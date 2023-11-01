You are here

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good: Newcastle coach Howe
  • Newcastle is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe would expect a World Cup in Saudi Arabia to be well organized having previously traveled there with his team, the manager said on Tuesday.

With Australia deciding not to enter a bid to host the 2034 World Cup, FIFA are expected to announce Saudi Arabia as the only bid received before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Newcastle, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), have first-hand experience having travelled there for training camps.

“Our trips out there to Riyadh and Jeddah were two different experiences really,” Howe told a press conference before Newcastle’s League Cup tie against Manchester United.

“Everywhere we went was well organized, we were well looked after. If that’s a sign of what a World Cup might look like, structurally it will be really good.”

Newcastle also hosted two Saudi Arabia international games at St. James’ Park in September with Costa Rica and South Korea.

Topics: football 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Eddie Howe Newcastle PIF

Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be 'incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard

2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
  Saudi Arabia all but confirmed as hosts after Australia pulled out of the bidding on Tuesday
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

In reaction to the news that Saudi Arabia looks certain to host the 2034 World Cup, Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard said that if confirmed the Kingdom would put on an “incredible show.”

On Tuesday Australia pulled out of the bidding process for the 2034 World Cup to leave Saudi Arabia as the only candidate. While the hosting of the tournament is still to be ratified in the coming months, FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino all but confirmed that football’s premier event is coming to the Kingdom.

Following his team’s 1-0 defeat to Al-Nassr in the King’s Cup, Gerrard responded to a question about the latest development by saying: “That’s not 100 percent confirmed at the moment, but extremely happy that Australia have pulled out. That gives Saudi a better chance and makes me extremely happy.”

“I think it’ll be an incredible show if it gets finalized and agreed,” added the former Liverpool and England star, who played in three World Cup tournaments. “I’m sure everyone will agree it’s something to look forward to.”

Al-Ettifaq were eliminated from the King’s Cup after extra time, thanks to Sadio Mane’s 107-minute winner for Al-Nassr in Riyadh.

Topics: football 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Steven Gerrard

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The president of the UAE took to social media on Wednesday, offering his support to Saudi Arabia after FIFA announced the Kingdom was the only country bidding to host the 2034 World Cup.

“I wish good luck and success to the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in organizing the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” Mohamed bin Zayed posted on X.com (formerly Twttier).

And he added: “Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom continues to develop and prosper.”

On Tuesday the Kingdom became the only remaining bidder for the 2034 tournament after sole rivals Australia pulled out.

The decision is not official yet, that will be ratified at a special FIFA congress at the end of next year.

Saudi Arabia had initially expressed interested in bidding for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece, but that idea was abandoned in June leaving the path open for a tri-continental bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three matches in South America.

Topics: 2034 FIFA World Cup

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year

Salem Al-Dawsari is 6th Saudi footballer to be named AFC Player of the Year
  32-year-old Al-Hilal star honored during the Asian Football Confederation's glitzy Annual Awards ceremony in Doha on Tuesday
  'I am very happy with this achievement, and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,' the winger said
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Saudi superstar Salem Al-Dawsari on Tuesday became the sixth player from the Kingdom, and the fifth from Al-Hilal, to be crowned Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year.
Earlier in the evening, Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took the women’s title. They were honored during the glitzy 2023 AFC Annual Awards ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha.
“I am very happy with this achievement and I would like to thank the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their keen interest in athletes and support for sport,” 32-year-old Al-Dawsari said, according to a report on the AFC website.
“I also want to thank the Saudi Football Federation, Al-Hilal, the Saudi national team, as well as the fans. Of course, I am grateful to my parents and wife, who is my No. 1 supporter.”
The winger, who made his first appearance for Al-Hilal in 2011, is the 25th recipient of the AFC Player of the Year award since its inception in 1994. The six Saudi winners of the award during that time, and the five from Al-Hilal, are records for any single country and club respectively.
Al-Dawsari joined Al-Hilal as a youth player and rose through the ranks to become an important member not only of the Riyadh side, but also of the Saudi national team, after making his debut for the Green Falcons in 2012.
Regarded as one of the finest footballers in Asia, he lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he scored the winner in his country’s sensational 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening match. Al-Dawsari’s astonishing goal in the 53rd minute will live long in the memories of the fans.
He scored again in the third group match in Qatar, a 2-1 defeat by Mexico. In doing so, having previously scored against Egypt during the 2018 World Cup, he equaled the record for the total number of goals by a Saudi player at World Cup finals, three, which was set by the legendary Sami Al-Jaber in 2006.
Meanwhile, he also continues to shine as brightly as ever for Al-Hilal across all major competitions. On the domestic front, he played a pivotal role in their 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and 2022/23 King’s Cup triumphs. And his haul of four goals and three assists in eight matches helped inspire Al-Hilal to a record fifth appearance at an AFC Champions League final, when they finished runners-up in 2022.

Topics: Salem Al-dawsari Al-Hilal Saudi Club AFC AFC Player of the Year

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King's Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden
Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters

Mane puts Al-Nassr into the King’s Cup quarters
  Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part
  Mane had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard's men
Updated 31 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Sadio Mane struck in extra-time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq to send his team into the last eight of the King’s Cup.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward struck after 107 minutes of an at times bad-tempered tie in which Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the most part after Anderson Talisca was sent off at the end of the first half.

Talisca looked to have given Al-Nassr a first-half lead, getting on the end of an inswinging cross from Alex Telles to stab home from close range. VAR intervened to rule it offside.

It was to get worse for the Brazilian deep into first-half injury time. Talisca was given a yellow card for what seemed to be an extended arm but, after intervention from VAR, it was upgraded to a red.

The decision enraged the team from Riyadh but despite being a man short, they still pushed forward with Telles and Mane coming close and with Cristiano Ronaldo a constant threat.

Al-Ettifaq later found themselves down to 10 men as Ali Hazzazi saw red at the end of the second half.

Mane then had the last word in extra-time to sweep home an Ayman Yahya left-sided cross from close range, and there was no way back for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Al-Ittihad have been struggling in the league with no wins in four but picked up a welcome victory, defeating Al-Fayha 3-0 thanks to two goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah and one from Karim Benzema.

The Moroccan marksman opened the scoring after just five minutes. Romarinho slipped the ball through and Hamdallah lifted his shot over the advancing Vladimir Stojkovic.

Three minutes from the end, Hamdallah picked up the ball just inside the area and fired a low shot into the bottom corner to seal the win, before Benzema also got on the scoresheet.

Earlier in the day, Al-Shabab also moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Al-Fateh, while Al-Taawoun eased past Al-Wehda with a 2-0 victory.

Al-Hilal, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Faisaly progressed on Monday.

Topics: Al-Nassr Al-Ettifaq Sadio Mane Cristiano Ronaldo Ayman Yahya King's Cup

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says
  FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31
  Australia said on Tuesday it would not be bidding, leaving Saudi Arabia as sole candidate
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

LAUSANNE: Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, soccer’s global governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by Oct. 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on Oct 4.
Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.
“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” FIFA said.
FIFA also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal and Spain with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.
On Oct. 4, FIFA announced that the combined bid of Morocco Spain and Portugal would host the 2030 World Cup subject to the completion of a successful bidding process. 

Topics: football 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia FIFA

