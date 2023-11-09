You are here

Ukrainian forces hold line in shattered eastern town of Avdiivka — military
A police officer walks near a damaged residential building, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
Ukrainian forces hold line in shattered eastern town of Avdiivka — military
  • Avdiivka has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance
Reuters
Russian forces, their numbers swelled by reserves, tightened their vise around the shattered eastern city of Avdiivka on Wednesday, but Ukrainian forces are holding defensive lines, Ukrainian military officials said.
The Russian military has focused on eastern Ukraine after failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of Russia’s February 2022 invasion and their troops have been pounding Avdiivka since mid-October.
Online videos show apartment buildings reduced to shells, with 1,500 of its 32,000 pre-war residents remaining.
Anton Kotsukon, spokesperson for the 110th separate mechanized brigade, said Russian forces were massed on three sides of the town.
“They are building up reserves. They’ve brought in about 40,000 men here along with ammunition of all calibres,” Kotsukon told national television. “We see no sign of the Russians abandoning plans to encircle Avdiivka.”
Russian forces, he said, were “playing cat and mouse,” sending up “huge numbers” of drones while deploying artillery forces to secure a better picture of the town’s defenses.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, head of Ukraine’s southern group of forces, said troops around Avdiivka were “stoutly holding their defenses.”
Avdiivka has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. It was seized briefly in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists captured chunks of eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian troops retook it and built up fortifications.
Local officials said the Russians were holding back on a “third wave” of assaults after a week of heavy rain.
“The third wave hasn’t started yet, but they are preparing for it,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town’s military administration, told the national TV. “Today is already the second day when the weather is favorable for this.”
Ukrainian forces regard Avdiivka as a gateway for future advances to recapture territory in the east — the large Russian-held town of Donetsk is 20 km away.
But Ukrainian analysts suggest Russia has little to gain in a protracted drive that has already sustained high losses.
“This task now has a more political nature, given the losses the Russian army has already suffered here,” military analyst Denys Popovych told NV Radio. “Unfortunately, this task will continue. There will be a third wave of attacks. And a fourth.”
Ukraine’s military launched a counteroffensive in June in the south and east, but the advances have been much slower than a campaign last year that recaptured stretches of the northeast.
Russian accounts of the fighting noted strikes against Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut, a town captured by Moscow’s forces in May after months of battles.
Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh take root on the coast of West Africa

Updated 09 November 2023
AP
Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh take root on the coast of West Africa
  • Attacks by jihadis against civilians in Benin nearly tripled from last year, from more than 30 to approximately 80. The overall number of incidents involving jihadi groups rose by more than 70 percent
AP

ATACORA, Benin: The insurgents pressured Zackari to join their movement, and he turned them down.
Now he’s frightened of their revenge. He has been on the run from the jihadi fighters for more than a year. They regularly call the 33-year-old, warning: “We haven’t forgotten about you.”
Groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group have been spreading for years from the vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert — the Sahel — into wealthier West African coastal states like Benin. Militants once were believed to want to use coastal nations like Benin, Togo and Ghana as bases for attacks on Sahel governments. Now militancy is taking root.
Benin has been the hardest hit. This year it had more than ten times the number of violent incidents involving jihadis than Togo did, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Attacks by jihadis against civilians in Benin nearly tripled from last year, from more than 30 to approximately 80. The overall number of incidents involving jihadi groups rose by more than 70 percent.
“There’s full expansion, regular preaching. They’re establishing cells, they have a lot of presence,” said Kars de Bruijne, senior research fellow and head of the Sahel program at the Clingendael Institute.
The jihadis’ activity in Benin is concentrated in the north of the country, where they try to recruit people or get them to be informants, creating division within local populations. Residents of one small town tucked behind lush hills and windy unpaved roads told The Associated Press last month that civilians can no longer move freely.
People in Materi live in constant fear because of the jihadi threat. The fighters are planting explosives and carrying out abductions in the area, instilling fear among the population while eroding state legitimacy. The government has imposed a curfew and a ban on gatherings.
“I can’t sleep at night, we’re not free to travel, to move,” Materi resident Florence Bati said. “People are too afraid.”
Kidnappings by jihadis in Benin surged from zero in 2021 to 33 this year, according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, which analyzed the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project data and other sources. Explosions have also increased, residents say.
Several months ago, a woman was killed by an explosive while fetching wood, said locals. Women have stopped going into the forest, instead finding kindling closer to home, they said. In October, one aid group distributed portable ovens, which require less wood.
People are being displaced from their homes as attacks increase, sparking concerns of a humanitarian crisis.
In August, more than 12,000 people were displaced from their homes in the Atacora and neighboring Alibori departments, up from about 5,000 in March, according to the United Nations. Violence is also pushing people from their farms. The UN estimates that tens of thousands of people could face crisis levels of food insecurity.
The government is trying to stem the problem by reinforcing the military along the borders and recruiting thousands of soldiers. Locals in the north say they’ve seen a surge of soldiers but say the army is underequipped and sometimes responds hours late when called about an attack.
The government denies that.
The military is well-equipped, able to respond to the incursions that occur and is conducting advanced training while trying to acquire more ground and airborne resources, said Col. Faizou Gomina, commander of the Mirador operation, which is dedicated to fighting the jihadis.
Unlike neighboring Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, which are being overrun by violence, and which ousted French troops after undergoing military coups and seeing surging anti-French sentiment, Benin is still open to help from its former colonial power, which left in 1960. The French don’t have a permanent base in the country, but at the behest of Benin, its troops deployed in the region can participate in training programs with Beninese soldiers, French military spokesman Col. Pierre Gaudilliere said.
While Benin’s government is shoring up its borders, it’s also trying to conceal the scale of the crisis to maintain its image, say residents in the north. It’s cracked down on freedom of speech and arrested journalists who report on insecurity.
Local officials insist the problem doesn’t extend beyond the border with Burkina Faso.
“There is no terrorist, no movement, no organization, no group that has settled or tried to settle in our department,” said Robert Wimbo Kassa, the mayor of Materi.
An agricultural nation of 13 million people, Benin has invested billions of dollars in propping up culture and tourism and is building a $1.5 billion industrial zone 27 miles (45 kilometers) outside of the city of Cotonou aimed at creating 300,000 jobs by 2030.
The information gap has left people in other parts of the country unaware of the security issues in the north. People in Cotonou said that they didn’t know about the jihadi problem, believed it was fake news, or that it was a problem limited to neighboring countries.
Rights groups say the government’s attempts to control the information space, while arbitrarily arresting people believed to be working with the jihadis, is pushing people into the militants’ hands.
“The jihadists live with the populations, the citizens know them, but they refuse to denounce them because the government doesn’t encourage people to do so,” said Bertin Assogba, coordinator for Durable and Develop Reference, a local aid group focused on defending human rights.
The international community is trying to implement lessons from the Sahel by sensitizing people into not joining the jihadis, and organizing community dialogues with officials to foster trust. Diplomats and aid groups also say there’s been a rush of investment.
Last year, the World Bank invested $450 million in a five-year project aimed at reaching some 4,600 border communities in northern Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Togo. It will be focused on preventing the spread of conflict by strengthening local institutions and economic opportunities. But residents say development projects take too much time to materialize.
In the meantime, militants are winning in the realm of public perception.
Jihadis enter impoverished villages promising to build roads and hospitals if they come to power, residents say.
“(The government) should hurry and bring infrastructure. It’s important because jihadists are around and their message is very clear: They want to change things,” said Raoufou Bandele, the coordinator for Action for Mutual Aid and Development, a local group. “Some families give their sons the blessing to go with the jihadists because of frustration with the government.”

London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine

Updated 09 November 2023
Tamara Turki
London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine
  • Human rights lawyers volunteered to help attendees write personalized, legally backed emails to their MPs
  • Donations went toward Medical Aid for Palestinians and Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK
Tamara Turki

LONDON: An ensemble of London-based creative collectives hosted an event on Sunday to raise awareness and mobilize action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine. 

“Arts Action Palestine,” which quickly sold out its 600-seat venue, invited a large number of London grassroots organizations in the creative space to host workshops and activities. Its aim was to bring in a wide demographic and reach new audiences. 

The program featured a lecture by Hazem Jamjoum from the Palestinian Policy Network, a panel discussion with Jews for Justice, soundscapes, and an eclectic mix of cultural expressions, including soundscapes, live music and spoken word by Palestinian artists.

A selection of borrowed books and archival resources was on display for visitors to browse at the library corner, while six-hour showcases of short films by Palestinian filmmakers were screened throughout the day-long event.

“A hard realization for me over the last few weeks was seeing how many of my friends weren’t speaking up for Palestine,” Dania Arafeh, a key organizer of the event and founder of fashion online market 3eib, told Arab News. 

“Because of the misinformation being spread by the media and the Zionist rhetoric that governments are using, it becomes difficult for people to call it out for what it is: ethnic cleansing.” the 29-year-old said.

“For them, it’s this complex thing that they don’t know enough about. So our aim for today is to target those people,” 

The event placed a particular focus on including action-focused workshops, such as making posters and signing petitions. Human rights lawyers also volunteered to help attendees write personalized, legally backed emails to their MPs.

Azl Collective, one of the event’s organizers, hosted a workshop for writing the names of Gazans who were killed by Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave.

“We came up with the idea of writing the martyrs’ names as a powerful way of remembering them as individuals and human beings, not just a number on a screen,” Shiza Naveed, co-founder of Azl, told Arab News.

“This is just about making sure people aren’t desensitized and aren’t doubting these official numbers. Overall, it’s been really heartwarming to see the turnout,” the 24-year-old said.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s attacks on Gaza in the past 32 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

London has been home to one of Europe’s largest pro-Palestine demonstrations in recent weeks, with an estimated total of 1 million people protesting on the capital’s streets.

“I think all of us being here at this moment is opening our eyes to other causes,” Azl Co-Founder Heide Sarah Affi told Arab News.

“Those of us who believe in a free Palestine, we’ve already been seeing the interconnectedness behind colonialism, oppressive world powers, and Western imperial interests affecting all of us,” the 28-year-old said.

Lama, a university student from Saudi Arabia, said that she found the program educational, particularly Jamjoum’s detailed history lesson.

“What really stood out to me was the diversity of the crowd. It was filled with people of all ages and ethnicities who were there to willingly educate themselves on the issue, and that itself made me really happy,” she said.

“I grew up learning about the Palestinian issue at school and at home. Moreover, I was raised around many Palestinian friends who had to leave their country, so I’ve always been aware and passionate when it came to this subject,” she said.

Another attendee, Sidiq, said: “It felt great to be a part of something that is actually doing something to help because sitting on our phones fighting for peace from our fingertips doesn’t always feel like you’re doing much, but being here as part of a community that is there for one cause is very empowering.”

While the tickets to Arts Action Palestine were free, optional donations went toward Medical Aid for Palestinians and Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK.

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
  • 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators sign letter to president in which they back US support for Israel but call on him to ensure civilians in Gaza are protected
  • They say US must help provide aid to Gaza and ‘insist that Israel takes all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children’
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the US Senate Democratic Caucus wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday in support of his pledge of military assistance for Israel, but asked him to ensure Israeli authorities have a viable plan for defeating Hamas while also taking all possible steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

The letter was signed by 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators, led by Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Brian Schatz and Jack Reed, who said they represented a majority of the 51-member caucus.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, launched in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on targets in Israel, has created an increasingly dire humanitarian situation inside the besieged territory.

“We have joined you in condemning the brutal terror attacks that Hamas conducted against Israel and agree with you that Israel has the right to defend itself and hold Hamas accountable,” the senators told Biden.

“We applaud your actions to secure the release of two American citizens held hostage and support your continued efforts to free the remaining hostages. In the days and weeks since these attacks, you have rightly demonstrated America’s commitment to support Israel in this dark hour.”

Referring to the American response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington by Al-Qaeda terrorists, the senators said it was important that Israel “learned from the mistakes the US made” in the fight against terrorism, by focusing on realistic and achievable military goals while abiding by the laws of war, including the protection of civilians.

This, they said, offers Israel the “very best chance of success against Hamas” in the days and weeks ahead and would create the conditions for a “lasting peace, including two states for two peoples.”

They continued: “We believe the US should immediately provide Israel with the funding it needs to replenish its defensive systems, including Iron Dome and other air-defense capabilities.

“But to better understand the efficacy of US funding that supports Israel’s operations inside Gaza, we respectfully ask your team to provide us with information relative to these two clear US priorities: supporting an Israeli strategy that will effectively degrade and defeat the threat from Hamas, and taking all possible measures to protect civilians in Gaza.”

The senators asked for answers to a number of other wide-ranging questions, including an assessment of the viability of Israel’s military strategy in Gaza, whether it prioritizes hostage release, and whether there is an achievable plan for governing Gaza when the military operation ends.

They also asked for more clarity on what measures the president’s administration is taking to ensure that Israeli military operations inside Gaza are carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that any US-provided equipment is used in a manner consistent with American laws.

They urged Biden to seek immediate, public assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government would take action to end extremist settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as assurances from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that his government would take steps to quell any violence against Israelis.

“We must not only do our part to provide urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza but also insist that Israel take all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children,” the senators wrote.

“That includes fully restoring water, electricity and communication services, expediting fuel deliveries through already well-established systems for avoiding diversion to Hamas, and opening the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel to increase urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza. Aid workers and civilian sites like schools, hospitals and UN facilities must be protected.”

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
  • The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah
  • The police statement did not give details about the suspects
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Authorities in Brazil foiled a terror plot Wednesday when they arrested two people in Sao Paulo state, the Federal Police said in a statement.
The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and planned to target buildings tied to the Jewish community, according to an official with information about the plot who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The police statement did not give details about the suspects. It said police also executed 11 search warrants in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and the Federal District that were aimed at obtaining proof of possible recruitment of Brazilians for carrying out extremist acts in the country, adding that it was targeting both recruits and recruiters.
Local paper O Globo reported that police arrested one of the two suspects when they returned to the international airport in Sao Paulo, with information in hand to carry out the attack. There are two additional targets for arrest in Lebanon, the paper reported, without saying how it obtained that information.
The Federal Police press office declined to provide more information when contacted by the AP.
The Brazilian Israelite Confederation celebrated the police operation on X, formerly Twitter.
“We congratulate the Federal Police, the public prosecutor’s office and the justice ministry for their preventive action,” said the group, known by its acronym Conib.
“The tragic conflicts in the Middle East cannot be imported into our country, where different communities live peacefully, harmoniously and without fear of terrorism,” the group said.
Brazil has one of the world’s largest Lebanese populations; most estimates put their total well above that of Lebanon itself.

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards

Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
AP

SINGAPORE: Celebrities joined Britain’s Prince William to walk the “green carpet” in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.

The Prince of Wales said at the first ceremony held in Asia that the solutions presented by all 15 finalists proved that “hope does remain” as the devastating effects of climate change are felt across the world.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, actors Donnie Yen, Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha, as well as Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin presented the award to winners in five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.

The winners, who each won $1.2 million to scale up their innovations, are:

— Acción Andina, for a community-based initiative in South American bringing tens of thousands of local and indigenous people together to restore high forests in the Andes mountain.

— India’s S4S Technologies, for solar-powered dryers and processing equipment that helped millions of farmers to preserve their crops and combat food waste.

— Boomitra, for removing emissions and helping boost farmer profits in Asia, South America and Africa by incentivizing land restoration through a verified carbon-credit marketplace.

— Hong Kong company GRST, for developing a way to make batteries for electric vehicles pollute less and are easier to recycle.

— Global nonprofit organization WildAid Marine Program, for working with governments to bolster enforcement to deter illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

“Our winners and all our finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all,” William said. He urged people to become “architect of change” to ensure a safer planet for future generations. Global heating has led to severe weather conditions such as floods in Libya and Greece, and wildfires in many parts of the planet.

The winners were chosen by a 13-member council that includes Jordan’s Queen Rania, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, broadcaster David Attenborough, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale and former NBA star Yao Ming.

Apart from the prize money, all 15 finalists — chosen from more than 1,100 nominations — will receive a year of technical support and resources to help them accelerate and expand their work.

