Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup first semi final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final
  • Virat Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar
  • Black Caps stayed in the game with a third-wicket stand of 181 forged by Williamson and Mitchell
AFP
MUMBAI: Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.
Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.
New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Michell’s 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.
The Black Caps had hope of an improbable win during a third-wicket stand of 181 between captain Kane Williamson and Mitchell at the Wankhede Stadium
Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over.

Star batsman Williamson fell for 69 when he flicked Shami — who had dropped him on 52 — straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.
And 220-3 became 220-4 when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck.
Shami then went on to better his previous one-day international best of 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede earlier in the tournament by dismissing Mitchell, Southee and last man Lockie Ferguson.
In Sunday’s final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semifinal on Thursday.

Topics: Cricket World Cup India New Zealand Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
  • Al-Nassr, Damac clubs have the most internationals on duty, with five from each
  • 28 RSL players have been included in Saudi Arabia’s squad for matches against Pakistan and Jordan
Arab News

RIYADH: Forty-five Roshn Saudi League players have been called up to represent their countries in the November 2023 international break.

Additionally, 28 RSL players have been included in Saudi Arabia’s squad for the two matches against Pakistan and Jordan in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Of the 45 international players, Al-Nassr and Damac sent the most, with five players from each of the two clubs selected. Four players were called up for national duty from each of Al-Hilal, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Shabab, while Al-Ahli, Al-Fayha, Al-Wehda, Abha and Al-Hazem saw three of their players report for international duties.

With 27 different countries represented, Morocco and Senegal lead the nations represented by RSL players, with each squad featuring four Saudi-based players, while each of Portugal, Senegal, Romania, Cameroon, Gambia and Cote d’Ivoire has three RSL representatives in their senior squads.

Only one of the 17 RSL clubs had no foreign players reporting for international duty this month. Star midfielders N’Golo Kante and Fabinho, from defending champions Al-Ittihad, were left absent from the France and Brazil squads, respectively.

Below is a list of all RSL players called up for international duty this window:

Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio (Portugal), Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire).

Damac: Moustapha Zeghba (Algeria), Tarek Hamed (Egypt), Assan Ceesay (Gambia), Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Cameroon), Nicolae Stanciu (Romania).

Al-Hilal: Yassine Bono (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Ruben Neves (Portugal), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Al-Ahli: Edouard Mendy (Senegal), Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).

Al-Ettifaq: Jack Hendry (Scotland), Jordan Henderson (England), Robin Quaison (Sweden), Demarai Gray (Jamaica).

Al-Shabab: Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Habib Diallo (Senegal), Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

Al-Fayha: Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Ghislain Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), Fashion Sakala (Zambia).

Al-Wehda: Munir Mohammedi, Jawad El-Yamiq (Morocco), Craig Goodwin (Australia).

Abha: Saad Natiq (Iraq), Francois Kamano (Guinea), Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon).

Al-Hazem: Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia), Muhammed Badamosi (Gambia), Faiz Selemani (Comoros).

Al-Okhdood: Andei Burca, Florin Tanase (Romania).

Al-Tai: Alfa Semedo (Guinea-Bissau).

Al-Raed: Oumar Gonzalez (Cameroon).

Al-Riyadh: Didier Ndong (Gabon).

Al-Khaleej: Mohammed Sherif (Egypt).

Al-Fateh: Lucas Zelarayan (Armenia).

Al-Taawoun: Musa Barrow (Gambia).

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Cristiano Ronaldo Jordan Henderson

Pakistan appoints Afridi, Masood new captains for T20I and Test formats

Pakistan appoints Afridi, Masood new captains for T20I and Test formats
Updated 15 November 2023
Pakistan appoints Afridi, Masood new captains for T20I and Test formats
  • PCB says will announce new ODI captain ‘in due course’ after Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format skipper
  • Pakistan’s cricket board changes portfolio of the entire coaching staff, including Team Director Mickey Arthur
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed batter Shan Masood and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as new captains of the Test and T20I formats respectively, shortly after Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam stepped down following the green shirts’ dismal performance in the ongoing World Cup.
The decision takes place a day after PCB’s interim management committee chairman, Zaka Ashraf, held consultations with former cricketers Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz after Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup in India.
Pakistan won only five out of the nine matches it played in the 50-over tournament, losing to arch-rivals India and Afghanistan. Pakistan’s poor performance in the World Cup prompted former cricketers and fans to raise questions about Azam’s credentials as captain, with many calling on the board to sack him from the role.
In a statement, the PCB said Ashraf met Azam on Wednesday to discuss Pakistan’s recent performance in the World Cup. The star batter was “relieved” of his role as captain in the white-ball formats while he was asked to continue as Test captain, a statement of the board said. Azam decided to step down from all three formats after consulting his family, the PCB added.
“Shan and Shaheen were appointed captains after Babar Azam today stepped down from all three formats of the game,” the PCB said. “Pakistan’s captain in the ODI format will be announced in due course.”


Afridi, who debuted for Pakistan in April 2018, is considered one of the most lethal fast bowlers around the world. The left-arm pacer is captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars. He is the first captain in PSL history to lead a franchise to two successive PSL trophies.
The lanky pacer has 64 wickets from 52 T20Is at an impressive average of 22.73. During this year’s World Cup, Afridi climbed atop the ICC’s ODI Bowling Rankings briefly and became the fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in just 51 matches.
Masood, who has been asked to lead the Test side, last played for the national squad in July when Pakistan trounced Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs. He has played only 30 Test matches for Pakistan and scored 1,597 runs at an average of 28.51. The newly appointed Test captain has scored four centuries and seven fifties in his career so far. 
The left-handed opening batter will have his hands full when Pakistan travel to Australia to take part in a three-match Test series in December/January 2024. 
Meanwhile, the PCB also announced it had changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff, including Team Director Mickey Arthur. 
“All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand,” the board said.

Topics: Pakistan cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Babar Azam Shan Masood shaheen afridi

5 things to watch at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

5 things to watch at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Updated 15 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
5 things to watch at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
  • Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland will all be at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Nov. 16-19
  • Top 10 non-exempt players from the Race to Dubai will earn membership of the PGA Tour
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: What’s happening this week at the DP World Tour’s season-ending championship is unprecedented. The $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship is a limited-field event, with only those in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai (season-long Order of Merit) qualifying for it.

It’s a tournament every player hopes to be a part of. It is the best proof that they have had a decent season. However, some players (mostly those who ply their trade primarily in America) do tend to skip the tournament, which has been held at the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates every year since its inception in 2009.  

For the first time in 15 years, each player in the top 50 has entered this week’s event — an unequivocal testament to its stature. That includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, World No. 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

The battlefield is set, and so are the stars. Here are five talking points ahead of the championship.

McIlroy gets the crown even without hitting a ball

McIlroy has taken an unsurmountable lead in the Race to Dubai, making him the first player ever to win the year-long crown even before the season-ending championship has been played.

McIlroy has two big wins this season in the DP World Tour in two Rolex Series events — Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Genesis Scottish Open. That, along with his performances in the majors (three top 10s), was enough to get him to 5,166.47 points. That leaves second-placed Rahm at 3,081.94 points, which means even if he wins this week (2,000 points), he won’t be able to catch McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman has a phenomenal record in the tournament and will surely be a leading contender come Sunday. In 12 appearances, McIlroy has finished outside the top 10 only twice and has only five over-par rounds in 48 outings. He won the championship in 2012 and 2015 and would love to add a third title to his glowing CV.

Another title for Rahm on Earth?

The defending champion, when asked about his love for the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates, wasn’t exactly able to put a finger on one reason. Rahm’s record is astonishing — three wins in four starts (2017, 2019, 2022), and when he did not win the title in 2018, he was tied fourth. His worst score over the 16 rounds is a pair of two-under 70s.

The Spaniard’s powerful driving is a key factor, but he is equally solid on and around the greens.

Rahm did not have any qualms about losing the chance to add to his one DP World Tour Race to Dubai title (2019), blaming himself for not having a schedule that gave him a chance to contend for the Order of Merit crown. But the World No. 3 is motivated to win a fourth DP World Tour Championship and finish the season on a high.

Hovland’s sensational year

Unlike Henrik Stenson in 2013 and McIlroy in 2022, Hovland will not be able to win the Order of Merit on both sides of the Atlantic. But the FedEx Cup champion on the PGA Tour can add another feather to his cap this season with a first win in the DP World Tour Championship.

The man from Norway bagged a check of $18 million for his exploits in America (three wins, including the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup), and then played a pivotal role with 3.5 points in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph. He has the game to stop the DP World Tour Championship from becoming a two-horse race between McIlroy and Rahm but is too far behind to challenge McIlroy’s supremacy in the Order of Merit. 

10 players for the PGA Tour

As part of the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, the top 10 non-exempt players from the Race to Dubai will earn their membership in America, and those will be determined on Sunday after the DP World Tour Championship.

The players who have a chance, as of now, are Adrian Meronk, Ryan Fox, Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork, Sami Valimaki, Robert MacIntyre, Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune and Rasmus Hojgaard. But all that can change. Even the 50th-ranked player in the field, England’s Daniel Brown, can secure his card with a win this week.

8 players for the Bonus Pool

The top eight players at the end of the tournament are eligible for the Race to Dubai Bonus Pool of $6 million. McIlroy has already secured the top prize of $2 million, but there could be a lot of jostling for the next seven places, and each of the 49 remaining players in the field can get inside the bonus position. The bonus check for finishing eighth is $300,000.

Topics: DP World Tour Championship Jumeirah Golf Estates Dubai

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after World Cup flop

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after World Cup flop
Updated 15 November 2023
Shahjahan Khurram  
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after World Cup flop
  • Babar did not provide a reason for his decision which came after meeting PCB management committee chairman
  • Pakistan last week crashed out of World Cup with five defeats, including against archrivals India and Afghanistan
Shahjahan Khurram  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Babar Azam said on Wednesday he was stepping down as cricket captain in all formats of the game, days after the Green Shirts crashed out of the World Cup in India.
Babar made the announcement on X and did not provide a reason for his decision, which came after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board interim management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf.
The last few days were rife with speculation in Pakistani media and cricketing circles that Azam would either resign or be sacked following the team’s failure to reach the semifinals with five defeats — including a seven-wicket mauling by India in front of more than 100,000 fans — and four wins. The team also lost to Afghanistan for the first time.
Babar was particularly under fire for the poor show of a team that was ranked as the world’s top ODI side before the tournament.
This is the fifth time in the last six World Cups that Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals.
“Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world,” Babar wrote on X, saying he had reached the number 1 spot in the white-ball format due to the “collective” efforts of players, coaches, management and passionate Pakistan cricket fans.
Babar was appointed T20I and ODI captain in 2019 before eventually captaining the Test side since 2020.
“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call,” the batter said.
“I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.”

Babar is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket and until recently was the only cricketer in the world to be in the top five rankings across all formats. With 42 wins, he is the most successful T20I captain of all time.

Topics: Babar Azam Pakistan cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
Updated 15 November 2023
AP
High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
  • European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday
  • It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer”
AP

NYON, Switzerland: A high-tech soccer ball that helps with more accurate offside decisions will make its European Championship debut next year in Germany after being used at the 2022 World Cup.
European soccer governing body UEFA and manufacturer Adidas unveiled the ball for Euro 2024 in Berlin on Wednesday. It is named “Fussballliebe,” the German word for “love of soccer,” and will be used at next year’s 51-game tournament from June 14-July 14.
A chip fixed on a gyroscope inside the ball sends data 500 times per second to record the point at which it is kicked. The “kick point” helps match officials make offside decisions using multiple camera angles to create 3D visualizations that illustrate player movement.
UEFA said the “connected ball technology (gives) unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball and contributing to UEFA’s video assistant refereeing decision-making process.”
Adidas also supplies balls to FIFA for the men’s and women’s World Cups.
UEFA highlighted the sustainable qualities of the “Fussballliebe,” using recycled polyester and water-based ink, plus materials including corn fibers, sugar cane and wood pulp.
Adidas has pledged 1 percent of net sales of the ball to the Common Goal soccer charity created by former Spain midfielder Juan Mata.

Topics: Euro 2024 Germany UEFA Fussballliebe soccer ball

