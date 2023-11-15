You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Italy says Turkiye has 'crucial role' in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war

Italy says Turkiye has ‘crucial role’ in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war
A mobile artillery unit fires on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Nov. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
Italy says Turkiye has ‘crucial role’ in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war

Italy says Turkiye has ‘crucial role’ in avoiding spread of Israel-Hamas war
  "The prime minister called for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict," a statement from Meloni's office said
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
ROME: Italy on Wednesday said Turkiye had a crucial role in efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the rest of the region, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict.
“The prime minister called for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict, which must not spread to the rest of the region, and emphasised the crucial role Turkiye plays in this context,” a statement from Meloni’s office said, following her call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Hamas

Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access

Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access

Facing asylum seeker surge from Russia, Finland mulls curbing access
  Finland shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU's external border
  "I don't see the border traffic ending in any other way than with very clear Finnish action," President Sauli Niinisto said
Updated 15 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
HELSINKI: Further groups of asylum seekers arrived on Wednesday at Finland’s southeastern border via Russia, part of a sudden surge that the president said appeared to be Russian revenge for his country’s defense cooperation with the United States.
Finland, a European Union country whose accession to the NATO alliance earlier this year after decades of non-alignment angered Moscow, shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border.
Finland’s government on Tuesday accused Russia of funnelling asylum seekers to crossing points along the frontier and said it might limit access unless Russian authorities reverse course.
“I don’t see the border traffic ending in any other way than with very clear Finnish action,” President Sauli Niinisto told a news conference on Wednesday.
He said he believed Russia, which normally stops people without valid EU visas from crossing, had begun letting them through in response to Helsinki’s plans to soon sign a defense cooperation agreement with Washington.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed his statement as “absolutely groundless.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow deeply regretted that the Finnish leadership had chosen to distance itself from what it said were previously good bilateral relations.
Last year, Finland adopted legislation that would allow crossing points stop receiving asylum applications if they experienced mass immigration orchestrated by another country.
Arrivals are far from mass levels but Finnish Border Guard Lt. Col. Jukka Lukkari said they were rising, with 55 recorded on Tuesday and 66 by Wednesday afternoon; most people crossing are originally from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria.
“I assume many more will come today,” he said.
Jukka Laine, a border studies professor at the University of Eastern Finland, said Helsinki was overreacting to a Russian attempt to exert pressure, which was just what Moscow wanted.
“This is hybrid-influencing machined by Russia and a key element in it is to create havoc and panic,” he said. “If this is what they are aiming at, I would say they got it with very little effort.”
The Finnish Refugee Council said the right to seek refuge should be respected, regardless of where applicants came from or how they accessed the border.

Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson
  "Against all odds, Ukraine's defense forces have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper," Yermak told the Hudson Institute
  The barrier also allowed Russia to concentrate more troops in the heavily mined and fortified Zaporizhzhia region and eastern Ukraine
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

KYIV: A top Ukrainian official said its troops have established a beachhead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson, an important advance in bridging one of Russia’s most significant strategic barriers in the war.
Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, provided no details but confirmed the development that has been widely discussed in military forums over the past month.
“Against all odds, Ukraine’s defense forces have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper,” Yermak told the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank, in a speech Monday.
Ever since Russian forces left the city of Kherson and the territory around it in November 2022, the only area they controlled on the west bank of the Dnieper, the river became a natural dividing line along the southern battlefront, preventing Ukrainian troops from advancing further into the Kherson region and toward Russian-annexed Crimea.
The barrier also allowed Russia to concentrate more troops in the heavily mined and fortified Zaporizhzhia region and eastern Ukraine.
Since the summer, Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnieper in small groups to create a foothold near the Kherson bridge and more recently sought to expand their presence in nearby villages on the east bank, including Krynky.
The Institute for the Study of War in Washington said Yermak’s comments confirm its own assessments over the past month that Ukraine was conducting larger-than-usual ground operations on the eastern bank of the river and appeared to be holding its positions and supplying troops in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.
Satellite imagery from Monday showed forces advancing on Krynky, one of the areas on the eastern bank of the Dnieper about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of the city of Kherson, the ISW said.
Russian military bloggers have reported intense fighting near Krynky.
The Moscow-appointed governor for the Russia-occupied part of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said Ukrainian forces lost up to two battalions crossing the Dnieper and trying to maintain their foothold on the left bank.
On his Telegram channel, he claimed that Ukrainian forces holed up in Krynky were facing a “fiery hell” of intense bombardment and were being destroyed “on a large scale.”
He said that the Russian soldiers were surprised “to what extent the Ukrainian command doesn’t care about personnel lives, sending dozens and hundreds to their death.”
The Ukrainian forces have long established positions in several areas on the eastern bank of the Dnieper and sought to expand them, using boats to ferry supplies.
Ukraine lost control over almost the entire Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, in March 2022, right after the full-scale invasion started.
Russian troops advanced from the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, facing almost no resistance even though the Ukraine border was supposed to be heavily guarded.
Crossing the Dnieper could allow Ukraine to outflank Russia without having to break through the heavily mined and fortified front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.
It would also provide the most direct land route to Crimea, where Armiansk, one of the two gateways to the peninsula, lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south without any significant fortifications in the way.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Dnieper River Ukrainian forces

Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured on Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured on Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
Follow

Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured on Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured on Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir
  The 42-seater bus was on its way to southern Jammu city from Kishtwar town
  Police official says the bus was overcrowded and speeding when it fell 660 feet
Updated 15 November 2023
AP

SRINAGAR: A passenger bus slid off a Himalayan highway killing at least 37 people and injuring 18 others after rolling down a steep slope onto another road in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The 42-seater bus was on the way to southern Jammu city from Kishtwar town when it veered off the road and fell down about 660 feet (200 meters) on an older road in the mountainous region, said Harvinder Singh, a civil administrator.
Residents and authorities rushed to the scene and a rescue operation was launched.
Singh said the injured were taken to nearby health facilities while at least four in critical condition were transported to hospital in Jammu.
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known but police officer Sunil Gupta said the bus was overcrowded and speeding. He said a formal investigation has been ordered.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident “distressing,” on X, formerly known as Twitter, and offered condolences to the victims’ families. He also announced financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh (about $2400) to each of the victims’ families and Rs. 50,000 (about $600) for each of the injured.
India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
Last year, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

Forced to leave Pakistan, Afghan refugees start over with nothing

Forced to leave Pakistan, Afghan refugees start over with nothing
Updated 15 November 2023
Follow

Forced to leave Pakistan, Afghan refugees start over with nothing

Forced to leave Pakistan, Afghan refugees start over with nothing
  400,000 people returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan since last month
  Pakistan launched a crackdown on unregistered foreigners
Updated 15 November 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: After eight years of building his life in Islamabad, Abdul Shakor hurriedly packed all the possessions his family could take on a one-way trip as a Pakistan-wide crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals forced him to return to Afghanistan last week.

Shakor’s mother, wife and four children were among hundreds of thousands of Afghans who since last month have been flocking to the border to cross to their country of origin, ordered by Pakistani authorities to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

While the decision covered all the foreigners deemed as living in the country illegally, it hit Afghans the most as some 1.7 million of them — out of the total of 4 million — were living in Pakistan unregistered.

Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan during decades of conflict, after their homeland was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1979. Over the years, some would return, and some more would flee Afghanistan — most recently when the Taliban took over the war-torn country following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

But since last month, Afghan authorities estimate that around 400,000 of them have made their way back.

Shakor chose to go to Kabul, where his sister lives and would share her room with his family.

“We arrived in Kabul and we have nothing,” he told Arab News.

“It was quite hard to leave Pakistan so suddenly … the Pakistani government should have given us at least five to six months to leave, but it did not. We are asking the current government of Afghanistan to provide us shelter and opportunity to work, nothing else.”

The Afghan administration has pledged support for the returnees, but it is itself already struggling with a collapsing economy. Since the Taliban takeover, the country has been hit by international sanctions and its unemployment has more than doubled.

While the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation is handing out cash to each returning family, it is a drop in the ocean of needs.

“When we arrived at the Torkham crossing point, we received 10,000 afghanis ($140) in cash from Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate officials who told us they would give us some land and assistance,” said Gul Agha, who for the past 15 years had been living in Haripur, in Pakistan’s northwest.

“We have to find a home, which is a big problem for me … It was really hard not only for me but for my entire family to leave Pakistan after we spent 15 years there. We had a very peaceful environment there and work opportunities.”

The deadline Pakistan set for unregistered foreigners to leave lapsed on Nov. 1. Since then, round-up operations have been taking place across the country.

Ahmadullah, another returnee who left Afghanistan’s Kapisa province for Pakistan seven years ago, made it a point of honor to not be expelled in such a way.

“I did not forcibly leave Pakistan because I took into consideration my family’s dignity. We decided to leave Pakistan before Pakistani security forces could come to our home,” he told Arab News.

Ahmadullah was working as a laborer in Peshawar, earning enough to send his children to school.

“All my children were studying in Peshawar, so it was really heartbreaking,” he said. “It was really hard to bring an end to our life in Pakistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet
Updated 15 November 2023
Follow

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet
  Both countries have long been staunch supporters of Palestine
  Neither has diplomatic relations with Israel
Updated 15 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance as Southeast Asian defense ministers met in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesia and Malaysia have been staunch supporters of Palestine for decades. Both governments have no diplomatic relations with Israel and have repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Tens of thousands of Indonesians and Malaysians across various cities have been taking to the streets to show their solidarity with Palestine since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza last month.

During an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting on Wednesday, their defense chiefs called attention to the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, where more than 11,300 Palestinian civilians have been killed as Israel continues its daily bombardment and ground attacks.

“Indonesia is deeply saddened by the deteriorating situation in Gaza, particularly the horrid humanitarian conditions,” Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said in his opening remarks.

“Indonesia’s stance is clear and firm. We push and we call for immediate cessation of hostilities and the immediate setting up of corridors for humanitarian assistance. The violence against the civilian population must stop.”

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Hasan condemned in his speech the bombing of civilian homes and hospitals, and “the consequential massacre of innocent lives, children, women and men.”

In retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Gaza-based militant group Hamas, Tel Aviv has cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the densely populated enclave, while its military forces have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps.

Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, on Wednesday, despite the presence of thousands of medical staff and civilians taking shelter at the facility.

“Malaysia reiterates its resolute call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a rejection of any attempt to forcefully displace the Palestinian people from their rightful land,” Hasan said.

“Malaysia reaffirms its principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Malaysia ASEAN Gaza

