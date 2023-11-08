You are here

Indian journalist targeted with NSO spyware, anti-corruption group says

A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • Sullivan said an internal forensic investigation tied the intrusion effort against Mangnale’s phone to Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus hacking tool
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON: Government-backed hackers tried to plant spyware made by NSO Group on the iPhone of an Indian journalist working for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in August, the organization’s co-founder said on Monday.
Analysis of the journalist’s phone showed an infiltration attempt on Aug. 23, OCCRP’s co-founder Drew Sullivan told Reuters. The journalist, Anand Mangnale, was among a series of people in India who received alerts from Apple last week warning them that they had been targeted by “state-sponsored” hackers trying to remotely access their iPhones.
Apple’s alerts did not identify the government behind the hacks or the spyware used.
Sullivan said an internal forensic investigation tied the intrusion effort against Mangnale’s phone to Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus hacking tool. The spyware allows hackers sweeping access to the targets’ smartphones, allowing them to record calls, intercept messages and transform the phones into portable listening devices.
Use of the tool on Mangnale’s phone was “unacceptable and outrageous,” Sullivan said.
“Whatever government is spying on the reporters, there’s no plausible explanation for that other than political gain,” Sullivan said.
OCCRP, a global network of investigative journalists, is known for its sweeping, document-based exposes of corruption and organized crime.
Mangnale, who reports on corporate fraud and government corruption, wasn’t immediately available for comment.
A company that did forensic work for OCCRP on Magnale’s device — an anti-phone-hacking firm called iVerify — said it found a pattern of suspicious crashes on it that matched previously known Pegasus intrusions.
iVerify cofounder Rocky Cole said he could say “with high confidence that this phone was attacked with Pegasus.”
The NSO Group said in an email that it had seen a pattern of organizations “going to the media without conclusive findings,” but didn’t address OCCRP’s specific allegation.
Forensics experts, reporters and human rights workers have alleged the use of Pegasus in other countries too, including on phones of politicians in Poland and journalists in Mexico.
Apple’s recent round of alerts reached more than 20 people in India, most of them opposition politicians, igniting a fresh storm of allegations that New Delhi is using hacking tools against its own citizens just months before a national Indian election is slated to begin.
The Indian government has denied such allegations and last week Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government was investigating the complaints of phone hacking. The Indian Embassy in Washington and Indian government officials in New Delhi didn’t return messages seeking comment on OCCRP’s allegation that its India-based reporter was hacked, or on the status of the government’s investigation into the hacking alerts.

 

Topics: India journalism

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson

X reinstates media personalities Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson
  • Controversial figures removed from media platform in 2020, 2018 respectively
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The accounts of Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson have been reinstated on social media platform X. 

Hopkins, who is known for being a controversial commentator and is a former LBC presenter and MailOnline columnist, was banned from the platform in 2020 after being accused of breaking rules on hateful conduct.

Her controversial tweets had sparked outrage among users. She tweeted in 2017 that there must be a “final solution” to dealing with terrorists following a terror attack in Manchester.

She had more than 1 million followers on the platform before her suspension.

In her first post after being reinstated, she thanked X owner Elon Musk and the “Twitter family” for allowing her back on the platform.

“The fight for your freedom is back on,” she added.

Robinson, who once headed the far-right English Defence League, was known for posting Islamophobic content on X, which resulted in his account being suspended in 2018.

Robinson said on being reinstated that he was grateful to Musk for giving him his voice back “at such an important time.”

Robinson has been convicted several times for stalking, assault, using someone else’s passport, threatening behavior and contempt of court.

In videos posted to Facebook, Robinson made several false accusations about a Syrian schoolboy who was filmed being attacked in a playground, and was ordered to pay £100,000 ($123,000) in libel damages.

Neither Musk nor X has directly commented on the reinstatement of the accounts.

However, shortly before the accounts were back in operation, one X user asked Musk why Hopkins and Robinson had been removed.

Musk replied, questioning the presence of their handles on X, before adding: “Free speech is allowed, provided laws are not broken.”

Topics: Elon Musk Hate speech on Twitter

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
  • Queen Rania responded to Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman in an interview with CNN
  • Her Majesty denounced the ‘catastrophic humanitarian situation’ in Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Queen Rania of Jordan on Sunday urged a collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said those who are opposed a truce were “endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians.” 

In an in-depth interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, Queen Rania responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman.

After meeting Arab leaders on Saturday, Blinken said a ceasefire in Gaza would only enable more Hamas attacks. 

Queen Rania said: “There has to be a collective call for a ceasefire and I know some who are against a ceasefire argue that it will help Hamas. However, in that argument they are inherently dismissing the death, and in fact endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians. That is just morally reprehensible, short-sighted and not entirely rational.” 

“If [Israel] manage to eliminate all of Hamas, the root cause of this conflict is its illegal occupation, routine human rights abuses, illegal settlements, disregard to UN resolutions and international law. If we do not address the root causes, you can kill the combatant but you cannot kill the cause.” 

Queen Rania denounced the “catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, and asked: “How many more people have to die before our global conscience awakes? Or is it forever dormant when it comes to the Palestinians?”

She noted that there had been nearly 10,000 deaths in Gaza since the war began, almost half of them children. 

“These are not just numbers. Each one of these children was somebody’s everything,” she said. 

“There’s an acronym in Gaza, W.C.N.S.F.: Wounded Child with No Surviving Family,” she added. “That’s an acronym that should never exist, but it does exist in Gaza.”

When asked about Israel’s claims that civilians were being used as human shields, Queen Rania stressed that while the use of human shields was “criminal,” under international law, Israel had a responsibility to avoid civilian deaths. 

“Before firing any bullet, before dropping any bomb, it is the responsibility of the nation to weigh the risk to civilian life. And if that risk is disproportionate to the military target, then it is deemed unlawful,” Her Majesty said.

Although many of Israel’s evacuation orders are issued online or on television, Her Majesty said she does not believe that these orders are for the benefit of the Gaza civilians, given the fact that electricity in the Gaza Strip has been cut off for weeks.

“They are not the target audience; the rest of the world is. It is Israel's attempt to try to legitimize their actions,” she said. 

“When 1.1 million people are asked to leave their homes or risk death, that is not protection of civilians. That is forced displacement,” she said. 

“UN agencies and other agencies have said that there is no safe place in Gaza. And even the areas that they have asked people to seek refuge in – those so-called ‘safe zones’ – they have been attacked as well.”

In response to a question on rising bigotry in the United States against both Jewish and Muslim people, Her Majesty “absolutely and wholeheartedly” condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia, adding that Muslims should be the first to condemn antisemitism as Islamophobia is “the other side of the same disease.”

“We have had a long history of peaceful coexistence. So this is not about religion. It is about politics,” she said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren

Israeli drone attack on car kills Lebanese woman, 3 grandchildren
  • Children’s mother was driving vehicle through Ghadmata when it was hit
  • Lebanese health ministry calls incident ‘a stark violation of international humanitarian law’
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Three children and their grandmother were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened as the victims were driving through the town of Ghadmata. The car was being driven by Huda Hijazi, the mother of the children, who were aged 14, 12 and 10.

The fourth victim was Hijazi’s mother.

Hijazi is the niece of Lebanese radio correspondent Samir Ayoub, who was driving in a separate vehicle when the attack took place. Both Hijazi and Ayoub were injured in the blast.

Soon after the strike, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army had “shelled fighters on their way to target an Israeli settlement with missiles.”

Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that the killing of the three children and their grandmother was “a dangerous development” in the conflict that would have repercussions.

“The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” he said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health described the attack as “a stark violation of international humanitarian law.”

Israel has yet to issue a statement.

Topics: Israel Lebanon journalist

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation

Philippines’ Marcos condemns killing of journalist, orders investigation
  • Juan Jumalon was shot by unidentified assailants while on Facebook livestream on Sunday morning
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Filipino journalist and ordered the police to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” was shot by unidentified assailants while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippine town on Sunday morning, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said in a statement, citing initial reports.

Juan Jumalon. (Facebook)

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy, and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a post on X platform.
Media watchdog NUJP also condemned the “brazen killing” which it said was caught on a livestream of Jumalon’s show. Jumalon’s home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental served as his radio station.
Jumalon’s killing brings to four the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022, and to 199 since democracy was restored in the Philippines in 1986. That figure included 32 killed in a single incident in 2009.
The Philippines has one of Asia’s most liberal media environments, but it remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.
It ranked as the eighth worst country when it comes to prosecuting killers of journalists, according to 2023 Global Impunity Index released by the Committee to Protect Journalists released this week.

Topics: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippines journalist

