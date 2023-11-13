You are here

War on Gaza
Catholic nun becomes ‘symbol of Filipino spirituality’ as she chooses to stay in Gaza

In this file photo, people enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before entering Egypt on Nov. 1, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Ellie Aben
  • 111 Philippine nationals have so far been evacuated to Egypt through Rafah crossing
  • 26 Filipinos are still in Gaza, Department of Foreign Affairs says
MANILA: A Catholic nun who has categorically refused to leave her church in Gaza City and will likely remain as the last Philippine national there has symbolized Filipino spirituality and solidarity, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.  

Of the 137 Filipinos trapped in Gaza since Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave last month, authorities have so far evacuated 111 people to Egypt through the Rafah crossing.  

The second group of 41 Filipinos and seven Palestinians evacuated from Gaza reached Manila on Sunday night, just days after the first group reached the Philippine capital, with some forced to leave their family members behind.  

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza are permanent residents, two-thirds of whom are Palestinian Filipinos who were born or raised there.  

Among the 26 Filipinos who are still in Gaza is a 63-year-old Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, who has refused evacuation since the beginning of the attacks as her church in the besieged enclave became a refuge for hundreds of people.  

“She’s with the Missionaries of Charity … They will not leave. After all, they believe … that (what they are doing) is spiritual,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News. 

“She will be the last Filipino left in Gaza, (and) is a symbol of Filipino spirituality and how we pray for solidarity with those suffering, and for world peace.”  

De Vega said the nun is “safe so far.” Though the Philippine Embassy in Jordan has kept in touch with the nun, she only asks them to “pray for her.”  

The Philippine government is still working to evacuate its other nationals in the Gaza Strip, where more than 11,100 Palestinian civilians have been killed.  

Evacuation efforts of foreign nationals have been delayed as continued Israeli bombardment caused transit suspensions at the Rafah crossing, which is the only entry point to Gaza not directly controlled by Tel Aviv.  

Some Filipinos who remained in Gaza are unwilling to leave because they feel attached to the place, while others chose to stay because their Palestinian spouses would be unable to join them, according to De Vega.  

“We are still trying to convince them to leave … We hope we can evacuate them all,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Philippines

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Pakistan opens 3 new border crossings to deport Afghans in ongoing crackdown on migrants

  • Nearly 300,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks since authorities started arresting and deporting foreign nationals without papers
QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistan on Monday opened three new border crossings to expedite the deportation of Afghans living in the country illegally, officials said.
Nearly 300,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks since authorities started arresting and deporting foreign nationals without papers after the Oct. 31 deadline for migrants without legal status to leave the country voluntarily.
The expulsions mostly affect Afghans, who make up the majority of foreigners in Pakistan. It has drawn criticism from the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan as well as human rights organizations.
The number of border crossings used to deport thousands of Afghans rose to five after the new facilities were opened in southwestern Baluchistan province, said Jan Achakzai, the caretaker provincial information minister.
Currently, about 15,000 Afghans have been crossing the border every day from Pakistan. Before the crackdown, around 300 people were crossing each day.
International aid agencies have documented chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans who have returned from Pakistan.
Achakzai said police in Baluchistan in recent days had arrested more than 1,500 Afghans who had no valid documents.
A prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer, Moniza Kakar, said in the southern port city of Karachi that police had launched midnight raids on homes and detained Afghan families, including women and children.
The head of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, said Pakistan lacks a comprehensive mechanism to handle refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants without papers, despite hosting Afghans for 40 years.
Violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians has surged since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan two years ago. Most attacks have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, a separate militant group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan often accuse the Taliban of harboring militants from groups like the TTP — allegations the Taliban deny — and said Afghans without permanent legal status are responsible for some of the attacks.
Pakistan has long hosted millions of Afghans, most of whom fled during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. More than half a million fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Former UK PM David Cameron returns, Home Secretary sacked after criticism of police handling of Pro-Palestinian protests

Former UK PM David Cameron returns, Home Secretary sacked after criticism of police handling of Pro-Palestinian protests
Updated 20 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Former UK PM David Cameron returns, Home Secretary sacked after criticism of police handling of Pro-Palestinian protests

  • Braverman's exit follows her criticism of London police
  • Former PM’s shock return divides party
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister on Monday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of police threatened his authority.
It was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour Party before an election expected next year. The return of Cameron suggested Sunak wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands rather than appease the right of his party which supported Braverman.
It also awakens divisive debate over Brexit: Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, which Cameron triggered by holding a referendum in 2016 even though he backed staying in the bloc.
Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak seemed to have brought forward a long-planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove ministers he felt were not performing.
His hand was forced when the ever-controversial Braverman defied him last week in an unauthorized article accusing police of “double standards” at protests, suggesting they were tough on right-wing demonstrators, but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.
The opposition Labour Party said that inflamed tensions between a pro-Palestinian demonstration and a far-right counter protest on Saturday, when nearly 150 people were arrested.
While her removal was not a surprise, it was the appointment of Cameron which caused shock in the Conservative Party, welcomed by more centrist lawmakers but hated by some of the right who described it as the ultimate “Brexit surrender.”
Cameron said he was glad to take on his new role because at a time of global change, “it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”
“Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable prime minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brexit Returns
Lawmakers in the centrist wing of the party said Cameron’s appointment would bring international experience, and send a wider message to the country.
“It’s a sign to the Tory blue wall and moderate voters, we aren’t heading to the right,” one Conservative lawmaker said, using a phrase that is used to describe traditional Conservative-supporting areas in the south of England.
Some lawmakers had feared that Braverman was determined to remake the Conservatives as the “nasty party,” a moniker former Prime Minister Theresa May used in 2002 to try to persuade the party to shed its reputation of being uncaring.
But Cameron’s return compounded the anger felt by some on the right of the party after her sacking. They said Braverman’s stance on how the police dealt with protests was correct and predicted she would become a vocal force among those who do not hold ministerial positions in parliament.
Some Brexit supporters also said the fact Cameron had campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union after he called a referendum on membership for 2016 meant the so-called “remain” wing of the party had taken over.
James Cleverly, previously foreign minister, was appointed to replace Braverman. He is seen as a safe pair of hands and was quick to say his new role was “to keep people in this country safe.”
With Braverman sidelined, her attentions might focus on preparing for a possible future race for leader of the party if, as the opinions polls suggest, the Conservatives lose the election expected next year.
The Labour Party has consistently held an around 20-point lead in the polls, and Sunak has failed to reduce that gap.
He tried to relaunch himself as a representative of “change” at his party’s conference last month, when his message was overshadowed by a poorly communicated decision to cancel part of the country’s biggest rail project.
Labour had called Sunak weak since Braverman’s article was published on Wednesday. Now, opposition lawmakers said his decision to appoint Cameron was an act of desperation.
Lawmaker Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.”
“This puts to bed the prime minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Topics: UK

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Jailed former Philippine senator granted bail: Lawyer

  • Leila de Lima is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015
MANILA: Jailed Philippine former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail on Monday, her lawyer said.
“Bail granted,” Filibon Tacardon said in a message sent to reporters.
Outside the court, Tacardon said: “We’re ecstatic, happy. Ma’am (de Lima) cried.”
De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, has been in prison for nearly seven years on narcotics-related charges.
She says the three charges — two of which have been dismissed — were fabricated to silence her.
De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015.
Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two charges against de Lima.

Topics: Philippines

Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
Indian rescuers battle to save 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

  • Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets
  • Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India
DEHRADUN, India: Rescuers in northern India battled for a second day Monday to save 40 workers trapped underground after the road tunnel they were building collapsed, bringing down tons of debris.

Teams using heavy excavators have been working nonstop since the collapse early Sunday morning to clear piles of concrete and earth, but with more debris falling as workers tried to clear a passage, a giant steel pipe was being prepared as an escape route.

“All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe,” Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force, said from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, adding that water and food had been sent.

Oxygen was being pumped into the blocked portion of the tunnel, with food sent through a water pipe.

Rathodi said excavators had removed about 20 meters (65 feet) of heavy debris, but the men were 40 meters beyond that point.

“Due to excess debris in the tunnel, we are facing some difficulty in the rescue, but our team is leaving no stone unturned,” Bhandari added.

Teams plan to use a heavy machine to drive a steel pipe with a width of 90 centimeters (nearly three feet), wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through, the government’s highway and infrastructure company said.

“Water, food, oxygen, electricity all are available with the work force trapped inside the tunnel... All the stranded workers are safe as communicated by them,” the statement added.

Initial contact was made via a note on a scrap of paper, but later rescuers managed to connect using radio handsets.

“Some small food packets were sent in through a pipe which is also taking oxygen inside,” rescue official Durgesh Rathodi said from the site.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who on Monday flew to the site of the accident, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the work to remove the tumbled concrete debris was “being made continuously to bring them out safely.”

“Contact has been made with the workers trapped in the tunnel through a walkie-talkie,” he said. “Efforts are being made to get them out safely soon.”

One rescue worker, quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency, said the men were contacted shortly after midnight on Monday.

Disaster response official Devendra Patwal said that while the men were trapped, they had space in the tunnel area where they were.

“The good thing is that the laborers are not crammed in, and have a buffer of around 400 meters to walk and breathe,” Patwal told the Indian Express newspaper.

The 4.5-kilometer tunnel is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect two of the holiest Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.

Photographs released by the government rescue teams showed huge piles of rubble blocking the wide tunnel, with twisted metal bars on its broken roof poking down in front of the rubble.

The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road project aimed to improve connectivity for some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country, as well as areas bordering China.

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.

In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

Topics: India

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza
Updated 13 November 2023
AFP
UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

  • Blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing
BANGKOK: Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 a.m. local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported “a significant number of deaths and injuries” in strikes on a facility in Gaza.
The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.
Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks and around 240 people taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
More than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza UN UNRWA

