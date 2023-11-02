Ukraine: Russian shelling hits critical infrastructure, kills two in Kherson region

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire in Kherson, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2023, following Russian shelling attacks. (AP)
  • Russian troops control territory on the eastern bank of the major Dnipro river
  • “There were more than 40 hits in the village,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said
KYIV: Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and damaged a critical infrastructure facility there, causing power cuts, local officials reported.
Russian troops control territory on the eastern bank of the major Dnipro river dissecting region. The city of Kherson and Ukrainian-held areas on the western bank come under regular Russian shelling, facing numerous air alerts throughout the day.
“Hell’s night in Stanislav. There were more than 40 hits in the village,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to overnight attacks by Russian invasion forces.
An elderly woman was killed and private houses, a school and local medical buildings were damaged, Prokudin added.
In separate Russian shelling in the morning, a 60-year-old man was killed in the village of Vesele, he said.
Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson city’s military administration, gave no details on the nature of the critical infrastructure site hit by Russia, but added on Telegram: “There are temporary power outages for some consumers.”

Donald Trump Jr. to testify for second day in New York fraud trial

Updated 02 November 2023
  • Donald Jr. is one of four family members set to take the witness stand in a New York civil fraud trial
NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. is due to testify for a second day on Thursday about the family company’s financial statements that a New York judge has ruled were fraudulently inflated to mislead lenders and insurers.
Donald Jr. is one of four family members set to take the witness stand in a New York civil fraud trial that could hobble the real-estate empire that built his father’s reputation as a business mogul before he entered politics.
The former US president is due to testify on Monday — the latest in many courtroom appearances by the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in damages, as well as a permanent ban on Trump, Donald Jr. and his son Eric from running businesses in the state.
Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that the three defendants and the company fraudulently inflated the values of trophy properties and other assets to win favorable financing terms.
Engoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. That ruling is on hold while Trump appeals.
In testimony on Wednesday, Donald Jr. sought to minimize his involvement with the company’s financial statements, saying they were largely prepared by company accountants.
He drew occasional laughter in the courtroom with self-deprecating quips about his lack of financial acumen, in a contrast to the sharp-edged persona he has cultivated as his father’s political attack dog.
The trial is one of many legal troubles Donald Trump must contend with as he campaigns to retake the White House. He faces a total of 91 felony charges in four separate criminal prosecutions, including two cases stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Nevertheless, Trump holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of his criminal and civil cases and has accused James and Engoron of political bias.
He has not faced sanctions for those attacks, but Engoron has fined him $15,000 for twice violating a limited gag order that bars him from speaking publicly about court staff.
He is also under a limited gag order for the federal election subversion trial in Washington. Trump has alleged that both violate his right to free speech.

Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Updated 02 November 2023
  • Putin said last month he was “not ready to say” whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests
  • The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia’s parliament last month in a fast-track process
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, though it never came into force because some key countries — including the United States and China — never ratified it.
The West has accused Russia of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive on Ukraine last February.
Putin last week oversaw ballistic missile drills in what Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said was practice for a “massive” retaliatory nuclear strike against an unnamed enemy.
Putin also said last month he was “not ready to say” whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests.
The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia’s parliament last month in a fast-track process.
During parliamentary hearings, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the move to revoke the treaty was a response to the United States’ “cynicism” and “boorish attitudes” on nuclear weapons.
Although it never entered into force, the agreement was ratified by 178 countries, including nuclear powers France and Britain, and has symbolic value.
Its backers say it established an international norm against live tests of nuclear weapons, but critics say the potential of the deal remains unrealized without the ratifications of major nuclear powers.
Russia’s parliament ratified the agreement in June 2000, six months after Putin first became president.

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India 

Updated 02 November 2023
  • Toxic haze blanketing New Delhi raised fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital
  • With AQI levels above 400, New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore topped eal-time list of world’s most polluted cities
NEW DELHI: Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi on Thursday, raising fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital, as government agencies warned that pollution levels could worsen over the next few days despite efforts to reduce them. 

Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 415 on a scale of 500 in the capital’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday, indicating “severe” levels of pollution that can affect healthy people and those with existing ailments. AQI between 0-50 is considered healthy. 

The dip in air quality in the region during the winter months is often accompanied by a spike in respiratory illnesses, spurring school and factory closings. 

The New Delhi government has announced a ban on the entry of diesel buses and said construction activities will be halted if the situation persists. 

With AQI levels above 400, New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore on Thursday topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir. India’s Mumbai also features among the world’s 15 most polluted cities. 

The worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup as fans flock to stadiums across Indian cities. 

AQI in Mumbai hovered around the 200 mark ahead of Thursday’s match between India and Sri Lanka. The city is expected to welcome large crowds as it hosts the semifinal of the tournament on Nov. 15. 

India’s cricket board (BCCI) this week announced a ban on firework displays during the remaining matches of the tournament as a measure to combat pollution. 

Players have expressed concern about the toxic air, with England’s Joe Root complaining of breathing difficulties during a game and India’s Rohit Sharma urging change for “future generations.” 

2 Filipino doctors serving in Gaza evacuated to Egypt

Updated 02 November 2023
  • Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra serve with Medecins Sans Frontieres
  • No other Filipinos have been allowed by Israel to cross the border and leave Gaza
MANILA: Two Filipino doctors serving in Gaza have been evacuated through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Doctors Darwin Dela Cruz and Regidor Esguerra from the international aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) were among 136 Filipinos and hundreds of other foreign nationals trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave.

Only on Wednesday, some 500 people with foreign passports were allowed to enter Egypt.

“So far, no other Filipino has been allowed to cross the border. But we are making diplomatic representations in this regard,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.

The doctors are now in Ariah, a city near the Rafah crossing, from where they will travel to Cairo and fly to their new deployment stations.

“They are presently in Egypt while awaiting their new assignments from the Doctors Without Borders. They are in touch with their families back home,” De Vega said.

The Philippine nationals in Gaza are mostly overseas workers and those who are married to Palestinians.

Philippine authorities have a list of those waiting for evacuation but do not know when it will be possible.

“Gaza remains under a total blockade, with the movement of people and goods severely curtailed,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Israel has been limiting the passage of foreign nationals from Gaza and entry of necessary food and medical aid.

The number of people killed in Gaza has exceeded 8,700 since Oct. 7, when Israeli warplanes began their daily bombardment of residential buildings, schools and medical facilities in the densely populated enclave, in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Women and children make up nearly 70 percent of the dead, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, while tens of thousands of others have been injured. Hundreds of people remain missing, many under the rubble as rescue teams have not been able to reach them.

More than 165,000 Afghans flee Pakistan in a month after government order

Updated 02 November 2023
  • Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan in recent decades, fleeing a series of violent conflicts
  • Analysts say it is likely a pressure tactic to force the Taliban government to cooperate on security issues
TORKHAM, Pakistan: More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the month since Islamabad issued an ultimatum to 1.7 million people to leave or face arrest and deportation, officials said Thursday.

The majority rushed to the border in the past several days as the November 1 deadline approached and police began to open up dozens of holding centers to detain arrested Afghans.

Officials at the country’s busiest border point at Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province worked into the early hours of Thursday morning to clear a queue of 28,000 people that stretched for seven kilometers.

The border traffic has since eased, with officials encouraging undocumented Afghans to continue leaving voluntarily as police launched search operations.

“Illegal Afghans arrived at Torkham in heavy numbers because of the deadline... People can still return voluntarily but today only 1,000 are present at the border,” Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the border district, said.

Just over 129,000 have fled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial home department said, while a total of 38,100 have crossed through Chaman in Balochistan, border officials there said.

Authorities on the Afghan side of the border have been overwhelmed by the scale of the exodus as they attempt to process those returning — some of whom are setting foot in Afghanistan for the first time in their lives.

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan in recent decades, fleeing a series of violent conflicts, including an estimated 600,000 since the Taliban government seized power in August 2021 and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect its “welfare and security” after a sharp rise in attacks, which the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan.

Analysts say it is likely a pressure tactic to force the Taliban government to cooperate on security issues.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad has said the move will further damage relations between the two neighbors.

On Thursday, more than 100 people were detained in one police operation in the mega city of Karachi on Thursday, while police rounded up 425 Afghans in Quetta, the city closest to the Chaman border crossing.

“The campaign against illegal immigrants will continue,” Saad Bin Asad, the deputy commissioner of the city, said.

Lawyers and rights groups have accused the Pakistani government of using threats, abuse, and detention to coerce Afghan asylum seekers to leave while Afghans have reported weeks of arbitrary arrests and extortion.

“The constitution of Pakistan gives every person who is present on this soil right to a fair trial, but these refugees have been denied that right,” said Moniza Kakar, a Karachi-based human rights lawyer.

The expulsion of undocumented Afghans, however, has widespread support from Pakistanis, analysts say, with a protracted refugee presence putting a heavy burden on the country’s infrastructure.

