Gaza cancer patients arrive in Turkiye for treatment
Men walk as patients rest at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
ANKARA: More than two dozen Palestinian cancer patients, who had crossed from Gaza into Egypt, arrived in Turkiye for treatment in the early hours of Thursday, Turkiye’s Anadolu agency reported.
Two planes carrying the patients, many of them children, landed at Ankara airport shortly after 00:30 am local time (2130 GMT).
Turkiye has sent a ship loaded with material for field hospitals, ambulances and generators to Egypt to treat civilians who have been able to flee Israel’s military operation against Hamas militants in the enclave.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to its attacks on October 7, which killed an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 240 hostages taken to Gaza.
The Hamas-run territory’s health ministry says Israel’s ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed 11,500 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 27 patients had been flown to Turkiye from Egypt, along with 13 companions, without specifying whether these were doctors or family members.
He added that the cancer patients had been able to cross from Gaza into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.
Koca had been in Egypt for discussions on the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and said the patients were able to be transferred to Turkiye thanks to “coordination between Turkiye, Egypt and Israel.”
He also said that Turkiye was waiting for Egypt’s permission to open its first field hospital at the Rafah crossing.
“I hope that in the near future — our efforts are going in this direction — we will be able to establish a field hospital in Gaza, in the area near the Rafah gate,” he said.
Turkiye, a mostly Muslim but officially secular nation, has long championed the Palestinian cause and, more recently, has stepped up its verbal attacks against Israel for the soaring civilian toll of its military operation.
Speaking before members of his Islamic-rooted ruling party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called Israel “a terror state” that was committing “genocide.”

Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say

Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say
AP
AP

LONDON: As concerns grow for patients stranded inside Gaza’s biggest hospital, experts warned that transporting vulnerable people, including babies, is a perilous proposition under even the best circumstances.
On Tuesday, Palestinian authorities proposed a supervised evacuation of Shifa Hospital, a sprawling complex that runs several city blocks in the heart of Gaza City. Hours later, Israeli forces raided the facility — further complicating the picture.
Dr. Irwin Redlener of Columbia University in New York said that moving newborns and premature babies with health problems is fraught but possible with trained personnel, proper equipment and a transportation plan.
“Babies in incubators have complex health needs and there needs to be temperature control, hydration, medication for infections and breathing support,” said Redlener, a pediatrician and disaster response expert, who spoke before the raid.
Redlener said that when hospitals in New York were evacuated due to Superstorm Sandy in 2012, medical workers walked down numerous flights of stairs carrying babies to waiting ambulances and there were no known tragedies — at least among the infants.
The storm, which hit the most populous metro area in the US, killed dozens of other people after devastating coastline communities, knocking out power and setting neighborhoods ablaze.
“They were able to do that because they had time to plan for that and all the proper resources were available,” he said. “It’s completely the opposite in Gaza right now.”
Shifa is the largest and best-equipped hospital in the strip with over 500 beds, an intensive care unit and services like dialysis. Since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted several weeks ago, the hospital has acted as a shelter for tens of thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the conflict escalated.
Now, however, the hospital is a central focus in the war. Israel says the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, without providing visual evidence. Gaza health officials and Hamas deny that.
Hundreds of people — including medical workers, premature babies and other vulnerable patients — are trapped inside with dwindling supplies, no electricity and an uncertain path out.
Israeli forces raided the complex early Wednesday. The military said soldiers were accompanied by medical teams and had brought medical supplies and baby food as well as incubators and other equipment.
But health officials say supplies and extra equipment are not enough to save patients and ongoing fighting makes it almost impossible to safely move patients.
Dr. Natalie Thurtle, deputy medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Jerusalem, said that many patients have not had access to proper medical care for weeks and there was no guarantee they would survive any evacuation or make a good recovery.
Given the lack of electricity, any incubators would have to be battery- or self-powered, and Redlener said moving babies would require trained personnel.
“The trip should be fast, so they need to know where they’re going,” he said. “It is possible to safely transport people from accident sites after terrible disasters, but you need staff on the ambulances with the expertise to take care of very sick patients.”
The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 40 patients — including three babies — have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel on Saturday, and another 36 babies remain at risk of dying.
Last week, the World Health Organization said a dozen children with cancer or blood disorders were safely moved from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan so they could continue their treatment.
Dr. Mohammed Obeid, a surgeon at Shifa Hospital with Doctors Without Borders, said there were about two dozen patients who had recently undergone surgery and were unable to walk.
“We don’t have ambulances to evacuate all of these patients,” Obeid said, adding he was unable to leave. “If I am not here or the other surgeon, who will take care of the patients?”
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was in touch with the Health Ministry and other parties.
The Red Cross said it was “extremely concerned” about the situation at Shifa hospital, noting that hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law and must be spared from violence.
“Hospitals and medical facilities are meant to be humanitarian sanctuaries,” the organization said in a statement.
Late Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent aid group announced the evacuation of remaining patients, doctors and families from Al-Quds hospital, which is to the south of Shifa. Nebal Farsakh, spokesperson for the group, told The Associated Press earlier in the day that 300 people were still inside.

UN agency report says Iran has further increased its uranium stockpile

UN agency report says Iran has further increased its uranium stockpile
AP
AP

VIENNA: Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels, according to a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency also said that Iran has pushed back against the agency’s objections to Tehran’s ban on some of its inspectors designated to monitor the country’s nuclear program.
In its confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that according to its assessment, as of Oct. 28, Iran has an estimated 128.3 kilograms (282.9 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity, which represents an increase of 6.7 kilograms since its September report.
Uranium enriched at 60 percent purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
The IAEA report also estimated that as of Oct. 28, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was at 4,486.8 kilograms, an increase of 691.3 kilograms since the last quarterly report in September 2023.
In an effort to ensure Iran could not develop nuclear weapons, world powers struck a deal with Tehran in 2015 under which it agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. UN inspectors were tasked with monitoring the program.
Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the accord in 2018, saying he would negotiate a stronger deal, but that didn’t happen. Iran began breaking the terms a year later. Those included provisions that Iran was allowed to enrich uranium only up to 3.67 percent purity and maintain a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms.
US President Joe Biden has said he’d be willing to re-enter a nuclear deal with Iran, but formal talks to try to find a roadmap to restart the deal collapsed in August 2022.
Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its nuclear program is entirely for peaceful purposes. But the IAEA’s director-general has warned Tehran has enough enriched uranium for “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to build them.
In a second confidential report distributed to member states, the watchdog said that no progress has been made on its request that Iran explain the origin and current location of manmade uranium particles found at two locations that Tehran has failed to declare as potential nuclear sites, which the IAEA named as Varamin and Turquzabad.
The report also says that there is no progress thus far in getting more monitoring equipment, including cameras, re-installed that had been removed by Iran in June 2022. Iran responded to criticism by the US, Britain, France and Germany on that issue by barring several of the IAEA’s most experienced inspectors from monitoring its nuclear program.
IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has sought to persuade Iran to relent.
But according to the latest report, Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program, reasserted in a letter received Wednesday by the IAEA that it was “within its rights to de-designate the Agency inspectors” and stated that the watchdog’s “assertion” of the potential risks of impeding the conduct of inspections ‘is not compelling and lacks any legal basis.”
Eslami added, however, that he was “exploring possibilities to address the request” to reconsider the ban on the inspectors.
The IAEA has said it views as “extreme and unjustified” Iran’s decision to withdraw inspectors who come from three European countries that Eslami has reportedly said “regularly demonstrated harsh political behaviors.”
The latest IAEA reports come as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

US warship fires on drone launched from Yemen

US warship fires on drone launched from Yemen
AFP
AFP
WASHINGTON: An American warship opened fire on a drone that was heading toward it from Yemen, a US defense official said Wednesday.
The official did not specify who launched the aircraft, but Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a series of recent drone and missile attacks during Israel’s war against Hamas.
The USS Thomas Hudner guided missile destroyer “engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship,” the defense official said.
The incident comes after the US Navy shot down multiple missiles and drones last month that it said were fired by the Houthis, who are opposed to government forces in Yemen and are also part of the “axis of resistance” of groups arrayed against Israel.
Hamas carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, setting off the latest round of devastating conflict between the two sides.
Israel responded with a relentless air, land and naval assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza that the territory’s health ministry says has killed more than 11,300 people.
Those deaths have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks against both American troops in the region as well as Israel.
Yemen’s Houthis said last week that they shot down an MQ-9 drone that was spying as part of Washington’s support for Israel, while American forces in Iraq and Syria have faced dozens of rocket and drone attacks in recent weeks that US officials have blamed on Iran-backed groups.

Qatar calls for international probe into Israeli raids on Gaza hospitals

Qatar calls for international probe into Israeli raids on Gaza hospitals
AFP
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Wednesday urged an international investigation into Israeli raids on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip, denouncing as a “war crime” Israel’s latest operation inside Al-Shifa hospital targeting Hamas.
The Qatari foreign ministry in a statement called for “an urgent international investigation” including by the United Nations to look into “the targeting of hospitals by the Israeli occupation army.”
Israeli forces raided and then combed through Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, before withdrawing and redeploying around its outskirts, a journalist trapped inside the facility told AFP.
Israel accuses Palestinian militants of using the compound for military purposes, which Hamas has denied.
Doha deemed the Israeli raid “a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws.”
The Gulf nation, which been leading mediation efforts toward a ceasefire and release of hostages, called on the “international community to take swift and decisive measures to hold Israel accountable, acting as a deterrent against further crimes targeting civilians.”
Qatari mediation efforts have so far led to the release of four out of around 240 hostages Israeli officials estimate were seized by Hamas militants in their attacks on October 7.
Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attacks, Israeli officials say.
In response Israel launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, killing 11,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to officials in the Hamas-run government.

UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad

UN warns that food aid running out for Sudanese refugees in Chad
Reuters
Reuters

ADRE, Chad: Food aid for more than half a million refugees who have fled from Sudan to Chad will run out next month without extra funding, a World Food Programme official said on Wednesday.
“By December, there will be no assistance,” Pierre Honnorat, Chad country director for the UN agency, told Reuters. “We are calling for urgent, urgent funding now.”
More than 540,000 refugees have crossed from Sudan into Chad since war erupted seven months ago between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the International Organization for Migration.
Many have fled from West Darfur, where ethnically driven violence and mass killings erupted again this month in the state capital El Geneina, pushing thousands more people to flee. Reuters has reported that between April and June this year the RSF and allied Arab militias conducted weeks of systematic attacks targeting the Masalit, El Geneina’s majority ethnic African tribe.
Those who have arrived this year joined refugees and displaced people already in camps in Chad, where Honnorat described conditions as “extremely hard.”
“Now it’s winter, but still it’s super hot,” he said. “The nutrition problem is going through the roof.”
“We need $25 million minimum every month to assist to provide a meal a day to those roughly 800,000 people we are trying to serve.”
Sudan’s conflict has also contributed to spreading hunger within the country. On Wednesday the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said it had distributed seeds for cereals that could feed 13 million to 19 million people, after farming was badly disrupted by the war’s impact.
More than 20 million out of a total population of 49 million in Sudan are facing high levels of acute fuel insecurity, according to assessments by the UN, NGOs and other groups.

