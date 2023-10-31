You are here

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months

Developing the property sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as it is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil. File
Developing the property sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as it is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil. File
Arab News
Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months

Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
Arab News
RIYADH: The volume of real estate transactions in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province reached 28,000 worth SR36 billion ($9.6 billion) by the end of the third quarter, said a top official.

Abdullah Saud Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority, noted that 45 percent of these transactions involved commercial real estate properties. In comparison, 39 percent were residential properties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hammad said the contribution of real estate activities to the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product reached 6.1 percent by the end of the third quarter.

On the other hand, the contribution of the real estate sector to the non-oil GDP of the Kingdom stood at 12.7 percent during the same period.

Developing the property sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as it is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.

Earlier this month, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, fueled by an increase in residential estate values.

In August, Saudi Arabia unveiled a real estate market initiative to streamline the sector.

Topics: real estate Commercial Residential Market Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Arab News
Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Arab News

RIYADH: To advance petrochemical conversion technologies in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, the three entities will collaborate to develop and test technologies to help convert crude to petrochemicals, the ministry said in a tweet.

The deal will also see Saudi Aramco and KAUST develop opportunities for cooperation and strategic partnerships in applying petroleum conversion technologies.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco agreed with ENOWA, NEOM’s energy and water company, to establish a synthetic electro-fuel demonstration plant in the Kingdom.

As part of the deal, NEOM will oversee the plant’s construction, while Aramco and ENOWA will jointly manage operations and invest in relevant research programs.

According to a press statement, the primary aim of this initiative is to showcase the technical feasibility and commercial viability by producing 35 barrels daily of low-carbon synthetic gasoline using renewable-based hydrogen and capturing carbon dioxide.

Topics: saudi energy ministry Aramco KAUST

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Arab News
New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has launched a shipping service to enhance connections with seven additional global destinations. 

Operated by France’s container carrier CMA CGM, the India Gulf Express shipping service was unveiled by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

The new service has established a direct connection between the Dammam port and seven major maritime hubs, including Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Mangalore in India. These hubs also include Colombo in Sri Lanka, Jebel Ali and Khalifa in the UAE, and Umm Qasr in Iraq. 

With a capacity exceeding 39,000 containers, the new service includes four ships weekly, strengthening trade capacity, competitiveness, and connectivity of the King Abdulaziz Port. 

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to bolster maritime links, provide faster transit times, and offer cost-effective solutions for local exporters, establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics and economic powerhouse.

The new service is the 25th addition to the ports authority’s expanding network of maritime links this year. This has contributed to the country’s improved score of 77.66 points in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index during the third quarter, up from 76.16 points in the second quarter. 

According to the 2023 Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports, Saudi Arabia is ranked 16th globally in terms of annual container throughput volumes.  

In 2022, the Kingdom’s ports handled 10.44 million containers, with plans to increase capacity to more than 40 million containers by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dammam logistics maritime trade

Saudi Arabia's flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

Saudi Arabia's flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

Saudi Arabia's flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has taken delivery of four A320neo aircraft in the last 14 days, the company said in a statement.   

The airline has been expanding as part of its “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for civil aviation.     

The national strategy aims to accommodate 330 million passengers and attract 100 million tourists by 2030. Moreover, it seeks to significantly increase the number of international destinations connected to the country, with a target of over 250 within the same time frame.   

Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO and managing director of flynas, affirmed that the substantial expansion of the company’s fleet amid industry and supply chain challenges underscores the airline’s reliability.   

He added that the company’s strategic partnership with the top aircraft producers in the world continues with its plans to increase its fleet size.   

“We are delighted to receive 15 new aircraft during 10 months of the total 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding SR32 billion ($8.5 billion),” he said. 

The CEO added that this reflects the airline’s commitment to the Pilgrims Experience Program to streamline access to the two holy cities.  

The airline has a fleet of 60 aircraft, including 43 A320neos, 13 A320ceos and four A330s. 

On Monday, it announced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.  

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15.  

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbor. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion.  

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2. 

Topics: Flynas

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Arab News
NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has partnered with UK-based Dive Butler International to enhance the aquatic and diving experience at luxury island Sindalah. 

In a press statement, NEOM noted that the partnership will provide visitors with a deluxe experience both above and below the waters of the Red Sea. 

Under the agreement, Dive Butler will operate a five-star Professional Association of Diving Instructors dive center in Sindalah, providing a wide range of aquatic activities for visitors. 

Moreover, the firm will also operate electric and hybrid vessels that exclusively use environmentally friendly moorings. 

“We are proud to collaborate with Dive Butler International to provide our visitors with the opportunity to explore the marvels of Sindalah’s waters and facilitate unique experiences across a multitude of marine activities,” said Antoni Vives, NEOM’s chief urban development and islands officer. 

He added: “Sindalah, located in the north of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, will offer the world a new destination for sustainable and cutting-edge underwater exploration activities all year round.” 

Alexis Vincent, founder of Dive Butler International, said that the company’s partnership with NEOM will offer a one-of-a-kind marine experience to visitors. 

“All Sindalah guests will have access to unique underwater excursions tailored to their preferences, ultimately giving them the best of marine exploration experiences,” added Vincent. 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah is expected to emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination.

Developing NEOM into a world-class tourist hub is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the region is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil. 

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy is to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 while raising the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

Earlier in August, NEOM had appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press statement. 

In August, NEOM also inked a deal with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island.

NEOM and BlueNalu join hands in sustainable food ecosystem push

NEOM has signed a memorandum of understanding with BlueNalu, a company known for developing cell-cultured seafood. 

According to a press statement, this partnership aims to progress the commercialization, marketing, and distribution of BlueNalu’s cell-cultured seafood products, along with developing sustainable solutions that will ensure food security in the Kingdom. 

Under the deal, both companies will work together to establish an incubation and food innovation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. They will also engage with regulatory agencies to obtain the approval and sale of these novel foods. 

This partnership follows NEOM Investment Fund’s $20 million backing in BlueNalu, aimed at commercializing healthy and sustainable seafood around the globe. 

“Our investment in BlueNalu goes beyond mere financial backing; it marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to fostering sustainable regenerative aquaculture and resilient food ecosystems,” said Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund. 

He added: “By aligning NEOM Food with BlueNalu’s trailblazing approach, we’re not just envisioning a sustainable future— we’re investing in the transformative technologies that make it achievable.” 

BlueNalu’s founder, President and CEO Lou Cooperhouse said the partnership with NEOM will help ensure an accessible seafood supply in Saudi Arabia. 

“By combining our global expertise in cell-cultured seafood and the tremendous number of strategic partnerships we’ve developed to date at BlueNalu, together with NEOM’s extraordinary vision and resources, we can accelerate the development of innovative, renewable food solutions via cell-cultured seafood,” he added.

Topics: NEOM Sindalah Island Dive Butler

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 

Closing bell: Saudi main index closes at 10,691 with gains, while Nomu slips 
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third day in a row, as it advanced 154.22 points to close at 10,690.09 on Tuesday.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.30 billion ($1.68 billion) as 137 of the listed stocks advanced, while 77 declined.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 141.08 points to close at 22,349.61.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 1.82 percent to 1,380.04 on Tuesday. 

The best-performing stock in the main index was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., with its share price rising by 10 percent to SR145.20. 

Other top performers were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., whose share prices surged by 9.97 percent and 6.42 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price edged down by 7.15 percent to SR213.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, reported a net profit of SR686.92 million for the first nine months of this year, down 92 percent compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a Tadawul statement, Ma’aden attributed the drop in profit to a decline in sales on the back of lower commodity market prices of all business segments except base metal and new mineral segment. 

 In the third quarter of this year, the mining firm swung into a loss of SR83.43 million, compared to a net profit of SR2.10 billion in the same period of the previous year. 

Driven by its negative financial earnings, the share price of Ma’aden dipped by 2.70 percent to SR36.  

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. also released its financial results. According to a statement on Tadawul, the company reported a net profit before zakat of SR20.76 million for the first nine months of this year.

This is an improvement compared to the net loss of SR13.57 million incurred during the same period in 2022. 

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.’s share price edged up by 0.37 percent to SR10.94. 

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. announced that it witnessed an 18 percent drop in its net profit for the first nine months of 2023 to SR162.70 million, compared to SR197.19 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s share price slipped by 0.44 percent to SR67.80. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Awwal Bank, in a Tadawul statement, announced that it completed the issuance of riyal-denominated additional tier 1 sukuk at a value of SR4 billion.

Earlier in October, the bank had announced its plan to issue AT1 sukuk through a special offering within Saudi Arabia.. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

