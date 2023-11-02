You are here

Bayern defender De Ligt sidelined with knee injury

Bayern Munich’s understaffed defense has been dealt another setback, with the club confirming on Thursday center-back Matthijs de Ligt will be missing “for the time being” with a knee injury. (X/@iMiaSanMia)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
  • The club did not specify how long de Ligt would spend on the sidelines
  • De Ligt, who has just returned from an injury to the same knee, grabbed his leg and signalled immediately to the bench
AFP
BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s understaffed defense has been dealt another setback, with the club confirming on Thursday center-back Matthijs de Ligt will be missing “for the time being” with a knee injury.
The club did not specify how long de Ligt would spend on the sidelines, saying he was “out for the time being” and “will be missing from FC Bayern in the next games.”
Bayern travel to rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The Netherlands central defender injured his right knee as Bayern were eliminated 2-1 to third-division Saarbruecken in the German Cup on Wednesday night.
De Ligt, who has just returned from an injury to the same knee, grabbed his leg and signalled immediately to the bench 19 minutes into the match, before being subbed out.
Midfielder Joshua Kimmich moved to center-back, with Bayern having only one fit central defender in the squad.
Bayern’s French center-back Dayot Upamecano has missed the club’s last four matches with a hamstring injury.
Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed after the match de Ligt’s injury was to the “same knee” and “was extremely painful.”
Bayern took the lead through Thomas Mueller after just 16 minutes, but their third division opponents equalized in first-half injury time.
With the scores locked at 1-1 and the game looking set to go to extra time, Saarbruecken’s Marcel Gaus scored in the sixth minute of injury time to win.
The loss means 20-time German Cup winners Bayern have been eliminated in the second round in three of the past four years.
Bayern sit second on the Bundesliga, two points ahead of Dortmund, and have not lost a clash between the two sides since 2018.

Topics: Bayern Munich Matthijs de Ligt injury

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by thread in ICC World Cup amid global giants’ showdown

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by thread in ICC World Cup amid global giants’ showdown
Updated 02 November 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by thread in ICC World Cup amid global giants’ showdown

Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by thread in ICC World Cup amid global giants’ showdown
  • Pakistan will not only need to win the next two matches but also dominate New Zealand and England
  • India may clinch their semi-final spot should they emerge victorious in their current clash with Sri Lanka
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a stunning twist of fate, Pakistan’s cricket team could still advance to the ICC World Cup semi-finals, despite four consecutive defeats, by securing victories in their next two matches with substantial margins to boost their run rate after a shocking loss to Afghanistan in India.

Perched at fifth on the points table, Pakistan’s journey began with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but faltered against India, conceding by seven wickets with 117 balls to spare.

This downturn in fortune continued through subsequent matches against formidable opponents Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope shone through as Pakistan clinched a victory against Bangladesh by a seven-wicket margin with 105 balls remaining.

This latest performance offers Pakistan a lifeline, indicating that their semi-finals dream is not over yet. It hinges now not just on winning, but on dominating their upcoming encounters to overturn their faltered run rate into a competitive edge.

“To beat New Zealand’s NRR [net run rate], Pakistan need to win by approximately 83 runs or chase in approximately 35 overs against New Zealand,” a cricket statistician, Mazher Arshad, said in a recent social media post. “But both teams will have one more game after that so there could be a new NRR scenario in the last group match.”

Pakistan’s pathway to the ICC World Cup semi-finals is precarious: A loss in either of their forthcoming matches against New Zealand and England would leave their fate hinging on the missteps of competing teams.

The intricate scenario, detailed by the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023’s official site, outlines that for Pakistan to sneak through, Australia must be defeated in their trio of upcoming matches, New Zealand must falter in their final two, and Afghanistan needs to drop at least two of their last three games.

With the situation still in a state of flux, the top four berths remain within several teams’ reach. India, however, is poised to clinch their semi-final spot should they emerge victorious in their current clash with Sri Lanka.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket

Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028

Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028

Rodrygo renews Real Madrid contract until 2028
  • The attacker agreed to join Madrid in 2018 for $48 million from Santos
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has signed a new contract until 2028, the Spanish club said Thursday.
The Brazilian winger has agreed to extend his deal in the same week his compatriot Vinicius Junior also signed on at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.
“Real Madrid and Rodrygo have agreed the extension of the player’s contract, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2028,” said Madrid in a statement.
Rodrygo, 22, has struggled to hit top form this season but is a key player for Madrid, scoring a brace against Osasuna in May to win Los Blancos their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2014.
The attacker agreed to join Madrid in 2018 for 45 million euros ($48 million) from Santos in Brazil, arriving in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019, a year after Vinicius.
Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Marid across all competitions, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2022 among other silverware.

Topics: Rodrygo real madrid

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
Updated 02 November 2023
Follow

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India

Batting dominates ball at Cricket World Cup in India
  • Trip to Sports City of India Meerut reveals scale of cricket ball production industry
Updated 02 November 2023
Jon Pike

In between World Cup matches in Delhi, my adventurous instincts lured me to undertake a trip to Meerut, 80 km northeast of the capital.

It is renowned for manufacturing cricket balls. In a previous column, the production methods and techniques of producing cricket balls had been detailed, but I wished to see these in action.

A car and driver were arranged for the trip, which was expressway for 80 percent of the journey.

Internet research into the factories had identified two as having accessible, welcoming, and informative websites. However, my request to the driver and his handlers to telephone a factory prior to setting off, to arrange an appointment, met with a lack of enthusiasm. My own attempts to make contact by email through the factory’s website failed to generate a response.

On arrival, Meerut appeared to be a hive of light industrial activity and traffic bustle through narrow streets, typical of urban India. The bustle was exacerbated by construction work associated with the building of an elevated metro link. Earlier in the week, on Oct. 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a 17-km priority section of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System on the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Road closures and diversions seemed to fool the driver and his GPS. The navigation system on my phone was better and it enabled us to reach a street which the chosen cricket ball manufacturer listed as the address.

It was Suraj Kund Road, no ordinary street, since, from one end to the other, it was filled with retail outlets selling sports equipment and services. Later, I learned that there are some 300 such outlets on the street.

My driver went off in search of a cricket ball factory, returning in triumph beckoning me to enter a shop whose name bore no resemblance to the name of the factory. Inside, a man appeared from behind the counter. When he was shown the website which related to the factory, he confirmed that I was in the right place. However, I could not visit the factory, which was in another part of the city, because it was closed on that day, courtesy of a festival, Dussehra.

The incredulous look on my face must have registered and an interview was granted in a side-street office. There I learnt of many things about the sports goods industry and market in India, including the economics of cricket ball manufacture.

I am grateful to Vibhor Agarwal for his insights. My credentials were established by showing evidence of Arab News weekly columns on a laptop.

Originally, the business was started by his father, Vinod, in 1977, focusing on leather volleyballs and footballs, the demand of the times. In 1996, the focus switched to leather cricket balls. They were chosen over bats because balls are a daily consumption item.

All of the balls, red, white, and pink, are hand-made. Quality must be strictly controlled. Therein lies a key business risk. Five or six people work on the production of a cricket ball. If one of them does not show for work, semi-finished products will lie idle.

Currently, the cost of machines for cricket ball production is prohibitive for all but the big producers. This means that only between 10 and 15 percent of cricket balls are machine made at present, although production costs are lower. The ones used in this World Cup are machine-made under a non-Indian brand.

A second quality issue is leather. The amount available is controlled and tends to be released from older cattle, which is weaker in quality. A leather technologist checks the sheets and sets aside those with blemishes or scratches, so that visual defects are eradicated.

My internet search for cricket ball manufacturers in Meerut turned out to be the tip of an iceberg. Apart from an extraordinary number of such manufacturers, perhaps more than 500, there are also makers of bats and other equipment. This clustering can be traced to the relocation of people having those capabilities from the Punjab during Partition.

New growth has recently come to the market, as demand for cricket equipment has boomed and a greater belief in the quality of Indian products has emerged. Retail prices have also risen.

Meerut is recognized as the Sports City of India. It is likely that most international cricketers are playing with equipment produced there.

Not all the raw materials are produced in Meerut. Cricket bats are still largely dependent on imported English willow. However, a shortage of willow and increased demand have led to increased sourcing in India. Willow is harvested in the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, but it is heavier than English willow.

Well-established English bat brands have agreements to produce locally in Meerut, taking advantage of a lower cost base and proximity to a large and growing Indian market.

Having learnt that Meerut is the hub of cricket equipment production, it was time to return to watch how the world’s top players deploy this equipment.

Evidence was plentiful the next day in Delhi where Australia’s David Warner scored a century against the Netherlands.

That was followed by an astonishing innings by Glenn Maxwell who broke the record for the fastest one-day international World Cup century in a 40-ball frenzy of hitting. He beat the previous record of 49 deliveries set 18 days earlier by South Africa’s Aiden Markram. Australia amassed 399 for eight and bowled the Netherlands out for a mere 90.

More evidence was witnessed in Dharamsala, where Australia beat New Zealand by only five runs in a match with an aggregate score of 771 runs.

Another run riot was witnessed in Pune where South Africa scored 357 for four against New Zealand, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both scoring centuries.

These dented New Zealand’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals and all but cemented South Africa’s top-four place.

Batting records have been tumbling but spare a thought for the machine-made ball being battered mercilessly in this World Cup.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Cricket World Cup

Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten

Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten

Nuggets mauled by Timberwolves, Celtics stay unbeaten
  • LeBron James produces vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers stage second-half rally to end their 11-game losing streak to city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets crashed to their first defeat of the season in an upset 110-89 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, while Boston extended their unbeaten start with a brutal thrashing of Indiana.

Denver began the season in imperious form, building to a 4-0 start, but were stopped in their tracks after a dominant performance from the Timberwolves at Minneapolis’s Target Center.

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota scoring with 24 points while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 in a wire-to-wire victory for the Timberwolves, who led by 19 points at half-time.

Rudy Gobert delivered a crucial defensive performance with 12 rebounds and two blocks to help shut down Denver’s free-scoring offense.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

“It just shows what we’re capable of, honestly,” Minnesota’s Mike Conley said after the win. “We know we can be a great team — we’ve got to put it together for four quarters.

“Tonight we beat a really good team and were able to stick with the easy things and let that just bring us home,” added Conley, who finished with 17 points.

While Denver kissed goodbye to their unbeaten record, there were no such problems for the Celtics, who romped to a 155-104 blowout over the Pacers to improve to 4-0 at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The points total was the second-highest ever in Celtics history, behind the 173 scored in a win over Minneapolis in 1959.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points and 12 rebounds, with Derrick White adding 18 points and Sam Hauser 17 from five three-pointers.

The game was over as a contest well before the finish, allowing Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to rest his starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

In other games, LeBron James produced a vintage 35-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers staged a second-half rally to end their 11-game losing streak to city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 overtime victory.

The Lakers trailed by 19 points early in the game but roared back in the second half to complete a dramatic win, the team’s first over the Clippers since 2020.

For long periods James appeared to be locked in a toe-to-toe battle with Clippers veteran Paul George, who scored 20 points in a remarkable fourth quarter to force the contest to overtime.

George, who finished with 35 points, fouled out early in overtime and momentum swung back to the Lakers who closed out the win.

James received scoring support from Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell with 27 points each, while Austin Reaves added 15.

In San Francisco, Klay Thompson drained a jump shot with 0.2 seconds remaining to clinch a thrilling 102-101 win for the Golden State Warriors over the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson’s last-gasp bucket settled an engrossing duel between the two northern California teams which saw the lead change hands no fewer than 12 times.

The Warriors improve to 4-1 to move up to second in the Western Conference standings.

In Toronto, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 2-2 for the season after slumping to a 130-111 defeat on the road.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points in a balanced offensive effort for the Raptors, who saw all five starters finish in double figures.

German international Dennis Schroder had 24 points and Scottie Barnes added 21 as Toronto outgunned the Bucks’ twin-pronged line-up led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and new signing Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo was restricted to 16 points while Lillard finished with 15 as the Raptors cruised to their second win of the season against a Bucks team led by their former assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

In Dallas, the Mavericks maintained their perfect start to the season to improve to 4-0 with a 114-105 defeat of the Chicago Bulls.

Grant Williams had 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 24 points while Luka Doncic added 18 points with 10 assists as Dallas overturned a five-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to close out victory.

Topics: basketball NBA

Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken

Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken

Bayern eliminated from German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken
  • A strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup in the second round for the third time in four years after a remarkable 2-1 loss at third-division Saarbruecken on Wednesday, thanks to a last-minute winner from Marcel Gaus.

With the scores locked at 1-1 and the match looking destined for extra time, defender Gaus netted in the sixth minute of injury time to grab his team a famous victory.

“When a first-division team like Bayern comes to Saarbruecken and loses, then we did something wrong,” veteran Thomas Mueller told ARD after the match.

Bayern were beaten by Holstein Kiel on penalties at the same stage three years ago, then thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Moenchengladbach in round two in 2021.

The record 20-time winners also lost in the quarter-finals at home to Freiburg last season.

“There could be 100 explanations or maybe none at all. We had injuries but some will say we should win anyway,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.

An “incredibly proud” home coach Ruediger Ziehl said he had told his players that Thursday’s training session was now “voluntary“

“If we don’t celebrate today, then we can never celebrate.”

Bayern, who travel to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, lost central defender Matthijs de Ligt to a potentially serious knee injury early in the match, leaving the side with only one fit center-back.

Six-time Cup winner Mueller looked to have Bayern on the right track for a routine victory at their less-fancied opponents, before De Ligt injured his knee in a tussle soon after and signalled immediately to the bench.

The injury forced midfielder Joshua Kimmich into defense and appeared to put Bayern on the back foot against a resurgent Saarbruecken.

The hosts struck next, Patrick Sontheimer tapping in a pass from Lukas Boeder after Saarbruecken pressed midfielder Frans Kraetzig into a mistake.

Tuchel brought on the calvary, including Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, but star striker Harry Kane stayed on the bench ahead of Saturday’s crunch match.

With the England captain warming up ahead of what looked like certain extra time, veteran defender Gaus popped up with a moment that will go down in Saarbruecken history.

Earlier on Wednesday, a strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim.

Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko were given rare starts as coach Edin Terzic shuffled his deck before Bayern’s visit, but it was veteran forward Reus who gave Dortmund the lead late in the opening half.

Bynoe-Gittens dribbled down the left flank and shaped to shoot before finding Reus who looped in a one-touch finish to score his 165th goal for the club and give Dortmund a deserved half-time lead.

The hosts spurned chances but Hoffenheim posed little danger and were reduced to 10 men in injury time when former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak saw red.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who won the German Cup once during a 13-year career at the club, said: “Against a team which has won all of their away games, I thought we did very, very well.”

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen scored three goals in the final five minutes to win 5-2 at third-tier Sandhausen.

Argentinian World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios gave Leverkusen an early lead from the spot after Amine Adli was brought down in the box.

Sandhausen levelled twice early in the second half, Christoph Ehlich and Yassin Ben Balla scoring either side of a Jonathan Tah goal for the visitors.

Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek scored in the 85th minute to give the visitors the lead, before Adli added two of his own to round out a nervous victory.

Elsewhere, Freiburg were beaten 3-1 at home by second-division Paderborn, meaning the 2022 finalists join Bayern, holders RB Leipzig, Champions League participants Union Berlin and five-time winners Schalke to be eliminated early.

Five-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt won at third-division Viktoria Cologne, while Hertha Berlin beat Mainz, Magdeburg edged out Holstein Kiel on penalties and four-time winners Nuremberg beat Hansa Rostock in extra time.

Topics: football Bayern Munich

