OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

Saudi DJ captures Kingdom’s picturesque beauty

RIYADH: A Saudi DJ with a passion for music and the Kingdom’s awe-inspiring landscape hopes to unite these worlds and bring them to new, bigger audiences.

Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking scenery is often captured in DJ BRQ’s music videos, and he is always looking for opportunities to make more. From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, the DJ is eager to highlight the variety of the region’s culture, people, and geography.

Ruminating on what inspires his approach to music production, he told Arab News: “The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive. The melodies blend seamlessly with the rustling leaves and the rhythm syncs with the heartbeat of the mountains. It’s an experience that words can’t quite capture.”

After finishing a summer tour around the southern region, he is now gearing up for the winter tour around the north, starting with AlUla, a place he describes as “close to my heart.”

HIGH LIGHTS • DJ BQR’s summer tour included Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha. • His music videos have garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel. • His winter tour will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. • After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.

He said: “I had the incredible opportunity to explore the mesmerizing landscapes of southern Saudi Arabia. It was an unforgettable journey where I not only immersed myself in the breathtaking beauty of the region but also had the chance to create and share five music videos.”

From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, DJ BQR is eager to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse culture, people, and geography. (Supplied)

During his summer tour, he explored Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha, making videos that went viral and garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.

The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive. BRQ Saudi DJ

His winter tour will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.

“I’m excited to embark on a new adventure … I can’t wait to witness the captivating landscapes, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and discover hidden treasures that lie in the north. I’m eager to bring my music to these new locations, capturing the essence of the region and sharing it with my ever-growing audience.”

DJ BRQ is a full-time musician who frequently travels to find the perfect backdrop for videos. He typically visits 10 different places before settling on the one that best fulfils his vision.

Speaking about what drives his creativity, he added: “With a love for creating unique and unforgettable music experiences, with a background in electronic dance music, house, and techno, I’m on a mission to blend mindfulness, music, and nature like never before.”

The DJ took a risk in 2022 by breaking into the house music scene after starting out as a fan in 2017.

Along the way, he received encouragement from friends and family who recognized his talent and love of music. Their unwavering belief in him has spurred his ambition and motivated him to pursue new chances.

He believes the Kingdom’s diverse cultural and natural beauty is underrepresented and under-appreciated: “My goal is to capture the essence of these hidden locations, from the mysterious desert oases to the awe-inspiring mountain ranges. I want to use music as a vehicle to bring these places to life.”

The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission, he added, has done extensive work to support and promote local musicians and DJs, including developing programs to help them grow, practice their artistry, and be heard.

To keep up with the DJ, check out his Instagram @brq.house.