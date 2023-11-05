Jeddah Islamic Port achieves record handling rate in October

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has achieved its highest-ever handling rate, successfully processing 511,348 standard containers in October.

The positive growth underscores the continued commitment of the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to improving the maritime transportation sector.

This development comes as the national body aims to increase the handling capacity to 40 million standard containers and elevate the Kingdom’s market share in regional transshipment to 45 percent by 2030.

The objective aligns with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.

The Jeddah port has cemented its role as a leading port on the Red Sea coast for transit maritime trade and container and goods transshipment. This achievement surpasses its previous processing record of 491,197, established in July.

The port is set to host an integrated logistics zone with an investment value of SR1 billion ($266 million) following an agreement between the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mawani.

The authority aims to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030.

Notable changes have been implemented by the Jeddah Islamic Port, such as the “Smart Ports Initiative, which utilizes 5G technologies to enhance operational efficiency.”

This initiative, designed to automate operational processes through 5G, exemplifies the Kingdom’s leading role in adopting the latest technologies in infrastructure.

In February, Mawani, represented by the Jeddah port, won the Digital Transition Award at the 7th edition of the International Green Shipping Summit for its modern berths and automated equipment that abide by international sustainability standards.

In June, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”