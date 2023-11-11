You are here

Gaza’s health system ‘on its knees,’ WHO chief warns

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a treatment room of al Aqsa Hospital on Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP)
AFP
  • The rules of war are clear. Hospitals are specially protected facilities under international humanitarian law
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, US: The health care system in the Gaza Strip is “on its knees,” the head of the World Health Organization warned Friday, noting that half of the territory’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning.
Speaking to the Security Council, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation on the ground as desperate: “Hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, the dying; morgues overflowing; surgery without anesthesia; tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering at hospitals.”
“The health system is on its knees, and yet somehow is continuing to deliver lifesaving care,” he said.
Tedros said there had been more than 250 attacks on health care — such as strikes on hospitals, clinics, ambulances and patients — in Gaza and the West Bank, and 25 such attacks in Israel in the conflict triggered by Hamas’s shock October 7 assault.
“The best way to support those health workers and the people they serve is by giving them the tools they need to deliver that care — medicines, medical equipment and fuel for hospital generators,” he said, calling for an increase in aid trickling in through the Rafah crossing with Egypt and repeating the UN’s call for a cease-fire.
“I understand what the children of Gaza must be going through, because as a child, I went through the same thing,” said the WHO chief, who is from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
“The sound of gunfire and shells whistling through the air; the smell of smoke after they struck; tracer bullets in the night sky; the fear; the pain; the loss — these things have stayed with me throughout my life.”
He also denounced the “horrific, barbaric and unjustifiable attacks” carried out by Hamas fighters, and demanded the release of hostages held by the militant group.
The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Marwan Jilani, addressed the Security Council by video, calling on members to “do all you can to spare further deaths and sufferings.” The council is divided on the war and has failed to issue a resolution on it.
He highlighted the dire situation at the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City, which the Red Crescent said was fired on Friday by Israeli snipers.
“Our utmost concern is the direct threat to the lives of all those wounded and sick, together with tens of thousands of civilians, including thousands of children,” Jilani said.
“They are looking at you, imploring you to act to stop another possible massacre unfolding.”
The Security Council started its meeting with a minute of silence to honor the victims of the Hamas assault, the civilians killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, as well as the journalists and UN personnel who have died in the war.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said that its teams in recent days had distributed critical supplies to medical structures across Gaza, and had seen “horrendous images that have now gotten worse due to sharpened hostilities.”
This was severely affecting hospitals and ambulances and taking a heavy toll on civilians, patients, and medical staff, it said in a statement.
“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the health care system in Gaza has reached a point of no return.”
Medical facilities and personnel across Gaza have repeatedly come under attack since Israel’s war with Hamas erupted just over a month ago.
Such attacks have dealt “a heavy blow to the health care system in Gaza, which is severely weakened after more than one month of heavy fighting,” ICRC said.
“The destruction affecting hospitals in Gaza is becoming unbearable and needs to stop,” William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, said in Friday’s statement.
“The lives of thousands of civilians, patients and medical staff are at risk.”
The ICRC pointed out that children’s hospitals had not been spared from the violence, including the Al Nasser Hospital, which had been heavily damaged by hostilities and Al Rantisi Hospital, which had been forced to cease operations.
“Our partner the Palestine Red Crescent Society or PRCS, has been working relentlessly to continue operating the Al-Quds Hospital, as it desperately runs out of the necessary means amidst increasing hostilities,” it said.
Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which was hit by a strike on Friday, is meanwhile not only overwhelmed with patients but also now hosting thousands of displaced families.
“Any military operation around hospitals must consider the presence of civilians, who are protected under international humanitarian law,” ICRC said.
“The rules of war are clear. Hospitals are specially protected facilities under international humanitarian law,” it said.
The protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers and medical personnel, “is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative to preserve human life in these terrible times.”

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Gazans sheltering at Al-Shafaa hospital face ‘unbearable’ conditions

Gazans sheltering at Al-Shafaa hospital face ‘unbearable’ conditions
Arab News
  • Over 50,000 displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Al-Shafaa
  • The water shortage has forced people to drink salty seawater
Arab News

GAZA: Al-Shafaa Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip has become a refuge for more than 50,000 displaced Palestinians. Many of them are in makeshift tents outside, others have squeezed into the corridors and waiting rooms, even though the hospital is a target for the ongoing Israeli onslaught that started over a month ago.

Al-Shafaa, the largest medical center in Gaza, has been stretched to the limit. Doctors are battling to treat thousands of serious injuries despite severe shortages of medical resources, clean water and power.

The situation is exacerbated by the Israel Defense Forces’ repeated bombardment of the hospital and its ambulances under the pretext of eradicating Hamas. The most recent attack took place early on Friday, targeting the outpatient clinic, the obstetrics department, and the courtyard, leaving several Palestinians dead or injured.

Israel has claimed Hamas is using Al-Shafaa as its main command center, but the militant group denies that it uses hospitals for military purposes.

The IDF has also bombed several other hospitals in Gaza in recent days, including Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

Displaced Palestinians at Al-Shafaa are finding the situation unbearable. They have been battling harsh conditions due to overcrowding, a lack of basic necessities including clean water, and power shortages. The medical center relies on weak solar-powered generators.

Abu Mohammad Al-Mallahi, who has been staying in a makeshift tent with his family outside the hospital, told Arab News that clean drinking water is hard to come by, and families have not been receiving any food parcels.

“Gaza has been divided into three parts, and we are in the area where there are no vegetables at all,” he said. “Even flour and bread — basically everything — is hard to obtain.”

People are taking life “one day at a time,” he added, wondering during the day if they will make it until nighttime, and knowing at night that they might not wake up in the morning.

“We are innocent civilians, and there are children and women here,” he said. “We call on the United Nations to come to our aid.”

The water shortage has forced people to drink seawater, putting thousands at risk of dehydration and disease.

Abu Mahmoud Hanniyyeh, whose family has also sought refuge outside Al-Shafaa, told Arab News they have resorted to drinking seawater.

“There is no drinking water, no food, no telephone or internet connection, and no access to social media,” he said.

Umm Rami, a displaced Gazan mother, said she has been craving a glass of clean water, and that young children have been drinking salty water. She also complained of a lack of medication and of food for children.

“Ill people cannot receive treatment,” she told Arab News. “I could not receive any (medical) treatment since midday yesterday.”

She added: “Death is more merciful than this life.”

At least 10,800 Palestinians have been killed, and many more wounded, since Israel’s assault began on October 7, when Hamas fighters carried out a surprise incursion into Israel. More than 2,650 remain missing.

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister

Attacks on Gaza civilians and facilities are ‘unjustifiable’: Saudi minister
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s culture minister reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the ongoing “unjustifiable” attacks on civilians in Gaza and facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“We strongly condemn the continuous attacks on civilians and the destruction of schools, hospitals, and cultural properties in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Prince Badr bin  Farhan said in a speech at UNESCO’s General Conference in Paris.
 He described these actions as “unjustifiable violations that are contrary to international norms and laws.”
 The minister said the Kingdom’s condemnation of these practices are “based on the UNESCO’s founding charter, which promotes international understanding as a prerequisite for preventing the recurrence of crimes, genocides, racism, and wars.”
“Hence, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for intensified international efforts to protect the rights of civilians in a way that contributes to the achievement of global peace and stability,” the minister said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel revises down death toll as deadly strikes hit Gaza facilities

Israel revises down death toll as deadly strikes hit Gaza facilities
AFP
  • The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Friday revised down the death toll of last month’s Hamas attacks to about 1,200 as it pursued its assault on Gaza despite new calls for a halt to the bombing of civilians.
Palestinians reported deadly strikes or sniper fire at two hospitals and a school.
The Israeli army, which has agreed to some pauses in shelling to allow civilians to flee northern Gaza, has accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of using hospitals as command centers and hideouts. Hamas denies the accusations.
The director of the Al-Shifa hospital and the Hamas government said 13 people were killed in a strike on the institution, which they blamed on Israeli forces.
The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli snipers had shot at Al-Quds hospital, killing at least one person.
AFP could not immediately confirm the tolls.
Israeli forces would “kill” Hamas militants if they saw them “firing from hospitals,” military spokesman Richard Hecht said.

Heavy fighting raged near Al-Shifa, with Israel saying it had killed dozens of militants and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas’s capacity to fight.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 239 people hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Israel gave what the foreign ministry called an “updated estimate” revised down from over 1,400 dead.
Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has launched an air and ground campaign that the Hamas health ministry says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.
Amid the fighting, the Gazan health system was “on its knees,” the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the UN Security Council.
“Overstretched, running on thin supplies and increasingly unsafe, the health care system in Gaza has reached a point of no return,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
In Israel, medical services reported two women were wounded in rocket attacks in Tel Aviv. Hamas’s military wing said it had targeted the Israeli commercial hub.

The war in the densely populated coastal territory, which is effectively sealed off, has prompted repeated calls for a cease-fire to protect civilian lives and allow in more humanitarian aid.
Tens of thousands of people have fled to the south of the territory in recent days, often on foot and taking only the things they could carry.
Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said — nearly two thirds of Gaza’s population.
But the UN estimates tens of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north.
The United Nations called for an end to the “carnage” in Gaza, saying “razing entire neighborhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas.”
“To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote in an opinion piece.
French President Emmanuel Macron made a strong call for Israel to halt the bombing of Gaza civilians, saying there was “no justification” and the deaths were causing “resentment” across the Middle East.
In an interview with the BBC, Macron said Israel had the right to protect itself after the October 7 attacks, but he added: “These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.
“So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected halting the fighting, telling Fox News on Thursday that a “cease-fire with Hamas means surrender to Hamas, surrender to terror.”
He also said Israel does not “seek to govern Gaza” in the long run.
“We don’t seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future,” he told the US broadcaster.

Complicating Israel’s military push is the fate of the hostages abducted on October 7.
CIA director Bill Burns and David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, were in Doha for talks on pauses in fighting alongside hostage releases and more aid for Gaza, an official told AFP on Thursday.
Four hostages have been freed so far by Hamas and another rescued in an Israeli operation. The desperate relatives of those still held in Gaza have piled pressure on Israeli and US authorities to secure the release of their loved ones.
The conflict has also stoked regional tensions, with cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels say they have launched “ballistic missiles” at southern Israel.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the expansion of the Israel-Hamas war has become “inevitable.”
Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group’s attack on Israel as a “success” but denied any involvement.
Saudi Arabia is hosting Arab leaders and Iran’s president for two summits this weekend in emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a marathon diplomatic push Friday, saying Israel’s pauses in its Gaza offensive would “save lives” but more was needed.
“Far too many Palestinians have been killed,” Blinken said in New Delhi, his last stop before heading home. He repeated US support for ally Israel but was firm that more aid had to reach civilians in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Israeli missile strike hits hospital in southern Lebanon

Israeli missile strike hits hospital in southern Lebanon
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health condemned the attack, describing it as “flagrant defiance of all the international laws and treaties”
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hostilities on the southern Lebanese front escalated on Friday, as Israeli shelling for the first time reached the Mays Al-Jabal Governmental Hospital, damaging it and injuring a doctor.
Imran Riza, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, called on “all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law throughout their military operations strictly, and to protect civilians, including humanitarian and medical workers, wherever they are.”
Pleading for all civilian sites, including homes, farms and hospitals, to be protected, he urged all sides to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation” and said further suffering among the civilian population must be avoided.
The missile that hit the hospital did not explode but it caused damage to the emergency department and injured a doctor there, the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussein Yassin, said.
The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health condemned the attack, describing it as “flagrant defiance of all the international laws and treaties.” It said it holds “Israeli authorities fully responsible for this unjustifiable act, which would have led to catastrophic results had the artillery shell targeting the hospital exploded,” and called for “a thorough and fair investigation to hold those behind these crimes accountable.”
Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes were seen flying over Beirut. Meanwhile, a military source denied reports that the Lebanese army had cleared its position in the Bir Shuaib area close to the village of Blida near the southeastern border. The source said the army does not have an outpost in that region, only a mobile security point “where soldiers remain.”
Clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the southern Lebanese front have significantly escalated but remain limited to the area south of the Litani River.
Riza warned that there have been signs of rising tensions, marked by increased hostilities along the Blue Line, the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel that was set by the UN in 2000 to help determine whether Israeli forces had fully withdrawn from the country.
“We have recently witnessed alarming attacks killing and injuring civilians in south Lebanon, including women, children and media personnel,” he said.
“Significant damage has also been inflicted upon private property, public infrastructure and agricultural land, forcing over 25,000 people to be displaced. Local farmers risk their lives to harvest olives and tobacco, crucial for sustaining their livelihoods and income.”
Hezbollah on Friday mourned seven of its members, who were killed in clashed with the Israeli army. It brings the total number of the party’s fighters killed since the current fighting began to 69.
The Israeli army said its aircraft had bombed Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the firing of guided missiles from Lebanese territory. The attacks “targeted Hezbollah compounds, observation points and technological equipment,” it added.
Hezbollah said it had targeted “a gathering of enemy soldiers near Al-Asi site, opposite the Lebanese border town of Mays Al-Jabal, with guided missiles, causing direct hits.”
There have been reports that the Israeli army continues to use phosphorus shells, the firing of which in civilian areas is banned under international humanitarian law, in its operations.
On Thursday night, towns in Marjayoun District were subjected to intense attacks, in which phosphorus bombs and heavy shells were reportedly used, resulting in damage to homes in Bwayda that were evacuated when the conflict began.
The municipal stadium in the city of Sidon, which is hosting many displaced people from border areas, was the scene of a massive gathering for Friday prayers, during which worshippers prayed for the souls of those buried under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, and donations were collected.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday renewed his threats to Hezbollah, warning the party’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, that if he “makes a mistake, Hezbollah and Lebanon will bear the consequences.”
Nasrallah is due on Saturday to deliver a second speech about the conflict, following his first public address a week ago. One political observer said it was expected it to be “an escalatory speech but not to the extent of widening the conflict.”
Nasrallah’s address will coincide with an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza US Israel

Gaza City in ruins as residents forced to flee

Gaza City in ruins as residents forced to flee
AFP
  • Heavy gunfire, explosions and the buzz of Israeli military drones could be heard as night fell over Gaza
AFP

GAZA: Streets in Gaza City lay in ruins as residents were forced to flee Friday, with gunfights between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants raging and basic supplies severely depleted.

Heavy gunfire, explosions and the buzz of Israeli military drones could be heard as night fell over Gaza City, where the only glow of light comes from Al-Shifa hospital, which is overwhelmed with casualties.

“I wasn’t optimistic that any of my children or I would come out unharmed, given the intensity of the bombing and gunfire,” said resident Jawad Haruda.

He described his journey fleeing the coastal Shati refugee camp as a “tragedy.”

The Israeli military said its troops have reached the heart of the city, which before the war bustled with shoppers and drivers navigating dense traffic.

“The situation is very difficult in Gaza. Bombing is hitting all areas, and there are many clashes, with the Israeli incursions,” veteran Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh told AFP after leaving the city.

After five weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment which has killed people in school shelters, hospitals and scores of homes, thousands of residents walked south for miles (kilometers) to escape the intensifying ground assault.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said -- nearly two thirds of Gaza’s population.

Another resident of the Shati camp, Munir Al-Raii, said the area had been empty following “indiscriminate” Israeli strikes.

“Houses collapse on their inhabitants, without sparing children or women, leaving nothing but human remains,” he said, a small child on his shoulders.

Israel said it is routing out militants in densely populated Gaza, after Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Their military campaign has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

FOOD SHORTAGES

Those who have survived the war so far are now facing severe shortages of basic supplies.

Mohammad al-Talbani, clutching a baby and wearing a small rucksack as he fled, said “nothing is available at all” in Gaza City.

“There is a shortage of food and water. We go to the shops to buy diapers and milk, things like that for the child, there’s none,” he said.

“There is even a shortage of food items, such as beans and canned goods,” added Talbani.

There are no bakeries functioning across north Gaza, the United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said Thursday.

After Israeli strikes on rooftop solar panels put Gaza City’s largest bakery out of order, desperate residents took all the flour from its stores on Tuesday.

“We don’t have food, should we die of hunger?” said one of them, Daoud.

OCHA said the agency had heard reports of people eating raw onions to survive.

Global calls for a pause in the fighting to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe gripping Gaza -- as well as allowing for some of around 240 hostages snatched from Israel to be freed -- have gone unheeded.

Gaza City residents who left have escaped the ground warfare, but risk more aerial bombardment and extreme overcrowding in the south.

Those who cannot leave their city behind face soaring violence on their streets.

Standing beside multiple bodies in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital, a young Palestinian man held his hands to the sky.

“Please, that’s enough, we can’t bear it anymore!” he cried.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

