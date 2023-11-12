You are here

Al-Ettifaq boss Gerrard has fingers crossed for Moussa Dembele return versus Al-Ittihad

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard. (X/@SPL_EN)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
  • Al-Ettifaq drew with Al-Feiha on Saturday night, their 2nd Roshn Saudi League 0-0 draw in succession
  • ‘It’s obvious we’re missing a center-forward if you’ve looked at our last 3 or 4 performances’: Steven Gerrard
Arab News
AL-MAJMA’AH: Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard hopes to have key striker Moussa Dembele back from injury for the club’s next Roshn Saudi League fixture at home to champions Al-Ittihad.

The international break will allow Dembele, who has been out injured since he netted in the defeat to Al-Fateh at the beginning of October, extra time to recover from a small operation on his knee.

Al-Ettifaq have scored only three times in five games since then – with their last two fixtures, at home to Al-Raed and away on Saturday to Al-Feiha, ending in 0-0 draws.

And Gerrard also hopes to have the former Fulham, Celtic, Lyon, and Atletico Madrid striker available for the big Roshn Saudi League match against Al-Ittihad – led up front by Karim Benzema – on Friday, Nov. 24.

Gerrard said: “I think it’s obvious we’re missing a center-forward if you’ve looked at our last three or four performances.

“Moussa is always going to be missed and I’m hoping that if the next week or 10 days go really, really well, then he possibly could be involved in some capacity in the next game. If not, he won’t be far away from returning after that.

“It’s not going to be a long time, but we need to be patient and make sure the problem is healed and he gets the right rehabilitation.”

The Englishman, whose side are seventh in the league table with 22 points after 13 matches, described the goalless draw at Al-Feiha as “two points dropped.”

Gerrard, whose side were also without former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson for the game, added: “We missed Henderson, sure, because he has brought assists to our game this season. Moussa Dembele has brought goals and assists. We certainly missed those two in terms of the quality we have shown previously in the final third.

“A similar pattern has been happening in recent games where we’re not finding enough quality in the final third.

“Defensively we had one or two issues but in the main we’ve kept another clean sheet. In possession we are getting into some good, interesting areas on the pitch but our final pass or shot and quality in the final third is missing at the moment.”

Al-Feiha manager Vuk Rasovic noted that his side were unfortunate not to beat Al-Ettifaq after creating some good chances, with Henry Onyekuru acrobatically volleying over from close range.

Fashion Sakala hit the post and saw a one-on-one opportunity saved, and Anthony Nwakaeme hit the top of the bar from close range just minutes from time.

Rasovic said: “We played very well defensively and offensively but unfortunately, we didn’t score. We had three maybe four very good moments – but that is football.

“I liked the way we played and what my players did on the field. We had big confidence on the ball and that is something that we are working on – we are working to try and improve and be better.

“We love to control the ball. We have players who love to play and be on the ball. We need more moves in the final third, but we need more time to work on that. We need more confidence in finishing. But game by game I think everything will come,” he added.

Al-Feiha, who are eighth in the table with 16 points, play their next league fixture on Saturday, Nov. 25 when they travel to Al-Fateh, who are two places and eight points above them.

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
Updated 12 November 2023
AP
Follow

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

India wins toss and will bat against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup
  • Undefeated India play their last league game before facing New Zealand in the semifinal
  • Netherlands have beaten just South Africa and Bangladesh from their eight league matches
Updated 12 November 2023
AP

BENGALURU: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Netherlands in the final league game of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday.
India is atop the points’ standings with 16 points from eight wins – the only unbeaten side in the tournament. It will be aiming for a clean sweep in the league stage ahead of the semifinals, where the two-time champions will take on fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semifinal at Mumbai on Nov. 15.
Second-placed South Africa will take on five-time champions Australia, which finished the league stage in third place, in the second semifinal at Kolkata on Nov. 16.
The Netherlands has four points from eight games from its two wins against South Africa and Bangladesh. It is placed tenth in the standings and needs a win against India to move to six points and edge out eighth-placed Bangladesh, which would confirm its qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
The top eight teams in the league stage of this World Cup qualify for the Champions Trophy.
India is unchanged from its previous game against South Africa in Kolkata, which it won by a huge 243 runs.
The Netherlands also fielded an unchanged team from its previous game against England in Pune, which it lost by 160 runs.
A capacity crowd is expected at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with the match cooinciding with the auspicious festival of Diwali.
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli will again be in the spotlight – he has scored 543 runs in eight matches, third highest in the tournament thus far.
More importantly, he is currently on 49 ODI centuries and level with compatriot and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, with a Sunday full-house anticipating a record 50th hundred at his adopted home ground. He plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
The Bengaluru pitch should aid batters, and Kohli in his endeavour. A high scoring game could be in the offing, with chasing under lights preferable at this venue.
— -
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (captain), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure
Updated 12 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure
  • Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup on Saturday after failing to make it to the semifinals 
  • Under Azam’s leadership, Pakistan lost to Afghanistan in an ODI contest for the first time
Updated 12 November 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was described as “depressed” and under pressure to save his job Sunday after the team crashed out of the Cricket World Cup, failing to make the semifinals for a second successive tournament.
A 93-run loss to England sealed Pakistan’s fate, ending the 1992 champions’ already slim hopes of squeezing into the last four.
Former Pakistan captain and ex-chairman of the country’s cricket board Ramiz Raja said that 29-year-old Azam was “depressed” over the reaction at home.
Fans’ anger would have been made more acute by seeing arch-rivals India sweeping to eight wins out of eight, becoming the first team to reach the semifinals.
Azam’s team lost five of their nine games including a seven-wicket mauling by India in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad.
That was India’s eighth victory in eight World Cup games against their neighbors.
Pakistan also lost to Afghanistan for the first time.
Azam made 320 runs at the World Cup with four fifties at an average of 40 and remains the world’s second highest-ranked batsman. He has almost 13,000 runs in all international cricket.
However, it was his captaincy in India which was questioned when he faced accusations of lacking aggression in field settings.
Pakistan media consistently accused him of favoring his friends in selection.
“I get behind Babar. Babar is very, very close to me. He’s a young guy that needs to be taken on the journey, he needs to be shown the ropes,” said Pakistan’s director of cricket Mickey Arthur.
Azam has been captain of the Test and ODI teams since 2020.
“He’s still learning all the time. We know he’s a very, very fine batsman. He learns every day with his captaincy,” added Arthur.
“We have to allow him the time to grow. And in order to do that, you make mistakes. It’s not a crime to make mistakes as long as you learn from those mistakes.”
Despite the despondency of fans at home, Azam and his team found sympathy in India.
Only a smattering of Pakistan fans — mostly expatriates — were at the venues as visa complications effectively meant a ban on those wishing to cross the border.
As a Pakistan squad playing in India for the first time in seven years, they were virtually confined to hotel rooms once playing and training commitments were completed.
Security details would accompany players and squad members if they wanted to venture outside their hotel.
Arthur compared the situation to touring “in Covid times.”
Raja believes that Azam may become the first victim of bloodletting in a Pakistan cricketing environment often plagued by infighting.
“There’s so much pressure on him that he may leave the job,” Raja told the BBC’s Test Match Special.
“Back home there has obviously been a massive backlash, as expected. The Pakistan media have targeted certain players, and especially Babar Azam.
“It’s just a World Cup so you have to take the heat somehow. The problem with this team is it has the potential to play modern-day cricket but they have been a bit shy and timid with their approach.”

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr maintain perfect start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season with victory over Al-Hilal
  • The 4-3 Riyadh Derby win means Al-Nassr are the only team not to drop a point this season
  • Unbeaten Al-Ittihad overcome Riyadh 2-0 to strengthen grip on second place
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

 

Al-Nassr maintained their 100 percent start to the Saudi Women’s Premier League after a 4-3 win over Al-Hilal in the season’s fourth round of matches.

The win in the Riyadh Derby — inspired by two goals from Tanzanian forward Clara Luvanga — means Al-Nassr top the table with 12 points and are the only team not to drop a point this season. Al-Hilal are in fourth place with four points.

Al-Ahli recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win over Eastern Flames on Friday night to move into third place with seven points.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad on Saturday night beat Riyadh 2-0 at the end of the fourth round of the Saudi Women’s Premier League to strengthen their grip on second place in the table.

The Jeddah team’s victory came thanks to Moroccan international Salma Amani’s two goal, one in each half.

Al-Ittihad remain unbeaten on 10 points, two points behind leaders Al-Nassr. Riyadh are pointless, and rooted to the bottom of the table, after four straight defeats.

Ittihad will next face Al-Hilal in the “Classico” next Friday.

In Saturday’s other match, Al-Qadisiyah recorded a fourth draw in a row when their match against visitors Al-Shabab ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Al-Qadisiyah sit in fifth place with four points, on goal difference above Al-Shabab in sixth.

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo scores on return as Al-Nassr win again
  • Cristiano looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance
Updated 12 November 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action on Saturday to help Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win at Al-Wehda to close Al-Hilal’s lead at the top of the Roshn Saudi League to four points.

The 38 year-old had been rested for Al-Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al-Duhail in Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday — a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions — and looked raring to go from the outset as did the rest of the team in what was an impressive performance.

It was not a surprise that the opening goal came early, after just 11 minutes, even if it did not come from Ronaldo. It certainly seemed to surprise the hosts as the five-time Ballon D’Or winner lined up to take a free-kick from almost 30 yards out. Instead, Alex Telles stepped up to bend a left-footed shot around the wall and into the right hand corner of the Al-Wehda with goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi rooted to the spot. It was the Brazilian’s first goal for Al-Nassr since being signed from Manchester United in the summer, as his delighted celebrations demonstrated.

Ten minutes later and the Moroccan shotstopper was flying through the air to save a header from Sadio Mane that bounced high to head towards the top left corner of the Al-Wehda goal. Moments later, the hosts almost drew level with a header from Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq drifting just wide. 

Mohamedi was in action again just before the half-hour, diving to his right to save a fierce free-kick from Ronaldo that was even further out from the effort from Telles.

Five minutes before the break Al-Nassr extended their lead from an unlikely source. Marcelo Brozovic crossed from the left and Abdulelah Al-Amri headed home powerfully at the far post. In added time, Ronaldo almost made it three, shooting just wide from the left side of the area.

He did just that four minutes after the restart, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up from Al-Wehda to shoot home from close range for goal number 13 of the season.

Midway through the second half, Anderson Talisca bundled home a fourth but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside. Regardless, Al-Nassr were stroking it around nicely but the hosts scored next as Anselmo headed home a free-kick nine minutes from the end.

There was still time for a fourth deep for Al-Nassr in the 98th minute as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut into the left side of the area and fired a fierce shot into the roof of the net with a finish that Ronaldo would have been proud of. Yet it was also ruled out by VAR.

It didn’t matter as Al-Nassr picked up another win to keep in touch with their Riyadh rivals at the top of the table.

Earlier, Ettifaq, who could have gone into the top six if they had won at Al-Fahya, were held to a goalless draw for the second successive game and stay in seventh.

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
Updated 11 November 2023
AP
Follow

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top

AC Milan again let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce, Juventus beat Cagliari to go top
  • Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes
  • Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday
Updated 11 November 2023
AP

MILAN: AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead for the second time in three league matches and also lost key player Rafael Leão to injury in a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.
Milan appeared to be heading for their first league win in more than a month following goals from Olivier Giroud and Tijjani Reijnders but Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes from Nicola Sansone and Lameck Banda.
Lecce had what would have been a stoppage-time winner ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments after Milan forward Giroud was sent off.
Milan remained third but will be overtaken by Napoli if the defending champion beat Empoli on Sunday.
Juventus moved a point clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Cagliari. Inter Milan can retake the lead when they host Frosinone on Sunday.
Juventus host Inter after the international break.
Milan were hoping to get back on track in Serie A after ending a winless run with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Rossoneri were already without a number of players, including United States standout Christian Pulisic, and their injury crisis deepened when Leão limped off in the 10th minute.
His replacement Noah Okafor had a hand in the opening goal in the 28th minute as he played a one-two with Theo Hernández, who then cut into the box and crossed for Giroud to chest in from point-blank range, marking his 100th appearance for Milan with a goal.
Milan doubled their lead seven minutes later with a superb solo goal from Reijnders, who raced downfield from near the halfway line before firing past Wladimiro Falcone for his first goal for Milan since joining from AZ Alkmaar in the offseason.
Reijnders almost did the same three minutes later but hit the right post.
Milan had let a two-goal, halftime lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Napoli at the end of October and the same was to happen at Lecce.
Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa made a triple change in the 63rd minute, bringing on Alexis Blin, Sansone and Roberto Piccoli and that proved a masterstroke.
Blin nodded on a corner three minutes later for Sansone to tap in and the latter was also involved in the equalizer as he touched on Piccoli’s cross for Banda to fire into the far bottom corner.
Sansone almost scored the winner five minutes from time, but his header came off the left post and then rolled across the face of the empty goal.
There was more drama to come as Giroud was sent off in stoppage time, receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds for continuous dissent.
Piccoli then appeared to have scored with a stunning long-range strike to send the home fans wild and he was surrounded by celebrating teammates, but their joy turned to dismay when it was ruled out for a foul by the young forward on Milan defender Malick Thiaw.
JUVENTUS WIN
Two dead-ball situations for Filip Kostić. Two goals for Juventus.
After a drab first half, Juventus broke the deadlock against Cagliari on the hour mark when Kostić whipped in a free kick to the back post where Bremer was left unmarked to head into the far side of the net.
Juventus doubled their lead 10 minutes later in unusual circumstances. Kostić’s corner came off Daniel Rugani’s chest and onto the crossbar but Rugani chested in the rebound.
Cagliari’s goal also came from a corner and was headed in by Alberto Dossena.
It was the first goal Juventus had conceded in more than 600 minutes, since a 4-2 loss at Sassuolo in September.
Dossena almost snatched an equalizer late on but Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny fingertipped the header onto the post.
Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari had won their last two matches for their first victories back in Serie A.

