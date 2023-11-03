You are here

Asia's best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again

Salem Al-Dawari showed why he is the Asian Player of the Year on Friday as he led Al-Hilal to a 2-0 win at Al-Fateh. (X/@AlHilal_EN)
Salem Al-Dawari showed why he is the Asian Player of the Year on Friday as he led Al-Hilal to a 2-0 win at Al-Fateh. (X/@AlHilal_EN)
Updated 7 sec ago
John Duerden
Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again

Asia’s best Al-Dawsari dazzles as Al-Hilal win again
  • It took the Riyadh giants just five minutes to open the scoring
Updated 7 sec ago
John Duerden
RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawari showed why he is the Asian Player of the Year on Friday as he led Al-Hilal to a 2-0 win at Al-Fateh that puts the leaders seven points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League.

It was a virtuoso performance from the Saudi Arabian star even if his team were not at their best.  Al-Fateh, who would have gone second with a victory, will feel that they should have got something from the game but ultimately lacked the kind of match-winning ability that Al-Dawsari demonstrated. 

Few teams have the winning ability of Al-Hilal, the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, who have now won nine matches in a row. Ominously for a team that has yet to show their best on a consistent basis, the Blues have dropped just four points this season and Al-Dawsari looks to be finding his best form.

It took the Riyadh giants just five minutes to open the scoring. Al-Dawsari, freshly returned from Qatar with his his personal award, was full of energy and menace from the start. The winger picked up the ball on the left and raced into the area, leaving blue-shirted defenders in his wake. As he reached the byline, he was brought down by Saeed Baattia and the referee pointed to the spot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been deadly from that range of late and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner. The fans were treated to an increasingly familiar goal celebration. The Serbian striker is now second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring stakes and it is starting to look as if Al-Nassr, who host Al-Khaleej on Saturday, are the only team that have what it takes to stop the 18-time champions collecting another title. 

Al-Dawsari continued to run at defenders and to ask questions. Mitrovic was also involved in the build-ups too, slipping the ball through for Malcom to see a shot blocked from close range.

Al-Fateh had seen plenty of the ball but had been mainly reduced to long range, hopeful efforts, but that changed just before the break. Cristian Tello slipped a smart ball through to the unmarked Abbas Al-Hassan on the right side of the area but his low shot was well-saved by Yassine Bounou in the Al-Hilal goal. Soon after both Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic came close to extending Al-Hilal’s lead.

The half ended amid some controversy. Ali Al-Bulaihi had already been booked and the Al-Hilal center-back took his time taking a free-kick before walking away as the referee approached. The official gave a yellow to goalkeeper Bounou amid fierce protests from the hosts and their coach Slaven Bilic who felt that Al-Bulaihi should have seen red. 

Ten minutes after the restart Al-Fateh really should have pulled themselves level. Tello was freed through the middle but, with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Spanish star pulled his shot wide.The former Barcelona and Porto man pulled his shirt up to hide his face in the knowledge that his team could not afford to waste such opportunities.

Another came with almost 20 minutes left. Tawfiq Buhumaid danced into the left side of the area and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner, but Bounou got down well to make the save to maintain Al-Hilal’s lead.

Three minutes into added time Al-Dawsari sealed the win with a magnificent goal. He span around one defender just inside the area, skipped past two more to then fire home a low shot from the left. It was the perfect way to end another win for the champions who collected another three points to put the pressure on Al-Nassr.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan victory to 'struggling refugees'

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan victory to ‘struggling refugees’
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan victory to ‘struggling refugees’

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan victory to ‘struggling refugees’
  • Afghanistan swept to a seven-wicket triumph against the Netherlands to record a fourth win at the tournament
  • Afghan captain says players are watching deportation videos of Afghan nationals and feel quite ‘sad for them’
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

LUCKNOW, India: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicated his team’s World Cup victory over the Netherlands on Friday to “struggling refugees” at home and insisted he is still “dreaming” of reaching the semi-finals.

Afghanistan swept to a seven-wicket triumph with 111 balls to spare to record a fourth win at the tournament after already shocking defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

With two group games left, they have eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand although their rivals boast better net run rates.

Undefeated India have already made sure of a semi-final spot with South Africa almost certain to join them.

After the victory, Hashmatullah turned his thoughts to the desperate plight of compatriots on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the month since Islamabad issued an ultimatum to 1.7 million people to leave or face arrest and deportation.

“A message to our country back home. We know that a lot of refugee people are struggling. We are watching the videos and we are sad for them,” said 28-year-old Hashmatullah.

“We are with them in these tough times and I want to dedicate this win to them, who are in pain, and to everyone back home.”

Hashmatullah said he also has private reasons to be pushing towards the last-four.

“I lost my mother three months ago and my family is in a lot of pain,” he said.

“We are still dreaming and we are still trying our best to make the semi-final. That would be such a big achievement for our country and for me.”

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said he admired his players for being in touch with the myriad of problems facing their country.

“I think the players are attuned with everything that’s going on back home, whether it’s an earthquake and other things,” said the former England batsman.

“I think they’re enjoying the joy that they’re giving to the Afghan people and the smile that they currently have on their face in the changing room, but also the smiles that’s giving everybody else.

“That’s the great thing about sport and being able to touch people further afield than just here in the stadium or in this country, but back home as well.”

Before this year, Afghanistan had won only one match at World Cups and that was against Scotland on their debut in 2015.

Four years ago, in the United Kingdom, they lost all nine games they played.

On Friday, set 180 to win, Rahmat Shah (52) hit his third successive half-century while Hashmatullah made an undefeated 56, also his third crucial innings in a row.

Veteran off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was man-of-the-match for his 3-28.

“Mohammad Nabi is a special player. He is so talented and he loves to take responsibility with the ball like he did today,” said Hashmatullah.

Next up for Afghanistan on Tuesday is a potential grudge match against five-time champions Australia.

In January, Australia controversially cancelled a series against Afghanistan in protest, they claimed, at the Taliban’s treatment of women.

“We have good team unity. We are very united and we are always playing for the team and winning for the team,” added Hashmatullah.

The Netherlands, who have stunned South Africa and Bangladesh at the tournament, were undone Friday by four run-outs.

“The run-outs were hard to come back from, we set ourselves up for a good total. They have quality spinners through the middle and we didn’t have our top-order batters to face them,” said skipper Scott Edwards.

“We’ve done well batting first, defending scores. We thought if we scored 280 we’d be well in the game.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves

Newcastle United transfer chief reveals Sandro Tonali replacement plan amid links to Saudi-based Ruben Neves
  • Tonali is officially serving the first month of his worldwide footballing ban
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United transfer chief Dan Ashworth has revealed the club is looking to dip into the January transfer market to make up for the loss of banned midfielder Sandro Tonali.

However, the Newcastle sporting director was lukewarm on suggestions the Magpies will make a winter window move for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

Tonali is officially serving the first month of his worldwide footballing ban, handed down by Italian football authorities due to his involvement in betting activities on illegal gambling sites. The Italian, a summer signing from AC Milan, will not return to availability until late August, 2024, ruling him out of the rest of this season and the European Championships, should his country qualify.

And Ashworth admits the club will look to dip into the market early next year to bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks, with the club still fighting on three fronts, potentially four, when the FA Cup comes into play in January. While that could, theoretically, open up a move for former Wolves-man Neves, who is admired by the Magpies, Ashworth was quick to suggest Premier League pressure when asked about a potential deal with another Public Investment of Saudi Arabia-owned club.

“We’ve got a number of things we can do,” he said on the upcoming transfer window.

“It might not be a like-for-like replacement for Sandro. It could be a player who can play in a different position or multiple positions. It could be that young Lewis Miley gets more minutes and comes to the fore between now and January. We might look at a different area of the pitch.

“But obviously it is a blow losing Sandro. He was one of our big signings in a key area of the pitch. He was going to be one of our most influential players so we have to do everything in our power to make sure the squad is as competitive as possible going into the second half of the season.

“We have always been of the view that you have your budget for the whole financial year so you may as well spend as much of it as you can in the summer so you maximize the time that player can perform for the whole season rather than half a season in January. Also, January is a notoriously difficult window.

“We do have a little bit of flexibility and we are able to look at the market. But there are lots of ways to do it. Whether it is a straight loan or a loan with an obligation or an option. You can sign a player and monetise it with a long contract.

“We are going to have to be quite creative and there will not be a large number of players coming in. But we do want to be active. We want to strengthen the squad and give us the best possible chance of success, but if the right player does not come up, we won’t do anything.”

As mentioned in the national press, one way Newcastle could use that creativity would be to take advantage of their Saudi links to raid the Pro League, whose top clubs are owned by the Magpies’ majority shareholders, PIF.

Portuguese Neves was looked at by the Magpies in the summer, but a move for Tonali was seen to represent more value and promise.

“The current rules and regulations say there is nothing to stop it, currently,” Ashworth said when quizzed on the deal with the Saudi Pro League PIF four.

“But there is a potential that the various different organizations will look at things across related parties and what you can do to acquire players at a fair market value, which has already been in place for quite a while.”

Fans have long been speculating about the Tonali deal and about who knew what and when. Did the Magpies get the wool pulled over their eyes by AC Milan, or was this an impossible-to-predict outcome? Ashworth has been asking himself the same questions.

He said: “He is a top player and a big signing, we will miss him. To contextualize it, it could have been an ACL (knee injury). These things happen in football, although not in this context. For me, from the minute it happened, you look at yourself. What could we have done better? What could I have done better? What lessons can be learned from this? Could we have known? Should we have known? You look at your processes. I’ve been doing this for 16 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“We pride ourselves on due diligence and getting the right characters. You have all seen the culture and cohesion in the group is extremely strong, and that’s not by chance. We spend an immense amount of time looking at the character as well as the athlete. We have and will continue to review what we have done in the past and will do going forward.

“First of all, I look at myself. We haven’t come up with anything yet. Speaking to other sporting and technical directors, it’s almost like, ‘How could you have known?’ That would not stop us trying to get as much due diligence on people going forward to try to mitigate the risk.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Sandro Tonali

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semifinal bid

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semifinal bid
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semifinal bid

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semifinal bid
  • Chasing 180 to win, Afghanistan reached their target with 111 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win at the tournament
  • Next up for Afghanistan is a potential grudge match against Australia that called off a series against them in January
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: Afghanistan swept past the Netherlands by seven wickets on Friday to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup semifinals.

Chasing 180 to win, Afghanistan reached their target with 111 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win at the tournament to add to victories over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They now have eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy two of the semifinal qualifying places.

Undefeated India have already made sure of a last-four spot with South Africa almost certain to join them.

Next up for Afghanistan on Tuesday is a potential grudge match against five-time champions Australia.

In January, Australia controversially canceled a series against Afghanistan in protest, they claimed, at the Taliban’s treatment of women.

Rahmat Shah hit his third successive half-century for Afghanistan while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made an undefeated 56, also his third fifty in a row.

Rahmat had scored 77 against Pakistan and 62 in the win over Sri Lanka.

On Friday, he hit a 54-ball 52 with eight fours and shared a 74-run third wicket partnership with Hashmatullah after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) and Ibrahim Zadran (20) had departed cheaply.

Rahmat fell, caught and bowled by Saqib Zulfiqar with 129 on the board and his team well set for victory.

Hashmatullah’s 56 came off 64 balls and followed his 80 against India and 58 in the match with Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Afghanistan restricted error-plagued Netherlands to 179 all out.

The Netherlands, who still harbored a slim hope of squeezing into the semifinals, won the toss and opted to bat but were undone by seeing four of their batsmen run-out.

They recovered from seeing 39-year-old opener Wesley Barresi dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the first over.

Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann put on 70 for the second wicket when a series of calamities put them on the back foot.

O’Dowd was on 42 when he was beaten by a direct hit by Azmatullah Omarzai from fine leg.

With the score on 92-2, Ackermann (29) failed to make his ground when Ikram Alikhil whipped off the bails from a smart throw by Rashid Khan.

On the next delivery, skipper Scott Edwards swept, lost sight of the ball and as he wandered aimlessly out of his crease Alikhil ran him out without scoring.

Mohammad Nabi and teenage wrist spinner Noor Ahmad then sent back Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar with Logan van Beek dismissed thanks to a smart stumping by wicketkeeper Alikhil.

Sybrand Engelbrecht had made 58 with six fours when he became the fourth run-out of the innings, failing to beat Nabi’s throw from midwicket.

That left the Dutch on 152-8 before they went on to be bowled out after 46.3 overs.

Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with the veteran off-spinner taking 3-28.

“When the pressure is on the batsman you know they will make mistakes and bad calls. So that helped us get the four run-outs,” said Nabi.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Netherlands

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom
Updated 03 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom
  • The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

TURIN: A joint program signed on Friday between Juventus FC and the Saudi Future Falcons will have a positive impact on the development of Saudi footballing talent, officials said.

The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Felemban and Romeo Jozak, general director and technical director of the Future Falcons Program — promoted by the Saudi Football Federation as part of the Vision 2030 project — and Juventus President and CEO Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino.

Gianluca Pessotto, head of the Juventus FC youth system, told Arab News that the partnership “could definitely lead to further occasions of cooperation for us.”

Under this partnership, Juventus, one of the oldest and most prestigious Italian football clubs in the Serie A league, will open its doors to young soccer Saudi talents who will be able to attend training sessions in Turin and play in friendly matches.

Young Juventus players will also have the highly formative opportunity to play in international matches.

Training for Saudi technical, administrative and medical staff, who will also be granted access to the Juventus facilities in Turin, and the attendance of Juventus observers and coaches at matches and training sessions of the Future Falcons Program in KSA, are also part of the agreement.

“Our main goal is to allow young promising players in Italy and in Saudi Arabia to develop their skills at the best. I think that Future Falcons is a great project as it focuses on the best young Saudi players,” Pessotto said.

“We want to help develop talent, and combine our knowledge with our partners, from a sporting but also educational point of view,” he said.

Ghassan Felemban expressed his gratitude to Juventus, adding: “This collaboration will have a positive impact on the development of the talents.”

“Our commitment to technical excellence and personal improvement, following the methodology of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, is continuous,” he said.

Juventus FC, the second-oldest Italian soccer club, has won 36 Italian official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles, and is the record holder for all these competitions. Juve has also won two Intercontinental Cups, two European Cups/UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, a joint national record of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a joint national record of one UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Italy Juventus Green Future Falcons

'He's a natural': Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane

‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane

‘He’s a natural’: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro on Senegalese star Sadio Mane
  • Castro hopes for more Mane goals when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in league on Saturday
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has praised the “natural movement and finishing ability” of Sadio Mane, as his Roshn Saudi League side prepare for an important run of fixtures.

Senegalese striker Mane, who signed from Bayern Munich in the summer, has scored nine times in all competitions for the Riyadh giants this season.

His latest strike was an extra-time winner against Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, in the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup at Alawwal Park earlier this week.

The goal delighted Castro, who is hoping for more to come as second-placed Al-Nassr get set to face Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

Castro said: “On Tuesday he was on the right side, in the No. 7 position, and the cross came from the left wing, and he moved into the No. 9 position so naturally.

“His movement inside the box is excellent, it’s natural – as is his shooting. He knows how to score. He is a big player for the team.”

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Al-Nassr before the next international break in the middle of the month.

After the Al-Khaleej match, Mane and his teammates travel to Qatar to face Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday before heading to Al-Wehda for Saudi league action on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“I have experience of this, I come from a country where we are used to playing every two or three days, so it’s just a matter of always making sure the players get the rest they need and that they are physically and mentally prepared for the next match.

“That for us is Al-Khaleej, and that is our focus,” Castro added.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Sadio Mane

