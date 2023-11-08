Ukraine hails ‘historic step’ as EU takes Kyiv closer to membership amid war with Russia

You are here

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023. EC President arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the EU with Zelensky. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • The recommendation by the European Commission is an important milestone on Kyiv’s road to Western integration and a geo-political gambit for the EU
  • “This is a strong and historic step that paves the way to a stronger EU with Ukraine as its member,” Zelensky said
Reuters
BRUSSELS/KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised as a “historic step” a recommendation by the European Union executive on Wednesday to invite Kyiv to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, even as it fights to repel Russia’s war.
The recommendation by the European Commission is an important milestone on Kyiv’s road to Western integration and a geo-political gambit for the EU as Ukraine has been fighting against a large-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.
The Commission said the talks should formally be launched once Kyiv satisfies remaining conditions related to reining in corruption, adopting a law on lobbying in line with EU standards and strengthening national minority safeguards.
“This is a strong and historic step that paves the way to a stronger EU with Ukraine as its member,” Zelensky said on social media, vowing to press on with the necessary reforms.
The 27 national EU leaders are next due to decide mid-December on whether to accept the Commission’s recommendation. Any such decision requires unanimity of the bloc’s 27 members, with Hungary seen as the main potential obstacle.
If accepted, EU officials expect formal accession talks with Kyiv to start next year. Such negotiations take years before candidates meet extensive legal and economic criteria to join. The bloc is also wary of taking in a country at war.
“Ukraine continues to face tremendous hardship and tragedy provoked by Russia’s war of aggression,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “And yet, the Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country, even as they are fighting a war that is existential for them.”
Her Commission’s report on Wednesday showed that Kyiv met four out of seven conditions to start formal accession talks, though more were near completion. Von der Leyen said the Brussels-based Commission would reassess progress next March.
A top aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest would not support Ukraine’s EU integration unless Kyiv changes its laws on minorities, in particular as regards education.

’CALL OF HISTORY’
Still, advancing Western integration is a top priority for Ukraine at a time of growing fatigue with the war and concerns swirling over the future of vital US military aid.
The Commission on Wednesday made a similar recommendation for Moldova, a small neighbor of Ukraine that is struggling with its own tensions with Moscow.
“Moldova is firmly on the path for EU membership and we will continue working relentlessly toward this goal,” the country’s president, Maia Sandu, said in welcoming the move.
Brussels further said Georgia should receive the status of a membership candidate once it meets outstanding conditions, including Tbilisi aligning with the EU sanctions against Russia for waging its war against Ukraine.
EU officials see the Georgian government as more inclined toward doing business with Moscow but they say Georgian society is strongly pro-European.
The Commission said the EU should also begin membership talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina once a long list of extensive conditions are met.
That is seen as a tall order as EU countries are split on Sarajevo with Austria, Slovenia and Croatia in favor of bringing it closer to the bloc but the Netherlands leading a camp highlighting democratic backsliding in Bosnia.
In 2013, Croatia was the last to join the EU — a bloc of 450 million people and one of the richest places in the world, though increasingly struggling to keep its international clout. In 2020, Britain was the first country to ever leave the EU, a major setback for European integration following World War Two.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put enlargement back at the top of the EU’s political agenda as the geo-political rivalry between Moscow and the West erupted with a new force.
“Completing our Union is the call of history,” said von der Leyen. “Completing our Union also has a strong economic and geopolitical logic. Past enlargements have shown the enormous benefits both for the accession countries and the EU. We all win.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians

‘Moral duty to stand up’: Rohingya activists join in solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 08 November 2023
  • In 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh following brutal Myanmar military crackdown
  • Suffering of Palestinians ‘surpasses the injustice we have faced,’ Rohingya activist says
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya activists are expressing solidarity with Palestine as they drew parallels on Wednesday between their plight in Myanmar and Israel’s deadly onslaught in Gaza, which has killed over 10,000 Palestinian civilians in a month.  

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine State to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN said amounted to genocide, with the ongoing persecution of the minority group killing around 25,000 people.  

The Rohingya, which the UN described as “one of the world’s most persecuted minorities,” have faced decades of discrimination and repression in Myanmar, where they are not recognized as an indigenous ethnic group and which denies them the right to claim citizenship.  

With more than 10,000 Palestinian civilians — over 40 percent of whom are children — killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Rohingya activists are calling attention to the similarities between Israel’s deadly onslaught in the densely populated enclave and their own plight.  

 

“Both situations involve a significant number of civilians, particularly children, being caught up in the violence,” Korim Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. “Thousands of children have died in Gaza. In my village of Tula Toli, the Myanmar military shot, burned alive and drowned children.”  

In 2017, the Myanmar army destroyed hundreds of homes in Tula Toli village and killed an estimated 500 people in an operation the Human Rights Watch described as “a massacre of unspeakable brutality.”  

Ullah said: “It is our shared experience of suffering, displacement, and statelessness that has created a sense of empathy and kinship. Our solidarity stems from a desire to support others who are going through similar hardships, to raise awareness of human rights abuses, and to advocate for international intervention and support.” 

For Nay San Lwin, a Rohingya activist based in Europe and co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians is a matter of principle.  

“Being a member of an oppressed community, I consider it my moral duty to stand up, speak out, and show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured oppression for over 75 years,” Nay told Arab News over WhatsApp. 

“Genocide is a process. All genocides that have occurred worldwide share similarities. We were driven out of our homes and thousands were killed under the pretext of a so-called ‘clearance operation’ in 2017. The same thing is happening in Gaza,” he said. “The suffering of the Palestinians began in 1948, and they rightfully deserve freedom and peace. The occupation must come to an end.”  

For over a month, Israel has continued its deadly daily bombardment of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which killed around 1,400 Israelis.  

While thousands of people across the globe have taken to the streets demanding an end to the ongoing violence in Gaza, many Western governments have said that “Israel has the right to defend itself.”  

Those same countries, which include the US and UK, have stood with the victims and survivors of the Rohingya genocide and provided billions of dollars in humanitarian aid.

 

“I am very disappointed to see nations that have stood by our side in our quest for justice and accountability fail to do the same for the people of Palestine,” Maung Sawyeddollah, founder and executive director of Rohingya Students Network, told Arab News.  

The Rohingya people have “suffered the horrors of genocide at the hands of Myanmar military,” he said, describing it as “unimaginable violence. 

“And now, witnessing the hard suffering of these Palestinian people, I am deeply disheartened … In many ways, it surpasses the injustice we have faced,” Sawyeddollah said.  

“We, the Rohingya people, extend an unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. And we call upon all the nations to work toward an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.”  

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Rohingya Bangladesh

Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza

Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave
  • Trudeau cited a “terrifying” rise in antisemitism globally and in Canada
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.
Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave but had steered clear of advocating a longer pause in the fighting that has killed thousands since the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel last month.
“I don’t need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza,” Trudeau told reporters.
“This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza.”
Trudeau cited a “terrifying” rise in antisemitism globally and in Canada, where he said Molotov cocktails had been thrown at synagogues. He also noted increasing Islamophobia.
“This is not who we are as Canadians. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period ... Canadians are scared in our own streets right now,” he said.
“We must be there to understand the fear and pain that millions of Canadians are feeling.”
Trudeau also said “heavy lifting” would be needed to work on a two-state solution that would lead to a viable Palestinian state and a safe, secure, viable Israel.
The creation of an independent country for Palestinians in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war has long been the aim of international peace efforts, but the process has been moribund for years.

Topics: War on Gaza Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau antisemitism Humanitarian Hostages

Macron says France will be ‘ruthless’ against antisemitism

Macron says France will be ‘ruthless’ against antisemitism
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • There have been 1,159 antisemitic acts in France since Oct. 7, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said
  • Those acts include spray-painting swastikas or stars of David on walls, but also insults and assault
Reuters

PARIS: France will firmly combat antisemitism, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, pointing to a surge in incidents of hatred against Jews since the attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7 and subsequent fighting in the Gaza Strip.
There have been 1,159 antisemitic acts in France since Oct. 7, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier on Wednesday, more than three times the number of such acts in 2022.
Those acts include spray-painting swastikas or stars of David on walls, but also insults and assault, Darmanin said, amid a global surge in antisemitic acts.
“Antisemitism is resurfacing, in words, on the walls,” Macron said in a speech. “The Republic does not and will not compromise, and we will be ruthless against those who carry that hatred.”
France is home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities and conflicts in the Middle East tend to lead to tensions there.
French prosecutors opened a probe last week over a video showing a group of youths’ antisemitic chants.
Prosecutors are also investigating whether two Moldovans who admitted to daubing Stars of David on the walls of Parisian properties did so at the behest of someone abroad.
Europe 1 radio said last week that an individual in Russia had directed the operation. Le Monde daily spoke of pro-Russian bots spreading pictures on social media. Police and the interior ministry said they could not comment on this.
In France, as elsewhere in Europe, the Israel-Hamas war is splitting left-wing parties and beyond.
A march against antisemitism planned for Sunday by the heads of both houses of parliament has left parties divided on whether to attend, after the far-right National Rally said it would take part.

Topics: War on Gaza antisemitism French President Emmanuel Macron Hamas Jews

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine

Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
  • Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information
  • Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought
AP

TALLINN: Russian authorities on Wednesday demanded an eight-year prison term for an artist and musician who was jailed after speaking out against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information about the military after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.
Her arrest took place about a month after authorities adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.
Skochilenko is on trial, and the prosecution delivered closing arguments Wednesday, asking the court to convict her and sentence her to eight years in prison. Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought.
The 33-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention for nearly 19 months. She has struggled due to several health problems, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder and celiac disease, requiring a gluten-free diet, her partner, Sofya Subbotina, has told The Associated Press.
Almost daily court hearings in recent months put additional pressure on Skochilenko — the tight schedule often prevented her from getting meals. At one point, the judge called an ambulance to the courthouse after she fell ill, telling the court it was her second straight day without any food. At another hearing, she burst into tears after the judge rejected a request for a break so that she could eat or at least use the bathroom.
Russia’s most prominent human rights group and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Memorial, has declared Skochilenko a political prisoner.
According to OVD-Info, another prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 19,834 Russians have been arrested between Feb. 24, when the war began, and late October 2023 for speaking out or demonstrating against the war.
Nearly 750 people have faced criminal charges for their antiwar stances, and over 8,100 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict court artist musician Sasha Skochilenko

Police release footage of Syrian dentist’s doorstep murder in UK

Police release footage of Syrian dentist’s doorstep murder in UK
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
  • ‘Pillar of community’ Mohammed Ibrahim was stabbed to death by son’s father-in-law over wedding gift dispute
  • Ahmad Alsino, who was handed a life sentence, had been a patient of Ibrahim in Syria
Arab News

LONDON: Video footage of the deadly stabbing of a Syrian national in the UK by his son’s father-in-law has been released by police, The Sun reported.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 55, a “highly regarded” dentist from the Kurdish community, was stabbed to death by Ahmad Alsino, 43, in March this year amid a dispute over wedding gifts.

The two had reportedly argued over gold jewelry given to their children as gifts.

Their friendship dated back to when they both lived in Syria, where Alsino was a patient of Ibrahim, MailOnline reported.

Footage released by West Midlands Police shows Alsino driving to Ibrahim’s house before angrily kicking on the front door.

A door camera then captures the moment he lunges with a kitchen knife at the person answering the door.

During the attack, Alsino also struck his daughter’s husband, Aram Ibrahim, who survived despite suffering serious injuries.

The 43-year-old then entered his car after stabbing Ibrahim, with later footage showing armed police detaining and arresting him less than an hour later near his home.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the attack but could not save Ibrahim, a father-of-five.

Police found a plastic bag containing two knives in Alsino’s car, with a forensics team later confirming that Ibrahim’s blood was found on the murder weapon.

Following a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Alsino was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife.

The attack reportedly followed a row that began when Alsino drove his pregnant daughter, Lylan, and his son, to Ibrahim’s house, where Aram also lived.

Ibrahim was said to have invited the Alsino family to his home to extend an olive branch and resolve the dispute over the jewelry.

Last week, Alsino was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 26 years.

Nahla, Ibrahim’s wife, recounted the event in court, with her daughter labeling the attack as “barbaric and brutal.”

His wife said that Lylan entered the home without greeting anyone and began to pack her belongings in a suitcase.

The pair began to argue, with Nahla accusing Lylan of being “the woman who wants to destroy our house.”

At the same time, a fight broke out between the Ibrahim and Alsino downstairs.

Nahla said: “I was pulling Aram and his father inside telling them ‘don’t fight with them.’ At that moment I heard Aram saying ‘they are stabbing us with knives.’

“At that moment I saw the knife in his (Alsino’s) hand. The knife was like this on Aram’s neck.”

Ibrahim was a “pillar of the community” and “was not only known for his profession but also for his generosity, kindness and wisdom to anybody who crossed his path,” his daughter said.

Judge Simon Drew, who presided over the case, said during sentencing: “You took your pregnant daughter … to collect some of her belongings from the house where she was living with her husband Aram and the Ibrahim family.

“When Lylan was in the house you waited by the car, angry and upset, but not seeking a confrontation.

“When Mohammed Ibrahim came out of the house he invited you in. That served to inflame matters, your anger increased and you refused his invitation.

“When Lylan subsequently phoned, claiming that she was being assaulted, you believed her and as a result you lost your temper and armed yourself with a knife.

“You went to the door to force your way in in order to get her out but you failed to open it.

“When the door was opened you saw Lylan, Mr. Ibrahim and Aram in the front hallway.

“You then launched an unprovoked attack upon Mr. Ibrahim and Aram, at first with fists and then using the knife on both of them in a violent frenzy, stabbing each a number of times.

“I am satisfied that you must have intended to kill Mohammed when you were stabbing him.

“You knew that you had seriously injured two men but you offered them no assistance and left the scene, failing to contact emergency services.

“The whole Ibrahim family, who came to this country to find sanctuary, have been severely affected by your actions on that day.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Syria Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmad Alsino

