‘Great Illusions’ show in Riyadh promotes Argentine flair

RIYADH: The “Great Illusions” show, the fourth in a series of Argentine performances organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, is showcasing Argentine culture, photography corners, and gift shops.
The show, which began on Tuesday and will continue until Nov. 4, is being held at the Blue Hall of the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University Conference Center in Riyadh. The event will include cultural performances from around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Argentine shows, which will run until Dec. 9, feature performances such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Jungle” and contemporary art acts, including hip-hop, acrobatics and trampoline jumping.
Attendees can also immerse themselves in an interactive exhibition curated to deepen their understanding of Argentina’s cultural heritage.
A range of Argentine and Latin American restaurants are catering for the event.
Themed photo corners will allow visitors to capture lasting memories, and an exclusive pop-up store will offer authentic Argentine creations.
Through the shows, the commission aims to raise cultural awareness, introduce performing arts and attract audiences with content.
By bringing South American artistry to Saudi Arabia with the Argentine shows, the commission is promoting cultural connections that bridge continents.
Saudi creative hub hosts vampire-themed exhibition
Updated 31 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi creative hub Burble’s collaboration with anonymous artist Mo Lazem Tearef has brought a spooky-themed exhibition titled “My friend is a Vampire!” to Riyadh.
Held until Nov. 8 at Huna Takhassusi, the interactive exhibition includes a space that resembles an apartment and five bright artworks created with spray paint, telling the story of MLT’s journey of meeting a vampire.
The independent artist’s name Mo Lazim Tearef, or MLT, translates to “you don’t need to know.”
Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said that the exhibition is his sixth curated work and is inspired by a trip he took with MLT to London in November 2011.
He added: “This exhibition is different from the rest … the difference here is that I’m a part of this story. Everything happened in front of me.”
While staying at a hotel, the pair met a doorman with the features and manners of a vampire. They described him as “tall, pale, and brandishing a striking set of fangs” and that the man “only worked night shifts.”
He said: “Whenever I talk to my friends and inner circle we open up discussions about vampires or even watch a film about them. ”
10 years after their trip to London, MLT met a Saudi resident in Riyadh, with similar characteristics to the doorman he saw in London, which sparked the creation of the art pieces.
The exhibition takes visitors through the journey of how MLT made his new friend, ending with an interactive installation.
The installation resembles the apartment of the man MLT met in Riyadh. On the table is a bag of sandwiches with no garlic, next to a makeup palette with just light colors used. The corner of the room has a rack of jackets and parallel to it is a fridge with blood bags. It is all carefully curated to tell a story.
Prince Mohammed said: “It is very important for the exhibition to not just include artworks, but also an installation. It is so vital for there to be an experience … it does not work to just see artwork on a white wall. We needed to do something different and MLT was very supportive of this.”
He added that this was the artist’s first time using spray paint to create works. The exhibition is the second chapter of a series for their collaboration.
Chapter one ended at the beginning of October and was themed “Grandpa’s Kid,” a heartfelt exhibition about family.
The prince said that working with MLT “is difficult and easy all at the same time” because his art style involves no rules.
He added: “Every time we go to art exhibitions around the world, he always says: ‘Why are there rules in art?’ He likes to break the barrier of the norm and he sees that there are no limits.”
Jada Pinkett Smith postpones Middle East book tour
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has postponed UAE press tour events for her memoir “Worthy.”
Sarah Omolewu, the managing partner of Maven Global Access, the tour’s producers in the region, announced the news in an Instagram post, saying: “The Middle East Tour for @jadapinkettsmith New York Times bestselling memoir has been postponed.”
She added: “We’re beyond grateful for your overwhelming support of this tour and looking forward to the new date.”
Pinkett Smith’s event was going to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Nov. 7. She was also due to hold an event on Nov. 6 in Abu Dhabi that would have consisted of an “intimate conversation” inspired by her Emmy Award-winning show “Red Table Talk.”
Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna postpones North American tour
‘My heart hurts with everything going on in my homeland’
She offers prayers for Gaza and wishes ‘peace’ for her people
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna has postponed her first North American tour because she wants to honor the people of Palestine.
“My heart hurts with everything going on in my homeland,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I have decided to postpone my tour until further notice. Gaza I’m praying for you. I wish peace among my people.”
Earlier this year, Elyanna became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival. The musician is known for her songs “Ghareed Alay,” “Ala Bali,” “Ana Lahale” and the recently released “Mama Eh,” among others.
The Los Angeles-based singer’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, which she attributes to her multi-cultural upbringing.
Elyanna has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in the Western world throughout her career, taking inspiration from artists including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends like Fayrouz.
Kaouther Ben Hania: ‘Injustice is a theme in all my movies’
The acclaimed Tunisian director discusses her extraordinary latest feature ‘Four Daughters’
Updated 27 October 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: In 2016, the world first felt the righteous fury of a Tunisian mother named Olfa Hamrouni. Her two eldest daughters — Rahma and Ghofrane — had run away from home to join Daesh in Libya. Rather than let herself be consumed by her grief, she went public with her story, condemning authorities who did nothing to help her and the system that allowed it to happen. It was a cry for justice, a cry heard clearly by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania.
Together, Hamrouni and Ben Hania have made “Four Daughters,” a docu-fiction hybrid unike any film ever made. In it, Hamrouni appears as herself, and, in dramatizations of past events, seasoned Tunisian actress Hend Sabry plays her. At other times the two interact, passionately discussing the events at hand. Hamouri’s younger daughters appear too, as well as actresses Ichraq Matar and Nour Karoui playing the two lost elder daughters, who first act out what happened, then bond — as themselves — in grief. It’s as emotionally complex as it sounds, and as thematically complex as you can imagine.
“I was drawn to this story immediately, but I was so lost in the beginning,” Ben Hania admits to Arab News, speaking to us on the sidelines of the 67th BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, at which the film screened. “There’s a lot of layers — it’s about trauma, tragedy and even the very act of opening your own wounds back up in order to heal them.
“But in the end, I found a way to tell it — mixing fiction, documentary making, and even a meta-documentary about the shooting of the movie itself. That all gave me the possibility to tell different levels of the story. It’s a surreal story on its own, you have to open yourself up to telling a story like that the way it demands to be told, organically,” she continues.
Ben Hania, at 46, is approaching two decades as a filmmaker, helming her acclaimed first short “Brèche” in 2004, with “Four Daughters” marking her sixth feature and 12th film overall. 2020’s “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” about a Syrian refugee who is turned into an art piece, brought her and her country’s cinema to new heights, becoming the first Tunisian film to be nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. “Four Daughters” is on a similar path, submitted last month for the 2024 Oscars ceremony after becoming the first Tunisian film to earn a nomination for the Palme d’Or since 1970 at the Cannes Film Festival.
There are two things that link each of her works — their exposure of injustice, and their emotional and thematic richness. Both are a reflection of her character, because as affected as she is by the inequity of the world, she is careful and considered in how she approaches it in either fiction or documentary.
“Injustice is a theme crossing all of my movies that I am very sensitive to. But while you want to tell that story, you also have to know why you want to tell that story, and what the story means, and what the story can convey in terms of emotion first, and then, in terms of ideas,” Ben Hania says. “These are very important questions that any filmmaker should ask him or herself before doing a movie.”
While she remains cautious, it is no coincidence that, two decades on, her work continues to grow more daring.
“Yes, I'm the same person, but I’m less scared,” she says, pausing for thought. “I mean, I'm still scared when it's typing. I’m still scared of doing something bad. I've been scared of not telling things as they should be told, scared of the medium. Cinema is wonderful in so many ways, but it's always scary to say, ‘I have something to say. I have a story I want to share.’ But experience has given me confidence.”
Taking on a task as demanding as “Four Daughters” required a lot of confidence, not just because of its scope, but because so much of the journey of making it was led by questions that may never have answers. The reason why the daughters were lost to a radicalization movement can never be fully understood without their presence (if then). As a result, Ben Hania made the film a safe space to try to work through the huge void they left behind, without the burden of form or preconceived solutions.
“It always remained a work in progress. I would plan things, but always leave room for surprise. These are real people telling their stories with their own words. Even the actors are using their words. So you have to be able to adapt to their truth — to get lost before finding your way, while preparing, while shooting, and then while editing, until you find the final movie you want to make.”
Making the film, understandably, was overwhelming for all involved, including Ben Hania herself. To get through it, they leaned on each other, and, to Ben Hania’s surprise, it was Hamrouni’s younger daughters, Eya and Tayssir Chikhaoui, who were the ones that got them through it, bringing a strength that powered all of the women on set.
“Their courage surprised me, honestly. I knew they were courageous, but I couldn’t believe at times that not only were they telling this story, they were reassuring and comforting us, which is completely crazy,” says Ben Hania. “I also couldn’t believe the sisterhood between the two actresses playing the elder sisters and the two real young daughters — they became a composite family through the tools of cinema. By the end, it was like they were real sisters.”
What gets Ben Hania emotional now, as the film tours the world’s top festivals ahead of its theatrical debut, is not just the many truths they mined from their lives, faith and society — truths that linger in the mind long after the film is over for both author and viewer — rather, it is the effect the film has had on the real-life relationships of Hamrouni’s family, which had been torn apart by the events the film depicts.
“When we started shooting, they weren’t really speaking with one another. They were fighting all the time. And then the movie gave them this possibility to tell each other things, to understand each other,” Ben Hania says. “I put so much thought into how I wanted to tell this story but, still, I underestimated the therapeutic aspect of what we were making. That was so great. That was such a beautiful surprise.”
Aljoharah Alrasheed discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 27 October 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Aljoharah Alrasheed, head of design at Saudi brand Teeb, discusses the company’s AlUla Design Award-winning piece – ‘AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set,’ created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.”
We participated in the previous AlUla Design Award and we were really excited to do it again this time. Every aspect of AlUla is really inspiring, especially the natural landscape surrounding it. This time, we were really inspired by the harrat, which were formed by volcanic lava a long time ago.
We wanted to do something related to the culture; to the heritage of Saudi Arabia, bearing in mind that the product should have both aesthetic beauty and a function. That is the challenge we had, and we nailed it.
As a product, we wanted to portray the hospitality aspect of Saudi culture. What’s common in, I’d bet, every Saudi house is that the first thing you serve visitors is Saudi coffee accompanied by dates. Dates are really something we cherish in Saudi Arabia. We consider them like gold in our country. And anyone who visits AlUla, any monument or any historical location, once you step out of the car, someone will approach you with a plate of dates and a cup of Saudi coffee.
This date set is a piece of art you can put on the shelf in your living room, yet it’s very functional. It’s stacked very minimally, but every layer has a function. The top part is where you put the seeds from the dates, the second part is where you dip the dates in tahini, and the last compartment is for serving the dates.
At our company, Teeb, we have a certain process; every product we create is always around a story — whether local or international. We believe the gift starts with a story. What is it about? Is it a thing I’d go tell someone about? We research, we dig deep for every piece we make. And they all have a hand-crafted quality to them. In this case, it’s a stone carver. We found a great carver; he does it purely by hand. We worked closely with him until we got this amazing clean cut piece that looks like a volcano.
We can truly say this is made in Saudi: it uses Saudi mediums — basalt and white stone — and it was designed in Saudi by a Saudi designer.