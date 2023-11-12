Saudi teacher’s outstanding contribution recognized by Global Teacher Prize

You are here

  • Al-Suroor has also been honored by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and won the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Humanitarian Educational Excellence Award
JEDDAH: Saudi teacher Nora Al-Suroor is one of 50 educators to have been honored in this year’s prestigious Global Teacher Prize.

Al-Suroor, who represented the Education Department in the Najran region, triumphed from a pool of 7,000 nominees from 130 countries.

The prize, presented by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, is a distinguished international accolade celebrating the importance of teaching as a profession and promoting excellence in education.

It acknowledges the vital role teachers play in shaping the future, while underscoring the dedication and impact of educators in fostering a culture of learning and development.

Al-Suroor’s achievement resonates within Saudi Arabia and the country’s education system, and she sees the award as motivation to intensify her efforts and strive for even greater success in the field of education.

She has already registered success by winning the Middle East’s Educational Technical Design Award.

She has also received two gold awards for innovation in Russia and Japan, and took second place at the Award for Excellence in Educational Outreach, in Seattle in the US.

Al-Suroor has also been honored by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and won the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Humanitarian Educational Excellence Award.

Her commitment is further evident in her active participation in local, regional, and international conferences, exhibitions, and events.

Al-Suroor also serves as a valuable member of accredited local and international educational and humanitarian organizations.

 

Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign political consultations deal

Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign political consultations deal
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign political consultations deal

Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast sign political consultations deal
  • Ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday met with his Ivorian counterpart Kacou Houadja Leon Adom in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The prince and Adom signed a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between their respective foreign affairs ministries, with the agreement aimed at stepping up cooperation in areas of joint interest.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and ways to further strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and the Ivory Coast in several fields.
 

First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza

First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza

First Saudi humanitarian relief convoy arrives in Gaza
  • Delivery is ipart of a national Saudi aid campaign for Palestinians in Gaza
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The first aid convoys sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to Gaza crossed the Rafah border crossing into the enclave on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The humanitarian aid, which includes food and shelter supplies, is part of a national Saudi aid campaign for Palestinians in Gaza, launched under the direction of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a fourth Saudi relief plane carrying aid from the Kingdom to Gaza arrived at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday.

The initiative is in line with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during times of crisis.
 

New framework to ensure Saudi children’s online safety

The National Framework for Children’s Online Safety was inaugurated at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
The National Framework for Children’s Online Safety was inaugurated at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

New framework to ensure Saudi children’s online safety

The National Framework for Children’s Online Safety was inaugurated at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
  • Saudi minister highlights crucial role of family in guiding youth amid digital challenges
Updated 12 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi inaugurated the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

The two-day forum, held under the title “The Saudi Family in Light of Contemporary Changes,” was attended by Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel and Media Minister Salman Al-Dossary.

The framework is aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty safeguarding individuals under the age of 18.

Al-Rajhi highlighted the importance of the family in shaping peoples’ behavior, preserving their religious, national and cultural values, and guiding their aspirations for the future.

He also highlighted the Saudi leadership’s commitment to the role of family in society and its contribution to strengthening family cohesion through the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Rajhi also commended the integrated efforts to implement the framework on the internet prepared by the Family Affairs Council in collaboration with experts from UNICEF. He said that the framework presents a five-year national plan for children’s safety, aligning with international standards.

The framework comprises 10 initiatives addressing critical areas, including regulations, data protection and online support procedures for children.

Secretary-General of the Saudi Family Council Maimoonah Al-Khalil said that the forum aims to adopt recommendations that protect the family, strengthen social cohesion and enhance quality of life.

This year, the forum will explore the impact of contemporary changes on families and include presentations on the most prominent topics related to various local and international changes, as well as the accelerating digital revolution.

Al-Khalil said that the launch of the framework is the culmination of efforts by various government agencies, the private sector and stakeholders concerned with enhancing the protection of children in the digital space.

The Saudi Family Forum will address key issues related to the digital revolution and empower Saudi families by offering solutions from experts and officials in various family-related sectors.

UNICEF will also contribute with two dialogue sessions: “Protecting Children in the Cyber World” by Amanda Third, a professor at Western Sydney University, and “The Digital World and Children” presented by UNICEF’s Gulf area representative, Al-Tayeb Adam.

Public installation by US artist Suchi Reddy goes on display in Jeddah

The public installation “Shaped by Air,” created by US architect and artist Suchi Reddy, has gone on display in Jeddah.
The public installation “Shaped by Air,” created by US architect and artist Suchi Reddy, has gone on display in Jeddah.
Updated 12 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Public installation by US artist Suchi Reddy goes on display in Jeddah

The public installation “Shaped by Air,” created by US architect and artist Suchi Reddy, has gone on display in Jeddah.
  • “Shaped by Air” aims to highlight the tranquillity and power of nature while evoking a sense of harmony with it, taking inspiration from light and its reflections
Updated 12 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The public installation “Shaped by Air,” created by US architect and artist Suchi Reddy, has gone on display in Jeddah.

Hayy Jameel in association with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors — Lexus recently unveiled the work at Art Jameel in the Red Sea port city.

First exhibited at Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art during Miami Art and Design Week 2022, the piece marks Reddy and Lexus’ joint dedication to impeccably crafted, human-centered, and carbon-neutral design.

The award-winning artist, known for her holistic approach to architecture and design, also showed her work at Milan Design Week.

“Shaped by Air,” which draws inspiration from Lexus’ electric sports car designs, aims to highlight the tranquillity and power of nature while evoking a sense of harmony with it, taking inspiration from light and its reflections.

The installation invites viewers to explore a forest of composite shapes — partly made from used materials — to learn more about the vehicle’s design concepts.

Reddy, from New York, began her artistic journey by founding Reddymade in 2002, presenting works that emphasized design characterized by the emotional quality of human engagement in empty spaces.

Her architectural and artistic practices are guided by her research on neuroscience and the arts.

She told Arab News: “It’s an honor to show my work in Jeddah and to receive such a warm welcome. I look forward to visiting Saudi Arabia sometime soon. I would be delighted and honored to have the opportunity to experience the wonderful ancient and modern culture of Jeddah.

“I have been impressed with the range of work that has been shown in Saudi Arabia in recent years. I hope to have the opportunity to show our work with an extended exhibition in the future. I dream of synergy always.”

On her link with Lexus, Reddy said: “Like Reddymade, Lexus is committed to innovation and an artistic approach that champions creativity.

“I founded my practice in 2002 with an approach to design that privileges the emotional quality of human engagement with space, and this collaboration reflects that commitment.

“Lexus spoke about carbon neutrality, commitment to the environment, hospitality, and personal luxury, and asked me to think about how I could represent these things through my own lens.

“The ‘Shaped by Air’ installation invites guests to discover a to-scale interpretation of the vehicle after traveling through an enveloping forest of its composite shapes, which are suspended from the ceiling.

“These organic and textured leaflike forms — produced in varying heights in a vibrant shade of green — subtly call to mind the cut-outs of (French visual artist) Henri Matisse.

“Comprised in part of post-consumer materials, the sculptural steel and aluminium elements are punctuated by dappled light, creating an environment that invites deep absorption and evokes the natural world. An accompanying soundscape, which draws inspiration from the wind, brings visitors further into harmony with nature,” Reddy added.

The installation will remain on display in Jeddah until the end of the year.

Walking culture grows in Saudi capital

Walking culture grows in Saudi capital
Updated 12 November 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Walking culture grows in Saudi capital

Walking culture grows in Saudi capital
  • ‘Riyadh Walkers’ initiative is gaining momentum and forming walking groups across the city’s neighborhoods
Updated 12 November 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The “Riyadh Walkers” initiative was started by Hassan Al-Felo, Saleh Al-Ansar, Abdul Karim Al-Saghir, Mohamed Al-Ruwaili and Nasser Al-Balawi. The group began with walking in King Abdullah Park in Riyadh every Friday at dawn.

With the help of their campaigning and through word-of-mouth, 22 groups from various neighborhoods in Riyadh have already joined up, numbering at almost 1,000 members.

Abdul Mohsen Al-Rasini, CEO of the Riyadh Walkers Initiative, said that “the initiative seeks to form the largest number of teams that practice walking in the neighborhoods of Riyadh.

“This will be by support from the development associations in every neighborhood, if any, or through individual efforts of the residents, where they practice walking collectively on one day of the week by agreement between each other via communication applications and walking programs,” he said.

To stay informed about walking sessions and updates, participants join a WhatsApp group. A Nike app tracks their walking activity and provides them with goals and milestones to motivate them.

Al-Rasini said that the Riyadh Walkers is a volunteer-run organization that seeks to inspire.

“These initiatives aim for sustainability and making a culture walking as a way of life and a habit rooted in the society, to contribute to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030, in its various fields including health, sports and volunteer,” he said.

Al-Rasini said that increasing physical fitness, promoting health and elevating the standard of living are the primary objectives of walking practice and culture.

Every Friday morning there is a walking session that lasts about 90 minutes; other groups have different times. It is frequently posted on the X platform’s @musha_riy account.

Al-Rasini emphasized the support aspect of the initiative: “Many people start walking for a number of reasons and then stop and may or may not return to this important healthy habit. Here, the idea of creating a stimulating environment to practice walking in groups appeared.”

The program challenges individuals to adopt walking as a daily routine and way of life by encouraging commitment and discipline.

Al-Rasini said that the goal is to have more walking teams. To accomplish this, the program has collaborated with Riyadh neighborhood development associations to form clubs under the name “Our Neighborhoods Walk.”

‎“The initiative‎ is inviting, motivating and encouraging the residents of the neighborhoods through the team WhatsApp group, as well as accounts on social media and advertising the programs and activities through publishing clips and pictures of the events,” Al-Rasini said.

He said that one of the monthly goals is to walk 150 km at a rate of 5 km a day.

There is also the “Stories of Riyadh Walkers” project, where members of the initiative talk about the benefits they reaped after joining and committing to walking and healthy eating.

“The initiative also launched the ‘Riyadh Walkers Ambassadors Project,’ which is concerned with spreading the culture of walking outside the city of Riyadh and integrating walking with tourism to achieve continuity and avoid stopping the practice of walking,” Al-Rasini said.

Ali Al-Majali learned about the initiative from his friend, and his first participation was during the two-year anniversary celebration of Riyadh Walkers: “I was suffering from gout at the time and the doctor told me to practice sports, so I decided to join the Riyadh Walkers initiative.

“The groups made it easier to continue walking in these stimulating environments, and thanks to Allah, I recovered from gout and was able to lose weight,” he said.

“I advise others to practice sports, walking in particular. I hope they step up and benefit from the experiences and stories of walkers and to get rid of obesity and chronic diseases,” Al-Majali said.

Anas Al-Ateeq, a member of the initiative, learned about Riyadh Walkers through the X platform, and joined the initiative in 2017. “I was looking for groups that would help me continue with sports activity,” he said. “Joining the initiative helped me lose a lot of weight, and I was able to change many wrong lifestyles.”

Bandar Al-Shahrani is a new member who learned about the initiative through the “Walk 30 Minutes” event that was organized by the Ministry of Health.

“I am strongly committed to the training schedule set by the initiative organizers. I believe that this has had a major positive impact on my health and increased my fitness. I became able to walk long distances without fatigue,” Al-Shahrani said.

