Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or for eighth time

Inter Miami team co-owner and former soccer star David Beckham, left, smiles as Inter Miami's and Argentina's national team player Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d'Or trophy from during the 67th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (AP)
Inter Miami team co-owner and former soccer star David Beckham, left, smiles as Inter Miami's and Argentina's national team player Lionel Messi receives the 2023 Ballon d'Or trophy from during the 67th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (AP)
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
  • Messi dragged Argentina to a FIFA World Cup victory that crowned his remarkable career
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
PARIS: Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in his career at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday.
Messi, 36, succeeds Karim Benzema as winner of the prize, awarded for his performances last season, when he inspired Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar.
It was his displays in the Gulf, when Messi dragged his country to a victory that crowned his remarkable career, that allowed Messi to see off stiff competition from Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in particular.
Haaland came second in the final voting, with Mbappe third and Kevin De Bruyne in fourth place.
Former Barcelona superstar Messi scored seven times at the World Cup and was named the tournament’s best player after Argentina beat France on penalties in the final in Doha.
Yet Messi, who won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, also had an underwhelming final season at Paris Saint-Germain, before leaving to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
His old PSG teammate Mbappe made his case with his remarkable performances at the World Cup, which he finished as the top scorer on eight goals after netting a hat-trick in the final for France.
Norway striker Haaland scored an incredible 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.
He and De Bruyne were among members of that City team who were nominated.



Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden
Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals

Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
  • Ruben Neves also found the net as the title holders, and current Saudi Pro League leaders, enjoyed what was ultimately a comfortable 3-0 home win over Al-Hazm
  • They are joined in the last eight by Al-Faisaly, who won 3-0 at Al-Najma, and Al-Khaleej, who squeezed past Damac at home after a penalty shootout
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves eased Al-Hilal into the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup on Monday, providing the goals in a 3-0 home victory over Al-Hazm.

In the end it was a comfortable win for the title holders. Al-Hazm, who held reigning Pro League champions Al-Ittihad to a draw in the league last Thursday, did have some dangerous moments going forward but were unable to find the right final ball.

The first half finished goalless, as although Al-Hilal began to exert more control over the game as it progressed they also struggled to create clear chances.

They finally took the lead seven minutes after the restart. When Talal Al-Absi was adjudged to have bundled over Malcom inside the area, Neves — who has been linked to a move back to the English Premier League, with Newcastle United, in the British media — stepped up to take the penalty and send the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net past the outstretched hand of a diving Aymen Dahmen.

Soon after, Gambian striker Mohammed Badamosi missed a chance to level the score. This perhaps helped persuade Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus to increase his team’s firepower. Either way, Mitrovic came off the bench midway through the half and scored twice to make it seven goals in five games for the former Fulham forward, who is doing a lot to help fans recover from the loss of the injured Neymar.

His first strike came after 79 minutes when Michael dinked the ball over Al-Hazm’s back line inside the area for Mitrovic to fire home from the right corner of the six-yard box.

If the visitors were still harboring any hopes of a comeback at this stage, four minutes later it was game over for sure. Malcom once again was fouled in the area and this time Mitrovic took the penalty, making no mistake.

Al-Hilal are joined in the last eight by Al-Faisaly, who won 3-0 at Al-Najma, and Al-Khaleej, who squeezed past Damac at home after a penalty shootout.

Both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are in action on Tuesday, with the former away to Al-Fayha, and the latter playing host to Al-Ettifaq.



Shakib says ‘talk is cheap’ as Bangladesh’s World Cup falls apart 

Shakib says ‘talk is cheap’ as Bangladesh’s World Cup falls apart 
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Shakib says ‘talk is cheap’ as Bangladesh’s World Cup falls apart 

Shakib says ‘talk is cheap’ as Bangladesh’s World Cup falls apart 
  • Bangladesh tackle Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday having lost five of their six matches 
  • Shakib was widely criticized for dashing home last week to work with his personal coach 
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan warned his players that “talk is cheap” and demanded they put words into action to rescue their battered pride at the World Cup. 

Bangladesh tackle Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday having lost five of their six matches with virtually no hope whatsoever of making the semifinals. 

“We discussed it, we had our team meetings, so we sat down, we talked about it, but we have to show it in action and that the talk is cheap when it’s not working,” said Shakib. 

“So, we’ll do it at the ground so the action can take care of it and everyone can see it. I mean, only we can change the situation of the team with our actions. So that’s what we are trying to do.” 

Like his team, Shakib has struggled in India and was widely criticized for dashing home last week to work with his personal batting coach. 

In the five matches he has played at the World Cup, the 36-year-old veteran of 245 one-day internationals has mustered just 61 runs and seven wickets. 

“There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That’s an important target I think we can set at this moment,” said Shakib. 

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the top seven teams plus hosts Pakistan will qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025. 

“We have to win. We have no other option and that’s what we would look to do,” said Shakib whose team is ninth in the 10-team World Cup table with defending champions England at the bottom. 



Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup
Updated 30 October 2023
Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq steps down amid Pakistan's poor show at World Cup
  • Haq's resignation came after media reports suggested he had a stake in a players management company
  • The reports led to conflict-of-interest allegations against Haq, prompting PCB to set up a panel for probe
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, stepped down from his post on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, amid the national side's below-par performance at the World Cup. 

Haq's resignation came after media reports suggested he had a stake in a company that contracted several Pakistan players for marketing and commercial promotions. 

In a statement shared by the PCB, Haq said he was resigning for the sake of a "transparent inquiry" into the conflict-of-interest allegations against him. 

"I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media," he was quoted as saying. 

"If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector." 

Haq was appointed chief selector of the Pakistan men's team in August 2023 and was appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month. 

The PCB earlier said it had set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team's selection process. 

The committee would submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB management in an expeditious manner, it added. 

The developments come amid Pakistan's poor performance in the ongoing World Cup. 

Pakistan are on the verge of crashing out of the ongoing World Cup in India, having lost four of their six matches. 

They face Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday and not only need to win all their remaining three matches but also hope other results go in their favor in order to reach the semifinals.



Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim

Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim

Pakistan players not affected by ‘no pay for five months’ claim
  • Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at World Cup and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday  
  • Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over contracts 
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn on Monday shrugged off claims his players haven't been paid for five months, insisting the squad was determined to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign. 

Pakistan are on the verge of a group stage exit at the tournament and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday to preserve any slim hopes of making the semi-finals. 

As well as four defeats in six games so far, Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over central contracts. 

"In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege," said Bradburn on Monday. 

"To prepare ourselves and give our best are the things that we focus on, the things within our control and there are great expectations and we're desperate to make our nation proud." 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that contracts have been sent to India and the players have signed. That should pave the way for payments to be organised, the PCB claimed. 

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bradburn said the team is hurting from their woeful World Cup where wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have been followed by defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. 

"We're in a position that we didn't want to be," said Bradburn whose team also has a poor net run-rate of -0.38. 

"We were determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. 

"That hurts the group and all we can do now is control what we can control, and that is prepare well for three remaining pool games and then allow fate to be hopefully leaning on us in terms of our semi-final hopes from there." 

Bradburn refused to criticise umpire Alex Wharf for turning down a leg-before decision against South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi off Haris Rauf with just eight runs needed for victory in the team's last game. 

A review ended up declaring the decision as "umpire's call" before South Africa pulled off a heart-stopping one-wicket win in Chennai on Friday. 

"The simple answer to that (umpire's decision) is that we try to focus on the things we can control. And look, the umpires control the game and those things are unfortunate for us, but that's part of the game." 

Bradburn said Bangladesh will be a tough challenge even though the Tigers have lost five out of six and will definitely be eliminated if they lose again on Tuesday. 

"We respect Bangladesh hugely," said Bradburn. 

Pakistan have won 33 one-dayers and lost just five against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh have won four of the teams' last six clashes. 

"They're a quality group of cricketers but we are well prepared for them," said Bradburn. 



Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Updated 30 October 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
  • Fans treated to thrilling performances on event’s penultimate day
  • Tomorrow’s grand finale will see 3 Saudi Muay Thai fighters take on the competition
Updated 30 October 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA

RIYADH: The penultimate day of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games was a spectacle to behold as fans were treated to thrilling performances in Kendo, Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Savate.

The Saudi Muay Thai team left an indelible mark with nine contenders stepping into the ring, three of which will continue in their respective weight divisions tomorrow.

In the Savate arena, three champions were crowned with gold medals today. Meanwhile, the quarterfinal rounds for the remaining men’s and women’s Savate Combat and Assaut categories concluded, setting the stage for tomorrow’s much-anticipated finals.

On a neighboring field of play, Taekwondo captivated spectators with the Mixed Pair Poomsae finals, while Kendo enthralled with its Mixed Individual Wheelchair finals.

The day culminated in the distribution of six gold medals, with Taekwondo adding one, Kendo two and Savate three. As we approach the Games’ grand finale, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have emerged as front-runners in the gold medal count, boasting 21, 12, and nine medals, respectively. Notably, Ukraine has the highest number of podium finishes, boasting 49.
Savate

The French martial art of Savate merges European boxing techniques with fluid kicks. Savate’s Assaut discipline emphasizes controlled, technical strikes, while the Combat division allows full-contact, power-driven blows. Savate’s third discipline, Canne de Combat, incorporates a wooden cane in a strategic, dance-like combat sequence.

Medhi Louis Laurent of France triumphed in the Men’s -60 kg Assaut championship, securing a 5-0 win over Khalid Bouguarne from Morocco.

In the women’s division, France’s Nina Bergandi dominated the -52 kg Assaut category, securing a 5-0 win against Japan’s Mariko Hara.

The mixed individual Wheelchair Canne de Combat came to a conclusive end with Independent Neutral Athlete Sebastien Pilot beating Korea’s Eunsuk Lee with a final score of 3-0. Bronze was awarded to Lindy Ursula Bhantooa of Mauritius.

Men’s and women’s individual Assaut and Combat will continue tomorrow with the conclusions of the remaining weight divisions. Moreover, the Mixed Team Canne de Combat will begin tomorrow at 12 p.m. and conclude with gold medal competitions at 3:25 p.m.
Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art known for its dynamic kicks. Its Poomsae discipline encompasses choreographed defense-and-attack patterns, while Kyorugi involves full-contact sparring bouts. Both divisions showcase the art’s depth and athleticism.

Today, the mixed pair Poomsae finals witnessed a stellar performance by Korea’s S. Park and K. Song, who dominated the event. With a technical skill score of 5.460 and a presentation score of 3.560, they secured an outstanding grand total of 9.020.

Fans also witnesses the men’s and women’s individual Poomsae semifinal events today. Concurrently, the Mixed Kyorugi Team made strides in their semifinal matches. With the anticipation building, both individual and team competitors are poised for their championship clashes tomorrow.
Muay Thai

Muay Thai, often called the “Art of Eight Limbs,” is a revered Thai martial art encompassing punches, kicks, and elbow and knee strikes. Originating from ancient battlefield tactics, Muay Thai has evolved into a globally recognized sport and form of self-defense.

Today, the men’s and women’s Muay Thai weight divisions delivered thrilling semifinal matches. The stage is now set for tomorrow’s climactic championships.
Kendo

Kendo, often called the “way of the sword,” is not just a physical combat sport, but also a spiritual art of self-improvement. During individual competitions and demonstrations, kendoka showcase not only their prowess with the bamboo sword, but also their personal growth, discipline and dedication to the ancient martial art. The results reveal a tapestry of unique styles and techniques, reflecting the individual journey each athlete undertakes in their pursuit of mastery.

In Kendo’s individual men’s category, Kenshiro Matsuzaki of Japan emerged victorious, narrowly beating his compatriot Keita Hoshiko with a final score of 1-0.

In the women’s individual category, Japan’s Maika Senoo secured a first place finish with a 1-0 win against compatriot Moeko Takahashi.

Kendo’s Demonstration and Team Exhibitions will take center stage on the closing day of the Games. Audiences can view mesmerizing performances spanning Masters’ Demonstrations, Kendo Kata, Korean Bonkuk Kumbub, Iaido and Jodo.



