Tickets on sale for opening ceremony of 2023 Saudi Games

RIYADH: Tickets for the opening ceremony of the 2023 Saudi Games are now on sale, organizers announced on Wednesday.
General admission tickets for the event, on Nov. 27 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, are available at tickets.saudigames.sa for SR35 ($9).
The crowd can look forward to a spectacular opening ceremony, organizers said, featuring a stunning showcase of special performances, artistic and athletic displays, dazzling fireworks and light shows that collectively amount to a visual masterpiece.
Many of the participating athletes will also be there, marching proudly into the stadium for the ceremonial lighting of the event’s torch. The grand finale will be a performance by world-renowned French music producer DJ Snake.
More than 6,000 athletes are expected to compete at the second Saudi Games in 53 events between Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.
