s biggest halal poultry and beef exporter.

Other food and beverage products from Brazil have also reached the Islamic world, along with cosmetics.

Ali Zoghbi, vice president of Fambras Halal, told Arab News that his organization has been working over the past five years on a digital platform to ensure halal products’ traceability.

“We developed it in partnership with CCAB. The idea is to document every phase of production, from the birth of an animal to the food it eats, and also transportation and slaughter,” he said.

Not only will all documents and certificates be immediately available, but also videos showing each process.

“At the beginning of 2024, we’ll conclude work on a digital platform that gathers all products’ documentation, something that makes analysis easier and quicker by customs agents and other authorities,” Zoghbi said. The consumers’ platform will also be launched next year.

Zoghbi said Brazilian exporters already have their own systems of traceability, especially food and beverage producers. The idea is that the new platform will absorb their data and make it available to consumers.

“That will improve Brazilian products’ appeal to Muslim buyers. We’ll try to work with the government and make that system mandatory for all exporters,” he said.

Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, another major halal certifier in Brazil, told Arab News that traceability is a key requirement in global markets.

“Several countries aren’t only concerned with themes like animal welfare, but also with the religious aspect when it comes to imported goods,” he said.

Halal certifications are becoming a widely respected instrument to ensure quality, and nowadays even countries such as Japan prefer to import halal beef, he added.

“Many companies in Brazil can already offer more information and improve their communication with Muslim consumers. It’s important to take that step,” Saifi said.

The Brazilian Muslim community, estimated at 1 million people, does not have access to a well-structured halal market network despite the nation’s central role in the international halal trade, he added. “Most communities have to create their own systems of distribution. It’s a paradox,” Saifi said.

The expansion of halal certifications in non-Muslim countries may help Muslims in Brazil and other nations in the future.

“The halal system offers important solutions for mankind. It’s not only for Muslims, it’s universal,” Zoghbi said.

Topics: Brazil halal

Related

PIF’s subsidiary facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  
Business & Economy
PIF’s subsidiary facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Almost 4,000 new healthcare jobs are set to be created in Saudi Arabia after the Ministry of Investment signed eight memorandums of understanding, valued at SR4 billion ($1.07 billion), with seven international and local companies. 

These MoUs, inked during the Global Health Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, are expected to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in the sector.  

These agreements will lead to the localization of the supply chain for advanced medical devices, encompassing sensors, stents and sutures. This supply will also include prosthetics, orthopedic devices, and wound care solutions, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The report further noted that these MoUs are expected to generate 3,800 job opportunities within the Kingdom. 

At the forum, Saudi Arabia also unveiled its plan to introduce comprehensive state-funded insurance coverage for all citizens by 2026, aligning with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The National Insurance Program, as revealed by Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel during the Global Health Forum, won’t necessitate annual renewal and will ensure lifelong coverage for all citizens, reported the SPA. 

Furthermore, the scheme will not impose a specific ceiling, eliminating the need for prior approvals and streamlining the process for beneficiaries. 

In the same event, the health minister also unveiled investment opportunities in the healthcare sector, estimating a total of SR330 billion until 2030.  

Al-Jaleel added that the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will reach SR318 billion by 2030, with the private industry contributing SR145 billion.  

Meanwhile, during the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, disclosed that the government is aiming to localize between 80 percent and 90 percent of the Kingdom’s insulin needs.  

In collaboration with pharmaceutical groups Sudair and Sanofi, the National Unified Procurement Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement to commence local production of insulin in the country. 

Alkhorayef emphasized the ministry’s eagerness to attract investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.  

He noted that his ministry has registered 84 pharmaceutical factories, of which 48 are licensed by the Saudi Food and Drugs Authority, with a total investment approaching SR7 billion.  

The Kingdom currently hosts 148 licensed medical devices and equipment factories, with a total investment of approximately SR3.1 billion. 

Topics: Ministry of Investment Healthcare

Related

WHO praises Saudi Arabia’s healthcare efforts
Saudi Arabia
WHO praises Saudi Arabia’s healthcare efforts

IsDB to expand participation in IMF’s Financial Sector Assessment Program

IsDB to expand participation in IMF’s Financial Sector Assessment Program
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

IsDB to expand participation in IMF’s Financial Sector Assessment Program

IsDB to expand participation in IMF’s Financial Sector Assessment Program
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank will work closer with the International Monetary Fund on developing financial stability in its member countries, it has been announced.

According to the IsDB chairman Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, the institution is set to expand the scope of its participation in the IMF’s Financial Sector Assessment Program.

During his meeting in Riyadh with officials from the global agency, the former Saudi minister explained that this development is based on the bank’s experience with the programs in Djibouti and Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

IsDB, US EXIM Bank discuss trade financing avenues to fund development projects 
Business & Economy
IsDB, US EXIM Bank discuss trade financing avenues to fund development projects 

Latest updates

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Saudi ministry concludes Holy Qur’an competition in Indonesia
Saudi ministry concludes Holy Qur’an competition in Indonesia
ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost
ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost
At least 8,306 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7 – health ministry in Gaza
At least 8,306 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7 – health ministry in Gaza
Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital
Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.