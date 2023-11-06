OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

Riyadh forum highlights progress in mass gatherings medicine
RIYADH: The fifth International Conference for Mass Gatherings Medicine, organized by the Global Center for Mass Gatherings Medicine in cooperation with the World Health Organization, recently concluded in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Held under the theme “Legacy in Global Health Security,” the conference saw the participation of several local and international experts in mass gatherings medicine.
Throughout the duration of the three-day conference, more than 18 sessions on research relevant to the field were held, featuring the participation of over 120 speakers from 30 countries.
The sessions focused on key topics such as health security, global progress, governance, planning, capacity building, and evaluation.
Furthermore, 14 sub-sessions saw discussions on logistics, operations, research, development, and innovation.
The conference also featured an exhibition in which a number of international health authorities participated, offering educational services to attendees.
RIYADH: The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad on Monday inaugurated a vocational college expansion project in Vietnam.
The scheme in the Asian country’s northern province of Ha Nam has received more than $9 million in SFD funding toward the construction and equipping of 10 educational buildings serving around 3,000 students per year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The college project will include lecture training halls housing the latest technology, staff and student residential facilities, as well as upgrades to road, water, and sanitation services.
Responding to increased demand for vocational training in Ha Nam and neighboring provinces, the initiative aims to help students find jobs or start their own businesses, while contributing to achieving sustainable development goals in relation to tackling poverty and equality issues, providing quality education, and meeting economic growth targets.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al-Marshad said: “Education is key to unleashing human potential and driving economic growth, as vocational training is a vital part of education paths, to train young men and women and develop their skills.
“We are proud to support the expansion of the vocational college, which will help to ensure that more young men and women receive high-quality training to support them build a prosperous future.”
The Saudi fund has to date supported more than 80 educational projects, worth $2.6 billion, around the world.
The Saudi Embassy in Vietnam on Monday also organized an event highlighting the fund’s work in Vietnam.
Praising the Kingdom’s contributions, through the SFD, to Vietnamese infrastructure projects, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said: “This aims to enhance cooperation of common interest toward a prosperous and sustainable development.”
An SFD pavilion at the event, showcased the fund’s activities in Vietnam and around the world. More than 800 development projects valued at nearly $20 billion have been implemented in excess of 100 developing countries since the fund was established in 1974.
Since 2011, Vietnam has received SFD loans of more than $164 million toward 12 development programs in areas such as transport, communications, and social infrastructure.
RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecutor’s office has completed its investigation into a series of robberies carried out by five Saudi citizens, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The group stole valuable equipment, cut electrical cables from construction sites and established secret storage facilities in which to hide the goods.
The suspects have been apprehended and are currently facing court proceedings. The severity of the penalties issued varies, with potential prison sentences of up to 25 years in some cases.
Meanwhile, security patrols in the Jazan region have arrested two people for trying to distribute 5 kg of hashish, while Border Guard land patrols in the same area foiled an attempt to smuggle 90 kg of qat.
Preliminary legal procedures against all suspects have been completed and their cases referred to public prosecutors.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling and other criminal activity in confidence by emailing [email protected]. Alternatively, telephone 1910 from within Saudi Arabia or +966-114-208-417 if overseas. Information that leads to a crime being discovered could result in a financial reward.
RIYADH: A Saudi DJ with a passion for music and the Kingdom’s awe-inspiring landscape hopes to unite these worlds and bring them to new, bigger audiences.
Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking scenery is often captured in DJ BRQ’s music videos, and he is always looking for opportunities to make more. From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, the DJ is eager to highlight the variety of the region’s culture, people, and geography.
Ruminating on what inspires his approach to music production, he told Arab News: “The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive. The melodies blend seamlessly with the rustling leaves and the rhythm syncs with the heartbeat of the mountains. It’s an experience that words can’t quite capture.”
After finishing a summer tour around the southern region, he is now gearing up for the winter tour around the north, starting with AlUla, a place he describes as “close to my heart.”
He said: “I had the incredible opportunity to explore the mesmerizing landscapes of southern Saudi Arabia. It was an unforgettable journey where I not only immersed myself in the breathtaking beauty of the region but also had the chance to create and share five music videos.”
During his summer tour, he explored Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha, making videos that went viral and garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.
His winter tour will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.
“I’m excited to embark on a new adventure … I can’t wait to witness the captivating landscapes, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and discover hidden treasures that lie in the north. I’m eager to bring my music to these new locations, capturing the essence of the region and sharing it with my ever-growing audience.”
DJ BRQ is a full-time musician who frequently travels to find the perfect backdrop for videos. He typically visits 10 different places before settling on the one that best fulfils his vision.
Speaking about what drives his creativity, he added: “With a love for creating unique and unforgettable music experiences, with a background in electronic dance music, house, and techno, I’m on a mission to blend mindfulness, music, and nature like never before.”
The DJ took a risk in 2022 by breaking into the house music scene after starting out as a fan in 2017.
Along the way, he received encouragement from friends and family who recognized his talent and love of music. Their unwavering belief in him has spurred his ambition and motivated him to pursue new chances.
He believes the Kingdom’s diverse cultural and natural beauty is underrepresented and under-appreciated: “My goal is to capture the essence of these hidden locations, from the mysterious desert oases to the awe-inspiring mountain ranges. I want to use music as a vehicle to bring these places to life.”
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission, he added, has done extensive work to support and promote local musicians and DJs, including developing programs to help them grow, practice their artistry, and be heard.
To keep up with the DJ, check out his Instagram @brq.house.
RIYADH: Architects working at a site to the south of AlUla governorate have excavated a 200,000-year-old hand ax, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The discovery, announced by the Royal Commission for AlUla, was made as a team of archaeologists, led by Dr. Can and Gizem Aksoy from TEOS Heritage, were exploring the site at Qarah for evidence of ancient human life in the area.
Qarah was one of the most important residential areas in the Arabian Peninsula during the first centuries of Islam and is dotted with sites of historical and archaeological interest.
The 51-cm-long ax is made of soft basalt with a sharpened edge on each side. It is thought to date back to the Paleolithic Age, which ended about 10,000 years ago.
The TEOS team have discovered more than a dozen similar stone tools in the area and research is ongoing to find out more about how they were made and used.
The Royal Commission, which appointed TEOS, is supervising 11 other archaeological projects across AlUla and Khaybar. The work is part of a broader plan to develop the region as a cultural heritage site.