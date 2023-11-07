Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza leaves Lebanon trapped between war and uneasy peace

You are here

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

Gaza and the Beirut exit scenario

Rescuers from Hezbollah's Islamic Sanitary committee inspect the wreckage of a vehicle in which civilians were killed during an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon. (AFP)
Nadia Al-Faour
  • Hezbollah faces pressure from Iran-backed “axis of resistance” to play leading role in ongoing conflict
  • Opening a new front against Israel would mean using up weapons and manpower, inviting US retaliation
DUBAI: Deadly exchanges between the Israeli military and members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia have been occurring with alarming frequency for the past several weeks, leaving not just the people of the two countries tense and jittery but those in the wider Middle East region too.

Areas along the border between the two countries have borne the brunt of the hostilities, triggered by the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip, which came in the wake of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.

Just how far Hezbollah is willing to get embroiled in a separate conflict with Israel is a matter of intense speculation. Pressure is mounting on Hezbollah and its Palestinian allies to open a new front against Israel in southern Lebanon, but so is the fear of depleting their valuable war arsenal and inviting a massive US military retaliation.




Nasrallah said American warships would neither deter nor scare his fighters and gave warning that if the US intervened directly in the war. (AFP)

“Watching the horror of the Israeli attack on Gaza, many Lebanese are reliving the nightmare of the destruction of their own country in the Israel-Hezbollah war of July-August 2006,” Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi wrote in a recent opinion piece in Arab News.

Having already deployed two aircraft-carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean early in the siege of Gaza, led by the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the US has now sent an Ohio-class guided missile submarine to help deter a regional war.

“They (Hezbollah) are facing pressure from the ‘axis of resistance,’ like Hamas and other Palestinians, who believe that Hezbollah should play a leading role in the next phase,” Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.

Regardless of Hezbollah’s strategic calculations, the cost of the near-daily exchanges between its fighters and the IDF keeps rising steadily in both human and material terms.

On Sunday, a woman and three children were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s National News Agency said the four victims were the sister of a local radio correspondent and her three grandchildren, aged 10, 12 and 14.




The tit-for-tat attacks across the Lebanon-Israel border have raised concerns that Israel’s war on Hamas. (AFP)

Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, condemned the Israeli attack as a “heinous crime” and said the government would file a complaint at the UN Security Council.

Shortly after the attack, Hezbollah said it fired Katyusha rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona. In a statement, the group said it would not tolerate attacks on civilians and that its response would be “firm and strong.”

Earlier on Sunday, four rescue workers were injured in an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon that hit two ambulances, according to state media.

“What is happening is ungodly, it’s evil, both in Gaza and the civilians who are dying here in Lebanon,” Ali, 43, a businessman from Dahieh, a predominantly Shiite suburb south of Beirut, told Arab News.

Since Oct. 7, at least 81 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to the AFP news agency. That figure includes 59 Hezbollah fighters.

Three of those deaths occurred on Sunday, according to Hezbollah sources.




A Lebanese man is seen at his home destroyed during Israel’s summer offensive against Hezbollah. (AFP)

Meanwhile, six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to IDF statements.

The tit-for-tat attacks across the Lebanon-Israel border, in spite of the presence of a UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) in the area, have raised concerns that Israel’s use of overwhelming force to destroy Hamas in Gaza could touch off a wider conflagration, drawing in not only Lebanon but also Syria, Iraq, Yemen and even Iran.

In his first speech since Israel’s siege of Gaza, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday warned Israel against the “folly” of an attack on Lebanon, with the rider that halting its “aggression against Gaza” would prevent a regional conflict.

He said Israel would be committing “the biggest foolishness in its history” if it launched an attack against his fighters. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, fired back with his own hyperbole: “Don’t test us. A mistake will exact a price you can’t even imagine.”

Many of Nasrallah’s followers had expected him to announce during his speech that Hezbollah was going to become directly involved in the conflict instead of restricting its role to launching sporadic attacks.

However, the general consensus in Lebanon, based purely on Nasrallah’s words, is that Hezbollah will not sacrifice blood and treasure in a war not directly related to the interests of the group or the Iranian regime.

“Those who oppose Hezbollah now will say: ‘See they didn’t defend the cause they claim,’” said Ali, the businessman. “And if he does join the war, they’ll say: ‘See, he dragged Lebanon into war.’”

Referring to a 2022 US-brokered deal between Lebanon and Israel, he said: “It is unfortunate because we were just starting to make some advancements with Washington, especially after the maritime border disputes they were brokering.




Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel. (AFP)

“Now it seems we’re back to square one.”

Nasrallah is the most prominent political figure in the “axis of resistance,” which consists of Iran-backed militias in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon that share common anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments and ideologies.

These militias presumably want to see Hezbollah escalate attacks on Israel in order to draw the IDF’s personnel and equipment away from the war effort against Hamas and slow its offensive in Gaza. But such a decision would not be without significant risks for both Hezbollah and Lebanon.

“If you look at it, it seems like Hezbollah has taken a governmental position,” said Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

“But at the same time, given its engagement in the conflict in the south of Lebanon with their attacks on Israeli positions, it seems like they are building up the ability to engage in a wider conflict.

INNUMBERS

• 4m People in need of humanitarian assistance, including 1.5m Syrians.

• 80% Lebanese living in poverty.

• 36% Lebanese living below extreme poverty line.

• 29.6% Unemployment rate (2022).

Source: World Bank, EU Commission

“They are under a lot of pressure. On one hand, they have the US threat to consider: If it intervenes, then Hezbollah will be on the receiving end of American strikes.

“On the other hand, there is pressure from Hezbollah’s Lebanese allies, friends and constituents, to step aside and spare Lebanon destruction that would have a long-term impact on the population.

“I think, strategically, Hezbollah will pay a heavy price if it stands aside and does not join the conflict in a wider scale of attacks against Israel. Either join now or be in a very difficult position in the next phase.”

In his speech on Friday, Nasrallah acknowledged the risks of a regional war but said Hezbollah, which is far better equipped than Hamas, with sophisticated and precise missiles alongside highly trained fighters, was prepared should tensions escalate.

“All the choices are available and we can resort to them anytime,” Nasrallah said.




Civil Defence workers carry Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV cameraman Elie Brakhya who was injured by Israeli shelling. (AFP)

Hezbollah’s entry into the conflict, according to analysts, is likely to have a domino effect, encouraging — if not compelling — its allies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran to join the fray, which would not bode well for Washington and its regional allies.

Just hours after Anthony Blinken, the US secretary of state, met with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Baghdad over the weekend in a bid to prevent a widening of the war, an Iraqi Shiite militia launched four mortar rounds against American troops stationed at Al-Asad air base in western Iraq.

The attack was seen by political observers as intended to give American officials and military a taste of what to expect should the US become directly involved in a regional conflict on the side of Israel.

In his speech on Friday, Nasrallah said Yemen’s Houthis would continue to fire missiles northward and Iraqi militias would continue to target American bases in both Iraq and Syria.

Arab leaders have called on the US to support an immediate ceasefire and to allow the opening of a humanitarian corridor to help Palestinians trapped inside the embattled Gaza Strip, where more than 10,000 people have died in the past month, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

During another meeting over the weekend between Blinken and Mikati in Amman, the Lebanese caretaker prime minister said that Israel must stop its “scorched earth” policy that is destroying human lives and towns.

While American officials have been publicly calling for the protection of civilians in Gaza, there has yet to be a call from Washington for a ceasefire.




For now, the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has not escalated beyond intermittent rocket fire and retaliatory strikes on the southern border. (AFP)

In Friday’s speech, Nasrallah said American warships would neither deter nor scare his fighters and gave warning that if the US intervened directly in the war, then Americans could expect attacks on their military bases in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

For now, the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has not escalated beyond intermittent rocket fire and retaliatory strikes on the southern border.

However, a direct confrontation between the two sides would likely result in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians and cause irreparable harm to an economy in the grips of an unprecedented crisis.

“There is no good outcome for Lebanon: War will be destructive at a time when the country’s medical infrastructure is weak and its economy and banking system have collapsed,” economist Shehadi wrote in his opinion piece.

“The country will be turned into another Gaza with little prospect of recovery.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Lebanon Gaza Hezbollah

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
  • They also discussed the importance of civilian protection
LONDON: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday spoke with Egyptian Minister of Defense Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, the Pentagon said.
The two discussed efforts to bolster security in the Middle East following an attack by the Gaza-based Hamas group on Israel on Oct. 7 that followed a month-long retaliatory assault by Israeli forces.
“The secretary expressed appreciation for Egypt’s work to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of US citizens from Gaza,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.
“They also discussed the importance of civilian protection,” it added.
The call came as Israel said Tuesday that its ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, signaling a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave’s security after the war.
“Austin emphasized his support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism — consistent with international humanitarian law, his focus on deterring state and non-state actors from escalating the conflict, and US readiness to defend itself from Iran-sponsored attacks on US personnel,” the department also said.
A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.
Around 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and many of them are crowded into UN schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.
Meanwhile, Israelis commemorated the 30th day since the Hamas attack that killed 1,400 people and saw some 240 people abducted and more than 250,000 Israelis evacuated from their homes near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon.

Topics: United States Egypt Gaza Israel Hamas Lloyd Austin Mohamed Zaki War on Gaza

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks

Israel falls silent to mark one month since Hamas attacks
  • At a prayer vigil at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, about three dozen Israelis and Palestinians of all stripes — Jews, Muslims and Christians — gathered to pay tribute to the victims of war and sought to distance themselves from politics
JERUSALEM: Quiet sobs during memorial speeches, mourning crowds lighting candles... Israel fell silent briefly on Tuesday, marking one month since the deadly Hamas attacks of October 7 plunged it into war.
At Jerusalem’s Hebrew University around 1,000 people observed a minute of silence and recited prayers for the 1,400 killed, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948.
“The atrocities left a horrible mark,” said university president Asher Cohen. “But there is hope. There will be rebirth.”

Palestinians pull a child from debris following an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

As they remembered the dead, the bloodiest Gaza war yet raged on in Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas which has claimed more than 10,300 lives according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Mayaan, 38, who lost both her parents in one of the kibbutz communities attacked by Hamas, said it was hard to watch the “devastating” images of death and destruction coming out of Gaza.
“It drives me crazy when people say ‘I’m pro-Palestinian’ or ‘I’m pro-Israeli’,” Mayaan told AFP, her voice laden with grief.

An Israeli soldier carrying a weapon and a religious Jewish man pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on November 6, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

“I am pro-peace. My parents would have said the same,” added Mayaan, a staff member of Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.
In a reflection of how that sentiment stands out as rare amid an avalanche of hate and anger triggered by the October 7 attack, Mayaan asked that her last name be withheld to avoid a public backlash.
Dozens attended a memorial at the academy, where a crowd wearing black lit rows of candles commemorating the victims.
Sobs could be heard as they sang the “Hatikvah” national anthem — meaning “The Hope” in Hebrew.

“No one has the right words,” said academy president Adi Stern, standing behind a row of screens that beamed portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, alongside the words “Bring him home” or “Bring her home.”

A Palestinian man carries a victim of an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

They are among more than 240 hostages Israel says Hamas seized and dragged back into Gaza when they spilled out of the Palestinian territory at dawn, raiding communes, army bases and a music festival.
“We are all in despair, in horror,” Stern added. “We want to add some hope.”
At a prayer vigil at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, about three dozen Israelis and Palestinians of all stripes — Jews, Muslims and Christians — gathered to pay tribute to the victims of war and sought to distance themselves from politics.

This picture taken from Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023, shows smoke rising from Gaza after Israeli strikes, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

“Everything has become polarized,” Laura Wharton, a member of Jerusalem City Council, told AFP with heavily armed police nearby.
“Death is not an answer to anything. We are all in mourning.”
In another emotionally charged gathering in the Old City, hundreds of people prayed at the Western Wall — the holiest prayer site for Jews — for the safe return of the hostages.
Carrying large posters with portraits of their loved ones alongside the word “kidnapped” in bold, many tearful relatives chanted “Bring them home now.”
“His son is waiting for him,” said Sipora Golan, 62, referring to her nephew Uriel Baruch, believed to have been taken by Hamas gunmen from the music festival.
“Our hope is still alive,” Golan told AFP.

Many of those attending the somber memorials across Israel, some of which were held Monday, told AFP they all knew someone who was hurt, killed or impacted by the Hamas assault.
“There’s not one person not impacted by these horrible attacks,” said 52-year-old Sharon Balaban.
“Everyone knows somebody who was hurt, killed, murdered or impacted.”
In Tel Aviv, a minute’s silence was held by many of the families of hostages.
At other rallies, universities and in Israel’s parliament the minute of silence was observed around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) and many more memorial services were scheduled for Tuesday.
“We don’t have other ways to commemorate them except with prayers, lighting candles, and having them in our heart,” said Yossi Rivlin, who lost two brothers in the music festival killings.
“It’s a terrible time. I just hope we won’t forget and return to our routine.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Gazans fleeing massacres recount terrifying journey on foot past tanks

Gazans fleeing massacres recount terrifying journey on foot past tanks
  • Some reported Israeli soldiers firing at them and said they passed bodies strewn alongside road
GAZA STRIP: What was once Gaza’s busiest thoroughfare has become a terrifying escape route for Palestinian civilians fleeing combat on foot or on donkey carts. On their way south, those running for their lives said they raised their hands and waved white flags to move past Israeli tanks along the four-lane highway.

Some reported Israeli soldiers firing at them and said they passed bodies strewn alongside the road.

Many escaped with just the clothes on their back. One woman, covered head-to-toe in a black veil and robe, cradled a toddler and clutched a black purse. 

A man walked alongside a covered donkey cart that transported his family. It was piled high with mattresses.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli ground forces backed by relentless airstrikes have encircled Gaza City, the base of Hamas ‘ power, since the weekend. They cut the strip in half and sought to drive Palestinians from northern Gaza as troops advanced.

From early on in the war, now in its second month, the army has urged civilians to move south, including by announcing brief windows for what it said would be safe passage through Salah Al-Din, which runs through the center of the besieged enclave.

But tens of thousands of civilians have remained in the north, many sheltering in hospitals or UN facilities.

Those who have stayed put say they are deterred by overcrowding in the south, along with dwindling water and food supplies, and continued Israeli airstrikes in what are supposed to be safe areas. 

Some said fear of the treacherous journey, following reports from other travelers about coming under fire, initially made them hesitate.

On Monday, Health Ministry in Gaza spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra dismissed the Israeli offers of safe passage as “nothing but death corridors.” 

He said bodies have lined the road for days, and called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany local ambulances to retrieve the dead.

Israel’s military said that, at one point, troops came under Hamas fire when trying to open the road temporarily for civilians. 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the army’s claims in an interview with ABC News broadcast late Monday.

“We are fighting an enemy that is particularly brutal. They are using their civilians as human shields, and while we are asking the Palestinian civilian population to leave the war zone, they are preventing them at gunpoint,” Netanyahu said.

The claims could not be verified independently.

During a four-hour evacuation window on Sunday, fewer than 2,000 made the move, followed by about 5,000 on Monday, according to UN monitors. 

Some of those were from Gaza City and the adjacent Shati refugee camp, fleeing on Monday after heavy Israeli bombardment there overnight.

“Last night was very difficult,” said Amal, a young woman who declined to give her family name due to safety concerns. She was part of a group of 17 people making the journey on Monday. She said tanks fired near the group. 

Soldiers then ordered everyone to raise their hands and white flags before being allowed to pass.

Nour Naji Abu Nasser, 27, arrived on Sunday in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. She described an hourslong frightening journey. “They fired at the sand around us. They wanted to scare us,” she said, adding that she saw bodies lying along the road outside Gaza City.

Once those fleeing the north had reached the evacuation zone, residents from the Bureij refugee camp along the highway offered water — a scarce resource in wartime Gaza — to the evacuees.

The four-week war has displaced more than 1.5 million people across Gaza, according to UN figures.

The Israeli military said thousands heeded its orders to move south, but UN humanitarian monitors said thousands of evacuees returned to their homes in the north because of ongoing bombardment across Gaza and the lack of shelters in the south.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says more than 530,000 people are sheltering in its facilities in southern Gaza, and it’s now unable to accommodate new arrivals. Many displaced people sought safety by sleeping in the streets near UN shelters, the agency said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in Gaza
  • The convoy of five trucks and two Red Cross vehicles was carrying supplies to health facilities
  • The ICRC did not specify who had fired at its convoy or from what direction the fire came
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The International Committee of the Red Cross said a humanitarian convoy carrying lifesaving medical supplies came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday.
The convoy of five trucks and two Red Cross vehicles was carrying supplies to health facilities, including to Al-Quds hospital, when it was hit, an ICRC statement said, adding that two trucks were damaged and a driver lightly wounded.
The ICRC did not specify who had fired at its convoy or from what direction the fire came.
"These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work," said William Schomburg, the head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza.
"We are here to bring urgent assistance to civilians in need. Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law."
After the gunfire the convoy altered its route and reached Al-Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, the ICRC said.
Later the ICRC convoy accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing to Egypt, it added.

Topics: War on Gaza International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Red Cross air strike Rafah crossing

Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza

Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza
GAZA: Veteran officer Tzvi Koretzki has had a role in many operations against Palestinian militants in the past 25 years, but believes Israel’s fight against Hamas in Gaza will be “a harder war.”

Milling around the 47-year-old reservist lieutenant-colonel are dozens of young conscripts — many half his age, with no previous experience of combat.

On the frontier between Israel and Gaza the cannons of their artillery regiment now fire day and night, at unseen targets beyond a curtain of trees hemming the perimeter. Koretzki was recalled to his regiment on Oct. 7.

He says it’s the first time Israel has been serious about defeating Hamas. But “it’s a harder war than we had in the past,” he adds.

“It’s the sixth or seventh time I’m deploying my guns here firing on Gaza,” he says, squinting under the brim of a khaki bucket hat.

“I hope it will be the last time.”

After a month of deployment, the young soldiers around him don’t complain, he says. They don’t ask “How long is it going to take? When is it going to be over?“

“They’re not the type of questions that we see this time. I think it makes sense after what we experienced,” he adds.

“I think the mission is so clear this time that you don’t need to explain too much.”

Thinking too far ahead “can lower morale,” says 21-year-old corporal Navad. “It’s hard for everybody, it scares us, there is stress but we are strong,” says the Franco Israeli.

Under the men’s boots the earth has been churned by heavy machinery. On the sunbeat patch of land the Israeli army has stationed howitzer cannons with a range of several kilometers. “We are on alert all the time, night and day,” says Navad. “We get coordinates as soon as we need to fire, and we fire on terrorist targets no matter the time.”

“You don’t see the target, so either you have a forward observer that is telling you what are the coordinates of the target, or you are acquiring the coordinates yourself with the (drone) or with a radar,” says Koretzki.

The Israeli army says it is using artillery, far from the front line, to support the advance of infantry and armored units encircling northern Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza

