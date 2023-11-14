You are here

  • Home
  • Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  

Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  

Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  
The five-day event was in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission’s Fashion Futures platform. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vavdk

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  

Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia lowered the curtain on its fashion and lifestyle conference Hia Hub this week, gathering more than 7,000 attendees in Riyadh’s historic JAX District in Diriyah.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hia Hub (@hiahubofficial)

The conference, in its third edition, featured prominent figures such as supermodel Kate Moss, Lebanese singer Elissa, actress Nadine Njeim, Saudi music sensation Dalia Mubarak and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hia Magazine (@hiamag)

The five-day event, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission’s Fashion Futures platform, hosted conferences, masterclasses and live performances by artists including Mubarak and other Saudi talents like Sultan Almurshed, Mashael and AZIZ.wav. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hia Hub (@hiahubofficial)

“With Hia Hub ending, we have solidified the fashion industry’s important role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s cultural and economic future,” said Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, in a statement.  

Topics: hia hub

Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  

Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  

Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress and singer Rachel Zegler graced the red carpet of the “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes” premiere in Los Angeles this week wearing a gown by renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.  

The 22-year-old star wore a white sand silk chiffon dress from the couturier’s Fall/ Winter 2023 collection. The gown featured a corseted top and thin straps, finely pleated with pearl embroidery, small sequins and enameled bronze.  

The 22-year-old star wore a white sand silk chiffon dress from the couturier’s Fall/ Winter 2023 collection. (Getty Images)

The gown also featured a chiffon hood that was attached from the waist and covered parts of Zegler’s hair.  

At the premiere, Zegler – who plays the role of Lucy Gray Baird – was joined by her co-stars stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and co-star and real-life boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera. 

The movie will hit theaters in the Middle East on Nov. 17.  

Topics: Rachel Zegler Elie Saab The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University to host cinematic film festival

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University to host cinematic film festival
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University to host cinematic film festival

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University to host cinematic film festival
  • One-day inaugural festival, a brainchild of the communication and media college, signifies a practical step towards fostering creativity and innovation in the vital field of filmmaking
  • Ayman Naji Bajnaid, the dean of the college, highlighted the festival as part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at enhancing educational and training programs
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz University Film Festival, themed “We Dream Through Your Eyes,” will be held on Tuesday.

The one-day inaugural festival, a brainchild of the communication and media college, signifies a practical step towards fostering creativity and innovation in the vital field of filmmaking.

The festival will be attended by Hana Abdullah Ali Al-Nuaim, the acting president of KAU.

Ayman Naji Bajnaid, the dean of the college, highlighted the festival as part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at enhancing educational and training programs.

These efforts align seamlessly with the Vision 2030 aspirations, showcasing the commitment of the college and the university to contribute to the nation’ developmental goals.

Bajnaid emphasized the pivotal role played by the visual and audio production department within the college.

He noted the remarkable skills and excellence demonstrated by students in the creation of a distinguished collection of dramatic and documentary films.

This, he believes, signifies a promising future for these talented individuals in the film industry, as they contribute to the growth and diversification of Saudi cinema.

The festival program promises a rich and engaging experience for attendees.

It includes the screening of 10 diverse films, critique sessions led by esteemed committee members, award presentations for winning films, and the honoring of all participants.

It aims to showcase the talents of students and to provide a platform for constructive feedback and recognition within the larger cinematic community.

The event will commence at 10 a.m. at the King Faisal Conference Center on the university campus.

Topics: King Abdulaziz University (KAU) Hana Abdullah Ali Al-Nuaim Ayman Naji Bajnaid

Related

The museum is an enduring record of the Kingdom’s discoveries of minerals, rocks, ores, and oil fields over time. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Museum at King Abdulaziz University showcases Saudi geological heritage
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Youbi and Dr. Khaled Abdullah Al-Suraihi sign a collaboration agreement in Jeddah on Monday. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Partnership to develop charitable work at King Abdulaziz University

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case litigator Camille Vasquez to speak at Riyadh event  
Updated 13 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Camille Vasquez, the litigator who played a key role in Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation case, is one of the speakers who will take to the stage at Black Hat Middle East & Africa, set to take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre from Nov. 14 – 16.  

Dubbed the cyber industry’s fastest-growing event, the event is organized by Tahaluf, the Informa LLC joint venture with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, & Drones (SAFCSP), and will provide a platform for essential insights signposting the future of cybersecurity, its challenges and solutions.  

The lineup of speakers – more than half of whom are descending on Riyadh from outside the GCC – includes Vasquez as well as experts from organizations such as the FBI and NATO.  

Taking to the stage for two sessions, Vasquez will speak on “High Stakes Mastery, From the Courtroom to The Boardroom,” looking at critical litigation and its influence on both the legal arena and the corporate world, as well as a “Women in Cyber Focus” panel, which aims at inspiring women and men in the cybersecurity world to foster diversity and inclusion.  

“Cyber experts need to be aware of the crucial role social media, in particular, can now play in trials and the impact it can have,” said Vasquez. “I look forward to sharing some of the insights I’ve learnt working on high-profile cases, especially on maintaining integrity and how to navigate legal challenges while preserving and enhancing an individual or organization's image.”  

Other notable speakers appearing in Riyadh include Cynthia Kaiser, the FBI’s Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division; Vitaly Gudanets, Chief Information Security Officer at Netflix; Keith Enright, Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer at Google; and Latha Maripuri, Chief Information Security Officer at Uber.  

Topics: Camille Vasquez Johnny Depp Black Hat Middle East & Africa Riyadh

Miss Universe Bahrain embraces responsibility ahead of El Salvador pageant

Miss Universe Bahrain embraces responsibility ahead of El Salvador pageant
Updated 13 November 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar
Follow

Miss Universe Bahrain embraces responsibility ahead of El Salvador pageant

Miss Universe Bahrain embraces responsibility ahead of El Salvador pageant
Updated 13 November 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar

DUBAI: Lujane Yacoub has been planning her gap year for a while, but things have gotten more interesting than she could have anticipated. Yacoub was crowned Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 at the age of 19 and is heading to the grand stage in El Salvador on Nov. 18.

The Miss Universe qualifying pageant is a young event in Bahrain — it only started in 2021, but it is already making waves. For Yacoub, the win has come with a whirlwind of change.

“I’ve been busy with training and travel. I’ve just spent a month in the Philippines with my Miss Universe team Josh Yugen and Yugen PR, working on everything from gown fittings, pageant walk training, question-and-answer training, photo shoots and getting to know my pageant sisters, Miss Universe Egypt and Miss Universe Pakistan. Right now, I’m in El Salvador for the big competition,” she told Arab News in an email interview. Dubai-based company Yugen Group owns franchise rights for Miss Universe Bahrain, Miss Universe Pakistan and Miss Universe Egypt.

The Miss Universe competition, now in its 72nd year, will reveal its winner on Nov. 18. It is a huge responsibility going on the world stage, said Yacoub. “I am no longer speaking for myself, but for the entire GCC on this global stage. It’s forced me to look at many important issues and see where Bahrain stands on things, as a collective. It’s the honor of a lifetime for me because I love my country so profoundly.”  

She may have been the youngest contestant in the Miss Universe Bahrain competition this year, but this was not her first run at the title. Yacoub came in first runner up in 2022 and the experience was an eye-opener about what the platform offers.

“My Instagram numbers shot up virtually overnight. So, the question is, what do you do with a bigger audience? My mission this year is three-fold. As someone who struggled with a learning disability in school and found my confidence through the arts, I found creative ways to help myself and ultimately graduated with honors. I now volunteer as a children’s art teacher for the Bahrain Trust Foundation, because many young artists struggle with linear thinking subjects in school, like mathematics, the way I did. I want to catch them early and give them those early wins too.  

“Also, with my bigger platform, I have the Hero Project where I interview people who are making a difference in the world, through their charities and causes. Finally, I am Bahrain’s first Smile Train ambassador. They are the world’s largest cleft lip and palate organisation and they are changing lives every day. I want to continue raising awareness for Smile Train in Bahrain.” 

For next year, Yacoub has plans for university in the UK. But for now, she is focused.

“After the competition, I’m looking forward to returning to Bahrain and continuing my advocacy work. I’ve been asked to speak at schools in Bahrain about my experience as Miss Universe Bahrain and I’m excited about that … I’ve also got a couple of movie roles lined up to film this year, which is amazing because I plan on studying acting and film in college. 

 “Everything you do in life shapes your future, so I’m looking forward to seeing how things unfold,” she concluded. Yes, it is shaping up to be an interesting gap year. 

Topics: Miss Universe 2023 Miss Bahrain Bahrain

Saporiti Italia launches design competition in Dubai  

Saporiti Italia launches design competition in Dubai  
Updated 13 November 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Follow

Saporiti Italia launches design competition in Dubai  

Saporiti Italia launches design competition in Dubai  
Updated 13 November 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: For decades, Saporiti Italia has been known for its sophisticated design solutions and now the company has launched a competition for students at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) to recreate the iconic archival Miamina chair. The creators of the winning design will travel to Italy to present their chair at Milan Design Week in April 2024. 

Titled the “Saporiti Design Experience,” the competition was launched at the now concluded Dubai Design Week and marked the opening of the company’s flagship location in Dubai Design District.  

Arab News spoke to Saporiti Italia CEO and chairman Raffaele Saporiti to learn more.  

“Instead of a launch party, we wanted to contribute to the design culture of Dubai and decided to team up with DIDI. At the university, students study and understand the concepts. But by working with a furniture manufacturer, the students will apply their knowledge and understand the reality of furniture design,” he said. 

The teams will consist of four to five students who will create their version of the Miamina chair while incorporating sustainable elements. The history of the chair goes back to 1984 when Saporiti designers Alberto Salviati and Ambrogio Tresold reinterpreted a folding chair called Tripolina used by the British army in North Africa. The chair gets its name from the city it was first presented in – Miami. Through the years, multiple artists have redesigned the chair and it remains one of the company’s most iconic designs.  

Founded in 1948 by Sergio Saporiti, the firm manufactures contemporary Italian furniture and undertakes architectural and interior design projects. The company is responsible for the VIP lounges at Hamad International Airport in Doha, various Chloe boutiques worldwide and the Vacheron Constantin boutique in Geneva. In 2002, Saporiti Italia launched its presence in the Middle East by opening a branch in Dubai’s Media City. 

Latest updates

Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  
Curtains close on Saudi Arabia’s Hia Hub  
Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port
Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release 1,000s of containers from port
Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options
Saudia and Riyadh Air sign deal to link loyalty schemes and seat booking options
Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  
Rachel Zegler wears Elie Saab to ‘Hunger Games’ premiere  
Marcos pledges ‘unwavering support’ as Philippines’ only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 
Marcos pledges ‘unwavering support’ as Philippines’ only Muslim region holds first legislative assembly 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.