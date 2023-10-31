You are here

  • Home
  • Arabian Knight early 3-1 favorite for $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic; Bob Baffert goes for 5th win

Arabian Knight early 3-1 favorite for $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic; Bob Baffert goes for 5th win

Arabian Knight early 3-1 favorite for $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic; Bob Baffert goes for 5th win
Trainer Jena Antonucci gives a treat to Arcangelo ahead of the Breeders’ Cup horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yeaqh

Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

Arabian Knight early 3-1 favorite for $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic; Bob Baffert goes for 5th win

Arabian Knight early 3-1 favorite for $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic; Bob Baffert goes for 5th win
  • Arabian Knight drew the No. 12 post on Monday in the 13-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile Classic
  • Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Classic four times – all with 3-year-olds, the same age as Arabian Knight
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

PASADENA, California: Arabian Knight is the early 3-1 favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend at Santa Anita.

The two-day world championships drew 205 horses including 59 from five foreign countries to the track in Arcadia. Santa Anita is hosting for a record 11th time on the 40th anniversary of the event.

The Classic will be broadcast Saturday on NBC.

Arabian Knight drew the No. 12 post on Monday in the 13-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile Classic. Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Classic four times – all with 3-year-olds, the same age as Arabian Knight.

Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo will break from the No. 1 post as the early 7-2 second choice.

“He’s won from the one (post) before,” trainer Jena Antonucci said after the draw at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Arcangelo hasn’t been to the track the last couple mornings after an irritated left hind foot required a new shoe.

“It seems like everyone is quite stressed about this horse,” said Antonucci, already the first woman to win a Triple Crown race and the Travers this year. “We’ll be patient, always put the horse first.”

The Classic lost Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Geaux Rocket Ride last week. Mage was laid low by a fever and Geaux Rocket Ride got hurt in a workout and had surgery Sunday.

Whitney winner White Abarrio drew the No. 3 post for trainer Rick Dutrow, who has his first Breeders’ Cup runner since 2010. He won the 2005 Classic with Saint Liam. Dutrow is back after serving a 10-year suspension.

Friday’s five-race card features all 2-year-olds, with the winner of the $2 million Juvenile typically tabbed as the winter-book favorite for the Kentucky Derby.

Locked is the early 7-2 favorite for the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher. He has three entries in the field of 11, while Baffert also has three runners.

Other favorites in Friday’s races:

– Big Evs at 3-1 in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

– Tamara at 4-5 in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies.

– She Feels Pretty at 4-1 in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf.

– Ireland-bred River Tiber at 3-1 in the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

Saturday’s card features nine races with results figuring into year-end honors for Eclipse Awards.

The $4 million Turf is led by Mostahdaf, the 5-2 favorite bred in Ireland.

Idiomatic tops the 11-horse field for the $2 million Distaff. The 5-2 favorite is trained by Brad Cox.

Japan-bred Songline is the 5-2 favorite for the $2 million Mile.

Other favorites in Saturday’s races:

– Defending champion Cody’s Wish at 9-5 odds in the $1 million Dirt Mile.

– Britain-bred Inspiral at 5-2 odds in $2 million Filly & Mare Turf.

– Goodnight Olive at 6-4 odds in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint.

– Ireland-bred Live in the Dream at 9-2 odds in the $1 million Turf Sprint.

– Elite Power at 9-5 odds in the $2 million Sprint.

Topics: Horse Racing

Related

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths
Sport
As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths
Special Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks
Sport
Horse racing season set to get underway at UAE’s 5 tracks

Baseball United announces rosters for Dubai All-Star Showcase

Baseball United announces rosters for Dubai All-Star Showcase
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Baseball United announces rosters for Dubai All-Star Showcase

Baseball United announces rosters for Dubai All-Star Showcase
  • 44 of Baseball United’s recently drafted players will compete on East and West All-Star Teams on Nov. 24 and 25
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United has announced the official rosters for the league’s inaugural event — next month’s All-Star Showcase in Dubai.

Forty-four players — 22 on each team — will participate in the two-game series between the East All-Stars and West All-Stars. The event will be held on Nov. 24 at 25 at Dubai International Stadium.

“We are honored to bring many of our best players to Dubai for our first-ever professional games,” said Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO and majority owner of Baseball United. “Our All-Stars come from 16 different countries and have played at the highest levels of professional baseball. This is truly something the region has never seen. Our fans will get to witness history. It’s the perfect way to launch our league.”

Seventy-five percent of Baseball United’s All-Stars have played Major League Baseball, with others competing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization and various international leagues and tournaments.

Baseball United East All-Stars

The Baseball United East All-Stars are led by Bartolo Colon, a four-time MLB All-Star and the winningest Latin American-born pitcher in the competition’s history. Colon, who was selected 16th overall by the Karachi Monarchs in Baseball United’s inaugural draft, will be the East team’s starting pitcher on Nov. 24. When he takes the field in Dubai, he will become one of the oldest professional players in history, having turned 50 earlier this year.

The East team’s starting infield has a total of 32 years of MLB playing experience, with players from the Dominican Republic, the US, Curacao, and Venezuela.

The group includes:

First baseman, Jefry Marte, who hit 15 home runs in 88 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, and 24 home runs in Japan’s Nippon League in 2021. Marte was selected 20th overall in Baseball United’s recent draft by the Karachi Monarchs.

Second baseman, Shed Long, who was drafted out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds in 2013 and played for the Seattle Mariners as recently as 2021. Long was selected 19th overall by the Mumbai Cobras in Baseball United’s draft.

Shortstop, Andrelton Simmons, who played 11 years in the MLB and won four Gold Glove awards — two each with the Atlanta Braves and the Angels. Simmons was selected in the first round — eighth overall — in the draft by the Mumbai Cobras.

Third baseman, Pablo Sandoval, who played 14 years in the MLB and won three World Series Championships, a World Series MVP, and reached two MLB All-Star games. Sandoval had over 1,000 hits and 150 home runs during his MLB career. He was the first selection by the Falcons — one of two UAE-based Baseball United franchises — and the fourth overall pick in the draft.

The East team’s outfield is comprised of a trio of former MLB players, including:

Former MLB first-round draft pick, Dwight Smith Jr., who batted .331 with 22 home runs in the Atlantic League (Independent) this year.

Smith Jr. was selected 17th overall by Baseball United’s Wolves franchise.

Former Detroit Tigers and current Canadian National Team member, Jacob Robson, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Cobras.

Former Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels prospect, Dillon Thomas, who most recently played for the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League. Thomas was chosen 11th overall by the Falcons in the Baseball United draft.

The starting catcher for the East All-Stars is seven-year MLB veteran and Venezuelan star, Hector Sanchez. Sanchez was selected 30th overall by the Karachi Monarchs.

Retired 15-year MLB veteran, Dennis Cook, who will manage the Baseball United East All-Stars, along with co-manager, Miguel Tejada. Tejada was a six-time MLB All-Star and former American League MVP.

Baseball United West All-Stars

The Baseball United West All-Stars are captained by eight-time MLB All-Star second baseman, Robinson Cano.

Cano won a World Series Championship with the New York Yankees in 2009, and a World Baseball Classic Championship with the Dominican Republic in 2013 at which he was named MVP. Cano, who is also a co-owner of Baseball United, was selected sixth overall in the Baseball United draft by the Wolves.

Former MLB All-Star, Jair Jurrjens, will be the starting pitcher for the West All-Stars on opening night. Jurrjens, who posted double-digit wins three times for the Atlanta Braves from 2008 to 2011, was selected 10th overall by the Wolves in the Baseball United draft.

The rest of the starting infield for the Baseball United West All-Stars includes:

First baseman, Alex Liddi, who played for the Seattle Mariners from 2011 through 2013, and for the Chinatrust Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2019. He is the first player born and raised in Italy to play in the MLB and the CPBL. Liddi was selected fifth overall by the Falcons in the draft.

Shortstop, Didi Gregorius, who played 11 years in the MLB, most notably with the New York Yankees, where he hit 20 or more home runs in three straight seasons from 2016 to 2018. Gregorius was the top pick by the Wolves franchise, and third player chosen overall in the draft.

Third baseman, Brandon Laird, who played in the MLB as well as the NPB, including five years where he hit over 30 home runs for the Nippon-Ham Fighters and the Chiba Lotte Marines. Laird was selected with the 40th overall pick by the Cobras.

The starting catcher for the West All-Stars is five-year MLB veteran Wilin Rosario, who had back-to-back 20-plus home run campaigns with the Colorado Rockies in 2012 and 2013. Rosario also had back-to-back 30-plus home run seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Hanwha Eagles. Rosario was the 24th overall pick in the draft by the Wolves.

Long-time MLB coaching veteran, John McLaren, will manage the Baseball United West All-Stars, along with co-manager, Chris Sabo. Sabo was a three-time MLB All-Star, World Series Champion, and is a member of the Cincinnati Reds’ Hall of Fame.

Topics: baseball Dubai All-Star Showcase

Related

MLB Rangers, D-Backs rise from 100-loss years to baseball’s World Series
Sport
MLB Rangers, D-Backs rise from 100-loss years to baseball’s World Series
Baseball United announces new dates and format for Dubai Showcase
Sport
Baseball United announces new dates and format for Dubai Showcase

Saudi Arabia wins second place at World Combat Games

Saudi Arabia wins second place at World Combat Games
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

Saudi Arabia wins second place at World Combat Games

Saudi Arabia wins second place at World Combat Games
  • Ukraine ends first with 53 medals (21 gold), followed by Saudi Arabia with 51 (12)
  • The competition showcased variety of martial arts including Savate, Muay Thai, Taekwondo
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games ended on Monday with Ukraine coming first with 53 medals (21 gold), followed by Saudi Arabia with 51 (12), Kazakhstan with 48 (12), Independent Neutral Athletes with 18 (11), and France with 25 (10).

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, thanked the organizing committee and volunteers for making the event a success. The competition ran from Oct. 20 to 30.

In the Muay Thai men’s division, Mohamed Touizi from the UAE won the 57 kg category with Iran’s Masuod Adbolmaleki clinching the 63.5 kg division. Other winners were Morocco’s Hamza Rachid (67 kg), Independent Neutral Athlete Konstantin Shakhtarin (71 kg), Saudi Arabia’s Inad Baowaydhan (75 kg), Iraq’s Mustafa Raad Shakir Al-Tekreeti (81 kg), and Independent Neutral Athlete Gadzhi Medzhidov (91 kg).

In the women’s Muay Thai finals the winners were Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaid (45 kg), Thailand’s Nirawan Tangchio (48 kg), Slovakia’s Monika Chochlikova (51 kg), Poland’s Martyna Kierczynska (54 kg), Australia’s Bryony Soden (57 kg), Turkiye’s Kubra Kocakus (60 kg), and Australia’s Elizabeth Zoe (63.6 kg).

In Taekwondo the men’s winner was the Philippines’ Darius Venerable (9.280 points), with the women’s title taken by Korea’s Yeaeun Cha (9.280).

In the mixed Kyorugi teams Korea secured gold in a decisive 75-53 win against Morocco.

In the men’s Savate Assaut, the winner was France’s Johan Ghassiri (70 kg), while the women’s winners were from France — Rim Ridane (60 kg) and Andrea Campoverde (70 kg).

In men’s Combat, the winners were all from France — Elias Kanfouah (60 kg), Amine Feddal (70 kg), and Christopher Brugiroux (85 kg). In the women’s Combat, the winners were Bulgaria’s Aleksandra Dimitrova (52 kg), and Croatia’s Karmella Makelja (60 kg).

In the Savate 70 kg category Brian Francois, who took silver after being defeated by France’s Fanny Serena, praised the organizers for a “top-notch” competition; and that he was proud to do so well in his first combat games.

In Kendo, fans were entertained with a variety of demonstration events.

Topics: World Combat Games

Related

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Sport
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi lead gold medal count at Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Sport
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia

Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia

Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for Saudi Arabia
  • Football Australia pulled its bid on the Oct. 31 deadline after the Asian Football Confederation threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday decided against bidding for the 2034 football World Cup, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as favorite to host the event.

Football Australia pulled its bid on the Oct. 31 deadline after the Asian Football Confederation threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and — having taken all factors into consideration — we reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” Football Australia said in a statement.

Global football body FIFA has invited bids from the Asia and Oceania regions for the rotating World Cup hosting rights after naming Morocco, Spain and Portugal as joint hosts for 2030.

Australia and New Zealand jointly hosted the Women’s World Cup this year and it was generally regarded as a success.

Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 men’s World Cup is the latest step in a campaign to turn the Kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

Topics: Australia Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034

Related

Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034
Sport
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host World Cup in 2034
Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid
Saudi Sport
Arab countries support Saudi World Cup 2034 bid

7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

7,000 grapplers expected for 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • World’s elite stars from 127 countries set to compete over 10 days
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the planet’s top grapplers will compete at the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from Nov. 1 to 10 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced that a record 7,000 male and female athletes from 127 countries will participate, including several champions. Competitors will vie for a total prize purse of almost $817,000.

“Today, we celebrate 15 years of success and excellence that have significantly elevated the global jiu-jitsu landscape,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the organizing committee.

“We are excited to extend a warm welcome to the international jiu-jitsu community in the UAE and the world’s jiu-jitsu capital, Abu Dhabi. Our commitment is to ensure that everyone enjoys the finest possible experience, from their arrival in the capital to their departure after the tournament’s conclusion.”

Al-Dhaheri added: “We also unite in pride for the remarkable accomplishments of UAE athletes in numerous international championships held in Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and China. We take pride in the triumphs of our champions, in whom we placed our trust, and who rose to the challenge.

“These achievements stand as a testament to the fact that the seeds of success sown by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, have flourished, borne fruit, and blossomed worldwide. Without his highness’ unwavering support, the sport of jiu-jitsu would not have made such rapid advancements on the global stage.”

Saood Abdulaziz Al-Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu by hosting the largest international championships and attracting elite sports stars from all over the world.”

“The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi deeply comprehends the immense significance and outcomes of hosting an event as grand as the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, particularly in relation to its positive influence on society.

“Schools in the UAE have wholeheartedly embraced jiu-jitsu for over 15 years, with the goal of instilling a comprehensive set of moral and athletic values in an entire generation. These values include self-confidence, humility, respect, commitment and goalsetting, while simultaneously playing a vital role in shaping resilient and competent generations that prioritize health and physical fitness.”

Aref Al-Awani, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a significant extension of the plans and programs designed to attract major international sporting events to the capital.

“We extend our congratulations to the UAE National Team for their remarkable achievements in recent championships, particularly the Asian Games. We also commend the efforts of the UAEJJF, which, since its inception, has been dedicated to advancing and popularizing the sport and expanding its practitioner base. We are fully committed to ensuring the success of this edition.”

Fahad Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations, said: “The 15th edition of the championship witnessed a record-breaking level of participation, with an unprecedented number of players from across the globe, representing a 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.

“This tournament has reached its highest participant count since its establishment in 2009, with 7,000 athletes hailing from 127 countries all set to participate. To accommodate this remarkable turnout, the tournament’s duration has been extended to span over 10 days. Additionally, a full day has been allocated for amateur-category competitions.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF)

Related

UAE’s Al-Shehhi and Al-Kubaisi win jiu-jitsu gold at World Combat Games
Sport
UAE’s Al-Shehhi and Al-Kubaisi win jiu-jitsu gold at World Combat Games
UAE jiu-jitsu star Faisal Al-Ketbi eyes more glory after Asian Games success
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu star Faisal Al-Ketbi eyes more glory after Asian Games success

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek win their WTA Finals opening matches in straight sets

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek win their WTA Finals opening matches in straight sets
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
Follow

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek win their WTA Finals opening matches in straight sets

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek win their WTA Finals opening matches in straight sets
  • Gauff: After the rain delay, I was just focused on keeping my foot on the gas pedal
  • Swiatek climbed out of a 5-2 hole early against Vondrousova and dominated the second set
Updated 31 October 2023
AP

CANCUN, Mexico: US Open champion Coco Gauff earned the first WTA Finals victory of her career on Monday night, breezing past three-time major runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in a round-robin match interrupted for a little more than an hour by rain.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, went 0-3 in singles at the season-ending championship in 2022.

“After the rain delay, I was just focused on keeping my foot on the gas pedal,” said Gauff, who next will face Iga Swiatek, a 7-6 (3), 6-0 winner against Marketa Vondrousova.

“I’m just happy,” Gauff said, “to finally get a win here in this event.”

She is in Cancun with Brad Gilbert, who was one of her two coaches during the run of 12 consecutive victories — and 18 in 19 matches — that culminated with her first Grand Slam title in New York in September. The other coach at Flushing Meadows, Pere Riba, is no longer part of Gauff’s team.

“It wasn’t my decision. But we had to end the partnership. But I had a great time with him and I wish him the best in this next chapter,” Gauff explained. “If it was up to me, I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end.”

Against Jabeur, Gauff quickly grabbed the first seven games — using a 9-0 advantage in winners to help accumulate a 29-10 edge in points — before play was halted because of the weather. When they resumed, Jabeur held serve to claim her first game and make it 1-all in the second set.

But she wouldn’t gain another.

After one shanked forehand in the second set, Jabeur spiked her racket off the temporary outdoor hard court that has drawn so much criticism from the players in Cancun. Later, she dumped a backhand return into the net and bounced her racket again.

It wasn’t until the last game that Jabeur finally earned a break point — three in all. Gauff saved each of those and then converted her fourth match point when Jabeur sent a forehand wide.

“Not my best day on the court,” Jabeur said. “But, yeah, that’s tennis sometimes, unfortunately.”

Earlier Monday, Swiatek climbed out of a 5-2 hole early against Vondrousova and dominated the second set. Both women then added their voices to the chorus of complaints about the playing conditions.

“For sure,” Swiatek said, “it’s not comfortable.”

Swiatek, who won the French Open in June for her third Grand Slam title, is ranked No. 2 and has a chance to overtake Aryna Sabalenka at No. 1, depending on their results this week.

Sabalenka is also among the players who have said the court built for the event is not satisfactory. Vondrousova called it “honestly very bad.”

The WTA said the court meets its standards.

The left-handed Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, broke in three of Swiatek’s initial four service games and served for that set at 5-2 and 5-4. But Swiatek began turning things around and grabbed 13 of 17 points in one stretch. What became a four-game run put Swiatek ahead 6-5.

“I just wanted to be more precise and more solid and not play risky,” Swiatek said.

At 3-all in the tiebreaker, Swiatek took over for good. She smacked a big forehand winner, collected a service winner and hit her first ace of the evening to get to set point, before Vondrousova double-faulted to end it.

That set took 64 minutes. The second lasted just 35, with Swiatek holding a 27-9 edge in points.

“She was playing amazing,” Vondrousova said, “and there was nothing much to do.”

Topics: Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek Ons Jabeur

Related

Russia’s Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA tournament
Tennis
Russia’s Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA tournament
Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link
Tennis
Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link

Latest updates

Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza
Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza
China Development Bank disbursed $957m to Egypt’s central bank 
China Development Bank disbursed $957m to Egypt’s central bank 
GE HealthCare to relocate regional headquarters to Riyadh
GE HealthCare to relocate regional headquarters to Riyadh
Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large
King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.