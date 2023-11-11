You are here

Tensions running high at New England campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war

Thousands of University of Texas students demonstrate in support of Palestinians in front of Gregory Gymnasium and the UT Tower on campus on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AP)
Thousands of University of Texas students demonstrate in support of Palestinians in front of Gregory Gymnasium and the UT Tower on campus on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (AP)
AP
  • “Our love and fight for the people of Gaza will not be swayed by the administration’s fear tactics,” MIT-wide Coalition for Palestine organizer Mohamed Mohamed said in a statement
BOSTON: Administrators of MIT suspended a number of students Thursday from the prestigious technology school after Israel-Hamas war protesters took over a prominent building for much of the day and then some refused to leave by a set deadline.
It was far from the only disruption at college campuses in recent days over the war. Brandeis University banned a pro-Palestinian student group this week, while nearly two dozen students were arrested over a protest at Brown University. On Friday, Columbia University announced it was suspending Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace as official student groups through the end of the term. It accused both of repeatedly violating campus policies including an unauthorized event Thursday.
The range of responses to these protests show that college administrators are struggling to address protests that have gotten heated and turned once-quiet spaces on campus into places where some students say they don’t feel safe.
At MIT, Sally Kornbluth, the school’s president, sent a letter to all students outlining the “boundaries of protest on campus” during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that she described as “disruptive” and “loud.” The protest in the building called Lobby 7 lasted much of the day and attracted counterprotesters.
When some protesters refused to leave after a deadline was set, the school said it would suspend them. But after hearing concerns including visa issues, Kornbluth said they would be “suspended from non-academic campus activities.” It was unclear how many students would be affected and when that would happen.
“After exhausting all other avenues for de-escalating the situation, we informed all protesters that they must leave the lobby area within a set time, or they would be subject to suspension,” Kornbluth wrote. “Many chose to leave, and I appreciate their cooperation. Some did not.”
People on both sides criticized the response.
“Our love and fight for the people of Gaza will not be swayed by the administration’s fear tactics,” MIT-wide Coalition for Palestine organizer Mohamed Mohamed said in a statement. “While the administration may possess the means to send letters and emails to all students, staff, faculty, and workers, we possess something even more potent — a just cause and the collective voices of thousands in the MIT community who remain committed to advocating for an end to the genocide and an end to the occupation.”
At the same time, the MIT Israel Alliance criticized the university for not academically suspending any of the protesters, whom they accused of preventing students from attending classes.
“Instead of dispersing the mob or de-escalating the situation by rerouting all students from Lobby 7, Jewish students specifically were warned not to enter MIT’s front entrance due to a risk to their physical safety,” the group said in a statement. “The onus to protect Jewish students should not be on the students themselves.”
The latest war began with an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants who targeted towns, farming communities and a music festival near the Gaza border, killing at least 1,200 people. Israel has responded with weeks of attacks in Gaza, which have killed more than 11,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry — most of them Palestinian civilians.
On Wednesday, Brandeis University President Ron Liebowitz put out a statement to the school community saying it no longer recognized the Brandeis chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine. It made the move over what the university said was the group’s support of Hamas and its “its call for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jewish people,” he wrote.
Brandies was founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community.
The group, according to The Boston Globe, was sent a notice Monday that its status as an official student group had been rescinded.
“All students, faculty, and staff are welcome here, and encouraged to participate in the free exchange of ideas,” Liebowitz wrote. “To promote such free exchange, we must not and do not condone hate, the incitement of violence, or threats against or harassment of anyone, be they Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Israeli, Palestinian, or any other religion or ethnicity.”
The Brandeis chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine could not be reached for comment. But the Globe reported that the group, in an October statement after Hamas attacked Israel, said it was a “moral imperative to recognize and support the resilience of the people who have endured 75 years of oppression, displacement, and the denial of their basic rights.” That included “armed resistance.”
On Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island, Brown University’s Department of Public Safety arrested 20 students who refused to leave a campus building during a sit-in. The students, with the group BrownU Jews for Cease-fire Now, posted on X that they were calling on the university to promote an “immediate cease-fire and a lasting peace” as well as the divestment of its endowment from companies that “enable war crimes in Gaza.”
In a statement, the university said it repeatedly warned students they were trespassing before arresting them.
“At Brown, we recognize our responsibility for being an educational institution that manages challenging discussions in a way that remains true to the fundamental principle of freedom of expression while emphasizing the importance of safety for all community members,” Brown said in a statement. “Brown leaders have met with many student groups in recent weeks to listen to and address concerns, and we will continue to do so moving forward.”

 

  • Israel has faced growing calls for restraint in its month-long war with Hamas but says the Gaza-based militants, who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages, would exploit a truce to regroup
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC in an interview published late on Friday.
Macron said there was “no justification” for the bombing and saying a cease-fire would benefit Israel.
He said that France “clearly condemns” the “terrorist” actions of Hamas, but that while recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing” in Gaza.
When asked if he wanted other leaders — including in the United Sates and Britain — to join his calls for a cease-fire, Macron said: “I hope they will.”
Israel has faced growing calls for restraint in its month-long war with Hamas but says the Gaza-based militants, who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages, would exploit a truce to regroup.
In a statement responding to Macron’s comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that world leaders should be condemning Hamas, and not Israel.
“These crimes that Hamas (is) committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world,” Netanyahu said.
Macron’s interview to the BBC aired a day after a humanitarian conference on Gaza was held in Paris.
Macron said the “clear conclusion” of all governments and agencies present at that summit was “that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a cease-fire, which will allow to protect... all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists.”
“De facto — today, civilians are bombed — de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,” he said.

 

  • The letter is latest sign of unease within the US government over President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel
  • “(W)e are alarmed and disheartened at the numerous violations of international law; laws which aim to protect civilians,” the letter read
Updated 11 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: More than 1,000 officials in the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed an open letter urging the Biden administration to call for an immediate cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
The letter is latest sign of unease within the US government over President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Washington has rebuffed calls from Arab and Palestinian leaders and others to call for Israel to halt its assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip which has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including over 4,500 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
“(W)e are alarmed and disheartened at the numerous violations of international law; laws which aim to protect civilians, medical and media personnel, as well as schools, hospitals, and places of worship,” the letter reads.
“We believe that further catastrophic loss of human life can only be avoided if the United States Government calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.”
The letter, published on Nov. 2, had now garnered 1,029 signatures from staff of the US aid agency. Signatories’ names are hidden but the letter shows it was signed by officials in many of the agency’s bureaus in Washington as well as officials posted around the world.
“We appreciate the ongoing dialogue we have with our dedicated staff and partners, and continue to welcome our team to share their opinions with leadership,” USAID Spokesperson Jessica Jennings said in an emailed response.
It comes amid protests in the United States and elsewhere calling for a cease-fire, and widespread concern among officials over the US response to the Middle East crisis, which has included the public resignation of one State Department official who said he opposed continued lethal assistance to Israel.
More than 500 people who worked on Biden’s 2020 election campaign on Thursday published a letter, seen by Reuters, calling for the president to support an immediate cease-fire, and a group of congressional staffers held a vigil on Wednesday at the Capitol demanding a cease-fire, images on social media showed.
A source familiar with the matter said there has been “deep frustration” among officials in the aftermath of Oct. 7 and how the administration has given what the sources see as a “carte-blanche” to Israel, allowing it conduct a military offensive in Gaza.
The source said they were aware of at least four cables that have been drafted for the State Department’s internal “dissent channel,” which allows diplomats to raise concerns about policy anonymously with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The State Department does not confirm the existence of dissent cables.
The department has held a number of listening sessions in the past month, including in US missions in the Middle East, two sources who attended the sessions said.
Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday it has been important for Blinken and other leaders to “engage directly with the workforce,” a reference to listening sessions held with concerned staff.
“We also recognize that this has been a trying time for our workforce,” Patel said.
“We have ensured that our missions around the world, particularly those that might be more heightened attention right now to what’s happening in the Middle East have access to those resources and are able to interface with department leaders about not just what’s happening in the region, but the ways that this department can continue to serve them.”

  • Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign Ben Jamal says people will be traveling from all over the country to march from Park Lane toward US Embassy
  • Metropolitan Police Service says policing of Armistice Day will be ‘far greater and more complex than we’ve delivered before’
Updated 11 November 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: More than half a million people are expected to take part in what the organizers of a pro-Palestine march believe will be England’s largest mass protest, in London on Saturday’s Armistice Day.
Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the march’s organizers, says he expects people to be traveling from all over the UK to march from Park Lane toward the US Embassy in southwest London, The Guardian reported on Friday.
Jamal said: “We think it is going to be huge.”
A PSC statement said: “More than 500,000 people are expected to converge on London, making it one of the largest political marches in British history.”

PSC said it “reasserts its concerns at the disgraceful remarks by Home Secretary Suella Braverman,” as “she has sought to delegitimize the call for a cease-fire, which is supported by the vast majority of the British public, smear those marching for peace and stir up public unrest.”

Jamal said: “Contrary to the disgraceful rhetoric of Suella Braverman and other political leaders, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life, will come to London to march for peace, for a cease-fire, and for the rights of the Palestinian people to be respected. 

“They reject a narrative that seeks to dehumanize Palestinians and their legitimate struggle for freedom, they are appalled by the mass killing of Palestinians including 4,500 children, and they want an end to British complicity in supporting Israel’s decades-long violations of international law.”

He added: “They reject all forms of racism and believe that consistent antiracism means opposing in word and deed the imposition upon the Palestinian people of a system of apartheid. They march as well to affirm the right to protest, now under its most severe attack by a Home Secretary who has shown herself to be wholly unfit for office.”

The decision to avoid the center of London and Whitehall over the weekend was made by the organizers many weeks ago and agreed with the police, PSC said.

“Braverman was fully aware of this fact, as was Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, when they issued statements suggesting that the march was intended to disrupt preparations for Remembrance Sunday. As a result, they have caused, we believe intentionally, public concern and greenlit far-right activists who have declared their intention to come to London ‘to protect the Cenotaph’.” 

This has created additional unnecessary challenges to the Police and the march organizers to ensure public safety in stewarding many hundreds of thousands of people throughout the march, PSC said.

“We reject the attempts by political leaders, opposed to the call for a cease-fire, to defame those marching as hateful, antisemitic and intent on causing disorder,” it added.

The Metropolitan Police Service said policing on Armistice Day would be “far greater and more complex than we’ve delivered before,” and that officers would draw on “an extensive set of powers to prevent any disruption whatsoever,” with tight controls put on the movements of protesters.
Speakers are set to include Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader; actors Juliet Stevenson and Maxine Peake; Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK; and others, who will deliver their speeches from a special stage.
There are some concerns that certain groups may cause disruption, and that some far-right elements may seek to exploit the occasion.
Police on Thursday were reported to have refused a request from the organizers for two end points of the march which would have alleviated pressure on stewards, officers maintaining that they remained confident the event would be peaceful.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was keeping a close watch for any fresh intelligence in relation to the march. Any protesters who diverge from the agreed route from Hyde Park could be liable to a fine of up to £2,500 ($3,000).
The Cenotaph area is to have a dedicated 24-hour police presence across the weekend, while protesters will not be allowed close to the US Embassy, nor to gather in the streets around the Israeli Embassy in South Kensington.
The Met said: “Anyone who does not disperse from key central London locations, including Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus, will be liable to be arrested.”
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he has been assured by Rowley that the Met will be able to prevent “serious public disorder.”
In addition to the PSC, the pro-Palestine march is being organized by the Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Stop the War Coalition, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.
Chris Nineham, from the Stop the War Coalition, will be directing a team of 500 volunteers on Saturday.
He said: “This will be far and away the biggest of these series of demonstrations.
“I know it’s going to be a lot bigger. Just one coach agency in the north of England has booked 250 coaches for the demo. That’s just one agency.”

  • The ministry said that her presence was a risk after the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel
  • Abu Daqqa slammed her expulsion as “an attack against the right of Palestine to have a state, an identity, an existence”
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: France on Friday expelled a Palestinian activist to Egypt after a protracted court battle over her presence, police said.
Mariam Abu Daqqa, 72, is a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) which is considered a “terrorist” organization by the European Union.
She was detained by police on Wednesday night after the State Council, France’s highest administrative court, overturned a lower court ruling that had suspended an interior ministry expulsion order.
Abu Daqqa had a 50 day visa to visit France to take part in conferences on the Middle East conflict. The ministry said that her presence was a risk after the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel.
She took part in two conferences that had been banned while in France.
Reached by phone at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport as she awaited a flight to Cairo, Abu Daqqa slammed her expulsion as “an attack against the right of Palestine to have a state, an identity, an existence.”
“The process that I have undergone is not worthy of a democratic government,” she said.
Her lawyers, Elsa Marcel and Marie David, told AFP they would launch further appeals and even take the case to the European Court of Human rights.
France, which has large Jewish and Muslim populations, has seen a spike in tensions amid the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

  • In interview with Arab News, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says ‘nothing unusual and abnormal’ about extensions
  • Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was appointed on Nov. 20, 2022 and was due to retire late this month
Updated 11 November 2023
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the term of the head of Pakistan’s main intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, has been extended to preserve “continuity” of policy at a time when the country is facing increasing militant attacks.

This is the first time a Pakistani official has publicly commented on the extension of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, director-general of the ISI, who was due to retire late this month.

The military has not yet announced Anjum’s extension formally, but there has been weekslong speculation in Pakistani media that it had been granted.

The DG ISI is one of the most important positions in Pakistan, operating at the intersection of national politics and foreign relations.

The agency oversees efforts to combat militants and is also feared by civilian politicians for its role in past military coups and managing political affairs.

The last DG ISI to receive an extension was Lt. Gen. Ahmad Shuja Pasha, whose tenure coincided with major anti-militant offensives in the country’s northwest.

The extension for Anjum also comes during a major uptick in militancy by groups such as Daesh, as well as Pakistan’s own indigenous Taliban movement, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the coming to power of the Afghan Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan.

Try to understand the point of continuity (of policy). Any system prefers and supports the idea of continuity.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s PM

“Try to understand the point of continuity (of policy). Any system prefers and supports the idea of continuity,” Kakar told Arab News in an interview this week when asked why Anjum was given an extension.  

While he did not disclose the specific details of the policies the government and military wanted Anjum to continue to implement, he said that the state has the “discretion” to grant an extension of term if it deems that doing so will provide a “security benefit.”

He added: “There’s nothing unusual and abnormal about it.”

Anjum was appointed DG ISI on Nov. 20, 2022. Little over a week later, the TTP said it would no longer abide by a monthslong ceasefire with the Pakistani government, urging its fighters to resume attacks against a continuous military campaign against them. Since then, the group has launched attacks on police compounds, security convoys and other military and civilian targets.

A report published by the Islamabad-based independent Center for Research and Security Studies in September said at least 700 security officials and militants had been killed in Pakistan in the first nine months of the year. Scores more have been killed since in attacks across the country.

And as campaigning steps up for general elections due in January, bombings across Pakistan have also stoked fears of violence at political rallies that can draw tens of thousands of people in the country of over 230 million.

Kakar told Arab News he did not want to link the rise in militancy to a possible delay in the election.

“They (militants) keep on changing their tactics, we have to respond accordingly,” the premier said. “So that’s why I’m saying that I’m not linking it (rise in attacks) or our government is not linking it with the electoral process.”

‘Level playing field’

Kakar, who runs a caretaker government constitutionally mandated to oversee general elections, also has other challenges, including widespread allegations of political persecution by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of now-jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Political parties as well as independent analysts say Kakar’s government and the military establishment have a soft corner for the Pakistan Muslim League (N) of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Both deny this.

Sharif, convicted on corruption charges in two cases after his ouster as prime minister in 2017, returned to Pakistan from self-exile on Oct. 21 to lead his party in elections.

Ahead of his return, Sharif got protective bail against arrest from a court and has since secured bail in two corruption cases. In one of the cases, the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference in which Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2018, the former premier’s sentence was suspended by the caretaker administration in the Punjab province, which is widely considered to be close to the military establishment. The army denies it has any political affiliations.

The suspension of the sentence has led to widespread speculation that the way is being paved for Sharif’s return to power for a fourth time and a number of political parties, including the PTI and the Pakistan People’s Party of the Bhutto dynasty, have openly complained of the lack of what has popularly come to be called a “level playing field” — a euphemism for fair competition in elections.

As the electoral day approaches, this rhetoric will increase for a “very obvious understandable reason,” Kakar said.  

“Every political party wants to create a perception, in my opinion, with its voters and its support base that they are the victim of the administration and to attract that sympathy and translate to into vote support,” he explained, rebuffing accusations of unfair competition.

“I don’t see that there is a government policy of the caretaker to encourage or discourage one or other political group.”

Responding to allegations by the PTI of a widespread crackdown against the party, and by Khan that over 100 legal cases against him were politically motivated, Kakar said all parties had the right to seek remedies through courts.

Khan, like Sharif, is also disqualified from the election because of an August graft conviction, which he has appealed.

“They should exhaust all the legal options if they are being legally barred from the electoral process,” the premier said.

Asked if he was prepared, as head of the caretaker government, to create a “level playing field” by suspending Khan’s sentence so he could contest elections, as the Punjab administration had done for Sharif, Kakar said:

“We will deliberate in that situation if (it arises) … If it comes to that, we will deliberate what are the options and what needs to be done and we will decide accordingly.”

 

