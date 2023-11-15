Forced to leave Pakistan, Afghan refugees start over with nothing

You are here

An Afghan family waits to cross the main Afghanistan-Pakistan land border in Torkham, Pakistan on Sept. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
  • 400,000 people returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan since last month
  • Pakistan launched a crackdown on unregistered foreigners
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL
KABUL: After eight years of building his life in Islamabad, Abdul Shakor hurriedly packed all the possessions his family could take on a one-way trip as a Pakistan-wide crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals forced him to return to Afghanistan last week.

Shakor’s mother, wife and four children were among hundreds of thousands of Afghans who since last month have been flocking to the border to cross to their country of origin, ordered by Pakistani authorities to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

While the decision covered all the foreigners deemed as living in the country illegally, it hit Afghans the most as some 1.7 million of them — out of the total of 4 million — were living in Pakistan unregistered.

Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan during decades of conflict, after their homeland was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1979. Over the years, some would return, and some more would flee Afghanistan — most recently when the Taliban took over the war-torn country following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

But since last month, Afghan authorities estimate that around 400,000 of them have made their way back.

Shakor chose to go to Kabul, where his sister lives and would share her room with his family.

“We arrived in Kabul and we have nothing,” he told Arab News.

“It was quite hard to leave Pakistan so suddenly … the Pakistani government should have given us at least five to six months to leave, but it did not. We are asking the current government of Afghanistan to provide us shelter and opportunity to work, nothing else.”

The Afghan administration has pledged support for the returnees, but it is itself already struggling with a collapsing economy. Since the Taliban takeover, the country has been hit by international sanctions and its unemployment has more than doubled.

While the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation is handing out cash to each returning family, it is a drop in the ocean of needs.

“When we arrived at the Torkham crossing point, we received 10,000 afghanis ($140) in cash from Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate officials who told us they would give us some land and assistance,” said Gul Agha, who for the past 15 years had been living in Haripur, in Pakistan’s northwest.

“We have to find a home, which is a big problem for me … It was really hard not only for me but for my entire family to leave Pakistan after we spent 15 years there. We had a very peaceful environment there and work opportunities.”

The deadline Pakistan set for unregistered foreigners to leave lapsed on Nov. 1. Since then, round-up operations have been taking place across the country.

Ahmadullah, another returnee who left Afghanistan’s Kapisa province for Pakistan seven years ago, made it a point of honor to not be expelled in such a way.

“I did not forcibly leave Pakistan because I took into consideration my family’s dignity. We decided to leave Pakistan before Pakistani security forces could come to our home,” he told Arab News.

Ahmadullah was working as a laborer in Peshawar, earning enough to send his children to school.

“All my children were studying in Peshawar, so it was really heartbreaking,” he said. “It was really hard to bring an end to our life in Pakistan.”

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet
Updated 15 November 2023
  • Both countries have long been staunch supporters of Palestine
  • Neither has diplomatic relations with Israel
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance as Southeast Asian defense ministers met in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesia and Malaysia have been staunch supporters of Palestine for decades. Both governments have no diplomatic relations with Israel and have repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Tens of thousands of Indonesians and Malaysians across various cities have been taking to the streets to show their solidarity with Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza last month.

During an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting on Wednesday, their defense chiefs called attention to the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where more than 11,300 Palestinian civilians have been killed as Israel continues its daily bombardment and ground attacks.

“Indonesia is deeply saddened by the deteriorating situation in Gaza, particularly the horrid humanitarian conditions,” Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said in his opening remarks.

“Indonesia’s stance is clear and firm. We push and we call for immediate cessation of hostilities and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance. The violence against the civilian population must stop.”

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Hasan condemned in his speech the bombing of civilian homes and hospitals, and “the consequential massacre of innocent lives, children, women and men.”

In retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Gaza-based militant group Hamas, Tel Aviv has cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the densely populated enclave, while its military forces have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps.

Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, on Wednesday, despite the presence of thousands of medical staff and civilians taking shelter at the facility.

“Malaysia reiterates its resolute call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a rejection of any attempt to forcefully displace the Palestinian people from their rightful land,” Hasan said.

“Malaysia reaffirms its principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Spain PM urges Israel to end ‘indiscriminate killing’ in Gaza

Spain PM urges Israel to end ‘indiscriminate killing’ in Gaza
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
  • Socialist premier’s sharpest criticism of Israel since since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago
AFP

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged Israel to end the “indiscriminate killing of Palestinians” in Gaza, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
The Socialist premier reiterated he “stood with Israel” in “its response to the terrorist attack” carried out by Hamas in October, and promised his new government would “work in Europe and in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state.”

UK’s Sunak suffers major blow as Rwanda migrant scheme declared unlawful

UK’s Sunak suffers major blow as Rwanda migrant scheme declared unlawful
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
  • Court unanimously rejects the UK government’s appeal against an earlier ruling
Reuters

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, dealing a massive blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s major election pledge on immigration before a vote expected next year.

The court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

The Rwanda scheme is the central plank of Sunak’s immigration policy as he prepares to face an election next year, amid concern among some voters about the numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats on Britain’s shores.

Announcing the court’s decision, court President Robert Reed said the five judges involved agreed there were “substantial grounds for believing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would be at real risk of refoulement,” being sent back to their country of origin.

But he left open the chance the scheme could be resurrected saying “the changes needed to eliminate the risk of refoulement may be delivered in the future, but they have not been shown to be in place now.”

The ruling is a major setback to Sunak’s promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of Britain in small boats from Europe.

Indian rescuers hope bigger drill will reach 40 trapped in tunnel

Indian rescuers hope bigger drill will reach 40 trapped in tunnel
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
  • Workers are safe and rescuers have been able to communicate with them and send them food, water and oxygen through a pipe
Reuters

LUCKNOW, India: Rescuers in north Indian mountains trying to reach 40 road workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel for more than three days will soon get help from a heavy drilling machine airlifted in to the site, officials said on Wednesday.
The workers are safe and rescuers have been able to communicate with them and send them food, water and oxygen through a pipe since the early Sunday collapse, but huge boulders have stymied efforts to dig an escape route for them.
A high-powered augur drilling machine has been airlifted from New Delhi, about 400 km to the south, in the hope of drilling through the debris trapping the men.
“The new machine has reached the nearest helipad. It is being assembled, and will be sent to the site soon,” said the head of police in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar.
The men were working on the Char Dham highway, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which aims to connect four Hindu pilgrimage sites in the mountains through 890km of roads at a cost of $1.5 billion.
There were up to 60 men on the night shift in the 4.5-km tunnel, when the tunnel collapsed before dawn.
Men near the end of the tunnel managed to get out in time but the 40 trapped men were working deeper inside.
The ANI news agency showed footage on Wednesday of about a dozen angry workers outside the tunnel calling for their colleagues to be rescued quickly.
India’s Himalayas are prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Geologists, residents and officials have blamed rapid construction for causing subsidence on slopes.
The road project has faced criticism from environmental experts and some work was halted after hundreds of houses were damaged by subsidence.
Work on the tunnel began in 2018 and was initially meant to be finished by July 2022. It had been due to be completed in May next year, the government said in a statement before the collapse.

Philippine prosecutor summons former president Duterte over death threat

Philippine prosecutor summons former president Duterte over death threat
Updated 15 November 2023
AFP
  • Subpoena part of an initial investigation into a criminal complaint filed by leftist congresswoman
AFP

MANILA: A Philippine prosecutor has summoned former president Rodrigo Duterte to respond to an accusation that he threatened to kill a Filipino congresswoman.
The subpoena — dated October 27 but released to the media on Wednesday — is part of an initial investigation into a criminal complaint filed by House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro.
Castro alleged Duterte committed the crime of “grave threats” under the Cybercrime Prevention Act during an October 10 interview with local broadcaster SMNI.
Duterte gave on-air advice to his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, about how she could use intelligence and confidential funds allocated to her office and the education department, which she also heads.
“Your first target with your intelligence fund is you, you France. ‘Tell her, it is you communists who I want to kill,’” Duterte said in the interview that was reshared thousands of times on Facebook. It was later deleted from SMNI’s Facebook page.
In her complaint, Castro said Duterte’s threats were “factually baseless and clearly malicious,” but she could not dismiss them as “figurative, joking, or otherwise benign.”
The subpoena ordered Duterte and Castro to appear at the prosecutor’s office on December 4 and December 11 to present witnesses and supporting documents.
The prosecutor will then decide if there is enough evidence to charge Duterte in court.
Duterte was protected from prosecution when he was president, but now that he is an ordinary citizen he can be charged for alleged crimes committed in the Philippines.
His former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said that Duterte had been “ignoring” Castro’s criminal complaint.
“He can waive his right to preliminary investigation if he wants,” Panelo said, adding that Castro was only after publicity.
He said Duterte’s comments about Castro were not a death threat, but “just an expression of desire.”
Duterte often threatened to kill people, including drug dealers and rights activists, when he was president from 2016 to 2022.
He also frequently labelled critics as communist sympathizers — a practice known as “red-tagging,” which can result in the arrest, detention or even death of the person targeted.
His signature policy was an anti-drug campaign that killed thousands of people and triggered an international investigation into an alleged crime against humanity.

