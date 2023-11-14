You are here

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

Updated 14 November 2023
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their first round-robin match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on Monday. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
  • Zverev is tough opposition on hard courts like the one at the Pala Alpitour and made full use of his height and power to see off Alcaraz
AFP
AFP
TURIN, Italy: Alexander Zverev got off to a winning start in his ATP Finals campaign on Monday by battling back from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4.

Russian Zverev, a two-time winner at the year-ending tournament, put on a powerful display to see off world No. 2 Alcaraz who is not on top form after returning from injury at the end of last month.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz struggled with lower back and left foot problems which had kept him out of action since the Shanghai Masters in early October.

He was then dumped out early at the Paris Masters by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin and flagged toward the end of a bruising contest with giant German Zverev, the No. 7 seed in Turin.

Zverev is tough opposition on hard courts like the one at the Pala Alpitour and made full use of his height and power to see off Alcaraz and take the lead in the Red Group.

The 26-year-old rattled off 16 aces and was only broken once over the course of an impressive win in which he hit more winners and made significantly fewer unforced errors than out-of-sorts Alcaraz.

“Against Carlos I’m not somebody who’s going to win a lot of baseline rallies so I knew that I had to serve well, to hit a lot of aces, I knew that I had to make a make a lot of first serves... it paid off in the end,” said Zverev.

Alcaraz claimed the first set after breaking back to love in game six to level at 3-3 and took the lead in the next game after saving three break points.

The set was then taken to a tiebreak when Zverev saved three set points on his own serve in game 12, but Alcaraz’s class shone through to claim a set which lasted well over an hour.

Zverev bounced back though and rattled off three games in a row to set up a straightforward second-set victory as Alcaraz was rocked back by his opponent’s service game.

And Zverev pushed on to claim the honors, sealing the win in trademark style with two whopping serves which Alcaraz — who had been at advantage — simply couldn’t handle.

Before Zverev’s win Novak Djokovic was presented with the trophy for finishing the season as world No. 1, a position he secured after winning his thrilling Green Group opener with Holger Rune on Sunday night, a match which lasted more than three hours.

Djokovic is red-hot favorite to claim his seventh Finals title which would put him out of his own as the record winner, one ahead of retired great and old rival Roger Federer.

“Winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport,” said Djokovic on court.

“It’s been a very long year for all the players and to be able to stand here is a blessing.”

In the day’s other Red Group match, 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev brought down fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz ATP Finals

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 ranking for record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
  • Djokovic: It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match
  • After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold No. 1 for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark
Updated 13 November 2023
AP
AP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 over more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

“It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match,” Djokovic said. “That was added pressure, and attention.”

“It means a lot,” Djokovic added. “You could see there was a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match and get that monkey off my back.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honors last year.

After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold No. 1 for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark.

If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Federer and capture a record seventh title at the finals.

“A big goal is achieved; everything else now is a bonus,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic has won 19 straight matches stretching back to his five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.

Earlier in the same group, Jannik Sinner beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic ended a close first set with a blazing forehand return winner — then flexed his right biceps and held the pose for a few moments before unleashing an authoritative fist pump.

The 20-year-old Rune was making his debut at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players and pushed Djokovic to a deciding set for a fourth straight time in five career meetings.

Djokovic also beat Rune in three tight sets at the Paris Masters this month.

After Djokovic gave up an early break in the third, he broke two rackets with his foot before sitting down for the changeover. But he quickly regained his composure — and the lead — before finishing the match off shortly after midnight.

SINNER’S SERENADE

“Olé, Olé, Olé Olé, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.”

The way the crowd serenaded Sinner after his brisk win over Tsitsipas in the opening match of the tournament made it sound like a soccer stadium inside the Turin arena.

Before the Italian could respond during an on-court interview, fans started singing his name so loudly that all he could do was step back, smile and say, “Grazie.”

“The feeling is this,” Sinner said. “Kind of a football stadium. Also with the roof closed, it’s a little bit louder. It’s nice. It means that the people, they really care about me.”

Under an enormous spotlight as the poster boy for the tournament, Sinner didn’t show any nerves at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Supported by chants of “Vai Jannik” (“Go Jannik”) and signs that read “Facci Sognare” (“Let us dream”), Sinner gave the fans just what they came for with his blistering baseline shots and strong serve.

The 22-year-old Sinner is finishing up a year in which he has claimed four titles including his first Masters 1000 trophy and is up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings — the first Italian that high since Adriano Panatta nearly a half-century ago.

Sinner even showed off some of his newfound touch when he produced a backhand topspin lob winner while on the run early in the second set.

Then on his first match point, Sinner spun an ace out wide on the deuce court to finish the match off in 1 hour, 25 minutes.

It was Sinner’s tour-leading 14th win indoors this year — against just one loss.

“The match went really, really well and the crowd support was crazy,” Sinner said. “It’s not just about improvement, it’s about destinations and the destination I wanted to reach this year was to be here.”

Sinner served nine aces to Tsitsipas’ six amid fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour and didn’t face a single break point.

“He definitely has improved his serve, and he showed it today,” Tsitsipas said. “There wasn’t much I could do. I was trying to guess sometimes. He serves really close to the lines, to the corners. ... I’m not the Elastigirl from the superheroes to be behind these balls.”

Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, had cut short a practice session on Friday due to an apparent physical issue but he said he was “absolutely fine.”

Matches in the other group on Monday feature Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Topics: ATP Finals Novak Djokovic Holger Rune

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Italy, Canada qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
  • Canada’s win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
AFP

SEVILLE, Spain: Italy and Canada booked their tickets to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday with 3-0 wins over Germany and Poland respectively as defending champions Switzerland crashed out.

Leylah Fernandez eased past Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Seville to seal Canada’s berth after Marina Stakusic battled past Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the opening Group C rubber.

Canada’s win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times.

Spain lost to the Canadians 3-0 on Wednesday.

The hosts take on Poland on Friday but with no chance of progressing, with only the group winner advancing.

Switzerland, who won their only title last year, were also eliminated, falling 3-0 to the US a day after having lost by the same scoreline to the Czech Republic.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin led Team USA in the singles, with the record 18-time champions playing on Friday for top spot in Group A and the semifinal berth against the Czechs.

Earlier four-time winners Italy beat Germany to eliminate Group D rivals France.

Martina Trevisan battled past Eva Lys 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the opening rubber before Jasmine Paolini eased past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 to ensure the Italians return to the last four for the first time since 2014.

Debutant Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto completed the Italian rout with a win over Friedsam and Laura Siegemund in the doubles.

Italy, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday, finish top of the three-team group.

Australia, runners-up in the 2022 final to Switzerland, beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to notch up their first win of the tournament after losing to Slovenia on Wednesday.

Storm Hunter gave the Australians their first point against Anna Danilina 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva pulled Kazakhstan level with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kimberley Birrell.

The doubles, with the same players, made the difference with Australia winning a super tie-break 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10/5).

The final tie in Group B sees Kazakhstan take on group leaders Slovenia on Friday.

The Australian team, which had lost to Slovenia on Wednesday, maintains its hopes of reaching the semifinals.

The first in each of the four groups advance to the semifinals, scheduled for Saturday, before the final on Sunday.

Topics: tennis

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
Updated 10 November 2023
AP
Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
  • Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season
  • Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14
Updated 10 November 2023
AP
AP

BRISBANE: Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season.

A two-time Australian and US Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement. It “will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

In a later social media post Osaka shared a link to the tournament announcement.

Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the US with her parents when she was 3. She hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the US Open.

Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14.

Topics: Naomi Osaka

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis' Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah

Fils, Stricker among qualifiers for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah
  • Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh secures wild-card spot at 21-and-under event starting Nov. 28
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tennis players Arthur Fils, Dominic Stricker, Luca Van Assche, and Flavio Cobolli have qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals, to be held in Jeddah.

And Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh has received a wild card for the 21-and-under event, being staged at King Abdullah Sports City from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Frenchman Fils, 19, has broken new ground on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour this season after beginning the year at No. 251 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

The world No. 36 captured his first tour-level title in Lyon and reached the title match in Antwerp last month. Fils also enjoyed runs to the semi-finals in Montpellier, Marseille, and Hamburg and is now set to make his debut in Jeddah.

Fils’ countryman Van Assche will also line up at the Next Gen ATP Finals after qualifying for the first time. The 19-year-old has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, with his best result on the ATP Tour a quarterfinal showing at the ATP 500 in Hamburg.

Swiss left-handed player Stricker will make his second appearance at the 21-and-under event after reaching the semi-finals last year. The 21-year-old has continued his development this season, highlighted by his run to the fourth round at the US Open. Stricker cracked the top 100 for the first time after his performance in New York.

Meanwhile, Cobolli’s standout end to the year has helped him seal his spot in Jeddah.

The 21-year-old Italian won an ATP Challenger Tour title in Lisbon in August and made finals at that level in Romania and Italy in recent weeks. The world No. 100 advanced to the quarterfinals in Munich in April.

Shelbayh will be the first Jordanian player to compete at the event after receiving a wild card. The 19-year-old has earned tour-level wins in Banja Luka and Metz this season and became the first player from Jordan to win an ATP Challenger Tour title when he triumphed in Charleston in October.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Dane Holger Rune are competing at the Nitto ATP Finals this month and are therefore exempt, while American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Musetti have withdrawn due to medical and personal reasons, respectively.

Topics: ATP Finals

Related

Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia
Sport
Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia
Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters
Tennis
Weary Djokovic withdraws from Toronto ATP Masters

Interview: Ons Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more

Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
Updated 03 November 2023
Reem Abulleil
Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more

Interview: Ons Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali talks tough 2023 season, missing piece of Grand Slam puzzle, and more
  • Tunisian speaks exclusively to Arab News from the WTA Finals in Cancun
Updated 03 November 2023
Reem Abulleil

As Ons Jabeur burst into tears during an on-court interview at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Wednesday and announced she would be donating a portion of her prize money to Palestinian aid, many people around the world cried with her, including members of her team.

The Tunisian tennis star made a humanitarian plea, praying for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

“It’s very tough seeing children, babies dying every day,” said a tearful Jabeur. “It’s heartbreaking … it’s not a political message, it’s just humanity. I want peace in this world and that’s it.”

For many years, Jabeur has been referred to as the Minister of Happiness back home in Tunisia. Perhaps now, she has also become the Minister of Peace. 

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Always an honor to coach a human before the player,” wrote Jabeur’s coach Issam Jellali on social media, in the wake of his compatriot’s emotional speech.

Jellali has been Jabeur’s coach for almost four years and has helped guide her to a series of history-making feats in the sport.

With Jellali in her corner, Jabeur became the highest-ranked African singles player in tennis history — peaking at No. 2 in the world last year — and the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final (she has made three).

The 29-year-old, currently ranked No. 7, is an icon and role model for the Arab world, Africa, and beyond, and has grown accustomed to the notion of representing something far bigger than herself. 

“She’s very happy to represent or to talk or to be there for the Arabs, Africans, Tunisians; if you ask her to do that, she’s the first one who’s in. Even if she has to play a match, she’ll go there and then go play a match,” Jellali told Arab News in an interview on the eve of the ongoing WTA Finals.

Jellali rarely speaks to the press and prefers to keep a low-profile, travelling the world with Team Jabeur, which predominantly consists of himself, Ons, and her husband/fitness trainer Karim Kamoun.

He is a true student of the game and a human encyclopedia when it comes to knowledge of Jabeur’s competitors. He says he considers himself “lucky” for getting to experience this historic ride with Jabeur.

“Before I started with Ons, the idea of seeing someone from my country playing at this level, it wasn’t just a dream, it’s like someone will slap you and say ‘wake up.’ You cannot imagine someone from your country, who is going to be No. 2 in the world or getting to the top 10, getting to three Grand Slam finals, and making it two times in a row to the WTA Finals — it’s a dream,” he mused.

While 2022 was a banner year for Jabeur, in which she won a maiden WTA 1000 title and reached two major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, 2023 was arguably her toughest season to date, plagued by injuries and setbacks. Still, she managed to qualify to the WTA Finals for a second consecutive year as one of the top eight players in the race.

Jellali says it’s a “miracle” they made it to the season finale in Cancun, where Jabeur lost her opener to Coco Gauff but bounced back with a convincing victory over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her second round-robin match on Wednesday. On Friday, she will need to defeat four-time major winner Iga Swiatek in order to advance to the semifinals.

“Just before the US Open we didn’t even know if we can finish the season,” confessed Jellali. “For us, this tournament is like a win-win week. We are happy to be here. It was one of the toughest seasons. Most of the tournaments that she played she was not fit 100 percent. So we were not expecting to be here and that’s why it’s a miracle.”

From health issues to knee, back, ankle, calf, and wrist problems, Jabeur tackled one injury after the other throughout the season. Despite that, she still managed to reach a second Wimbledon final and lift two champion’s trophies in Charleston and Ningbo.

“I can tell you that as a coach, I only had three weeks in this full season where I was able to do what I want (in practice with Ons). She was not fit at all. It started from the preseason, so even the preseason we didn’t do it properly,” explained Jellali.

“I remember before our Berlin tournament, onsite we had a 20-minute practice only, we weren’t able to play, then we went straight to the match. Every week there was something and we had to deal with all this.”

The team weighed their options between pulling the plug on the season in order for her to fully recover versus sticking to the schedule and managing her injuries week by week, ensuring it was not causing any further damage.

“At this stage we know that there is a part where you need to learn how to play with the pain. Now, where she has had three consecutive seasons where she needed to play a lot of matches, which she wasn’t used to before, we’re going to get a lot of this. So we decided to continue,” said Jellali.

Besides her physical woes, the mental toll some of Jabeur’s losses took on her was perhaps even tougher to overcome. The Tunisian suffered a narrow defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open quarterfinals before losing a heartbreaking loss to Vondrousova in her second Wimbledon final. Jabeur looked inconsolable after that match at the All England Club and even skipped a WTA 1000 event in Canada after that to give herself time to recover emotionally and psychologically.

After losing two major finals last year, even Jellali thought this summer’s Wimbledon was going to be Jabeur’s big moment to shine and fulfill a lifelong dream.

So what did he tell her after that gut-wrenching defeat?

“I told her, ‘We lost three finals, we cannot lose four finals,’” he said with a laugh. “No, I really told her, ‘If we didn’t get this final, that means there is something missing. We are not ready to win a Grand Slam final yet and I think it’s the best motivation to keep working and to try to improve ourselves more and more.’ That’s what I told her right after the final.

“And if we think about it, it’s the reality. Even me as a coach I thought that this time is going to be the right time. We had played two previous finals and I thought that she’s ready for that. But it’s not about tennis, it’s not about rhythm, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Jellali says he “100 percent has the faith” that Jabeur will win a Grand Slam and finds it his duty to keep the whole team in a positive mindset as they pursue this historic goal together.

“It’s very simple, we are getting close, but if she didn’t get it yet, that means there is something missing, it’s obvious, it’s clear. This final made us touch the exact thing we need to get over this. So we are giving a lot of focus on that aspect,” he added. 

“Basically it’s easy to say, ‘Just be yourself.’ I want to be myself but there are many things around. So we are working on all those things coming from outside the court, playing under pressure, putting herself in situations where she needs to feel the pressure and find ways to get out of that. That’s why I say this season is very important for the next ones. We believe and trust that it’s coming insha’Allah.”

There is a certain degree of pressure that naturally comes with competing at a high level in professional sport, but Jabeur also has the added burden of constantly playing for history, as she chases one unprecedented feat after another as a Tunisian, African and Arab woman.

After every win she picks up on the big stage, an interviewer asks her about being a trailblazer and what it feels like to represent an entire continent or region.

“My personal thoughts on that are that I think it’s true that these kind of things (making history) were giving her a lot of energy. Now it’s coming back against her,” said Jellali.

“Yes, it was helping, it’s good to play for everyone, it’s good to represent the Arab world, the African continent, and everything, but now it’s becoming a lot on her shoulders. Because now she needs to deal more with what’s coming on the court.

“Whatever is coming from the outside, it’s not going to be positive anymore, it’s negative. But at the same time, you can’t take all of this away just like that. There are steps.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Issam Jellali (@issamtennis)

Jellali, who had never coached at this top level before, feels the beauty of his journey with Team Jabeur is that they are all experiencing these big moments together for the first time. Just like Jabeur is proving to the world that a Tunisian can make it to the upper echelons of the sport, she is also showing it can be done with an all-Tunisian team, while living and training in Tunisia.

“There are more players now in Tunisia and everyone is dreaming. Because they used to see Ons go to the same school where they used to go, practicing with the same coaches, she came out from there. So it’s normal. They will say, if she did it, why can’t we do it?” he said.

As they all continue to learn together, Jellali explained how they will have a different approach to this preseason, where they will make sure Jabeur is fully fit before she gets back to training in preparation for 2024; even if it means they start later than expected.

“I think she will gain a lot from this season and I can tell you that she’s more motivated than ever,” he said.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur

