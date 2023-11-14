You are here

War on Gaza

MSF doctor warns of 'inhuman' conditions in main Gaza hospital

A wounded Palestinian woman from the Baraka family is surrounded by her children upon their arrival at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes that hit their building on November 13, 2023. (AFP)
A wounded Palestinian woman from the Baraka family is surrounded by her children upon their arrival at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes that hit their building on November 13, 2023. (AFP)
A wounded Palestinian baby receives treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP)
A wounded Palestinian baby receives treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP)
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  • “The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,” a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media
  • The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza’s biggest hospital were enduring “inhuman” conditions on Monday while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor said as Israel declared Hamas had “lost control” over the Palestinian territory.
“Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They don’t have faith in the government anymore,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Israeli television without providing evidence.
“Hamas has lost control of Gaza,” he said, as Israeli troops battled with the militant group in the streets of Gaza City.




Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment wait for treatment in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP)

Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armored vehicles just meters from the gate of the Al-Shifa hospital, under which Israel argues Hamas has buried its military headquarters — a charge denied by Hamas.
“The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,” a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media.
“We don’t have electricity. There’s no water in the hospital,” added the doctor, who was not named.
The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.
Gaza has been reliant on generators for more than a month after Israel cut off power supplies following the October 7 Hamas attack, and the besieged territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel.




Flares rise over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP)

A lack of fuel was also hitting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. The agency’s Gaza chief Thomas White said operations “will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter” the territory.
The World Health Organization in the Palestinian territories said early Monday that at least 2,300 people — patients, health workers and people fleeing fighting — were inside the crippled Al-Shifa facility.
The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country’s worst ever attack when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza.
Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in its Gaza ground operation.
But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operations that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,240 people, including 4,630 children.




This picture taken on November 12, 2023 from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows a smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles. (AFP)

Separately, the Hamas-run health ministry said there were dozens of bodies on the streets of northern Gaza, where the heaviest fighting was raging, saying ambulances were coming under Israeli fire when they tried to retrieve them.
United States President Joe Biden on Monday urged his ally Israel to protect Al-Shifa.
“It’s my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital,” he told reporters.
Israel’s top diplomat, as quoted by his spokesman, said the nation has “two or three weeks until international pressure really steps up.”
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen added that Israel is working to “broaden the window of legitimacy, and the fighting will carry on for as long as necessary.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.
“IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists,” it said.
Teams of Israeli troops ran between jagged ruins in Gaza while air strikes shown on grainy military-released video shattered buildings.
Militants in southern Gaza fired a fresh salvo of rockets toward Israel.
Israelis are stunned by the October 7 attack and worried for the fate of the hostages. Demonstrators rallied on Monday outside the United Nations in Jerusalem to call for the world body’s help in freeing the captives.
The war in Gaza has also spurred concerns of a wider regional conflict.
At least eight pro-Iran fighters were killed in US strikes on eastern Syria, a war monitor said, in response to attacks on American forces.
It was the third time in less than three weeks that the US military has targeted locations in Syria. Attacks on American forces in the Middle East have spiked since the Israel-Hamas war began.

International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and near-total siege for more than five weeks.
About 980 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been let into Gaza since October 21, according to the UN humanitarian agency.
Before the war, 500 trucks entered every day, it said.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the European Union and the United Nations to “parachute aid” into Gaza.
Fuel is in critical need, especially for hospital generators, but Israel has been concerned that any fuel deliveries could be diverted to Hamas militants.
Almost 1.6 million people — about two-thirds of Gaza’s population — have been internally displaced since October 7, according to UNRWA.
Some people were being allowed to leave the besieged territory via the Egypt-controlled Rafah crossing and on Monday more than 550 foreigners passport holders and nine wounded Palestinians wounded and companions crossed.
Israel’s military said it would observe a “self-evacuation corridor” Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of “intense battles.”
The area of fighting “currently includes the area surrounding the Al-Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself,” an IDF spokesperson told AFP.
The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital “for urgent medical purposes.”
Al-Shifa director Abu Salmiya said he told Israeli authorities he needed far more — at least 8,000 liters to run the main generators and “save hundreds of patients and wounded, but they refused.”
AFP was unable to independently verify his account or Israel’s claim that Hamas forbade the hospital from taking the fuel.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry
Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry

Death toll in Gaza hospital rises to 27 adults, 7 babies – Hamas health ministry
  • Aerial bombardments, gunfire echoed across the sprawling Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza on Monday night 
  • Hospitals in the center of north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday the death toll at Al-Shifa hospital rose to 34 since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.

The latest toll included 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, Youssef Abu Rish said.

The hospitals in the center of the heaviest north Gaza fighting have been forced out of service amid shortages and combat, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, adding the number of patients dying in the biggest medical center had risen.

Israel argues that its Hamas enemies have built their military headquarters in tunnels beneath the Al-Shifa hospital complex, while UN agencies and doctors inside the facility warned the effects of the raging battles were claiming the lives of civilians including infants.

As witnesses reported more “violent fighting,” overnight aerial bombardments and the clatter of gunfire echoed across the sprawling Al-Shifa hospital at the heart of the Gaza City, now an urban war zone.

The Hamas government’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish told AFP all hospitals in the north of the embattled territory were “out of service.”

The World Health Organization in the Palestinian Territories warned that up to 3,000 patients and staff are sheltering inside without adequate fuel, water or food, after the UN’s humanitarian agency said previously that 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals have been disabled.

“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after contacting on-the-ground staff inside the Al-Shifa complex.

“It’s been three days without electricity, without water,” he said, describing the plight of those trapped inside as “dire and perilous.”

The Israeli army pushed on with their campaign, determined to destroy the Islamist movement whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages in the country’s worst ever attack.

But Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimize civilian suffering amid its massive air and ground operation, which that Hamas authorities say have killed 11,180 people, including 4,609 children.

Israel said 44 of its troops have been killed in the Gaza offensive.

Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute’s silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Heavy fighting

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel to show “maximum restraint” while condemning Hamas for using “hospitals and civilians as human shields.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday reported more heavy fighting and again stressed its claim that Hamas was hiding in civilian infrastructure.

“IDF troops are continuing to conduct raids... targeting terrorist infrastructure located in central governmental institutions in the heart of the civilian population, including schools, universities, mosques and residences of terrorists,” it said.

Israeli forces had entered Gaza’s Abu Bakr mosque and found “a large number of explosive devices and flammable materials” as well as weapons, military equipment and Hamas operational plans, it said.

In another operation, “IDF ground troops entered the residence of a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist and located a large number of weapons inside the kids’ room of the residence.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out calls for a cease-fire, saying Hamas must first release the hostages.

Israelis are still stunned by the October 7 attack and preoccupied with the fate of those missing.

A recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute showed many Israelis support talks with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, but believe fighting should not be halted.

Netanyahu told US media that “there could be” a deal to free the hostages, but stopped short of providing any details, adding that “the less I say about it, the more I’ll increase the chances that it materializes.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC there has been “active negotiation” on a potential deal but kept mum on any details.

A Palestinian official in Gaza speaking on condition of anonymity accused Israel of dragging its feet.

“Netanyahu is responsible for the delay and obstacles in reaching a preliminary agreement on the release of several prisoners,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Humanitarian disaster

International attention has focused on the plight of Palestinians, and protests have been held worldwide in solidarity with the 2.4 million under bombardment and siege for more than five weeks.

Only a few hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid had been let into Gaza since October 7, with Israel concerned fuel deliveries would be used by Hamas militants.

Almost 1.6 million people — about two-thirds of Gaza’s population — have been internally displaced since October 7, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Across Gaza City at the Al-Quds hospital the picture was also said to be dire, with the Palestinian Red Crescent warning it was now out of service due to a lack of generator fuel.

Tens of thousands of Gazans have already fled from the north of the territory under Israeli orders.

But it is unclear what, if any, provisions there would be for the sick and injured to be transported from Al-Shifa.

Israel’s military said it would observe a “self-evacuation corridor” Monday, allowing people to move from Al-Shifa southward, but admitted the area was still the scene of “intense battles.”

The area of fighting “currently includes the area surrounding the Shifa hospital but not the hospital itself,” a spokesperson for IDF told AFP.

The Israeli army also said its ground soldiers had hand-delivered 300 liters (80 gallons) of fuel near the hospital “for urgent medical purposes.”

The military shared grainy night-time footage of combat troops hauling jerry cans, leaving a dozen or more outside a building.

AFP was unable to independently verify the video or Israel’s claim that Hamas “forbade the hospital from taking it.”

Al-Shifa director Mohammad Abu Salmiya told journalists the Israeli claims were “lies” and said that, at any rate, 300 liters would power generators for “no more than quarter of an hour.”

Topics: Gaza Hamas Israel Arab News Pakistan

Israeli army confirms identity of soldier held hostage by Hamas

Israeli army confirms identity of soldier held hostage by Hamas
Israeli army confirms identity of soldier held hostage by Hamas

Israeli army confirms identity of soldier held hostage by Hamas
  • Israeli soldier identifies herself by name and identity card number in video released by Hamas
JERUSALEM: The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday the identity of a soldier being held hostage by Hamas, after the armed wing of the Palestinian group published a video showing the young woman in captivity.

“Our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the army said in a statement released shortly after midnight.

“We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.”

It was the first time the army has officially confirmed a hostage’s identity since Hamas gunmen abducted about 240 people when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza on October 7.

On Monday night, Hamas’ Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades published a video of the soldier apparently reading a message in Hebrew in which she identified herself by name and identity card number and said she had been detained in Gaza for four days.

“An IDF (Israel Defense Forces) representative came to the family’s home and informed them of the video’s publication,” the army statement said.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to exploit psychological terrorism and act inhumanely, through videos and photos of the hostages, as done in the past.”

The Israeli army has been waging a campaign to destroy Hamas, whose gunmen it says killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the worst attack on the country since its founding.

Israel says 44 of its troops have also been killed in fighting in Gaza.

The country is facing intense international calls to minimize civilian suffering during its massive air and ground operations, which the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says have killed 11,240 people, including 4,630 children.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israel

Hamas armed wing discussed releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce

Hamas armed wing discussed releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce
Hamas armed wing discussed releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce

Hamas armed wing discussed releasing 70 hostages in return for 5-day truce
  • Abu Ubaida went on to accuse Israel of “procrastinating and evading” the price of the deal
CAIRO: The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday they told Qatari mediators that the group is ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in return for a five-day truce.
“The truce should include a complete cease-fire and allowing aid and humanitarian relief everywhere in the Gaza Strip,” Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, Alqassam Brigades,. said in a recorded audio published on the group’s Telegram channel.
He went on to accuse Israel of “procrastinating and evading” the price of the deal.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel Hamas

Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza

Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza
Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza

Turkish ship carrying field hospitals docks in Egypt near Gaza
ISMAILIA, Egypt: A Turkish vessel carrying materials for field hospitals arrived Monday in Egypt’s port of El-Arish near the Rafah border crossing with the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, a port official said.

It is the first such aid vessel to arrive in Egypt since war broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants in Gaza launched an attack on Israel.

Israel has responded with a furious bombing campaign and ground invasion that officials in the Hamas government say has killed over 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and including thousands of children.

A Turkish health official said the vessel was carrying “materials, generators, ambulances to establish eight field hospitals.”

The Turkish official added that Ankara had requested Cairo’s approval to build the field hospitals in El-Arish, which lies about 40 kilometers from the Rafah border — the only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

“We received the green light from Egyptian authorities. We will set up these hospitals to the areas shown by the Egyptian authorities,” the official said.

The delivery comes as Hamas government officials said all hospitals in northern Gaza were “out of service” amid fuel shortages as a result of fighting with Israeli forces.

The Hamas government’s Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu Rish said the death toll inside Al-Shifa rose to 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies since the weekend as the facility suffered fuel shortages.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye

Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel's websites

Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel’s websites
Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel’s websites

Israel blocks Beirut-based TV channel’s websites
  • Communication minister Shlomo Karhi said Al-Mayadeen TV channel’s websites have been blocked in Israel over “security” concerns
JERUSALEM: A Beirut-based, pro-Iranian TV channel’s websites have been blocked in Israel over “security” concerns, an official said on Monday, as the war in Gaza raises worries of a regional conflict.

Israel’s Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi said the security Cabinet had approved emergency measures to prevent Al-Mayadeen from harming the state’s security.

“Immediately upon the Cabinet approval this morning, I signed the first order to block the Internet sites of Al-Mayadeen in Israel,” Karhi wrote on his Facebook page.

“The broadcasts and reporters of Al-Mayadeen serve the despicable terror organizations,” Karhi said.

There was no immediate comment from Mayadeen in Lebanon, but the outlet’s Israeli correspondent said she “will abide by the law.”

The Israeli minister also requested that the army’s central command chief apply the same measure in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian production company working with Mayadeen in the occupied West Bank announced they had cut ties with the Lebanese channel.

A spokesman for Karhi said that Mayadeen television could not be blocked since it was broadcast via satellite, but officials intended to prohibit Mayadeen reporters from working in Israel.

In a Monday statement, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Mayadeen has “turned into a mouthpiece of Hezbollah.”

He accused the Lebanese network’s journalists of “supporting terror while pretending to be reporters.”

Last month, Karhi’s office presented the security Cabinet with a plan to close the Israeli operation of Al Jazeera in light of “evidence” the Qatari channel was broadcasting content “that harms national security.”

The 27 EU nations have meanwhile jointly condemned Hamas for what they described as the use of hospitals and civilians as “human shields” in the war against Israel.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that at the same time, the bloc asked Israel “for maximum restraint in targeting to avoid human casualties.”

At a meeting of the bloc’s foreign affairs ministers, Borrell brandished a statement he issued on behalf of the 27 nations as a show of unity following weeks of often contrasting views on how the group should address the Israel-Hamas war.

“You know how difficult it has been the last times, after the vote in the UN, where countries were voted in different ways, to present a completely united approach,” Borrell said. 

Topics: Lebanon Israel

