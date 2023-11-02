Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken

DORTMUND, Germany: Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup in the second round for the third time in four years after a remarkable 2-1 loss at third-division Saarbruecken on Wednesday, thanks to a last-minute winner from Marcel Gaus.
With the scores locked at 1-1 and the match looking destined for extra time, defender Gaus netted in the sixth minute of injury time to grab his team a famous victory.
“When a first-division team like Bayern comes to Saarbruecken and loses, then we did something wrong,” veteran Thomas Mueller told ARD after the match.
Bayern were beaten by Holstein Kiel on penalties at the same stage three years ago, then thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Moenchengladbach in round two in 2021.
The record 20-time winners also lost in the quarter-finals at home to Freiburg last season.
“There could be 100 explanations or maybe none at all. We had injuries but some will say we should win anyway,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.
An “incredibly proud” home coach Ruediger Ziehl said he had told his players that Thursday’s training session was now “voluntary“
“If we don’t celebrate today, then we can never celebrate.”
Bayern, who travel to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, lost central defender Matthijs de Ligt to a potentially serious knee injury early in the match, leaving the side with only one fit center-back.
Six-time Cup winner Mueller looked to have Bayern on the right track for a routine victory at their less-fancied opponents, before De Ligt injured his knee in a tussle soon after and signalled immediately to the bench.
The injury forced midfielder Joshua Kimmich into defense and appeared to put Bayern on the back foot against a resurgent Saarbruecken.
The hosts struck next, Patrick Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Saarbruecken pressed midfielder Frans Kraetzig into a mistake.
Tuchel brought on the calvary, including Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, but star striker Harry Kane stayed on the bench ahead of Saturday’s crunch match.
With the England captain warming up ahead of what looked like certain extra time, veteran defender Gaus popped up with a moment that will go down in Saarbruecken history.
Earlier on Wednesday, a strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim.
Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko were given rare starts as coach Edin Terzic shuffled his deck before Bayern’s visit, but it was veteran forward Reus who gave Dortmund the lead late in the opening half.
Bynoe-Gittens dribbled down the left flank and shaped to shoot before finding Reus who looped in a one-touch finish to score his 165th goal for the club and give Dortmund a deserved half-time lead.
The hosts spurned chances but Hoffenheim posed little danger and were reduced to 10 men in injury time when former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak saw red.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who won the German Cup once during a 13-year career at the club, said: “Against a team which has won all of their away games, I thought we did very, very well.”
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored three goals in the final five minutes to win 5-2 at third-tier Sandhausen.
Argentinian World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios gave Leverkusen an early lead from the spot after Amine Adli was brought down in the box.
Sandhausen levelled twice early in the second half, Christoph Ehlich and Yassin Ben Balla scoring either side of a Jonathan Tah goal for the visitors.
Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek scored in the 85th minute to give the visitors the lead, before Adli added two of his own to round out a nervous victory.
Elsewhere, Freiburg were beaten 3-1 at home by second-division Paderborn, meaning the 2022 finalists join Bayern, holders RB Leipzig, Champions League participants Union Berlin and five-time winners Schalke to be eliminated early.
Five-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt won at third-division Viktoria Cologne, while Hertha Berlin beat Mainz, Magdeburg edged out Holstein Kiel on penalties and four-time winners Nuremberg beat Hansa Rostock in extra time.
In between World Cup matches in Delhi, my adventurous instincts lured me to undertake a trip to Meerut, 80 km northeast of the capital.
It is renowned for manufacturing cricket balls. In a previous column, the production methods and techniques of producing cricket balls had been detailed, but I wished to see these in action.
A car and driver were arranged for the trip, which was expressway for 80 percent of the journey.
Internet research into the factories had identified two as having accessible, welcoming, and informative websites. However, my request to the driver and his handlers to telephone a factory prior to setting off, to arrange an appointment, met with a lack of enthusiasm. My own attempts to make contact by email through the factory’s website failed to generate a response.
On arrival, Meerut appeared to be a hive of light industrial activity and traffic bustle through narrow streets, typical of urban India. The bustle was exacerbated by construction work associated with the building of an elevated metro link. Earlier in the week, on Oct. 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a 17-km priority section of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System on the Delhi-Meerut corridor.
Road closures and diversions seemed to fool the driver and his GPS. The navigation system on my phone was better and it enabled us to reach a street which the chosen cricket ball manufacturer listed as the address.
It was Suraj Kund Road, no ordinary street, since, from one end to the other, it was filled with retail outlets selling sports equipment and services. Later, I learned that there are some 300 such outlets on the street.
My driver went off in search of a cricket ball factory, returning in triumph beckoning me to enter a shop whose name bore no resemblance to the name of the factory. Inside, a man appeared from behind the counter. When he was shown the website which related to the factory, he confirmed that I was in the right place. However, I could not visit the factory, which was in another part of the city, because it was closed on that day, courtesy of a festival, Dussehra.
The incredulous look on my face must have registered and an interview was granted in a side-street office. There I learnt of many things about the sports goods industry and market in India, including the economics of cricket ball manufacture.
I am grateful to Vibhor Agarwal for his insights. My credentials were established by showing evidence of Arab News weekly columns on a laptop.
Originally, the business was started by his father, Vinod, in 1977, focusing on leather volleyballs and footballs, the demand of the times. In 1996, the focus switched to leather cricket balls. They were chosen over bats because balls are a daily consumption item.
All of the balls, red, white, and pink, are hand-made. Quality must be strictly controlled. Therein lies a key business risk. Five or six people work on the production of a cricket ball. If one of them does not show for work, semi-finished products will lie idle.
Currently, the cost of machines for cricket ball production is prohibitive for all but the big producers. This means that only between 10 and 15 percent of cricket balls are machine made at present, although production costs are lower. The ones used in this World Cup are machine-made under a non-Indian brand.
A second quality issue is leather. The amount available is controlled and tends to be released from older cattle, which is weaker in quality. A leather technologist checks the sheets and sets aside those with blemishes or scratches, so that visual defects are eradicated.
My internet search for cricket ball manufacturers in Meerut turned out to be the tip of an iceberg. Apart from an extraordinary number of such manufacturers, perhaps more than 500, there are also makers of bats and other equipment. This clustering can be traced to the relocation of people having those capabilities from the Punjab during Partition.
New growth has recently come to the market, as demand for cricket equipment has boomed and a greater belief in the quality of Indian products has emerged. Retail prices have also risen.
Meerut is recognized as the Sports City of India. It is likely that most international cricketers are playing with equipment produced there.
Not all the raw materials are produced in Meerut. Cricket bats are still largely dependent on imported English willow. However, a shortage of willow and increased demand have led to increased sourcing in India. Willow is harvested in the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, but it is heavier than English willow.
Well-established English bat brands have agreements to produce locally in Meerut, taking advantage of a lower cost base and proximity to a large and growing Indian market.
Having learnt that Meerut is the hub of cricket equipment production, it was time to return to watch how the world’s top players deploy this equipment.
Evidence was plentiful the next day in Delhi where Australia’s David Warner scored a century against the Netherlands.
That was followed by an astonishing innings by Glenn Maxwell who broke the record for the fastest one-day international World Cup century in a 40-ball frenzy of hitting. He beat the previous record of 49 deliveries set 18 days earlier by South Africa’s Aiden Markram. Australia amassed 399 for eight and bowled the Netherlands out for a mere 90.
More evidence was witnessed in Dharamsala, where Australia beat New Zealand by only five runs in a match with an aggregate score of 771 runs.
Another run riot was witnessed in Pune where South Africa scored 357 for four against New Zealand, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both scoring centuries.
These dented New Zealand’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals and all but cemented South Africa’s top-four place.
Batting records have been tumbling but spare a thought for the machine-made ball being battered mercilessly in this World Cup.
Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
LeBron James produces vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers stage second-half rally to end their 11-game losing streak to city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
LOS ANGELES: The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets crashed to their first defeat of the season in an upset 110-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, while Boston extended their unbeaten start with a brutal thrashing of Indiana.
Denver began the season in imperious form, building to a 4-0 start, but were stopped in their tracks after a dominant performance from the Timberwolves at Minneapolis’s Target Center.
Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota scoring with 24 points while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 in a wire-to-wire victory for the Timberwolves, who led by 19 points at half-time.
Rudy Gobert delivered a crucial defensive performance with 12 rebounds and two blocks to help shut down Denver’s free-scoring offense.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
“It just shows what we’re capable of, honestly,” Minnesota’s Mike Conley said after the win. “We know we can be a great team — we’ve got to put it together for four quarters.
“Tonight we beat a really good team and were able to stick with the easy things and let that just bring us home,” added Conley, who finished with 17 points.
While Denver kissed goodbye to their unbeaten record, there were no such problems for the Celtics, who romped to a 155-104 blowout over the Pacers to improve to 4-0 at the top of the Eastern Conference.
The points total was the second-highest ever in Celtics history, behind the 173 scored in a win over Minneapolis in 1959.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points and 12 rebounds, with Derrick White adding 18 points and Sam Hauser 17 from five three-pointers.
The game was over as a contest well before the finish, allowing Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
In other games, LeBron James produced a vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers staged a second-half rally to end their 11-game losing streak to city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 overtime victory.
The Lakers trailed by 19 points early in the game but roared back in the second half to complete a dramatic win, the team’s first over the Clippers since 2020.
For long periods James appeared to be locked in a toe-to-toe battle with Clippers veteran Paul George, who scored 20 points in a remarkable fourth quarter to force the contest to overtime.
George, who finished with 35 points, fouled out early in overtime and momentum swung back to the Lakers who closed out the win.
James received scoring support from Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell with 27 points each, while Austin Reaves added 15.
In San Francisco, Klay Thompson drained a jump shot with 0.2 seconds remaining to clinch a thrilling 102-101 win for the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings.
Thompson’s last-gasp bucket settled an engrossing duel between the two northern California teams which saw the lead change hands no fewer than 12 times.
The Warriors improve to 4-1 to move up to second in the Western Conference standings.
In Toronto, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 2-2 for the season after slumping to a 130-111 defeat on the road.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points in a balanced offensive effort for the Raptors, who saw all five starters finish in double figures.
German international Dennis Schroder had 24 points and Scottie Barnes added 21 as Toronto outgunned the Bucks’ twin-pronged line-up led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and new signing Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo was restricted to 16 points while Lillard finished with 15 as the Raptors cruised to their second win of the season against a Bucks team led by their former assistant coach Adrian Griffin.
In Dallas, the Mavericks maintained their perfect start to the season to improve to 4-0 with a 114-105 defeat of the Chicago Bulls.
Grant Williams had 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 24 points while Luka Doncic added 18 points with 10 assists as Dallas overturned a five-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to close out victory.
Competition begins at 15th Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Almost 7,000 athletes will take part in the tournament which runs until Nov. 10 at Mubadala Arena
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship began on Wednesday night at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.
The championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will run until Nov. 10.
Action on the first day included competitors in the Kids 1 category (4-5 age group), Kids 2 (6-7), Kids 3 (8-9), Infant (10-11 white belts), as well as para-jiu-jitsu athletes, representing various clubs and academies globally.
Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee, said that the turnout aligns with the federation’s vision to nurture the next generation of jiu-jitsu athletes.“The competitions we witnessed today proves the tournament in its 15th edition continues to consolidate its position as a unique platform and cement the values of jiu-jitsu represented by courage, patience, determination, will, persistence, and tolerance,” he said.
“Para-jiu-jitsu competitions continue to empower people of determination and provide an inclusive environment that helps them grow, develop, and achieve their goals,” Al-Dhaheri added.
British participant Justin Levene, a purple belt, expressed his happiness at winning a gold medal in the Para-jiu-jitsu Men/K4 Heavyweight division.
“The true victory is being part of this prestigious championship, despite many challenges,” he said. “Winning on the mat requires a lot of sacrifices and patience; essential lessons learned from this noble sport.”Several parents of young athletes taking part in the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival also shared their delight at seeing their children participate.
Amira Ali, mother of Dana Al-Hammadi, who competed in the Girls/Kids 3/Grey/25 kg B Division, praised the federation for its efforts to help young athletes.
“My daughter has benefited significantly from the federation’s programs, which strengthened her bond with sports and resulted in victory in today’s matches, earning a gold medal,” she said.
Meanwhile, The Fitness District has opened following its success at the 2022 edition and includes several exercise and cultural activities.
The opening ceremony of the championship will be held at the Mubadala Arena on Thursday afternoon and action will continue in the Junior, Teen and Youth (white belt) divisions.
Iga Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA
Some players recently outlined various concerns in a letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon and during two meetings with tour leadership
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
CANCUN, Mexico: Iga Swiatek says she and other women’s tennis players are more united than in the past as they seek changes on the WTA Tour, including improvements to prioritize the athletes’ well-being.
“We are not happy with some things,” Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion who was ranked No. 1 until September, said Wednesday after improving to 2-0 at the WTA Finals by beating US Open champion Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5 in round-robin action
Some players recently outlined various concerns in a letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon and during two meetings with tour leadership. Among the topics were a guaranteed income and coverage for maternity leave and injury absences, along with an objection to a planned change in rules governing mandatory tournament appearances.
“I feel like everything is just based on wanting to have more and more, but not really taking care of our well-being and health,” said Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland. “There are some things that the WTA could change for us without any impact on the tournaments and the things that they already agreed with the tournaments.”
In a letter Simon wrote back to the players to address some of their concerns — and obtained by The Associated Press — he said working groups with representatives from the WTA Board, tournament council and players’ council “are in the process of reviewing scheduling and tournament standards” and recommendations are expected to be made this month.
Among the topics, Simon wrote, is late-night matches — a growing source of frustration for players.
He said other areas being looked at include inconsistency in tennis balls over the course of a season; anti-doping and integrity; marketing and social media efforts.
Simon wrote that “a great deal is being done and ... there is a great deal of alignment in the areas you have raised and what is being worked on,” and promised to provide an update the week of Nov. 13.
“I really feel like we — me and the other players, like, Ons (Jabeur), Coco ... and also some players that didn’t qualify for the finals — we’re really, really united, and we think the same way,” Swiatek said. “So most of us, even the young ones, the older ones, we all know that this is kind of not good that we’re going to have more mandatory tournaments. And so we want to really, really have an impact.”
She was asked about the lack of spectators at her victory over Gauff — and Swiatek made clear that she noticed, blaming the late decision to hold the tour’s season-ending championship in Cancun ( the site wasn’t announced until September ) and adding that “the marketing should be better.”
The temporary hard court, set up on a golf course, has been criticized by Swiatek and other players, both for its quality and for only being available for pre-tournament practice right before competition began.
After her victory Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions “another level of disrespect.”
That’s been a common sentiment during the WTA’s marquee event, where the sport’s leading players have been outspoken.
“I feel like we can use our voice now,” Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova said Wednesday, “just to show people what’s happening here.”
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83
Knight was among the winningest and most controversial coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech while mentoring some of America’s best coaches
He was nicknamed “The General” and his trademark temper also cost him his job at Indiana in 200
Updated 02 November 2023
AP
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana: Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball, has died. He was 83.
Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night. He was hospitalized with an illness in April and had been in poor health for several years.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”
Knight was among the winningest and most controversial coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech while mentoring some of America’s best coaches.. He also coached the US Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.
The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.
He was nicknamed “The General” and his trademark temper also cost him his job at Indiana in 2000. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.
Critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.
At Indiana, he insisted his base salary not exceed that of other professors. At Texas Tech, he sometimes gave back his salary because he didn’t think he earned it.
Knight expected players to exceed expectations on the court and in the classroom. He abided by NCAA rules even when he disagreed with them, never backed down from a dust-up and promised to take his old-school principles to the grave.
While he was beloved by many of his players, his disposition and theatrics sometimes overshadowed his formidable record, tactical genius, innovation and dedication to and the game, leaving behind a singular resume.
“He changed basketball in this state, the way you compete, the way you win,” Steve Alford, the leader of Knight’s last national championship team in 1987, once said. “It started in Indiana, but he really changed college basketball. You look at the motion offense and people everywhere used it.”
Long esteemed for his strategy and often questioned for his methods, Knight reveled in constructing his best teams with overachievers. As a hard-to-please motivator, he clung to iron principles, and at 6-foot-5 was an intimidating presence for anyone who dared cross him.
When Knight retired in 2008, he left with four national championships (one as a player at Ohio State) and as the Division I men’s record-holder in wins. He coached everyone from Mike Krzyzewski to Isiah Thomas to Michael Jordan. His coaching tree included Krzyzewski, who broke Knight’s wins record; Alford; Lawrence Frank, Keith Smart, Randy Wittman and Mike Woodson, Indiana’s current coach, among others.
“We lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball today,” Krzyzewski said. “Clearly, he was one of a kind. He recruited me, coached me, mentored me and had a profound impact on my career and in my life. This is a tremendous loss for our sport and our family is deeply saddened.”
Robert Montgomery Knight was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Massillon, Ohio. His mother, whom Knight credited as his strongest childhood influence, was a schoolteacher and his father worked for the railroad.
Hazel Knight seemed to understand her son’s temperament. Once, when Indiana was set to play Kentucky on television, two of Knight’s high school classmates ran into her at a grocery store and asked if she was excited about the game, according to his biography, “Knight: My Story.”
“I just hope he behaves,” his mother remarked.
He played basketball at Ohio State, where he was a reserve on three Final Four teams (1960-62). He was on the 1960 title team that featured Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, two future Basketball Hall of Famers.
After a year as a high school assistant, Knight joined the staff of Tates Locke at West Point. In 1965, he took over as head coach at age 24. In six seasons, coaching the likes of Krzyzewski and Mike Silliman, his teams won 102 games and it was off to Indiana in 1971.
Knight quickly restored the Hoosiers’ basketball tradition with a revolutionary offense and an almost exclusively man-to-man defense. Most opponents struggled against his early Indiana teams, with the Hoosiers going 125-20 and winning four Big Ten Conference crowns in his first five seasons.
The run concluded with Indiana’s first national championship in 23 years. That 1975-76 team went 32-0, ending a two-year span when the Hoosiers were 63-1 and captured back-to-back Big Ten championships with 18-0 records. It remains the last time a major college men’s team finished with a perfect record. That team was voted the greatest in college basketball history by the US Basketball Writers Association in 2013.
“One of the things that he said to our 1976 team, which I was fortunate enough to be a part of, was that you may never see another team like this again,” Indiana Board of Trustees chair Quinn Buckner said. “Well, I don’t know that we will ever see another coach like him again.”
Knight won his second title in 1981, beating Dean Smith’s North Carolina team after NCAA officials decided to play the game hours after President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded earlier in the day. His third title at Indiana came in 1987 when Smart hit a baseline jumper in the closing seconds to beat Syracuse, one of the most famous shots in tournament history.
Knight spent five decades competing against and usually beating some of the game’s most revered names — Adolph Rupp, Smith and John Wooden in the early years; Krzyzewski, Rick Pitino and Roy Williams in later years.
“He was a guy I idolized when I got here (in 1983) because Bobby Knight was the man,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “He treated me great, and he helped me. I wish people knew what a great heart that he had. He was a different dude, but if you needed some help, he would answer the bell.”
The Olympic team Knight coached in Los Angeles in 1984 was the last amateur US team to win gold in men’s basketball. And, to no surprise, it came with controversy. Knight kept Alford on his team while cutting the likes of future Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and John Stockton.
“I am so blessed that he saw something in me as a basketball player,” Woodson said in a statement. “He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. As he did with all of his players, he always challenged me to get the most out of myself as a player and more importantly, as a person. His record as a basketball coach speaks for itself. He will be remembered as one of the greatest ever.”
But winning and winning big was only part of Knight’s legacy.
Other big-time coaches might follow the gentlemanly, buttoned-up approach, but not Knight. He dressed in plaid sport coats and red sweaters, routinely berated referees and openly challenged decisions by NCAA and Big Ten leaders. His list of transgressions ran long:
— Knight was convicted in absentia of assaulting a Puerto Rican police officer during the 1979 Pan American Games.
— He forfeited an exhibition game to the Soviet Union in 1987 when he pulled his team off the court after being called for a third technical foul.
— He told NBC’s Connie Chung in a 1988 interview, “I think that if rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy it.” Knight was answering a question about how he handled stress and later tried to explain he was talking about something beyond one’s control, not the act of rape.
— He was accused of head-butting one player and kicking his own son, Pat, during a timeout.
— At a 1980 news conference he fired a blank from a starter’s pistol at a reporter. During the 1992 NCAA Tournament, Knight playfully used a bull whip on star player Calbert Cheaney, who is Black.
His most famous outburst came Feb. 23, 1985, when Purdue’s Steve Reid was about to attempt a free throw. A furious Knight picked up a red plastic chair and heaved it across the court, where it landed behind the basket. Fans started throwing pennies on the court, one hitting the wife of Purdue coach Gene Keady. Reid missed three of his next six ensuing free throws.
“There are times I walk into a meeting or a friend calls to say, ‘I saw you on TV last night,’” Reid said on the 20th anniversary of the incident. “I know what they’re talking about.”
Knight apologized the next day, received a one-game suspension and was put on probation for two years by the Big Ten. Intent on preventing such a thing again, Indiana officials chained together the chairs for both benches.
The iconic black-and-white photo of the incident remains a classic for Hoosiers fans and even became fodder for a television commercial with one of his old coaching rivals, former Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps. Knight for years joked he was merely attempting to toss the chair to a woman looking for a seat.
Fifteen years after the chair toss, Knight’s temper led to his downfall in Bloomington. Video surfaced of Knight allegedly putting his hands around the neck of player Neil Reed during a 1997 practice, a charge that prompted Indiana President Myles Brand to put Knight on a zero-tolerance policy following a university investigation.
Then, on Sept. 10, 2000, after winning a school-record 662 games and 11 Big Ten titles in 29 seasons, his time at Indiana came to a shocking end. While passing Knight in an Assembly Hall corridor, Indiana student Kent Harvey said, “Hey, what’s up, Knight?” Knight considered it disrespectful, grabbed Harvey’s arm and lectured him about manners. A few days later, Brand fired Knight.