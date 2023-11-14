You are here

Construction progresses at Russian plant for Iranian drones — report

An Iranian-made drone, operated by Hezbollah, flies near Lebanon's southern border with northern Israel on November 11, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
An Iranian-made drone, operated by Hezbollah, flies near Lebanon's southern border with northern Israel on November 11, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
  • The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery shows progress in the construction in Russia of a plant that will mass produce Iranian-designed kamikaze drones that Moscow is expected to target against Ukrainian energy facilities, a research organization said on Monday.
Despite the headway, neither the United States nor its allies have imposed sanctions on the plant’s owner, JSC Alabuga, or its associated companies, said the Institute for Science and International Security report.
The White House, the Russian embassy and Iran’s UN mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The report said a mid-September satellite image showed that new construction at the plant “directly” correlated with a leaked building floor plan that the Washington Post shared with the institute earlier this year.
The building, according to other leaked documents, will be used for the mass production of Iran’s Shahed-136 that will include improving Iranian fabrication processes “and ultimately advancing the drone’s capabilities,” the report said.
The satellite image also showed the construction of other structures and new security perimeters with checkpoints, the report said.
“With winter fast approaching ... Russia can be expected to accelerate its Shahed-136 attacks against Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure, causing brutal living conditions for the civilian population,” the report said.
“A key overdue step” is for Washington to sanction Alabuga and its associated companies, the report continued.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Sunday warned his country to prepare for Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Last winter — about 10 months into its invasion — Russia unleashed waves of such attacks, prompting rolling blackouts.
The plant is located 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow in the Tartarstan Republic. Alabuga JSC is 66 percent owned by the federal government and 34 percent by the republic, the report said.
The White House in June said Russia and Iran appeared to be deepening their defense cooperation and that in addition to supplying drones, Tehran was working with Moscow to produce Iranian drones in Alabuga. 

 

Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins

Myanmar rebels seek to control border with India after early wins
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
  • Dozens of rebels battled the Myanmar military from dawn to dusk on Monday to overrun two camps abutting India’s Mizoram state
Reuters

Anti-junta fighters in Myanmar’s Chin state were aiming to gain control of part of a porous border with India, after tasting early success with the takeover of two military outposts on the remote mountainous frontier, a senior rebel commander said.
Dozens of rebels battled the Myanmar military from dawn to dusk on Monday to overrun two camps abutting India’s Mizoram state, as part of a widening offensive against the junta-led administration, Chin National Front (CNF) Vice Chairman Sui Khar said.
Spokespersons for Myanmar’s junta and India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Myanmar’s military leadership is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts.
The offensive, named by rebels as “Operation 1027” after the date it began, initially made inroads in junta-controlled areas on the border with China in Shan State, where military authorities have lost control of several towns and over 100 military outposts.
“We are continuing our attacks in northern Shan State,” said Kyaw Naing, a spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, which is part of the operation.
Fighting also erupted on two new fronts this week, in the western states of Rakhine and Chin, which sent thousands of people fleeing to Mizoram.
Some 80 rebels mounted attacks on Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi military camps in Chin at around 4 a.m. on Monday, eventually taking control of both outputs after several hours of fighting, Sui Khar said.
Following the battle, 43 Myanmar soldiers surrendered to Indian police and are currently sheltering in Mizoram, local police official Lalmalsawma Hnamte said.
“Whether they will be pushed back or not, we are waiting for further instructions from the central government,” he said.
India’s federal home ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sui Khar and the Chin Human Rights Organization said they believed some of these soldiers may have been involved in atrocities against civilians.
Chin rebels will now look to consolidate their control along the India-Myanmar border, where the Myanmar military has two more camps, Sui Khar said.
“We’ll move forward,” he said, “Our tactic is from the village to the town to the capital.” Chin State, which had been largely peaceful for years, saw fierce fighting after the 2021 coup by junta leaders with thousands of residents taking up arms, many of them assisted and trained by the CNF.
The Chin rebellion was backed by locals in Mizoram, in part due to close ethnic ties, and tens of thousands of people from Myanmar sought shelter in the small Indian state, including ousted state and federal lawmakers.
TANKS ON THE STREETS
A resident in Rakhine’s capital Sittwe and social media posts said that tanks had been seen on the streets of the city following the eruption of fighting in the western state.
The junta has imposed a curfew in Sittwe and residents have been ordered not to leave their homes after 9 p.m. and businesses must close by 8.30pm or face legal action, according to a government document and media reports.
“We saw tanks going around the town. Many shops are closed today,” a resident said, declining to be named for security reasons.
“The schools are open but families did not send their kids to school today.”
Fighting was occurring across Rakhine state, according to two residents and a spokesperson for the Arakan Army (AA), a group fighting for greater autonomy that has seized military posts in Rathedaung and Minbya towns.
A Rathedaung resident said on Tuesday the area came under artillery fire overnight and that military soldiers had entered the town.
“Artillery fell on a street in Rathedaung town last night. No immediate report of injured or casualties yet,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified.
“People have started fleeing the town. Soldiers are in the town now.”
The country’s military-appointed president last week said Myanmar was at risk of breaking apart because of an ineffective response to the rebellion — the most significant fight back since the 2021 coup deposed the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
The generals say they are fighting “terrorists.”

UK Home Secretary sacked for criticizing police handling of pro-Palestinian protests, ex-PM Cameron returns

UK Home Secretary sacked for criticizing police handling of pro-Palestinian protests, ex-PM Cameron returns
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
  • Latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour Party before an election expected next year
  • Return of Cameron suggests Sunak wants to bring in more centrist, experienced hands rather than appease right in his party
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader David Cameron as foreign minister on Monday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister Suella Braverman after her criticism of police threatened his authority.

It was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour Party before an election expected next year. The return of Cameron suggested Sunak wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands rather than appease the right of his party which supported Braverman.

It also awakens divisive debate over Brexit: Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, which Cameron triggered by holding a referendum in 2016 even though he backed staying in the bloc.

Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak seemed to have brought forward a long-planned reshuffle to bring in allies and remove ministers he felt were not performing.

His hand was forced when the ever-controversial Braverman defied him last week in an unauthorized article accusing police of “double standards” at protests, suggesting they were tough on right-wing demonstrators, but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.

The opposition Labour Party said that inflamed tensions between a pro-Palestinian demonstration and a far-right counter protest on Saturday, when nearly 150 people were arrested.

While her removal was not a surprise, it was the appointment of Cameron which caused shock in the Conservative Party, welcomed by more centrist lawmakers but hated by some of the right who described it as the ultimate “Brexit surrender.”

Cameron said he was glad to take on his new role because at a time of global change, “it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”

“Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable prime minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brexit Returns

Lawmakers in the centrist wing of the party said Cameron’s appointment would bring international experience, and send a wider message to the country.

“It’s a sign to the Tory blue wall and moderate voters, we aren’t heading to the right,” one Conservative lawmaker said, using a phrase that is used to describe traditional Conservative-supporting areas in the south of England.

Some lawmakers had feared that Braverman was determined to remake the Conservatives as the “nasty party,” a moniker former Prime Minister Theresa May used in 2002 to try to persuade the party to shed its reputation of being uncaring.

But Cameron’s return compounded the anger felt by some on the right of the party after her sacking. They said Braverman’s stance on how the police dealt with protests was correct and predicted she would become a vocal force among those who do not hold ministerial positions in parliament.

Some Brexit supporters also said the fact Cameron had campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union after he called a referendum on membership for 2016 meant the so-called “remain” wing of the party had taken over.

James Cleverly, previously foreign minister, was appointed to replace Braverman. He is seen as a safe pair of hands and was quick to say his new role was “to keep people in this country safe.”

With Braverman sidelined, her attentions might focus on preparing for a possible future race for leader of the party if, as the opinions polls suggest, the Conservatives lose the election expected next year.

The Labour Party has consistently held an around 20-point lead in the polls, and Sunak has failed to reduce that gap.

He tried to relaunch himself as a representative of “change” at his party’s conference last month, when his message was overshadowed by a poorly communicated decision to cancel part of the country’s biggest rail project.

Labour had called Sunak weak since Braverman’s article was published on Wednesday. Now, opposition lawmakers said his decision to appoint Cameron was an act of desperation.

Lawmaker Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.”

“This puts to bed the prime minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel
  • Excavators have been removing debris for two days to carve out a path to reach the workers
  • Work on tunnel stretch commenced in 2018 and was initially intended to be completed by July 2022
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters

LUCKNOW, India: Excavators began drilling with heavy machinery on Tuesday to fix a wide steel pipe that will help pull out almost 40 Indian workers trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan highway tunnel that caved in two days ago in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.
The tunnel, which was being built on a national highway that is part of a Hindu pilgrimage route, caved in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday (2400 GMT on Saturday).
“We have been supplying food, water and oxygen to the trapped laborers and the officials are in continuous touch with all of them,” Devendra Singh Patwal, a disaster management official said.
Excavators have been removing debris for two days to carve out a path to reach the workers and had been awaiting delivery of a wide steel pipe which will be pushed into an opening of excavated debris to safely pull out the workers.
Patwal said it was not easy to ascertain the time required to pull out the workers.
A team of geologists from the state government and educational institutions had arrived to determine the cause of accident, he added.
The region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods and the incident follows events of land subsidence in the state that geologists, residents and officials have blamed on rapid construction in the mountains.
The work on the tunnel stretch commenced in 2018 and was initially intended to be completed by July 2022, which has now been delayed to May 2024, an Indian government statement said.
The Char Dham pilgrimage route is one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It aims to connect four important Hindu pilgrimage sites of North India through 889km of two-lane road being built at a cost of $1.5 billion.
But some work has been halted by local authorities after hundreds of houses were damaged by subsidence along the routes, including in Uttarakhand.

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea

Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping North Korea
Updated 14 November 2023
Reuters
  • “We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said
Reuters

SEOUL: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday UN member countries enforcing the Korean War armistice are concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea to expand its military capabilities by enabling it to evade UN sanctions.
Austin was speaking at a meeting in South Korea with defense minister and representatives from the 17 countries that make up the UN Command that oversees the armistice.
“We are deeply concerned that the PRC and Russia are helping the DPRK expand its capabilities by enabling it to evade sanctions from the UN Security council,” Austin said.
PRC refers to the People’s Republic of China and DPRK is short for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“We’re also troubled by the recent growth in military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK,” he said.

 

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack

Brazil’s Lula says Israel response ‘as grave’ as Hamas attack
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
  • Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there
AFP

BRASILIA: Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people without any criteria” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria,” said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an official ceremony in Brasilia.
The leader of Latin America’s largest country also accused Israel of “dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there.”
“This is inexplicable. First you have to save the women and children, then you fight with whomever you want,” Lula said.
Representatives of Brazil’s Jewish community denounced these remarks as “erroneous,” “unfair” and “dangerous,” adding that they “put Israel and Hamas on the same level.”
They defended the “visible and proven” efforts of the Israeli authorities “to save Palestinian civilians.”
“Our community expects balance from our authorities,” added the Israeli Confederation of Brazil, which claims to represent some 120,000 Brazilian Jews, the second largest community in the region, in a statement.
On October 7, Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to the authorities.
The Israeli army estimates that some 240 people have also been taken hostage by the group.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly, killing some 11,240 people, mostly civilians, including 4,630 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.
Israel denies deliberately targeting hospitals. It accuses Hamas of using these facilities, or the tunnels beneath them, as hideouts, which the Islamist militant group denies.
Lula’s comments came as he welcomed to Brasilia 22 Brazilians and 10 members of their families who had been evacuated from Gaza on Sunday via the land border with Egypt, after more than a month of waiting in the conflict zone.
 

 

