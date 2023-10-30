You are here

Conservative MP fired after breaking ranks with UK government to call for Gaza ceasefire

Conservative MP Paul Bristow addressing the UK's House of Parliament. (Screenshot)
  • Bristow loses his job as a parliamentary private secretary
LONDON: Conservative MP Paul Bristow has been fired from his government position after he called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bristow, who was a parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, had written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging support for a “permanent” halt to the war between Israel and Hamas, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

While Sunak has publicly supported “humanitarian pauses” to allow the delivery of aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, he stopped short of supporting a ceasefire, on the grounds that Israel is entitled to defend itself.

In his letter to the prime minister, Bristow said: “A permanent ceasefire would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid (to) reach the people who need it the most.”

The MP expanded on his concerns on his Facebook page, writing: “Ordinary Palestinians are not Hamas. I struggle to see how Israel is any safer following thousands of deaths of innocent Palestinians. They should not suffer collective punishment for the crimes of Hamas.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed that Bristow had been asked to step down from his government role for making “comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.”

Bristow is the Conservative MP for Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, a constituency in which the Muslim population is almost double the national average. He co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, which was established in 2017 to highlight the “aspirations and challenges” confronting Muslim communities and acknowledge their contributions to society.

According to The Telegraph, Bristow remains steadfast in his views on the conflict in Gaza and believes in representing the concerns of the Muslim communities in his constituency.

Earlier in October, Downing Street reprimanded Conservative MP Crispin Blunt after he suggested the UK could be complicit in war crimes being committed in Gaza.

However, the wider membership of the Conservative Party has largely rallied behind the Government’s stance on the conflict, in contrast with internal disputes within the opposition Labour party, where more than a dozen shadow ministers have publicly advocated for a ceasefire.
 

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults
Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

  • Refugee Council warns that children are frequently incorrectly identified as adults by British border officials
  • Threats heightened by a new cost-cutting policy forcing two migrants to share a hotel room designed for one
LONDON: Children seeking asylum in the UK are being forced to share hotel rooms with adults as a result of the Home Office’s new “maximization” program, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The policy aims to double the capacity in hotels used to house refugees by putting two people in rooms designed for a single occupant, in an attempt to reduce the costs of accommodating migrants while their asylum requests are processed.

The Refugee Council has warned that child refugees are frequently incorrectly identified as adults at UK borders, which exposes them to serious safety risks and the dangers have been heightened by the new room-sharing policy.

The Guardian spoke to seven young asylum seekers living in Yorkshire who said they told border guards they were 16 or 17 when they arrived in the UK, but were all wrongly classified as adults by officials who recorded their ages as ranging from 22 to 26. Refugee Council workers who interviewed the young people, and verified their identity documents where available, believe mistakes were made.

Faisal, a 16-year-old who arrived in the UK in August on a small boat from Eritrea, said he was given a document that correctly noted the day and month of his birth but incorrectly stated the year as being 10 years earlier than it really was, thereby recording his age as 26.

A French-Arabic interpreter had been assigned to his case rather than a Tigrinya-speaking interpreter, and as a result Faisal said he struggled to understand what was being said to him.

“Maybe the interpreter gave them the wrong information. They made me 10 years older; I couldn’t understand it,” he told The Guardian.

Faisal said he does not feel comfortable in the shared room in an adult hotel he was sent to and has felt suicidal.

“I’m sharing with a man who’s about 30,” he added. “I feel lost. Sometimes I put my head under the bedding and cry. I miss my mom.”

Three Afghan teenagers said they had digital photos of their national identity cards that proved they were children but were unable to show them to officials at the border because their phones had been confiscated during the screening process on arrival.

The age of one of them, Mohammed, whose identification papers show he is 16, was recorded as 22 at the border.

“They put my birthday down correctly, but they put 2001 instead of 2007,” he said. “I said: ‘That’s not the right year,’ and they said, ‘Don’t worry, a case worker will sort it out for you later.’”

But Mohammed said he was unable to have the mistake corrected and was put in a hotel room with a 40-year-old man who smokes at the window, attracting the attention of hotel security guards.

It was not clear to the seven boys in Yorkshire exactly how officials at the border assessed their ages. Only one of them was aware of being given what he thought was a physical examination.

Waqas, a 16-year-old who had a photograph of his Afghan identity papers on his phone, was classified as being 22 by Home Office staff after he arrived on a small boat in September. He said they asked to open his mouth and then examined his forehead and palms.

“They gave me a piece of paper putting my age as 22. I didn’t understand it at the time because I don’t speak English,” he told The Guardian.

He was also placed in a hotel room with an adult.

“The adults in the hotel are drinking and making a lot of noise. We don’t feel safe,” he said.

The children arrived in the UK at a time of renewed political debate over the assessment of the ages of adolescents. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she is determined to crack down on incidents of adults pretending to be children when they enter the UK to get more favorable treatment.

The 2023 Illegal Migration Act proposes to introduce “scientific assessments,” including X-rays, to help determine age, and establish a new National Age Assessment Board. Officials will treat a claimant as an adult “if their physical appearance and demeanor very strongly suggests that they are significantly over 18 years of age.”

However, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has warned that the use of X-rays in this way is unethical and can be “widely inaccurate.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian it could not comment on the boys’ individual cases but added: “It’s vital that we remove incentives for adults to pretend to be children in order to remain in the UK.

“Between January 2016 and the year ending June 2021, 58 percent of asylum applicants whose age was disputed were found to be adults.”

According to the Refugee Council, however, its own age-assessment project in 2021 found that out of 233 young people who were initially identified by the Home Office as “certainly” being adults, it was later confirmed that only 6 percent actually were.
 

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Palestinian American mother and son

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Palestinian American mother and son
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Palestinian American mother and son

  • Shahin told police that Czuba her landlord was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”
JOLIET: A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son pleaded not guilty Monday following his indictment by an Illinois grand jury.
Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith.
Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”
Czuba appeared in court Monday wearing a red jail uniform, socks and slippers.
His attorney George Lenard entered the not guilty plea. Czuba did not speak, looking down at the podium as he stood before the judge in the court in Joliet, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
Lenard declined to comment to reporters after hearing.
Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds. Hundreds of people attended her son’s funeral on Oct. 16.
The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.”
Shahin asked the public to “pray for peace” and said her son was her best friend in a statement issued last week through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
The stabbings were part of rising hostility against Muslim and Jewish communities in the US since Hamas attacked Israel.

Imam of Prophet’s Mosque pledges support for Bangladesh to spread message of Islam

Imam of Prophet’s Mosque pledges support for Bangladesh to spread message of Islam
Imam of Prophet’s Mosque pledges support for Bangladesh to spread message of Islam

  • Bangladesh is building more than 500 mosques across country to spread message of Islam 
  • Mosques have wide-ranging facilities, including for imam training, religious education 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The imam of the Prophet’s Mosque on Monday pledged support for Bangladesh’s efforts to spread the message of Islam as he addressed a national imam conference in Dhaka.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi government has been working to spread the message of Islam, including by building mosques and Islamic cultural centers across the country, where more than 91 percent of its population are Muslims.  

The premier inaugurated 50 new mosques on Monday during the 2023 National Imam Conference in the Bangladeshi capital. The event was also attended by the imam of Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, Shaykh Dr. Abdullah ibn Abdur Rahman Al-Bu’ayjan, who was visiting from Madinah.  

“I believe Bangladesh has also joined the efforts of spreading the spirit and knowledge of Islam, which is currently underway under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Al-Bu’ayjan said during the conference.  

“I hope she (Hasina) will take more initiatives for spreading the message of Islam, Qur’an, and the Arabic language. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will assist in this endeavor.” 

Bangladesh will build a total of 564 mosques in different parts of the country, Hasina said, adding that 300 have so far been built.  

“Today, in the sixth phase, 50 more mosques are going to be inaugurated. These model mosques will also have the facilities for imams’ training, religious education, Islamic research, et cetera,” Hasina said, addressing the conference. “I thank the king of Saudi Arabia, the custodian of the two holy mosques, and the crown prince, as they always helped us and stood beside us.”  

She also urged all the country’s imams to “uphold the true spirit of Islam.”

Hasina said: “Islam is a religion of peace. It’s the best religion in the world. We want people to live here peacefully. We want to build a developed and prosperous nation.”  

‘Pray for our safety’: Indonesian hospital in Gaza struggles to treat surging casualties

‘Pray for our safety’: Indonesian hospital in Gaza struggles to treat surging casualties
‘Pray for our safety’: Indonesian hospital in Gaza struggles to treat surging casualties

  • Medical staff are working around the clock amid dwindling supply of medicines, blackouts 
  • At Indonesia Hospital alone, over 1,000 people have died, around 3,000 others treated for injuries 
JAKARTA: The Indonesian hospital in Gaza is struggling to help an increasing number of people wounded by Israeli airstrikes amid intensified bombardment, the nongovernmental organization that funds the facility’s infrastructure said on Monday.  

The Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, which was built from donations organized by the Jakarta-based Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, was among the first targets hit by Israeli air raids. Over 8,000 Palestinians, including more than 3,100 children, have been killed since Tel Aviv escalated bombardments following an Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.  

The facility in Beit Lahiya has been inundated with patients after over three weeks of bombing by Israeli forces and is facing a dwindling stock of medicines and limited electricity as fuel supply runs out in the densely populated enclave.  

“The medical staff has been working 24 hours to treat all the patients sent to the Indonesia Hospital,” Fikri Rofiul Haq, a MER-C volunteer at the hospital, said in a voice message shared with Arab News.  

“The Indonesia Hospital has been overwhelmed by the number of bodies delivered to the morgue so some of them have been placed outside … The number of injured is surging to the point that some of them are treated outside of the treatment rooms, in the corridors.” 

More than 1,000 people, over 60 percent of whom are children and women, have died at the Indonesia Hospital alone, Haq said, adding that the facility has also treated around 3,000 wounded patients.  

The hospital was forced to shut down some critical services last week after the generators failed, as Tel Aviv’s forces prohibited fuel from entering Gaza. People on the strip were also under a near-total communications blackout for almost 36 hours following Israeli air attacks on Friday.  

“Last Friday at 11:00 (a.m.), we were cut off from internet connection and phone services for about two days. As a result, we lost contact with the MER-C headquarters team and also media outlets,” Haq said.  

Israeli troops have reportedly started ground operations in recent days, as Tel Aviv subjected the besieged territory to the heaviest bombardment since the escalation began.  

“The last three nights have been fulminating because of the bombs from the Israeli military hitting residential homes,” Haq said. “From day to night, we can hear hundreds of explosions … Aside from the airstrikes, we can also hear ground attacks happening on the border.”  

Some ceilings of the Indonesia Hospital, located less than 5 km away from the northern Gaza border, have collapsed due to the constant air raids, Haq added.  

“We’re asking you to pray for our safety and for the safety of Gaza residents from the attacks of Israeli Zionists,” he said.

Russia says Ukraine played ‘key role’ in anti-Israel airport riot

Russia says Ukraine played ‘key role’ in anti-Israel airport riot

  • “The criminal Kyiv regime played a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act,” Russia’s foreign affairs spokeswoman said
  • The Kremlin said earlier on Monday the riot was the result of “external interference”
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of playing a “key role” in an anti-Israel riot at an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Sunday.
Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, charging onto the runway and seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.
“The criminal Kyiv regime played a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act,” Russia’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the allegations and Ukraine’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.
The Kremlin said earlier on Monday the riot was the result of “external interference” and President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of Russia’s security officials to discuss “Western attempts to divide Russian society.”
Moscow regularly blames domestic unrest on external — usually Western — interference.
Zakharova said the “promptness” and “content” of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction to the riot “are direct evidence of the information-sabotage being carried out by Kyiv’s special forces.”
On Sunday, Zelensky had said the riot was not an “isolated incident in Makhachkala, but part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, propagated by state television, pundits, and the authorities.”
Zakharova said Kyiv had used a former Russian lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, to orchestrate plans for the unrest.
Ponomarev, who fled to Ukraine and was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2019, is a vehement critic of the Kremlin and has claimed to be behind a number of anti-Moscow sabotage groups and partisan acts since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
He previously provided financial support to the Telegram channel called Utro Dagestan (Dagestan Morning) which called for protests at the airport on Sunday, the independent Sota news outlet reported.
Ponomarev did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.

