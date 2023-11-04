You are here

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
Las Palmas' Spanish midfielder #20 Kirian Rodriguez scores the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between UD Las Palmas and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico blow chance to go joint top at Spanish league as their six-game winning streak ends with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas
  • For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century
  • They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides
Updated 04 November 2023
AP
LAS PALMAS, Spain: Atlético Madrid wasted their chance to go joint top of the Spanish league on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

The capital side started the day in third place — three points behind Real Madrid and Girona but with a game in hand.

Having won their previous six league games, Atletico were a hot favorite to make it seven straight but second-half goals from Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramírez gave the home side a healthy lead.

Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for the visitors with seven minutes remaining but it was not enough to salvage a point.

For Las Palmas the victory was their first win against Atletico this century. They had previously lost all of their last eight encounters between the sides.

The defeat was just the second all season for Diego Simeone’s side and they remains in third place.

“Our run is over, which is a shame,” Atlético keeper Jan Oblak said. “But now we need to lift our heads.”

Las Palmas moved up to ninth. It has now won four of its last five league games.

Topics: Spanish league Atletico Madrid

Updated 04 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
  • Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win
Updated 04 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 3-0 to climb provisionally top of France’s Ligue 1 on Friday, with Ousmane Dembele providing much of the ammunition.

Luis Enrique’s new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win.

Reigning champions PSG moved two points clear of Nice at the top.

“What I see is positive, the objective is to continue to be effective in each match and improve,” said coach Luis Enrique.

“I undoubtedly saw at the Parc des Princes this evening one of the most beautiful PSG performances (since the start of the season).”

Lee’s left-foot shot into the top corner on 10 minutes opened the tally and sparked joy after Kylian Mbappe set him up with a clever dummy.

“He is very likeable for any supporter,” Luis Enrique said of South Korean international Lee.

“He is young, makes an effort in attack and defense, makes very good decisions and is hungry to play.”

Mbappe was largely kept quiet by some robust defending ahead of PSG’s visit to AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

Just before the hour mark, Zaire-Emery made it 2-0 after a back-heel from Dembele left the 17-year-old in space on the edge of the six-yard box for a nerveless finish.

Substitute Vitinha scored with almost his first touch, slamming home from the edge of the area as goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte dived the right way marginally too late.

Dembele himself came close on 26 minutes and Mbappe, who scored his 250th and 251st goals for the club last week, was wasteful from an ensuing corner.

Mbappe nodded one in late on but walked away laughing sheepishly because he was so far offside.

Having started their European campaign with a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund, PSG lost at Newcastle but top Group F with six points ahead of their trip to Milan in the Champions League after beating the Italians last week.

On Saturday all eyes will be on Marseille’s match against Lille, a week after the Lyon bus was pelted with heavy objects by OM fans, one of which left Lyon coach Fabio Grosso with a serious facial injury that caused the game to be called off.

Nice can climb back on top of the league when they host Rennes Sunday with third-placed Monaco hosting Brest the same evening.

Topics: Ligue 1 Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Montpellier

German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Follow

German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

German club Mainz terminates Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over social media posts on Israel-Hamas war
  • Mainz originally suspended El Ghazi on Oct. 17, saying he had posted and then deleted a message about the war that the club deemed “unacceptable”
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

MAINZ: German soccer club Mainz terminated the contract of Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi on Friday following his social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war.
The announcement by Mainz came two days after El Ghazi disputed the club’s version of events when it lifted an earlier suspension. German news agency dpa reported Friday that prosecutors in the city of Koblenz were also investigating.
Mainz originally suspended El Ghazi on Oct. 17, saying he had posted and then deleted a message about the war that the club deemed “unacceptable.”
On Monday, the club said his suspension was lifted and that he would receive a reprimand. Mainz said that followed talks with the management and that El Ghazi “regrets publishing the post and also was remorseful about its negative impact.” The club added that the player “also stated that he does not question Israel’s right to exist.”
However, in a further social media post on Wednesday, El Ghazi indicated that the club had issued its statement without his permission.
“I do not regret or have any remorse for my position,” the player wrote. “I do not distance myself from what I said and I stand, today and always until my last breath, for humanity and the oppressed.”
The 28-year-old El Ghazi, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa and Everton, joined Mainz as a free agent in September. He made three appearances as a substitute for the team, which is last in the German league.
In response to Mainz saying that his contract was terminated Friday, El Ghazi posted: “The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on the innocent and vulnerable in Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Germany football soccer Mainz

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom
Updated 03 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà
Follow

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom

Juventus, Saudi Future Falcons partnership to boost talent development in the Kingdom
  • The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 November 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

TURIN: A joint program signed on Friday between Juventus FC and the Saudi Future Falcons will have a positive impact on the development of Saudi footballing talent, officials said.

The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Felemban and Romeo Jozak, general director and technical director of the Future Falcons Program — promoted by the Saudi Football Federation as part of the Vision 2030 project — and Juventus President and CEO Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino.

Gianluca Pessotto, head of the Juventus FC youth system, told Arab News that the partnership “could definitely lead to further occasions of cooperation for us.”

Under this partnership, Juventus, one of the oldest and most prestigious Italian football clubs in the Serie A league, will open its doors to young soccer Saudi talents who will be able to attend training sessions in Turin and play in friendly matches.

Young Juventus players will also have the highly formative opportunity to play in international matches.

Training for Saudi technical, administrative and medical staff, who will also be granted access to the Juventus facilities in Turin, and the attendance of Juventus observers and coaches at matches and training sessions of the Future Falcons Program in KSA, are also part of the agreement.

“Our main goal is to allow young promising players in Italy and in Saudi Arabia to develop their skills at the best. I think that Future Falcons is a great project as it focuses on the best young Saudi players,” Pessotto said.

“We want to help develop talent, and combine our knowledge with our partners, from a sporting but also educational point of view,” he said.

Ghassan Felemban expressed his gratitude to Juventus, adding: “This collaboration will have a positive impact on the development of the talents.”

“Our commitment to technical excellence and personal improvement, following the methodology of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, is continuous,” he said.

Juventus FC, the second-oldest Italian soccer club, has won 36 Italian official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles, and is the record holder for all these competitions. Juve has also won two Intercontinental Cups, two European Cups/UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, a joint national record of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a joint national record of one UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Italy Juventus Green Future Falcons

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
Updated 03 November 2023
Andrew Nagy
Follow

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?

The fans who stare at GOATS: are star footballers bigger than clubs?
  • Whether ditching Manchester United for Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, or PSG for Messi’s Inter Miami, football’s latest generation of supporters are here to be entertained
Updated 03 November 2023
Andrew Nagy

When Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr on Dec. 31, 2022, the Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepuleda reported that the footage received more than 3.5 billion views globally.

It was a sizeable claim in every respect. After all, viewing figures for the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar less than two weeks earlier had peaked at 1.5 billion. Were we to believe that twice that number were interested in watching “CR7” parade around King Abdullah Sports City than tune in to see Argentina face France for the biggest prize in football?

Well, yes, actually.

How superstar players can affect a club profile

Whether those 3.5 billion views were even close to being accurate or not — and many Reddit threads are devoted to the contrary — you could bet your life that the vast majority had not heard of Al-Nassr Club prior to Ronaldo’s move to Riyadh. Overnight the club’s Instagram figures rocketed from 850,000 to more than 10 million. At time of writing, almost 11 months later, they sit at 20.8 million — more than AC Milan, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and many more established UEFA Champions League sides.

This was not an isolated incident of player power on social media.

When Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami just seven months later, the five-year-old club saw a boost of more than 10 million Instagram followers. Numbers that made the David Beckham-owned side the most followed MLS team on the platform. It also ensured that they surpassed all NFL, MLB, and NHL clubs to become the fourth most-followed sporting franchise in the US.

Supporting the player, not the club

“I used to be a huge Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan when I was younger,” says Hamza Waqar from Dubai. “Then I saw how beautifully this No. 10 named Messi played — as well as Samuel Eto’o — as Barcelona destroyed a solid Man Utd team (in the 2009 Champions League final). After that I started watching more of Barcelona. I became a Messi fan and was truly upset when he left Barcelona as I knew what it meant to him. But I also realized that it was better for him (to leave), as the Barcelona management was becoming toxic.”

Of course, for every fan who finds a club to love via a player they admire, there are others who are simply there for the entertainment.

“I come from The Hague,” says Dutch football journalist Ruben Aartsen, “and the local club is ADO Den Haag, but I’ve never really liked them. My dad wasn’t a loyal one-club fan either, so I didn’t grow up with that pressure of following a certain team. Instead I enjoy watching real ballers like Messi, Luca Modric, Jamal Musiala, Marco Verratti. I like these elegant players who seem like they just go out and have fun.”

Pele and the rise of player power

You can probably chart the modern rise of the individual back to a failed football experiment in the 1970s. While names on the back of shirts had been a fixture in baseball since the 1960s — Chicago White Sox owner, Bill Veeck, wanting his players to be more recognisable to TV viewers — it was adopted by a nascent North American Soccer League, as the money men behind it delivered superstars such as Franz Beckenbauer and Pele in a bid to help the sport thrive in the US.

Despite liberal splashes of razzmatazz, and a peak in popularity around 1977, the experiment bombed and the NASL folded in 1985. But the marketing men took note. When the English First Division became the Premier League just seven years later, player names were proudly emblazoned on the back of each shirt.

If players were now becoming financial drivers to rival their clubs, one man would eventually tip the balance. In the recent Netflix documentary “Beckham” it is claimed that the former England captain’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid was due largely to his influence in key global markets. No player could compete with David Beckham’s popularity — among football fans and non-fans alike — meaning that his move would be a lucrative success for the Spanish giants, regardless of how things went on the pitch.

As the commodification of football players increased, it was perhaps inevitable that fans would alter their perception of them as well. Rather than be stuck with a club which may or may not be successful, they would now follow the stardust offered by Beckham, Ronaldo, or Messi instead.

“I have affection for lots of teams, but I couldn’t care less if they win or lose,” says Aartsen. “If a player I like scores a hat-trick but his team loses, I am happy. Of course the downside is that I’ve never really experienced that unconditional love for a club, which in a weird way I miss sometimes. Then again, when I see the faces of my friends who support Ajax (the Dutch champions are currently bottom of the Eredivisie), then maybe that’s not such a bad thing.”

The reality of the modern day football fan

“There’s no doubt that changes in technology have meant the very best footballers probably have a following that extends beyond the club, region and nation,” explains Matthew Taylor, professor of history at De Montfort University in the UK. “But, to a degree, the habit to follow star players has always been there. We know that in parts of the northwest of England, many football fans would travel to watch the likes of Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews (in the 1940s and ‘50s) and, as a result, a large number of supporters claimed to be emotionally attached to more than one team.”

While daily arguments rage on X about the requirements for authenticity as a football fan, the fact is that the one-club affiliation rule has always enjoyed a certain degree of flexibility.

“We know that cross-club support was an important part of football culture in parts of England at various times,” continues Taylor. “Before the First World War, it wasn’t unusual for Liverpudlians to watch both Everton and Liverpool on a regular basis; the same was true of the Manchester clubs during the 1950s. This sense of regional solidarity does seem to have declined since the 1960s, with one-club affiliations becoming much more common. But I think it is wrong to assume this has been, and is, always the case.”

Can modern football fans kill club community?

While modern day football has undoubtedly seen a rise in fans that follow the name on the back of the shirt as opposed to the badge on the front, it is unlikely that this will have a major impact on clubs in their role as traditional community heartbeat.

“I think the rootedness of most clubs in the communities out of which they emerged decades ago is more robust than we may think,” says Taylor. “Supporting a player is fine, but the research on transnational football support indicates that most fans from other places identify most of all with the ‘real’ supporters and the ‘real’ place. Many visit when they can, to soak up the ‘authentic’ atmosphere of the club with which they have attached themselves. I think that’s unlikely to disappear easily, even in our modern increasingly globalized and transnational world.”

Away from a club that is connected to you via geography or parental influence, is it so strange for a football fan to simply want to watch their favorite player and enjoy the magic they bring? In that respect, the younger generation of supporters perhaps have a far healthier relationship with the game than many die-hard fans.

“I love Ronaldo because of his dedication, skill and the hard work that he puts into his career and game,” says 11-year-old Shahzain Hussain from Dubai. “I try to learn all his skills and apply them whenever I play a football match for my school … Because of Ronaldo, I still admire Real Madrid but now I follow Al-Nassr Club.”

And, maybe, this is the key. Find what you love and follow it. That might seem like a simplified version of football fandom, but the reality is that that the modern football gatekeepers on social media have made things far more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

When Pele was single-handedly dragging the New York Cosmos through a turgid NASL season, he was asked by the journalist David Hirshey how, even though he was regularly feted by the high and mighty, he never lost his sense of boyish wonder. What was his key to longevity in football?

“I simply stay as a child,” he said. “A child who loves the game.”

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Follow

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 to 12 months
  • The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar
  • Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil and Al-Hilal forward Neymar went through ACL and meniscus surgery on Thursday at a hospital in the city of Belo Horizonte, local media reported.

The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte. The 31-year-old, who is expected to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday, injured his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Oct. 17 in a World Cup qualifying match.

The recovery is expected to take between six and 12 months. He is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the US in June.

Earlier on Thursday, Neymar posted a picture of his two children on Instagram with the message: “It is all going to work out fine.” Late on Wednesday, Neymar also used his social media channels to show him at the hospital.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. He had clutched his leg in visible pain and was then carted off the field.

Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported €90 million ($98 million).

In March, his season with Paris Saint-Germain ended after he had surgery on his right ankle.

Topics: Neymar Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League football soccer Al-Hilal

