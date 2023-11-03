You are here

  • Home
  • US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founded Hezbollah in 1982, in the middle of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcg76

Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ
  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border since its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and Israel went to war on Oct. 7
  • The Journal said that Washington had not confirmed that the system had been sent
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: The United States has intelligence that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group plans to provide Hezbollah, the Iranian backed Lebanese militia, an air defense system, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified US officials.
The Journal said Wagner plans to supply the Pantsir-S1 system, known by NATO as the SA-22, which uses anti-aircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft.
Wagner Group, which was funded by the Russian state and has been brought firmly under Kremlin control since an aborted mutiny by its former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June, did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.
One unidentified US official quoted by the Journal said that Washington had not confirmed that the system had been sent. But US officials are monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah, the Journal said.
The Journal said that the Pantsir system would be provided to Hezbollah via Syria, where Russia propped up President Bashar Assad by entering the civil war there in 2015.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founded Hezbollah in 1982, in the middle of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. It was part of Iran’s effort to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution around the region and fight Israeli forces after their 1982 invasion of Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border since its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and Israel went to war on Oct. 7.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Wagner group

Related

Special Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party
Middle-East
Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah ‘is the voice of Iran, his words have no national scope,’ says leader of Lebanese Forces party
Update Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah speaks out for first time since Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah speaks out for first time since Israel-Hamas war

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
Updated 03 November 2023
Sherouk Zakaria
Follow

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
  • Noura Al-Kaabi called for ‘strong diplomacy and cooperation’ amid the rising geopolitical tensions
  • UAE working to reach immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

DUBAI: The UAE warned on Friday against the risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, highlighting its efforts to secure an “immediate and full” humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate aid.
Speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Noura Al-Kaabi, the UAE minister of state at the ministry of foreign affairs, said it was important to look at the war within the broader context of the rising geopolitical challenges and the underlying issue of terrorism.
“As we continue working to stop this war, we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point.”
She warned, “The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as is the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence.”
Al-Kaabi urged the international community to use “all available tools and wisdom acquired through the often-painful lessons” as a drive to overcome extremism.  
She called for “strong diplomacy and cooperation” amid the rising geopolitical tensions, stressing that the war in Palestine was a result of “decades-long failure to make progress toward a political horizon that ends the occupation and brings peace for the Palestinians and Israeli alike.”
The UAE normalized ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords.  
On the country’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Al-Kaabi said the country was “working relentlessly to reach an immediate and full humanitarian ceasefire so lifesaving aid could be delivered to the Gaza Strip.”
On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the treatment of 1,000 injured Palestinians children in the country’s hospitals.
Al-Kaabi called for the protection of civilians, adding that “every effort must be made to protect civilians and immediately put an end to this conflict.”
She pointed to the increased polarization that the United Nations Security Council has been lately witnessing.
“To overcome this issue, reform and renewal are needed for the UN. Still, there is no viable alternative to the UN for achieving cooperation though our shared values that define our shared humanity,” said Al Kaabi.
Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza following an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, killing at least 9,601 people, including 3,760 children, in the besieged enclave that houses 2.3 million people.
The bloody war has sparked outrage among Arab states, prompting Bahrain and Jordan to recall their ambassadors from Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Update Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel
Middle-East
Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel

Hezbollah leader breaks silence on Middle East war

Hezbollah leader breaks silence on Middle East war
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hezbollah leader breaks silence on Middle East war

Hezbollah leader breaks silence on Middle East war
  • Nasrallah has not given speech since Oct. 7 Hamas attack
  • Hezbollah has clashed with Israelis at border
  • Speech anticipated in Lebanon and more widely
Updated 10 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday made his first public comments since the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel went to war, a speech that will be scrutinized for clues on how the group’s role in the conflict might evolve.
A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the border, where 55 of its fighters have been killed in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.
On the eve of the speech, Hezbollah mounted what appeared to be its biggest attack yet in more than three weeks of fighting, saying it launched 19 simultaneous strikes on Israeli army positions and using explosive drones for the first time.
Israel responded with air strikes along with tank and artillery fire as the fighting on the border escalated.
However, with the clashes so far mostly contained to the frontier, Hezbollah has still only drawn on a fraction of the firepower with which Nasrallah has been threatening Israel for years.
Many people in Lebanon are anxiously awaited the speech, rattled for weeks by fear of a catastrophic conflict. Some say they are not making plans beyond Friday, believing his remarks will signal the chances of escalation.
The speech is also being anticipated more widely. Nasrallah is a leading voice in a regional military alliance established by Iran to counter the United States and Israel.
Known as the “Axis of Resistance” it includes Shiite Muslim Iraqi militias which have been firing at US forces in Syria and Iraq, and Yemen’s Houthis, who have waded into the conflict by firing drones at Israel.
Wearing the black turban of a sayyed, or a descendent of the Prophet Muhammad, and Shiite clerical robes, Nasrallah is one of the most prominent figures in the Arab world.
Recognized even by critics as a skilled orator, his speeches have long been followed closely by friend and foe alike. He is deemed a terrorist by adversaries including the United States.
His fiery speeches during the 2006 war elevated his profile, including one in which he announced Hezbollah had struck an Israeli naval vessel with an anti-ship missile, urging viewers to “look to the sea.”

Overseeing the battle
While Nasrallah has stayed out of the public eye since Oct. 7, other Hezbollah officials have indicated the group’s combat readiness. But they have not set any red lines in the conflict with Israel.
Asked on Oct. 22 why he had yet to speak, Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah said Nasrallah was following the situation in Gaza “moment by moment and hour by hour” and overseeing the battle in Lebanon. Not speaking in public was “part of his management of the battle,” he said.
The speech will be broadcast to coincide with rallies called by Hezbollah to honor fallen fighters.
Mutual threats of destruction have deterred Israel and Hezbollah from waging war across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since 2006. Syria has meanwhile served as an arena for their conflict.
Sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking say the group’s attacks so far have been measured to avoid a big escalation, while keeping Israeli forces busy at the border.
Lebanon can ill afford another war with Israel. Many Lebanese are still reeling from the impact of a catastrophic financial collapse four years ago.
Israel has said it has no interest in a conflict on its northern frontier with Lebanon.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak devastation upon Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah

Related

Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
Middle-East
Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
Hezbollah steps up attacks on Israeli military targets
Middle-East
Hezbollah steps up attacks on Israeli military targets

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
  • The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead since April
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

United Nations: As fierce fighting in Darfur once again pushes thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the millions already displaced, a UN official tells AFP.
“Six months and six million people forced to move, that’s an average of one million per month, it’s horrible suffering,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, the top regional official for the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR).
The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead since April, according to a UN report.
Of the nearly six million who have fled, 1.2 million have left the country, “very proud people who find themselves begging” and whose lives have been “totally disrupted,” the UN official said.
He warned that while the world’s attention has been shifted to the war in Gaza, the number of people fleeing their homes in Sudan had started to rise again, as RSF forces advance toward Nyala, the country’s second city in the heart of Darfur.
Another UN official in the region, Dominique Hyde, said on social media Thursday she had witnessed “dramatic scenes at the border with Sudan.
“10,000 people seeking safety have arrived in the last three days,” she said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile said he was “deeply troubled” at information about an “imminent large-scale attack” by Sudan’s paramilitary forces in El-Facher, the capital of North Darfur.
More and more people from Darfur are being pushed south, first to Chad in recent weeks and now to South Sudan.
Mamadou Dian Balde said the priority was for a cessation of hostilities, noting that ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah need to “succeed in stopping the fighting.”
Talks between the warring parties resumed at the end of October. Previous attempts at mediation only resulted in brief truces, which were systematically violated.
In the meantime, “we must alleviate the suffering (of refugees) by providing resources to these people whose numbers are only increasing,” he said.
The UN’s humanitarian response plan in August called for around $1 billion in funding, anticipating a number of 1.8 million refugees by the end of 2023.
That plan has only received 38 percent of the funding required, while “the needs are growing,” said the UN official, noting that most refugees were going to the poorest parts of South Sudan and southern Chad, where local communities cannot absorb them.
That means the UN will need to build new camps.
“It’s the last thing we want to do,” said the UN official, but “we need to create new camps, because the populations are at the border” and in “extremely miserable conditions.”
He also called for helping the local communities.
“We want development. We have to invest in these places because if we only give support to refugees, it will create tensions and tensions can translate into violence.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Darfur

Related

US warns Sudan unit against ‘imminent large-scale attack’ in Darfur
Middle-East
US warns Sudan unit against ‘imminent large-scale attack’ in Darfur
Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur
Middle-East
Return to Sudan talks brings no respite for Darfur

Blinken arrives in Israel to urge for ‘localized’ humanitarian pauses

Blinken arrives in Israel to urge for ‘localized’ humanitarian pauses
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Blinken arrives in Israel to urge for ‘localized’ humanitarian pauses

Blinken arrives in Israel to urge for ‘localized’ humanitarian pauses
  • UN rapporteurs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Israel military surrounds Gaza City; Hamas militants attack from tunnels
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Friday to call for localized pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as Israel said it surrounded the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas.
With the conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, US Secretary of State Blinken visit to Israel is the second in a month to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s military battled Hamas militants, who fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.
“We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Netanyahu said in a statement after the military said it had encircled the seaside enclave’s main city.
As Blinken left Washington for the Middle East, he said he would discuss concrete steps to minimize harm to civilians in Gaza. The White House, meanwhile, said any pauses in fighting should be temporary and localized, and insisted they would not stop Israel defending itself.
Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire.
Israel has dismissed those calls, saying it targets Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings. The White House has also rejected calls for a cease-fire.
Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

The UN humanitarian office said on Friday it would cost an estimated $1.2 billion to meet the needs of 2.7 million people in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip and 500,000 people in the West Bank until the end of the year.
On Oct. 12, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had initially appealed for $294 million in funding to support nearly 1.3 million people.
“The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then,” said OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

A group of independent United Nations experts warned Palestinians there are at “grave risk of genocide.”
“We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We are running out of time,” the group of UN special rapporteurs said in a statement.
The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva called the rapporteur’s comments “deplorable and deeply concerning” and blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said a determination of genocide could only be made by a relevant UN judicial body.
Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in the attack on Oct. 7, the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.
The White House said on Thursday it was looking into a series of pauses in the conflict.
“What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid out and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” US national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Blinken also was due to meet Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman on Saturday. In a statement, Safadi said Israel must end the war on Gaza, where he said it was committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.

Hamas fighters emerge from tunnels
Amid heavy explosions in Gaza, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters his country’s “troops completed the encirclement of Gaza City, which is the focal point of the Hamas terror organization.”
Brig. Gen. Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel’s military engineers, said troops were encountering mines and booby traps.
“Hamas has learned and prepared itself well,” he said.
Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, said in a televised speech on Thursday that Israel’s death toll in Gaza was much higher than the military had announced. “Your soldiers will return in black bags,” he said.
Israel has said it has lost 18 soldiers and killed dozens of militants since ground operations expanded on Friday.
Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed.
Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence-gathering drones over Gaza to help locate hostages. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

More foreigners due to evacuate
The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt was due to open for a third day on Friday for limited evacuations under a Qatari-brokered deal aimed at letting some foreign passport holders, their dependents and some wounded Gazans out of the enclave.
According to border officials, more than 700 foreign citizens left for Egypt via Rafah on the two previous days. Dozens of critically injured Palestinians were to cross too. Israel asked foreign countries to send hospital ships for them.
Over a third of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are not functioning, with many turned into impromptu refugee camps.
“The situation is beyond catastrophic,” said the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, describing packed corridors and many medics who were themselves bereaved and homeless.

(With agencies) 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UN experts say cease-fire needed as Palestinians at ‘grave risk of genocide’
Middle-East
UN experts say cease-fire needed as Palestinians at ‘grave risk of genocide’
Update Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel
Middle-East
Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
  • Experts highlight 'decades of hardship and deprivation' endured by Gazans, urge Israel and allies to agree to ceasefire
  • They also call for immediate release of all civilians who have been held captive since Oct 7 attacks by Hamas militants
Updated 03 November 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: A group of independent UN experts issued an urgent warning on Thursday in which they sounded the alarm that time is rapidly running out to prevent potential genocide and a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

They painted a grim picture of the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip and expressed deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt its plans “to decimate” the territory.

“We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide,” the experts said. “The time for action is now. Israel’s allies also bear responsibility and must act immediately to prevent its disastrous course of action.”

The group of seven experts included the UN’s special rapporteurs on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; the right to food; the human rights of internally displaced people; and contemporary forms of racism; as well as Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

Expressing “deepening horror” about the Israeli airstrikes that have relentlessly targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza since Tuesday night, killing and injuring hundreds of residents, they described the attacks as “a brazen breach of international law.”

They added: “The Israeli airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp is a brazen violation of international law — and a war crime. Attacking a camp sheltering civilians, including women and children, is a complete breach of the rules of proportionality and distinction between combatants and civilians.”

The experts welcomed a recent UN General Assembly resolution, passed with the support of an overwhelming majority of member states on Oct. 27, that emphasized the need to protect civilians and adhere to legal and humanitarian obligations. However, they stressed that the situation requires more than only a resolution.

“We received the resolution with hope but the need for action is now,” they said, warning that all the signs point toward a rapidly approaching critical breaking point in Gaza.

They highlighted disturbing reports of people being forced to resort to desperate measures to survive, such as desperately grabbing flour and other essentials from a UN warehouse, children forced to drink sea water because of a lack of clean water, and surgery being performed on patients, including children, without anesthesia. In addition, they said, many elderly residents of Gaza and people with disabilities have been displaced from their homes, which are now rubble, and forced to live in tents.

The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point, the experts warned, in which a dire need for food, water, medicine, fuel and other essential supplies is compounded by a looming health crisis, given the prolonged lack of fuel and damage to water infrastructure as a result of the constant shelling for the past three weeks, which has left the population of Gaza with little or no access to safe drinking water.

About 1.4 million people in Gaza are now internally displaced, with about 630,000 seeking refuge in 150 UN Relief and Works Agency emergency shelters. The agency has reported that 70 UN workers have died so far as a result of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The UN experts also called for the immediate release of all civilians held captive since the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

“All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” they said.

“We demand a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most. A ceasefire also means channels of communication can be opened to ensure the release of hostages.”

While expressing grave concern for the safety of UN and other humanitarian workers, as well as the hospitals and schools that are providing refuge and lifesaving medical services to the people of Gaza, the experts also raised an alarm about the safety of journalists and other media workers, and their families. They noted that internet and communication connections have been disrupted, hampering essential reporting of developments in Gaza.

“We want to remind all parties that humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities are protected under international law,” they said. “States have an obligation to ensure their safety and protection during times of war.

“As the secretary-general (of the UN, Antonio Guterres,) has repeatedly reiterated, Israel and Palestinian armed groups must bear in mind that even wars have rules.”

The experts concluded by reiterating the immense hardship and deprivation the Palestinian population of Gaza is enduring, and issuing a powerful call for Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire, warning that swift action is imperative.

“The Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, youth, and older persons, have endured decades of hardship and deprivation,” they said.

“We are running out of time.”

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Topics: Gaza

Latest updates

Amir El-Masry nominated for best supporting actor at British Independent Film Awards
Amir El-Masry nominated for best supporting actor at British Independent Film Awards
Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations
Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview
Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.