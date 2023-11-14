Far in Bangladesh, Palestinian students give their all to return home as doctors

You are here

Members of the Bangladesh Students’ League meet a delegation team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh in Dhaka. (File/Bangladesh Students’ League)
Updated 14 November 2023
  • About 100 Palestinian students pursue higher education in Bangladesh
  • Most of them are enrolled on scholarships at medical colleges
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Ibrahim Kishko arrived in Bangladesh from Gaza two years ago to study medicine — a dream he hopes to fulfill soon so that he could be of use back home, where a month of Israeli attacks has brought unprecedented death and destruction.

Kishko is one of 100 Palestinian students currently pursuing higher education on the Bangladeshi government’s scholarships. Most of them study medicine.

Kishko, 21, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program at Dhaka Medical College.

“I need maybe three years more, then I will move to Palestine ... so I can help my people there, I can help my family, my relatives, everyone will have access to me,” he told Arab News.

“If I want to help my family, I have to complete my MBBS now. My responsibility, I feel, is to complete my studies and to get my MBBS. After that, I will be able to help.”

Israel has been bombing the densely populated Palestinian territory every day since Oct. 7, in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since killed more than 11,200 people, mostly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands more.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health estimates that among the dead are 200 doctors, paramedics and nurses.

The World Health Organization says that 36 health facilities, including 22 hospitals, have been destroyed or damaged, and only a handful remain operational, as the number of injured people is surging every day.

There is no one in Gaza who has not lost a family member to the ongoing Israeli onslaught, including Kishko, whose family’s neighborhood in Gaza City was bombed by the Israeli military on Oct. 30.

“They bombed three houses ... they killed 175,” he said. “Maybe 15 out of them are my cousins and others, my relatives. I have actually a list of the names of my family members who were killed, and most of them are children and women.”

Isaac Namoura, Kishko’s peer from Shaheed Sharowardi Medical College in Dhaka, is originally from the West Bank, but as a Palestinian also shares the same fate and history as his colleague from Gaza.

He wants to give his all to become useful for his people and country.

“A lot of people think that it’s very hard to give something to the society, but it’s not, especially when you live in the Palestinian society, (where) everyone has lost something, everyone has lost land, everyone had lost a brother, a father, a sister, a son,” Namoura said.

“It’s very easy to contribute to such a society because we, the Palestinians, we appreciate everything. We appreciate the little things we have in life because a lot of good things were taken from us.”

When he completes medicine, Namoura wants to get his license as soon as possible and find a job to earn money that would allow him to establish his own clinic, where he wants to admit everyone.

There will be a wooden box at the clinic for payment, for those with the means to pay. But those who cannot, will still be treated equally.

“Medical ethics teaches that you treat people no matter their background ... you don’t segregate between people. You treat people equally,” he told Arab News. “This is very important for me, because if I become a doctor, inshallah, which I am planning to, it’s going to be a big help to my people.”

For now, he needs to wait another three years and complete his studies the best he can.

“It’s very, very important for me to be the best doctor I can,” he said. “When I go back home ... I’ll come back with knowledge, come back with something to offer.” 

  • Russia and North Korea were conducting talks on economy, science and technology, KCNA state media reported, without elaborating
SEOUL: A Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov is visiting Pyongyang, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as the politically isolated state announced new progress in its banned ballistic missile program.
Kozlov arrived on Tuesday, as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with UN member states enforcing the Korean War armistice in Seoul and said they were concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea expand its military capabilities by enabling Pyongyang to evade UN sanctions.
Russia and North Korea were conducting talks on economy, science and technology, KCNA state media reported, without elaborating.
Kozlov told a reception that Russia wants to develop “substantial cooperation” with North Korea based on the agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they met in September in Russia’s far east, KCNA reported.
He also thanked North Korea for extending its “full support” to Russia over regional and international issues, the report said.
North Korean state media also reported on Wednesday that the country had successfully conducted static tests of “new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines” for intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs).
“The test provided a sure guarantee for reliably accelerating the development of the new-type IRBM system,” KCNA said.
North Korea’s General Missile Bureau attached great significance to the new IRBM, saying the recent tests are essential for enhancing the strategic offensive capabilities of the military in light of “the grave and unstable security environment facing the country” and the “vicious” collusion of its enemies, KCNA added.
Washington has accused North Korea of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to help North Korea.
North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals, though their leaders pledged closer military cooperation at their September summit.

 

  • There is roughly $10 billion in Iraqi payments for Iranian electricity currently being held in escrow accounts in Iraq
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has extended by four months a sanctions waiver that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran and gives Iran limited access to the proceeds to buy humanitarian goods.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the 120-day waiver extension and it was transmitted to Congress on Tuesday, US officials said. The move is likely to draw criticism from Iran hawks on Capitol Hill and elsewhere who believe the extension will reward Iran at a time when it is coming under increasing pressure to end its support for proxy groups, including Hamas, that are destabilizing the Middle East.
There is roughly $10 billion in Iraqi payments for Iranian electricity currently being held in escrow accounts in Iraq, and the waiver will allow Baghdad to maintain its energy imports without fear of US penalties for violating sanctions on Iran.
It will also keep in place a provision — included in the last 120-day waiver — under which portions of the electricity proceeds can be transferred to accounts in Oman and then converted to euros or other widely traded currencies for Iran to buy non-sanctioned products.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision-making process, said Blinken signed the waiver mainly because the administration doesn’t want to cut Iraq off from a critical source of energy.
But, they said the administration is confident Iran will not be able to use any of the money for nefarious purposes. They said a rigorous vetting process is in place to ensure that the cash can only be used for food, medicine, medical equipment and agricultural goods.
Blinken visited Baghdad on Nov. 5 and met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during the course of a Middle East trip focused on the Israel-Hamas war and efforts to prevent it from spreading into a broader regional conflict.
The officials added that only a small amount of the money held in Iraq had been transferred to Oman during the past 120 days and that none of the money now held in Omani banks had yet been spent.
The waiver is similar to one signed by Blinken earlier this year, which freed up some $6 billion that South Korea had paid to Iran for oil imports in exchange for the release of Americans held prisoner by Tehran. Under that waiver, the money held by South Korea was transferred to banks in Qatar and is also restricted for the purchase of humanitarian supplies.
However, Iran hawks point out that the waivers can allow Iran to free up domestic revenue it would have otherwise spent on humanitarian goods to fund proxies like Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

  • White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on the presidential plane, Air Force One, that intelligence confirmed the militant Hamas group, which rules Gaza, used tunnels underneath Al-Shifa and other hospitals
  • ABC News reported that progress had been made on a hostage deal. A breakthrough could come in the next 48 to 72 hours, it said, citing a senior Israeli political source
GAZA/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House said on Tuesday its independent intelligence supported Israel’s claim that Hamas was using Gaza’s hospitals, including its biggest, to hide command posts and hostages while a glimmer of progress emerged in hostage negotiations.
President Joe Biden said he was in discussions daily with parties involved in talks to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas in its cross-border rampage into Israel on Oct. 7. More than 235 people are thought to still be held by the Islamist group in Gaza.
When asked by reporters at the White House what his message to family members of hostages was, he said: “Hang in there, we’re coming.”
ABC News reported that progress had been made on a hostage deal. A breakthrough could come in the next 48 to 72 hours, it said, citing a senior Israeli political source.

Wounded Palestinian children receive treatment at the Al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP)

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on the presidential plane, Air Force One, that intelligence confirmed the militant Hamas group, which rules Gaza, used tunnels underneath Al-Shifa and other hospitals to conceal military operations and to hold hostages.
Israel has made the same claims, which Hamas denies.
“We have information that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital for a command and control mode” and probably to store weapons, Kirby said. “That is a war crime.”
Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for militants’ cross-border assault, the fate of Al-Shifa has become a focus of international alarm, including from Israel’s closest ally, the United States.

People walk past buildings destroyed following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, in Bureij in the central of Gaza Strip, on November 14, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

Israeli forces have waged fierce street battles against Hamas fighters over the past 10 days, advanced into the center of Gaza City and surrounded Al-Shifa, the seaside enclave’s biggest hospital.
Kirby said that the US intelligence came from a variety of methods but that he could not be specific about the evidence.
Hamas said on Telegram it rejected US claims about its use of hospitals and that they “give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals.”

AL-SHIFA THE FOCUS OF CONFLICT
Hamas says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside Al-Shifa hospital grounds, under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones. Amid worsening shortages of fuel, water and supplies, it says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were knocked out.
Palestinians trapped in the hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died and no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators, Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesman, said.

Flares light the sky during the Israeli military bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip on November 14, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

An Israeli officer who oversees coordination with Gaza told Reuters he had been in contact with Al-Shifa’s hospital director and presented a plan to evacuate the babies through a safe corridor, possibly to Egypt. He said he was awaiting a response.
Reached by telephone inside the hospital compound, Qidra said that so far no arrangements had been established to carry out any evacuation. “The occupation is still besieging the hospital and they are firing into the yards from time to time,” he said.
Qidra said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.
“We are planning to bury them today in a mass grave inside the Al-Shifa medical complex. It is going to be very dangerous as we don’t have any cover or protection from the ICRC,” he told Reuters, referring to the International Committee of the Red Cross/Crescent.
Israel denies the hospital is under siege and says its forces allow exit routes for those inside. Medics and officials inside the hospital deny this and say those trying to leave come under fire. Reuters could not verify the situation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply disturbed by the “dramatic loss of life” in the hospitals, his spokesman said. “In the name of humanity, the secretary-general calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire,” the spokesman told reporters.
Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40 percent of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble. Around two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.
Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 rampage. The United States and Britain imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Hamas on Tuesday.
BIDEN ADVISER HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST
Shortly after Biden’s remarks about the hostages, the White House said Biden’s top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, was heading to the region for talks with officials in Israel, the West Bank, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other nations. Efforts to win the hostages’ release will be among the topics on his agenda.
Hamas leader Ezzat El Rashq said on Telegram Israel was not serious about winning the hostages’ freedom “but is stalling in order to gain more time to continue its aggression.”
The armed wing of Hamas said it was ready to free up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day cease-fire. Al-Qassam Brigade spokesman Abu Ubaida said Israel had asked for 100 to be freed.
There was no immediate public response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Relatives of hostages set off from Tel Aviv on a days-long protest march to Jerusalem to plead for more government action.
Yuval Haran, from Kibbutz Be’eri where Hamas fighters killed scores of civilians including his father, said he was marching out of desperation to free seven family members.
“For 39 days we have been in infinite anxiety. We are living this pain each and every moment. And I cannot keep sitting down and waiting,” he said. “They must be brought home now.”
In Washington, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday for a “March for Israel” to show solidarity with Israel in its war with Hamas and condemn rising antisemitism.
 

 

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
  • He said Veltman had penned a “terrorist manifesto,” found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims
OTTAWA: A Canadian man was “hunting for Muslims to kill” when he slammed his pickup truck into a family out on an evening stroll, the prosecution said in closing arguments Tuesday.
Nathaniel Veltman, now 22, is on trial for wiping out three generations of the Afzaal family in June 2021 in London, Ontario.
He pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, which prosecutors say were premeditated, as well as one count of attempted murder.
The case marks the first time a Canadian jury has been asked to consider a terrorism motive related to white supremacy.
While acknowledging Veltman’s responsibility for the killings, the defense said he should be convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutor Fraser Ball told the jury they have “everything you could possibly need to convict in this case,” including the defendant’s confession to police.
He said Veltman had penned a “terrorist manifesto,” found on his computer, in which he espoused white nationalism and described his hate for Muslims.
The accused “dressed like a soldier” wearing body armor and a helmet, and “pumped himself up” before the attack. “He was hunting for Muslims to kill,” Fraser said.

When Veltman passed the Afzaal family on a London street, the Crown attorney said, he turned his pick-up truck around and accelerated “pedal to the metal,” jumping the curb as he drove into them.
Bodies flew into the air.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy orphaned in the ramming suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Veltman was arrested in a nearby parking lot and told police he wanted to “send a strong message” against Muslim immigration.
Ball said that message was “brutal and terrifying: Leave this country or you and your loved ones could be next.”
Defense lawyer Christopher Hicks argued that Veltman suffered from mental disorders and childhood traumas that led to “depression and anxiety.”
He also consumed three grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms prior to the attack that, according to Hicks, left him feeling detached or disconnected from reality “as if in a dream or surreal state, a state of extreme confusion wherein his brain was in turmoil.”
“He is responsible for the deaths of these people,” Hicks concluded, but added that Veltman did not have the necessary “mental acuity for planning and deliberation” for murder or terrorism.
Veltman faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.
This was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not charged with terrorism.
 

 

  • With much fanfare early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine
  • “The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said
BRUSSELS: European Union nations acknowledged Tuesday that they may be on the way to failing Ukraine on their promise of providing the ammunition the country dearly needs to stave off Russia's invasion and to win back occupied territory.
With much fanfare early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine's front line by spring 2024, an amount goal that would have amounted to a serious ramp-up of production.
But the 27-nation bloc, for over half a century steeped in a “peace, not war” message and sheltering under a U.S. military umbrella, is finding it tough to come up with the goods.
“The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.
After a Tuesday meeting of EU defense and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also cast doubt on the goal. “So maybe by March we will not have the 1 million shots,” Borrell said.
Estonia's defense minister, Hanno Pevkur, said it was crucial to ramp up supply of the ammunition.
“Look at Russia. They are producing today more than ever. They are getting shells from North Korea. Europe cannot say that ... ‘Russia and North Korea can deliver, and we cannot,'" he said.
Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far. With the rest becoming increasingly elusive to source before spring, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds insisted the original target should not be taken too literally.
“Well, of course, 1 million rounds are symbolic. I think aspiration and ambition is important," he said.
On the battlefield, though, the presence of ammunition is the only thing that counts.
In Ukraine's war with Russia, 155 mm artillery rounds play a pivotal role. The daily consumption of 6,000 to 7,000 shells highlights its strategic importance. Acquiring 1 million such shells could secure stability for Ukraine for at least half a year, providing a substantial advantage in sustained operations and flexibility on the battlefield, observers said.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton insisted the industry production target of 1 million rounds could be met “but it is now upon member states to place their orders."
However, EU members put the blame on producers.
“We have all signed contracts. We’ve done joint procurement. So industry now has to deliver. It has to step up its game to produce more,” said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
Breton acknowledged that the EU's over-reliance on so-called soft power and decades of sinking budgets in many European nations had left the bloc exposed.
“As you well know, it is history, certainly the peace dividend. It is true that we dropped a bit, even significantly, our production capacity, but the industrial base is still there” to ramp up production anew, he said.
One way to get more ammunition, according to foreign policy chief Borrell, is to redirect current EU exports and prioritize Ukraine.
“About 40% of the production is being exported to third countries," he said. "So maybe what we have to do is to try to shift this production to the priority one, which is the Ukrainians.”

