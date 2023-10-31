You are here

UAE, UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Gaza
UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met his UK counterpart James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
UAE, UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Gaza
  • Officials looked at international efforts to de-escalate violence in the Gaza Strip
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met his UK counterpart James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The officials looked at international efforts to de-escalate violence in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure a sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

They emphasized the importance of coordinating regional and global efforts to meet the needs of affected civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the importance of the international community boosting its efforts to end extremism and acting against escalating violence in the region.

The two ministers also looked at economic and trade cooperation between their countries, as well as the deep-rooted ties they share across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, the minister of state for international cooperation, and Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the minister of economy.
 

UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is `matter of life and death' for millions of Palestinians
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is `matter of life and death' for millions of Palestinians
  • According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66 percent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the UN humanitarian office said
Updated 31 October 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.
Philippe Lazzarini warned that a further breakdown of civil order following the looting of the agency’s warehouses by Palestinians searching for food and other aid “will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest UN agency in Gaza to continue operating.”
Briefings to the Security Council by Lazzarini, the head of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and a senior UN humanitarian official painted a dire picture of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza 23 days after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and its ongoing retaliatory military action aimed at “obliterating” the militant group, which controls Gaza.
According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66 percent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the UN humanitarian office said.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell that toll includes over 3,400 children killed and more than 6,300 injured. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” she said.
Lazzarini said:. “This surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019.” And he stressed: “This cannot be `collateral damage.’”
Many speakers at the council meeting denounced Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attacks on Israel that killed over 1,400 people, and urged the release of some 230 hostages taken to Gaza by the militants. But virtually every speaker also stressed that Israel is obligated under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and their essentials for life including hospitals, schools and other infrastructure – and Israel was criticized for cutting off food, water, fuel and medicine to Gaza and cutting communications for several days.
Lazzarini said “the handful of convoys” allowed into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt in recent days “is nothing compared to the needs of over 2 million people trapped in Gaza.”
“The system in place to allow aid into Gaza is geared to fail,” he said, “unless there is political will to make the flow of supplies meaningful, matching the unprecedented humanitarian needs.”
The commissioner-general of the UN agency known as UNRWA said there is no safe place anywhere in Gaza, warning that basic services are crumbling, medicine, food, water and fuel are running out, and the streets “have started overflowing with sewage, which will cause a massive health hazard very soon.”
UNICEF oversees water and sanitation issues for the UN, and Russell warned that “the lack of clean water and safe sanitation is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe.”
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the divided Security Council – which has rejected four resolutions that would have responded to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the ongoing war – to come together, saying “the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing more dire by the day.”
Stressing that all innocent civilians must be protected, she said the council must call “for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, address the immense humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, affirm Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism, and remind all actors that international humanitarian law must be respected.” She reiterated President Joe Biden’s call for humanitarian pauses to get hostages out, allow aid in, and safe passage for civilians.
“That means Hamas must not use Palestinians as human shields – an act of unthinkable cruelty and a violation of the law of war,” the US ambassador said, “and that means Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians.”
In a sign of increasing US concern at the escalating Palestinian death toll, Thomas-Greenfield told the council Biden reiterated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday “that while Israel has the right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism, it must do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law.”
“The fact that Hamas operates within and under the cover of civilians areas creates an added burden for Israel, but it does not lessen its responsibility to distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians,” she stressed.
Following the rejection of the four resolutions in the 15-member Security Council – one vetoed by the US, one vetoed by Russia and China, and two for failing to get the minimum nine “yes” votes – Arab nations went to the UN General Assembly last Friday where there are no vetoes.
The 193-member world body adopted a resolution calling for humanitarian truces leading to a cessation of hostilities by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions. Now, the 10 elected members in the 15-member Security Council are trying again to negotiate a resolution that won’t be rejected. While council resolutions are legally binding, assembly resolutions are not though they are an important barometer of world opinion.

 

Israel's economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

Israel's economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
  • If the Hamas-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon joins the war in full force, that could affect production at two other fields, including Israel’s largest, Mor said
Updated 31 October 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Just last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East, based on growing acceptance of Israel within the region.
Today, with the Israel-Hamas war in its fourth week, that vision is in tatters.
The mobilization of 360,000 reservists and the evacuation of 250,000 Israelis from their homes, according to numbers provided by the Israeli military, has upended many businesses. Restaurants and stores have emptied. Airlines have canceled most flights to Israel, and tourists have called off trips. A main natural gas field has been shut down, farms have been destroyed for lack of workers and businesses have furloughed tens of thousands of workers.
Israel has vowed to crush the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas group, which killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel. Israeli airstrikes have flattened entire neighborhoods in Gaza and killed more than 8,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

People who were attending a demonstration calling for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, take cover as warning sirens sound of an incoming rocket attack in Tel Aviv on October 28, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

Israel’s economy bounced back after previous wars with Hamas, but this round could last longer, possibly months, because the military’s self-declared mission is to end Hamas rule, not just contain the militants.
Escalation of the conflict is a tangible threat. Israel is already engaged in low-level fighting on three additional fronts – Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria. A long and possibly multi-front conflict could make it more difficult for the economy to recover than in the past. And even before the war, Israel’s economy was smarting from Netanyahu’s controversial proposal to weaken the judiciary.
Israel’s Finance Ministry has presented an economic aid plan that includes $1 billion in grants for businesses hurt by the war. Critics say it doesn’t go far enough and have demanded the redirection of some of the billions of dollars allocated to pet projects of ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties under coalition agreements.
This week, a group of 300 leading economists called on Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “come to your senses!”
“The grave blow that Israel was dealt requires a fundamental change in national priorities and a massive rechanneling of funds to deal with war damage, aid to victims, and the rehabilitation of the economy,” they said in a letter, predicting wartime expenses would soar into the billions of dollars.
They urged Netanyahu and Smotrich to “immediately suspend funding to any activities that are not crucial to the wartime effort and the rehabilitation of the economy — and first and foremost, funds budgeted for coalition agreements.”
Smotrich, leader of a pro-settler party, told Israel’s Army Radio last week that “whatever doesn’t involve the wartime effort and the state’s resilience will be halted.” But skepticism remains.
Financial barometers paint a bleak picture. The local currency, the shekel, has reached a 14-year low, while the benchmark stock index is down about 10 percent this year. The tech industry, the engine of Israel’s economic growth, started bleeding even before the war began.
Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P all warned in recent days that an escalation of the conflict could result in a downgrade of Israel’s sovereign debt rating.
Israel’s central bank has cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.3 percent from 3 percent — assuming the fighting is contained in the country’s south.
The central bank has earmarked $30 billion to shore up the shekel. At a news briefing this week, central bank Gov. Amir Yaron emphasized the resilience of an economy that he characterized as “robust and stable.”
“The Israeli economy knew how to recover from difficult periods in the past and return rapidly to prosperity, and I have no doubt that it will do so this time as well,” Yaron said.
The country entered the war with foreign exchange reserves of some $200 billion. Additionally, the Biden administration wants Congress to approve $14 billion in emergency aid for Israel, most of it military funding, in addition to the $3.8 billion it receives annually.
At the start of the war, Israel ordered Chevron to halt production at the Tamar natural gas field to lower the vulnerability to prospective missiles. Energy expert Amit Mor estimated the shutdown could cost Israel $200 million a month in lost revenue.
If the Hamas-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon joins the war in full force, that could affect production at two other fields, including Israel’s largest, Mor said. But he doesn’t think the war would have a chilling effect on further energy exploration.
“The players are aware of the political risk. It’s existed for a long time,” he said.
Even before war broke out, Israel – an entrepreneurial dynamo with an economy rivaling countries in Western Europe — was struggling. Its coffers, once swollen by tech investments, were clobbered by the proposed judicial overhaul, which seeks to dilute the powers of the country’s courts. The government says the unelected judiciary has too much power, but supporters regard it as the most serious check on politicians’ powers. Concerns about Israel’s governance, rising inflation, and a worldwide slowdown in tech investments last year also weighed on the economy.
Investments in Israeli startups, which attracted a record $27 billion in 2021, sank by almost half last year. With investors spooked by the judicial proposal and the mass protests it sparked, investments plunged an additional 68 percent in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year, according to Israel’s Start-Up Nation Policy Institute.
With tech accounting for 48 percent of Israel’s exports, its prosperity is crucial to the economy.
The government’s Israel Innovation Authority did a pulse check of startups during the war and found that the slowdown in capital-raising, along with employees’ call-up to reserve duty, “pose a challenge to a significant number of high-tech companies,” Chief Executive Dror Bin said.
“There are companies in danger of being closed within the next few months,” Bin said.
Still, Yaron’s emphasis on the Israeli economy’s resilience has a historical basis. The Bank of Israel calculated that the 2014 war in Gaza cost the economy 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, and the 2006 war in Lebanon pared 0.5 percent, said Professor Michel Strawczynski, an economist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former director of the research department at the central bank.
“I’m expecting a big blow in the last quarter of 2023. It’s hard to say how bad, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it contracts 15 percent in annualized terms,” Strawczynski said. “But slowly, activity will resume” as economic activity pent up in wartime is released, he said.
If the war achieves its objectives, “then we will see a rebound in activity, though we don’t know when it will be,” Strawczynski said. “Things will also depend on how many fronts there are. But the important thing is length.”

 

 

Jordanian king, queen meet UN officials to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordanian king, queen meet UN officials to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
  • Meetings stressed the importance of opening crossings into Gaza to allow the flow of aid
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday met Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the Jordan News Agency reported.

King Abdullah spoke of the challenges faced by UNRWA in delivering its services in the besieged Gaza Strip. He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and provide the necessary support for the agency.

Highlighting the ongoing violence in Gaza, the king stressed the critical need for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He also spoke of allowing international humanitarian organizations to carry out their operations without impediment, underscoring the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan also attended the meeting.

Jordan's Queen Rania with UNICEF representatives in Amman. (Petra)

Meanwhile, Queen Rania met senior UNICEF representatives to explore the devastating impact of the violence on Palestinian children.

Queen Rania, who is UNICEF’s first eminent advocate for children, was briefed about the violence and violations of children’s rights in the Palestinian enclave.

UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director of Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations Ted Chaiban discussed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to enable a sustained flow of humanitarian aid.

Chaiban made an appeal for the safeguarding of civilian infrastructure, upholding the principles of international humanitarian law. He further emphasized the urgent need for patients in life-threatening conditions in Gaza to access vital healthcare services.

UNICEF has been providing water to 1 million people in Gaza over the last three weeks. However, it can supply less than three liters per person daily, a significant shortfall from the standard minimum of 15 liters.

Chaiban explained that the lack of water and food, coupled with overcrowding, presented a potential threat of water-borne disease outbreaks.

UNICEF has only been able to deliver 20 trucks through the Rafah Crossing since the start of the violence, carrying emergency medical supplies, water, and sanitary and hygiene supplies.

Chaiban told Queen Rania that UNICEF was trying to boost the number of aid trucks in Gaza, highlighting that “the UN has said that 100 trucks are needed to go in daily to sustain humanitarian efforts and operations.”
 

Iran arrests prominent lawyer at funeral of metro death teen
In this Nov. 1, 2008 photo, Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran, Iran.
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran arrests prominent lawyer at funeral of metro death teen

In this Nov. 1, 2008 photo, Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, poses for a photograph in her office in Tehran, Iran.
  • Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery”
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent lawyer and human rights defender as she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after a disputed metro incident, her husband said Monday.
The arrest of 60-year-old Nasrin Sotoudeh took place Sunday in Tehran during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garawand, who died a day earlier after nearly a month in intensive care.
Sotoudeh, who was awarded the European Parliament’s 2012 Sakharov prize for her human rights work, has been arrested several times in recent years.
“My wife was arrested during the funeral of Armita Garawand along with others,” Reza Khandan, Sotoudeh’s husband, told AFP, saying she was “violently beaten” during the arrest.
The teenager had been taken to Tehran’s Fajr Hospital on October 1 after an incident on the metro which left her in a coma, with sharply diverging views over how she was injured.
She died just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian Kurd, who was arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict women’s dress code in an incident that sparked mass protests.
Local Fars news agency said Sotoudeh “had been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities” for “not wearing a headscarf” and “disturbing the society’s mental security.”
Covering the neck and head in public has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.
Women have been increasingly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code since months-long demonstrations which erupted in September last year following Amini’s death in custody.
Amini had previously been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.
Sotoudeh herself was previously imprisoned in 2018 after defending a woman arrested for demonstrating against the compulsory headscarf in Iran.
Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery.”
Garawand’s case was first reported on October 3 by Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the Tehran metro involving Iran’s morality police.
But authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place.
Metro surveillance footage, which had been broadcast on state television, showed the unveiled teenager being evacuated after apparently fainting in a carriage.
 

 

Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters

GAZA CITY: Gaza medical chiefs are turning to volunteers to help run an emergency service buckling under Israel’s offensive as ambulances struggle to reach bomb sites past rubble-strewn roads and with ever-depleting supplies of fuel.

Medical and emergency staff have worked with little rest and are deployed in the most dangerous areas, witnessing the horror of violent death, terrible injuries, and grief.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has called on all trained paramedics to help staff hospitals and call-out teams, but though dozens have responded, the system is still in dire need of more workers, it said.

“I have not gone home since the first day of the war. I shower here, sleep here, and eat here,” said Loay Al-Astal, a volunteer emergency worker in Khan Younis, south of the enclave.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say Israeli air and artillery strikes have killed more than 8,000 people since Oct. 7.

After Israel began ground operations on Friday, many Gaza residents fear the destruction will intensify.

Israel has ordered civilians to leave the northern half of the Gaza Strip for the south but has continued an intense bombardment across the enclave, and many people are refusing to leave.

Shelling on Gaza’s main north-south road on Monday meant the enclave was all but cut in two, with any attempts to flee south risking bombardment.

The Health Ministry said 116 medical staff had been killed in the bombardment since Oct. 7, along with 18 civil emergency department rescuers.

Astal, the volunteer who had trained at university to be a paramedic but was unemployed when the war began, described an incident in which some of his colleagues had nearly been killed by an air strike that blew out the windows of their ambulance.

“The glass was smashed and some of our volunteers were wounded,” he said.

He is haunted by the memory of trying to save a woman who was buried up to her neck in rubble from an air strike. “There was a cut on her head and I rushed to treat the wound,” Astal, 33, said.

She asked him to free her from the rubble so she could find her son, but she died minutes later, still trapped, he said. “I felt bad I couldn’t save her,” he said.

‘Where should we go?’

The head of the Khan Younis ambulance service, Naseem Hassan, said the department was overwhelmed and needed trained medics. “We opened the door for volunteers and many young people answered that call and have been on duty since the war began,” he said.

Along with the bombardment, Israel has imposed a blockade on the enclave, home to 2.3 million people, cutting supplies of electricity and fuel. Limited food and medical aid deliveries have entered Gaza since last week after international pressure on Israel.

“Ambulances are about to go out of operation because we have minimal fuel left. We have problems with communications. We lose touch with the ambulances that leave here,” said volunteer driver Sari Al-Najjar.

Without reliable power supplies, many residents could not charge phones, adding to the difficulties for ambulance crews trying to locate and coordinate rescues.

Thousands of people have gathered at hospitals in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, many sheltering in makeshift tents hoping for some safety from the bombardment.

