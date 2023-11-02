Lebanese border villagers say Israeli shells won’t push them off their land

You are here

War on Gaza

Chadia Kaddouh, looks on as she shows her house that was destroyed by what she said was an Israeli drone attack, amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, in southern town of Yater, Lebanon on Nov. 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • Several homes in Yater, some seven kilometers from the Israeli-Lebanese border, lost windows and walls during Israeli shelling
  • “I’m convinced now that we will never leave this land,” said Hiba, a 28-year-old mother whose home was hit by an Israeli shell
Reuters
YATER, Lebanon: Residents of Lebanese border village of Yater said they would rebuild their town once clashes between Hezbollah and Israel end, saying Israel’s shelling of their homes would not push them off their land.
Heavily armed Hezbollah, which is part of an Iranian-backed regional alliance along with Gaza’s ruling Hamas, has been engaged in daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the frontier since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.
Several homes in Yater, some seven kilometers from the Israeli-Lebanese border, lost windows and walls during Israeli shelling, pushing some residents to flee north while hardening the determination of others to stay put.
“I’m convinced now that we will never leave this land,” said Hiba, a 28-year-old mother whose home was hit by an Israeli shell on Sunday evening.
She and her five-year-old son were out visiting a relative when their home was hit.
“We were supposed to be here when this shell hit. This house has civilians, it has a child, it wasn’t an abandoned home,” Hiba said.
Hiba said her son was collecting rocks to rebuild the house.
“He knows Israel shelled (us) and that the house is destroyed, but he’s not afraid of Israel,” she said.
In the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s founding, some 700,000 Palestinians, half the Arab population of what was British-ruled Palestine, fled or were driven from their homes and have been denied return. Many ended up in Lebanon.
Taleb Kaddouh returned home one evening to find a shell had ripped through his house in Yater, causing havoc. Despite exchanges of fire in neighboring villages, he started clearing out the house with his wife, rescuing what they could.
“They (Israel) destroyed this home before and I rebuilt it. I’ll restore it again — I’ll show them,” he said.
Thousands of people have fled Lebanese villages in the south or moved from the rural outskirts into the relative safety of larger towns.
But that’s not an option for Kaddouh.
“Of course, we will stay here. This land is ours. Our grandparents and parents labored here... My son will do the same,” he said. “Only death could make us leave.”

Saeed Al-Batati
  • Residents of Marib reported hearing an explosion north of the city, outside a sizable refugee camp, where the missile impacted
  • Houthi missile assault on Marib came hours after the militia proclaimed it launched a salvo of drones against Israel
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi-fired missile landed near a refugee camp for internally displaced persons in the central Yemeni city of Marib on Thursday morning, the most recent in a series of similar Houthi drone and missile attacks on government-controlled regions of the country.

Residents of Marib reported hearing an explosion north of the city, outside a sizable refugee camp, where the missile impacted. The missile did not cause any human or property losses.

Although the UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April 2022 has significantly reduced hostilities, the Houthis have continued to launch missiles and explosive-laden drones at Marib, Taiz, and other government-controlled areas in Yemen, killing dozens of civilians. 

The Houthi missile assault on Marib came hours after the militia proclaimed it launched a salvo of drones against Israel, the second such announcement in two days.

Yemenis have condemned the Houthis for attacking civilian gatherings in Marib and other Yemeni cities and demanded that they be shielded from the lethal attacks. 

Abdullah Ismael, a Yemeni commentator, said the Houthis launched missile and drone assaults against Israel to whitewash their image and the atrocities they have committed since the first day of their military seizure of Yemen.

“Houthi missiles, drones, mines, and crimes are designed to murder and injure Yemenis exclusively. Their unsightly visage cannot be whitened or erased by empty bellicose rhetoric, deceptive statements, or the combined efforts of all the world’s cleansers,” Ismael said on the social media platform X.

Walid Al-Rajhy, a Yemeni journalist and director of the Sheba Media Centre in Marib, estimated that 1,000 Houthi missiles were fired at displaced people and other civilian neighborhoods over the past several years, with 200 being intercepted and the remaining 800 landing in the city, killing and injuring a large number of people, including children and women. 

“Just as Palestinians resist Israeli occupation, which kills them with missiles and aircraft, Yemenis resist Iranian occupation, which also kills them with missiles and aircraft,” Al-Rajhy said on X.

Arab News
  • Israeli ambassador leaves Bahrain, while Kingdom calls back its ambassador from Israel
Arab News


Riyadh: Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the country’s parliament announced on Thursday.
The statement published on the Bahraini parliament website confirmed that the Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while Bahrain called back its ambassador from Israel, and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.
It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host the then President Donald Trump.

The aim of the agreement was to normalize ties between the two Arab nations and Israel – and later Sudan and Morocco.

The US-brokered accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020.

AP
  • Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war
  • More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they’d be safe in a church.
Nearly half of the crowded strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are under 18, and children account for 40 percent of those killed so far in the war. An Associated Press analysis of Gaza Health Ministry data released last week showed that as of Oct. 26, 2,001 children ages 12 and under had been killed, including 615 who were 3 or younger.
“When houses are destroyed, they collapse on the heads of children,” writer Adam Al-Madhoun said Wednesday as he comforted his 4-year-old daughter Kenzi at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah. She survived an airstrike that ripped off her right arm, crushed her left leg and fractured her skull.


Israel says its airstrikes target Hamas militant sites and infrastructure, and it accuses the group of using civilians as human shields. It also says more than 500 militant rockets have misfired and landed in Gaza, killing an unknown number of Palestinians.
More children have been killed in just over three weeks in Gaza than in all of the world’s conflicts combined in each of the past three years, according to the global charity Save the Children. For example, it said, 2,985 children were killed across two dozen war zones throughout all of last year.
“Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children,” said James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the UN children’s agency.
Images and footage of shell-shocked children being pulled from rubble in Gaza or writhing on dirty hospital gurneys have become commonplace and have fueled protests around the world. Scenes from recent airstrikes included a rescuer cradling a limp toddler in a bloodied white tutu, a bespectacled father shrieking as he clutched his dead child tight to his chest, and a dazed young boy covered in blood and dust staggering alone through the ruins.
“It’s a curse to be a parent in Gaza,” said Ahmed Modawikh, a 40-year-old carpenter from Gaza City whose life was shattered by the death of his 8-year-old daughter during five days of fighting in May.
Israeli children have also been killed. During Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel that sparked the war, its gunmen killed more than 1,400 people. Among them were babies and other small children, Israeli officials have said, though they haven’t provided exact figures. About 30 children were also among the roughly 240 hostages Hamas took.
As Israeli warplanes pound Gaza, Palestinian children huddle with large families in apartments or UN-run shelters. Although Israel has urged Palestinians to leave northern Gaza for the strip’s south, nowhere in the territory has proven safe from its airstrikes.
“People are running from death only to find death,” said Yasmine Jouda, who lost 68 family members in Oct. 22 airstrikes that razed two four-story buildings in Deir Al-Balah, where they had sought refuge from northern Gaza.
The strike’s only survivor was Jouda’s year-old niece Milissa, whose mother had gone into labor during the attack and was found dead beneath the rubble, the heads of her lifeless twin newborns emerging from her birth canal.
“What did this tiny baby do to deserve a life without any family?” Jouda said.

Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp (AP)


Israel blames Hamas for Gaza’s death toll — now more than 8,800, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry — because the militant group operates from jam-packed residential neighborhoods. Palestinians point to the soaring casualty count as proof that Israeli strikes are indiscriminate and disproportionate.
The war has injured more than 7,000 Palestinian children and left many with lifechanging problems, doctors say.
Just before the war, Jouda’s niece Milissa walked a few paces for the first time. She will never walk again. Doctors say the airstrike that killed the girl’s family fractured her spine and paralyzed her from the chest down. Just down the hall from her in the teeming central Gaza hospital, 4-year-old Kenzi woke up screaming, asking what had happened to her missing right arm.
“It will take so much care and work just to get her to the point of having half a normal life,” her father said.
Even those physically unscathed may be scarred by war’s ravages.
For 15-year-olds in Gaza, it’s their fifth Israel-Hamas war since the militant group seized control of the enclave in 2007. All they’ve known is life under a punishing Israeli-Egyptian blockade that prevents them from traveling abroad and crushes their hopes for the future. The strip has a 70 percent youth unemployment rate, according to the World Bank.
“There is no hope for these children to develop careers, improve their standard of living, access better health care and education,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for Defense for Children International in the Palestinian territories.
But in this war, he added, “it’s about life and death.”
And in Gaza, death is everywhere.
Here are just a few of the 3,648 Palestinian children and minors who have been killed in the war.

Palestinians try to pull a girl out of the rubble of a building that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp (AP)


ASEEL HASSAN, 13
Aseel Hassan was an excellent student, said her father, Hazem Bin Saeed. She devoured classical Arabic poetry, memorizing its rigid metric and rhyme scheme, and reveling in its mystical images and florid metaphors. During the war, when Israeli bombardments came so close that their walls shook, she would regale her relatives by reciting famous verses from Abu Al Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, a 10th-century Iraqi poet, her father said.
“When I asked her what she wanted to do when she grew up, she would say, read,” said 42-year-old Bin Saeed. “Poems were Aseel’s escape.”
An airstrike on Oct. 19 leveled his three-story home in Deir Al-Balah, killing Aseel and her 14-year-old brother, Anas.
MAJD SOURI, 7
The explosions terrified Majd, said his father, 45-year-old Ramez Souri.
He missed playing soccer with his school friends. He was devastated that the war had canceled his Christian family’s much-anticipated trip to Nazareth, the town in Israel where tradition says Jesus grew up.
“Baba, where can we go?” Majd asked again and again when airstrikes roared. The family, devout members of Gaza’s tiny Christian community, finally had an answer — St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City.
Souri said Majd calmed down when they arrived at the church, where dozens of Christian families had taken shelter. Together, they prayed and sang.
On Oct. 20, shrapnel crashed into the monastery, killing 18 people. Among the dead were Majd and his siblings, 9-year-old Julie and 15-year-old Soheil. Israel says it had been targeting a nearby Hamas command center.
Majd was found beneath the rubble with his hands around his mother’s neck. His face was completely burned.
“My children just wanted peace and stability,” said Souri, his voice cracking. “All I cared about was that they were happy.”
KENAN AND NEMAN AL-SHARIF, 18 months
Karam Al-Sharif, an employee with the UN Palestinian refugee agency, could barely speak Wednesday as he knelt over his children’s small shrouded bodies at the hospital. Gone were his daughters, 5-year-old Joud and 10-year-old Tasnim.
Also gone were his twin 18-month-old sons, Kenan and Neman. Al-Sharif sobbed as he hugged Kenan and said goodbye. Neman’s body was still lost beneath the rubble of the six-story tower where the family had sought refuge in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.
“They had no time here,” Sami Abu Sultan, Al-Sharif’s brother, said of the baby boys, a day after the building was destroyed. “It was God’s will.”
MAHMOUD DAHDOUH, 16
On Oct. 25, Al Jazeera’s livestream caught the chilling moment when its Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, discovered that an Israeli airstrike had killed his wife, 6-year-old daughter, infant grandson and 16-year-old son, Mahmoud.
Swarmed by TV cameras at the hospital, Dahdouh wept over his teenage son, murmuring, “You wanted to be a journalist.”
Mahmoud was a senior at the secular American International High School in Gaza City. Set on becoming an English-language reporter, he spent his time honing camera skills and posting amateur reporting clips on YouTube, Dahdouh said.
A video that Mahmoud filmed days before he died showed charred cars, dark smoke and flattened homes. He and his sister, Kholoud, took turns delivering a monologue, straining to be heard over the wind.
“This is the fiercest and most violent war we have lived in Gaza,” Mahmoud said, chopping the air with his hands.
At the end of the clip, the siblings stared straight into the camera.
“Help us to stay alive,” they said in unison.

Reuters
AFP
  • Jabalia camp strikes could be war crimes, UN commission says
  • US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan on Friday
Reuters AFP

GAZA/JERUSALEM/PARIS: More foreigners prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that UN human rights officials said could be war crimes.

At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege,” it said.

MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows.”

The organization went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a cease-fire and for more critical aid to be allowed in.

“Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

FIRST AUSTRALIANS LEAVE GAZA FOR EGYPT

Twenty Australians were among the first group of foreign citizens to leave the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip and enter Eygpt via the Rafah border crossing, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said on Thursday.

At least 320 foreign nationals left the Palestinian enclave to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar.

Watts said there were still 65 Australians trapped in Gaza and the government had urged them, using all available communication channels, to move toward the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.

“We are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels,” Watts told ABC television. “It is not always perfect. This is a conflict zone.”

Watts said the government was not planning for more assisted flights at the moment as there were enough commercial options available. Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, the Australian government has conducted several repatriation flights.

Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out Hamas after the Islamist group’s cross-border rampage into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel said Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday around the Al-Quds hospital in densely populated Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli authorities had previously warned the hospital to evacuate immediately, which UN officials said was impossible without endangering patients.

TWO HAMAS COMMANDERS KILLED, SAYS ISRAEL

Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, Gaza’s biggest refugee camp. Israel said the group had command centers and other “terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians.”

Gaza’s Hamas-run media office said on Thursday that at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia, with 120 missing under the rubble. At least 777 people were wounded, it said in a statement.

Palestinians on Wednesday sifted through rubble in a desperate hunt for trapped victims. “It is a massacre,” said one witness.

UN human rights officials said strikes on the camp could be a war crime.

“Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on social media site X.

The Israeli military said one soldier was killed in Gaza on Wednesday. Fifteen were killed on Tuesday.

Amid growing international calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities, conditions in the seaside enclave are increasingly desperate under Israel’s assault and tightened blockade. Food, fuel, drinking water and medicine have run short.

Dr. Fathi Abu Al-Hassan, a US passport holder waiting to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, described hellish conditions in Gaza without water, food or shelter.

“We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people,” he said.

Hospitals have struggled as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns including Gaza’s only cancer hospital. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry, said the main power generator at the Indonesian Hospital was no longer functioning due to lack of fuel.

The hospital was switching to a back-up generator but would no longer be able to power mortuary refrigerators and oxygen generators. “If we don’t get fuel in the next few days, we will inevitably reach a disaster,” he said.

US DIPLOMAT DEPARTS FOR ISRAEL, AGAIN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to depart on Thursday for his second visit to Israel in less than a month. He plans to meet Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to voice solidarity but also to reassert the need to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties, his spokesperson said.

Blinken will also stop in Jordan, one of a handful of Arab states to have normalized relations with Israel. On Wednesday Jordan withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv until Israel ends its assault on Gaza. Israel said it regretted Jordan’s decision.

In Jordan, Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and reiterate a US commitment to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza, a growing concern of the Arab world, the spokesman said.

He will pursue talks led by Egypt and Qatar on securing the release of all of the hostages held by Hamas.

Also on Thursday, the US House of Representatives could pass with Republican support a bill providing $14.3 billion in aid for Israel.

But it is unlikely to become law, as it faces stiff opposition in the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has threatened a veto. President Joe Biden wants a $106-billion bill that would fund Ukraine, border security and humanitarian aid as well as money for Israel.

Arab News
  • 10th Economic Policy Dialogue held in UAE on energy, food, security, women’s empowerment
  • Effects of climate change highlighted on the eve of the Dubai hosting of COP28
Arab News

LONDON: The US and the UAE held their 10th Economic Policy Dialogue on Wednesday to discuss bolstering trade and investment ties.

The dialogue was co-chaired by US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez and UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Al-Hajjeri.

Fernandez and Al-Hajjeri “celebrated the remarkable strength of bilateral trade and investment, highlighting that the UAE is the largest US trade partner in the MENA region, purchasing more than $20 billion in US exports in 2022 alone,” the State Department said in a statement.

Direct trade relations now reach all 50 US states and all seven Emirates, and supported more than 137,000 jobs in 2022.

Al-Hajjeri said the UAE’s total foreign direct investment in the US is now over $38 billion and supported American jobs in advanced industries including aviation and semiconductors.

Fernandez said that more than 1,500 US companies now have a presence in the UAE, ranging from heavy construction to energy and retail.

Throughout the dialogue, both sides highlighted the importance of climate change and its relevance to other shared goals and concerns, noting the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in the UAE.

The delegations also held discussions on health, women’s empowerment, food and energy security, and the digital economy.

The statement added: “The US government encouraged the UAE to sign the Joint Statement on Cooperation on Global Supply Chains and proposed the signing of a Science and Technology Agreement between the two countries. As part of bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate, the UAE delegation encouraged the US government to join the Mangrove Alliance for Climate.”

Regarding the ongoing efforts to overcome trade barriers and advance economic relations, Al-Hajjeri said the UAE will host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in February 2024.

During the dialogue, the US-UAE Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Working Group met for a second time. The working group members discussed new and ongoing opportunities for further cooperation on financial compliance, international sanctions, and countering illicit finance.

