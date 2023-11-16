Tickets on sale for opening ceremony of 2023 Saudi Games

Saudi Games 2023 tickets on sale

RIYADH: The organizing committee of the Saudi Games 2023 has announced that tickets to the nation’s largest sporting event are now available.

Scheduled from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, this year’s event will showcase more than 8,000 of the Kingdom’s athletes, coaches and team leaders, competing across 53 team and individual sports.

The second Saudi Games will feature an expanded Paralympic events line-up and introduce the Saudi Youth Games division, highlighting 12 sports alongside four demonstration categories.

Sports enthusiasts can secure their tickets to a game by purchasing a zone pass, which gives ticket-holders one-day access to their chosen sport, as well as the other sports held within the same venue zone. Tickets are SR25 ($7) per person.

A full Games pass offers access to all days of a chosen sport. The ticket is priced according to the number of days the sport is held. University students can receive a special discounted rate by registering on the ticketing website with their university email domain.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Saudi Games website, tickets.saudigames.sa, and complimentary tickets are also available, including for children under 16 and people aged 60 and over.