Nigerian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation procedure

Nigerian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation procedure
Hasna and Hasina were transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children to study their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.
Hasna and Hasina were transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children to study their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.
Hasna and Hasina were transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children to study their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.
Hasna and Hasina were transported to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children to study their condition and consider the possibility of separating them.
  The twin girls arrived with their parents under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hussaina arrived in Saudi Arabia, where a specialized team of doctors will assess their condition and determine if an operation to separate them is feasible.

The twins touched down at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Monday night and were transported to the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital.

They arrived with their parents via a Saudi Ministry of Defense medical evacuation aircraft under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Kingdom has a long history of providing surgeries to conjoined twins at no expense.

For more than 30 years, the skilled work of surgeons with Saudi Arabia’s Conjoined Twins Separation Program has allowed children to enjoy healthy, normal and independent lives, making the Kingdom a world leader in one of the most complex surgical procedures in modern medicine.

Earlier this month, Saudi surgical teams carried out a successful 16-hour operation to separate Tanzanian twins.

Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah extended his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership for supporting the program, which he described as embodying Saudi medical excellence.

Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yahaya Lawal told Arab News: “Twins Hassana and Hussaina arrived in Riyadh from Nigeria on board an air ambulance dispatched by the Kingdom for the complex surgical operation at the KASCH. The twins, aged 25 months, were accompanied by their parents. I along with officials from KSrelief as well as a medical team received the conjoined twins on arrival in Riyadh.”

The ambassador expressed gratitude on behalf of all Nigerians to the king, crown prince and people of Saudi Arabia for their kindness and generosity.

He also thanked KSrelief for its humanitarian assistance to Nigeria.

Last December, another set of conjoined twins from Nigeria was brought to Riyadh and, on May 18, 2023, were successfully separated, the envoy said.

The parents of the twins also thanked the king and crown prince for the warm reception, generous hospitality and medical help.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Conjoined Twins Program

Putting the spotlight on local cuisine

Putting the spotlight on local cuisine
Putting the spotlight on local cuisine

Putting the spotlight on local cuisine
  Delivery app Lugmety brings fine dining to your living room table
Riyadh: Though the magic of fine dining was intended to take place in restaurants, Saudi-based food delivery app Lugmety is bringing the experience straight to your home.

The company was the official sponsor of InFlavour, Saudi Arabia’s top F&B event that was held in Riyadh from Oct. 29-31. Lugmety’s CEO and co-founder, Khaled El-Moselhy, told Arab News what it takes to make it in the food delivery industry.

Founded in 2017 by Faisal Sadagah and El-Moselhy, the company entered the market “in a disruptive manner,” the CEO said, by providing delivery services exclusively from fine-dining establishments and then eventually offering dishes from more accessible restaurants and chains.

“Initially, we had a lot of pushback. A lot of people said that they didn’t see the point of having fine food or fine dining at home. It was more of a thing that you go out too,” he said.

But the company grew in popularity after customers discovered they could access their favorite meals.

“The first year was just a proof of concept. It was just a website until we saw some traction and then we invested. We went all in and we invested in an app and it’s been great ever since then,” he said.

Now, the app offers much more than just restaurant deliveries, but also groceries, personal care items and features for table bookings. It has also expanded its services across the Middle East.

However, creating customized fine dining experiences is not all Lugmety is about. What sets them apart, the CEO says, is their commitment to quality delivery services, from level of control to monitoring various touch points.

He added: “It’s a vetting process. So (when delivery personnel) register, they have to come in, we interview them and we also actually train them before they’re allowed to deliver orders. Also on the same end, our partner restaurants — we also train them on the way we operate.

“It’s not a standard operating model that goes across delivery apps. We’re a bit more meticulous in the way we do things, and that helps the process, helps the end client and consumer get a quality service. And that’s, I think, the main differentiating point.”

As Riyadh grows to be a global food hub, hosting international level restaurants such as Wolfgang Puck’s Spago and the UK’s award-winning Nozomi, boasting elegant and elevated experiences for diners in the Kingdom, it seems at times that innovation can go no further.

“The marketing is going exponentially, especially in Riyadh, more than Jeddah. The fine or premium dining scene is exploding, and what you can expect to see is a lot more solutions-oriented or solutions focused on delivering these services to the fine dining (market),” El-Moselhy said.

“The F&B suppliers are focused on the mass market. I think the client behavior is shifting where they’re looking for more … focused solutions and delivering actual authentic flavors and authentic brands instead of just globalized brands.”

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic also bolstered these changes. Being stuck at home drove people to try different things instead of ordering fast food.

About 80-90 percent of Lugmety’s partners are local, which is what drove the app’s success.

“We really found that to be our calling card in this industry. It helped us support the local business, and in turn, they supported us because the word of mouth is basically what helped Lugmety grow,” he said.

In continuing their efforts to support locals, it was important for the entrepreneurs to sponsor InFlavour, a government-backed expo that plays an integral role in bridging Saudi food production ecosystems with worldwide partners.

“We are also one of the few F&B aggregators in the Kingdom that are literally bred and born through Saudi Arabia … we like to show our support and we like to be part of the future vision driving the country and driving the F&B industry,” El-Moselhy said.

“Egyptian cuisine has been around for many centuries. Lebanese cuisine is well known around the world, and great Syrian cuisine. It’s only a matter of time before Saudi cuisine is the same. And I think events like this and the explosion of F&B restaurants and F&B fine-dining will put more of a spotlight on local cuisine.”

Topics: InFlavour Expo

Saudi FM thanks Russia, Slovenia for support to UN resolution on Gaza

Saudi FM thanks Russia, Slovenia for support to UN resolution on Gaza
Saudi FM thanks Russia, Slovenia for support to UN resolution on Gaza

Saudi FM thanks Russia, Slovenia for support to UN resolution on Gaza
  The ministers discussed the international community's role to achieve an immediate ceasefire
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan praised Russia and Slovenia’s support for the United Nationals resolution issued on Friday, which called for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The minister expressed his appreciation during phone calls on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and Slovenian counterpart, Tanja Fajon, during which they discussed the crisis in Gaza.

The ministers also reviewed the latest dangerous developments in Gaza and its surroundings, in addition to discussing the international community’s role to achieve an immediate ceasefire in order to fully protect civilians, and to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

The officials also spoke about efforts to reduce military confrontations in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Faisal bin Farhan Russia Slovenia

EU, Saudi Arabia seek to bolster tertiary education ties

EU, Saudi Arabia seek to bolster tertiary education ties
EU, Saudi Arabia seek to bolster tertiary education ties

EU, Saudi Arabia seek to bolster tertiary education ties
  Opportunities available for GCC-Europe exchange students
  Erasmus+ program will bolster bilateral relations, says EU envoy
RIYADH: University students from the EU and GCC will soon be able to benefit from the former’s longstanding education exchange program.

Details of the EU’s Erasmus program was unveiled at a gathering on Monday in Riyadh, which was held in coordination with Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry. Representatives from the Kingdom’s major universities were present at the gathering.

Since its inception 35 years ago, over 13 million students have benefited from its programs. It has a budget of $27.9 billion running from 2021-2027.

Speaking at the event, EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Farnaud said: “The EU is accelerating international cooperation in the academic field, offering tremendous opportunities for young Saudi students to study and live in the EU.”

“Erasmus+ is designed to enhance two-way exchanges and also enable more Europeans to come to study in the Gulf, further bolstering our people-to-people contacts and our bilateral relations,” he added.

Several experts attended the event including from the Erasmus+ National Agency of Ireland, and representatives of leading German and Italian universities.

In May 2022, the EU introduced its Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership plan aimed at broadening its cooperation with the GCC in energy, climate change, trade and security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union (EU)

In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza

In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

In Washington, Saudi defense minister stresses need for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza
  Prince Khalid's visit comes on the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting with a senior US official on Monday.

The call comes as the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave deteriorates as Israel conducts a large military campaign against Hamas.

Meeting Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, Prince Khalid reaffirmed the Kingdom’s call to bring the fighting to a halt.

“I stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protection of civilians, allowing humanitarian aid, and resuming the peace process,” Prince Khalid wrote on X after the meeting.

The pair affirmed “the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza,” according to a readout issued by the White House, adding they emphasized the need to find a sustainable peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, building on Saudi-US efforts over recent months.

The Israeli military began moving ground troops into Gaza over the weekend, supported by air cover, amid calls to stop the fighting to allow humanitarian access and to prevent further bloodshed.

Israeli leaders have vowed to destroy Hamas after the group waged a multipronged attack inside Israel killing over 1,400, mostly civilians. Israel has spent weeks bombarding the heavily populated Gaza Strip leaving over 8,000 people, mostly civilians, dead.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected ceasefire calls on Monday, and announced the expansion of ground operations. He promised that Israel will “fight until this battle is won”.

The head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, told the Security Council that “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” and accused Israel of collectively punishing Gazans.

Last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Joe Biden shared a call on the situation in Gaza. The crown prince called on the US to work immediately to discuss ways to stop the Israeli military operations that have claimed innocent lives.

Prince Khalid and Sullivan also “affirmed the importance of deterring any state or non-state actor from seeking to expand the conflict.”

Biden’s advisor welcomed Prince Khalid, who arrived in the US capital on Monday, and his accompanying delegation and discussed “ongoing efforts to strengthen the defense partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, which for decades has served as a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence”.

On Yemen, Prince Khalid wrote: “We also discussed the Kingdom’s efforts in Yemen to end the crisis and achieve peace.” The White House said: “Mr. Sullivan welcomed the significant de-escalation of the conflict over the past year and a half and endorsed Saudi-led efforts to bring the war to a close altogether.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Prince Khalid bin Salman

‘Saudi Arabia has great food, it’s a fact,’ says world-renowned chef

‘Saudi Arabia has great food, it’s a fact,’ says world-renowned chef
'Saudi Arabia has great food, it's a fact,' says world-renowned chef

'Saudi Arabia has great food, it's a fact,' says world-renowned chef
  Legendary chef Marco Pierre White says Kingdom takes traditional dishes somewhere they've never been
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has great food. Who says so? None other than Marco Pierre White, the legendary “enfant terrible” of global gastronomy.

And he should know. In 1995, when he was 33, White became the youngest chef whose restaurant held three Michelin stars, and the first British chef to do so. He also trained culinary legends including Mario Batali, Heston Blumenthal and Gordon Ramsay.

White is in Riyadh to take part in InFlavour, the Saudi government’s trade event for the global food and beverage industry, where he cooked a risotto with saffron for an audience at the Chef Arena platform.

“The food in Saudi Arabia is deliciously simple. I always think that simple is intelligent. I don’t like overworked food,” he said.

“What I like about the food in Saudi Arabia is they feed you and make you taste everything. Therefore, you indulge and enjoy the taste and you don’t leave the table hungry … I can’t say that about a lot of restaurants in Europe.”

Sometimes the story behind a dish was the key ingredient, and Arab dishes told many stories, he said. “I think the story is more important than the recipe. Why? Because the recipe can confuse you but a story can inspire you.

“Saudi Arabia has great food, it’s a fact. We live in a world of refinement, not invention.

“When you can respect traditional methods or traditional dishes and take them somewhere they’ve never been before … that’s called genius.”

Topics: InFlavour Expo

