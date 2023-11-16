You are here

Media group boss highlights potential growth of sector in MENA region

Special Media group boss highlights potential growth of sector in MENA region
CEO and chairman of Choueiri Group Pierre Choueiri. (AN Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI
Media group boss highlights potential growth of sector in MENA region

Media group boss highlights potential growth of sector in MENA region
  • Media companies should focus more on tailoring content to right audience: Pierre Choueiri
  • Choueiri noted that the sector had yet to reach its full potential, citing factors such as underutilized data analysis
Updated 10 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI
ABU DHABI: Media companies could look forward to a dynamic future in the Middle East and North Africa if they addressed industry regional challenges, conference delegates in the UAE were told.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, CEO and chairman of Choueiri Group, Pierre Choueiri, highlighted the untapped growth prospects in the MENA region for the media and advertising sector.

He pointed out the unique challenges faced by the region and the crucial role content and data could play in steering the industry toward success.

He told Arab News that events such as the GMC were vital in offering the chance to “talk about the problems and to try to solve them and to keep it always as a hot subject.”

He said that over the last decade, the media and advertising sector had expanded rapidly in the MENA region, positioning it as one of the world’s most attractive business growth hubs.

However, Choueiri noted that the sector had yet to reach its full potential, citing factors such as underutilized data analysis, and recommended tailored communication strategies for youth, in a region where 70 percent of the population was aged below 30.

He added that “content is king” and must align with platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, to speak the language of young people.

He highlighted the brief attention span of the young generation, with the first five to six seconds of content being critical for engagement.

Choueiri said: ‘If you have the right content, it means that you’re capturing your audience, and that content should talk the language of that audience.”

To determine the unique selling point of MENA content, he pointed out the importance of research, urging firms to invest time and resources in understanding consumer behavior and aspirations through data.

“We need research and that is super important because from the data you will know the consumer research, consumer behavior, consumer aspirations.

“From the data you will be able to know what the audience would like to consume, and how they would like to consume it,” he added.

Choueiri said his company had worked for 16 years with Saudi media conglomerate MBC, a “beautiful journey” that ended in 2021.

He added that his media group was actively engaged with key partners and undergoing a comprehensive transformation which involved adapting to the digital age and continually evolving to stay abreast of technological advancements.

Topics: Global Media Congress Choueiri Group Pierre Choueiri

European Alliance of News Agencies chief discusses role of news agencies

European Alliance of News Agencies chief discusses role of news agencies
Updated 16 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

European Alliance of News Agencies chief discusses role of news agencies

European Alliance of News Agencies chief discusses role of news agencies
  • Alexandru Ion Giboi outlines challenges, opportunities in fast-paced media industry
  • Secretary-general also talks about suspension of Russian agency Tass from group
Updated 16 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: Secretary-General of the European Alliance of News Agencies Alexandru Ion Giboi has highlighted the pivotal role of news agencies in the evolving media landscape.

Addressing the Global Media Congress on Wednesday, he underlined the importance of promoting news agencies as vital sources of information, emphasizing key issues such as copyright, technology cooperation and other industry essentials. 

“We are living in a moment in which there are so many things changing,” Giboi told Arab News. “There are so many external influences on the media environment, which makes it fundamental that the public, the stakeholders, understand what we do.”

In response to the prevailing debate on prioritizing quality content over quantity, Giboi said that news agencies, standing for both speed and quality, must strike a delicate balance.

News agencies delivered accurate information promptly, he explained, differentiating them from broadcasters that relied on news agencies for basic information.

“I think actually representing news agencies means that we stand for both speed and quality,” he said. “For us, it’s usually not a choice between these two.”

He added: “We have to find a middle ground all the time, that sweet spot between speed and accuracy and quality.”

Switching to industry insights, Giboi outlined a number of challenges faced by news agencies, ranging from human resource constraints to financial issues stemming from copyright disputes with major social media platforms.

Earlier in October EANA, in partnership with the Universita della Svizzera Italiana in Lugano, Switzerland, unveiled a study outlining the key trends and developments within the news agency arena.

“We have this advantage of being a very non-homogenous membership organization with private news agencies as members, public news agencies and state-run news agencies,” Giboi explained.

“You can imagine that the insights we get from them are extremely useful because they really paint the full picture of the news agency environment.”

Looking at the future of news agencies, especially in light of emerging artificial intelligence tools, he underlined EANA’s pivotal role as a platform for members to exchange challenges and solutions, facilitating the sharing of ideas to foster organizational growth.

Envisioning a technological future where media flourishes, potentially accessed through personal AI assistants, Giboi emphasized the imperative for AI providers to remunerate for the content they used. This, he argued, would ensure a positive societal impact and fulfill their social responsibility.

“I see AI as both disrupting in a positive way the workflow of news agencies and also a way to increase access to trustworthy news,” he argued, adding: “This can only happen if providers pay for the content they use to train their AI.”

Since its integration into mainstream media, AI has emerged as a disruptive force on society, sparking profound discourse about its advantages and potential risks.

Addressing the interaction between news agencies and AI providers — in contrast to that with social media — Giboi contended that while distinctions existed, it was crucial not to repeat past errors.

He urged a collaborative approach to achieve a balance between technological progress and ethical concerns.

“By delivering truth, we help the public good, the common good. AI should do the same. AI providers should do the same, be aware of society or the impact on society,” he said.

Discussing recent organizational developments, Giboi addressed the suspension of the Russian state news agency Tass from EANA membership last year.

The decision arose from a proposal submitted by a member agency due to conflicts with EANA’s principles, he explained, particularly in relation to Russia’s legislation restricting views that opposed its official stance.

Although Tass has been suspended by EANA, an attempt to expel it from the organization entirely failed in September.

Topics: Global Media Congress

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice
Updated 16 November 2023
Nadia Al Faour
Follow

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice
Updated 16 November 2023
Nadia Al Faour

The need for ethical and accurate journalism remains the focal issue in today’s media, agreed a panel gathered at the Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi.

The panel, which consisted of editors-in-chief from Panama and China along with the founder of a tech company, voiced their views on the state of today’s traditional media organizations and technology.

“If the choice is whether to be first or best, I choose the latter,” said Rita Vasquez, of La Prensa newspaper in Panama. “I tell my group to follow suit. There is a massive mistrust between the public and media organizations and that is because of shady journalism, the spread of fake news and the fact that a lot of outlets are aligned with political parties and governments and therefore report with bias.”

She added: “Also, people are no longer interested in reading long analysis and stories, which is also affecting the role traditional media plays in society nowadays.”

However, Abdullah Abu Sheikh, founder and CEO of Astra Tech, finds that, “in today’s age, the first casualty is traditional media and not the truth.”

As the boss of a tech-based company, Abdullah explained how a truthful story can be produced in record time. “The gap of trust between people and media companies continues to grow and that is because people are looking for unbiased truths,” he said.

While artificial intelligence is highly effective, it nonetheless comes with its dangers and using its tools to spread fake news can result in disastrous outcomes.

“There must be a joint effort between tech companies, governments and journalism agencies to cooperate and coordinate to combat fake news and that is for the greater good of society,” said Abbas, who cited the example of the malicious fake news story stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza that claimed 40 Israeli babies had been beheaded. The story rapidly spread around the world despite there being absolutely no truth to it, with the Israeli government even having to deny it.

Revenue generation has also become a problem for traditional media outlets.

Liu Yonggang, editor-in-chief of The Paper in China, says the development of social media and AI tools have forced media outlets to find new ways to produce stories and maintain revenues. “We are establishing programs and workshops to find ways to combine digital and traditional media. Journalism students face confusion upon graduation in the job market and we need to find a solution to that,” he said.

“While AI can be cost and time efficient to produce various forms of content, we cannot dismiss traditional media and journalists. We are cooperating with universities and tech companies and are confident in trying new ways to produce stories,” Liu added. “We can also utilize AI to combat fake news by using its tools to verify the translations, locations and timing of a certain story.”

The battle between technology, social media and traditional outlets continues to grow as newspapers struggle to remain relevant.

Topics: Global Media Congress

AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?

AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?
Updated 16 November 2023
Sara Al Shurafa
Follow

AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?

AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?
  • Human intelligence and judgment still needed, experts tell Global Media Congress in UAE
  • As much as AI can be beneficial, a regulator is needed to avoid the production of fake news
Updated 16 November 2023
Sara Al Shurafa

ABU DHABI: Innovation in journalism is back and the emergence of generative artificial intelligence technologies is here to enhance journalists’ creative thinking and add more value to their work, rather than replace them, experts told the Global Media Congress on Wednesday.

“AI tools are being generated to add value and improve the quality of journalism. Newsrooms today are integrating newly generated AI functions, such as headline generation, summary content readers, avatar presenters, chatbots and language tools,” Prof. Neil Maidan explained during a panel discussion.

Arab media outlets present at the congress shared their positive experience with Arab News.

Ahmed Al-Hammadi, executive director of support services at WAM, described the UAE agency’s experience, saying: “It (AI) brings efficiency and creativity. It’s not a threat to journalists but an enhancement to their reporting.”

Al-Hammadi added: “Today, we are using different generative AI technologies at our news portal, (such as) a news summary tool that summarizes a two-page report into a few lines for our readers, a morning and evening voice news report, generated by AI tools, so people can listen while driving, and our avatar, who speaks 19 languages, tells news portal visitors all the breaking news.”

Regarding the threats and fears of using AI-generated reporting, Al-Hammadi emphasized that human intelligence and judgment are still needed. “We are a national news agency, so we did exclude generative AI tools from news reports covering politics, excellencies and state decisions. This way we are making sure the news we publish is precise and not misinforming,” he said.

AI technologies will play a major role in the media and will be a major tool in enhancing creativity, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al-Olama told the congress. He said: “Generative artificial intelligence systems will contribute soon to the development of more than 90 percent of internet content. The spread of AI will affect creativity and those who today adhere to the truth will have greater credibility than others in the future, so it is necessary to employ artificial intelligence positively.”

The Al-Ain news platform, based in the UAE, has created its own virtual writer, “Aref Bin Teqani,” who contributes a weekly AI-generated article covering different fields, with minimal errors.

“AI presents for us a very new way to gather news and use the news in a different and very fast way. In this moment, I think it is too early to talk about these concerns (AI’s threat to human jobs) because still the humans are controlling the AI,” said Al-Ain’s Seza Armenazi. She added that the newspaper does edit Aref’s pieces, but the changes are minimal and are usually due to old information that is not updated online.

“We are trying to get the maximum benefit from AI technology and I think we always should not be standing in front of the changes,” Armenazi said. “It is helping us to reach information in a very fast way and also helping the journalist to avoid some repeated work taking a lot of their time, helping us to focus on other subjects.”

Abdullah Al-Sharhan, head of the creative department at Sharjah Media City, told Arab News that, as much as AI can be beneficial, a regulator is needed to avoid the production of fake news.

He explained that Sharjah Media City had used AI to create a virtual presenter when a real presenter was late for his show. “We used AI to generate an image of him in the studio and we used AI to teach him the voice pattern of our friend. (The virtual presenter) covered the first 10 minutes of the session and no one noticed, even after the real presenter took his place.”

Al-Sharhan explained that this experience led them to create a deepfake and that is when a red flag appeared. He said: “There were errors, from the lip-syncing to the head movement. We fixed them and we reached what they call a deepfake. Do we think people have to use it? No, I think there should be an authorized operator for these things because it might be something dangerous if people deepfake news.”

Topics: Global Media Congress United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media

Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media
Updated 16 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media

Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media
  • Caroline Faraj talks to Arab News about the evolution of the media landscape in the region and the increasingly important role of women and young people
  • She described the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi this week as ‘a very good opportunity for all media people to come from all over the world and … speak one language, which is media’
Updated 16 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: Caroline Faraj, vice president and editor-in-chief of CNN Arabic, advocated for a more open-minded approach within the media, and for the creative autonomy of the next generation of professionals, as she emphasized the unifying power of the industry.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi this week, she also highlighted the influential role of youth in shaping the modern media landscape, and the strides being taken by women in the industry.

“This is a very good opportunity for all media people to come from all over the world and gather here and speak one language, which is media,” she said of this week’s event in the Emirati capital.

It serves a crucial purpose in bringing together specialists to focus on truth and the common goals of the media, Faraj added, as she stressed the value of shared objectives irrespective of linguistic or organizational differences.

“Whether you speak the language of another network or entity or not, you have the same goal in front of you,” she said.

Welcoming the participation of youth, she said the event provides young people with a platform for expressing their ideas, as well as valuable opportunities for cross-generational learning.

Internationally recognized for her own contributions to the empowerment of women and youth, Faraj shared some insights into effective initiatives she has spearheaded.

Reflecting on CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary last year, she highlighted the decision to celebrate the landmark in a meaningful way by focusing on equipping young Arab women with the tools to tell their stories. The “Hand Story” project, for example, involved collaborations with nongovernmental organizations dedicated to helping Arab women and youth.

“We trained them how to tell their stories with the storytelling pillars, and we kept helping, supporting and advising them until they produced their stories,” Faraj explained.

While acknowledging the representation of women in the media industry in the Arab world has come a long way in recent years, she said there is still a lot of work to be done.

She contended that the adoption of an open-minded approach, and respect for the creative autonomy of the next generation, will be crucial for future leaders in the industry.

“In the Arab world, 70 percent of the population is under the age of 30,” Faraj said. “They are the ones who should be taking the decisions.”

Making mistakes is part of the journey, she said, adding: “They should learn from their mistakes but they should continue because that would definitely change the whole map of the media.”

The Global Media Congress began on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and concludes on Thursday.

Topics: Caroline Faraj CNN Arabic Global Media Congress

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis

Israeli strikes hit civilian facilities at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, not underground targets: NY Times analysis
  • Israel blames Palestinians for the “misfired projectile” but experts who analyzed photos and videos tell the newspaper the missiles appear to have been fired by Israeli forces
  • The strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed 7 people. Local media reported at least 10 people died
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Parts of Al-Shifa hospital, including its courtyard, an outpatient clinic and a fifth-floor maternity ward, were hit by Israeli strikes on Friday, Nov. 10, that did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure, according to an analysis of video and photographic evidence by the New York Times.

The newspaper’s report comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to stop targeting hospitals and other civilian targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military has repeatedly stated it has evidence that Hamas established a command center in tunnels beneath the hospital, which is the largest medical center in Gaza. Based on this, it has been a key target in the military response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. Hospital officials deny the allegations and Hamas has said it does not use hospitals for military purposes.

The strikes in the early hours of Friday hit several parts of the medical facility and, according to hospital authorities, killed seven people. Local media outlets reported that at least 10 people died. Israel blamed Palestinian militants, saying a “misfired projectile” targeting Israeli forces hit the hospital instead.

However, evidence collected by the New York Times and analyzed by experts suggested Al-Shifa was hit by Israeli munitions that “did not appear to be targeting underground infrastructure.” In a report published on Tuesday, the newspaper said that “two of the most severe strikes hit upper floors of the maternity ward.”

Its conclusions were based on photographs of weapons fragments the newspaper collected and verified, and analysis of video footage filmed on Friday by a social media influencer, Saleh Al-Jafarawi, and Gazan journalists Motasem Mortaja and Ahmed Hijazee.

The experts who analyzed the evidence said that at least three of the projectiles that struck Al-Shifa appeared to be Israeli munitions. Videos suggest that they were fired at the hospital from locations to the north and south, where Israeli forces were positioned.

The videos and photos obtained by the New York Times showed that sometime after 2 a.m. on Friday, a strike hit the fifth floor of a maternity unit at the hospital.

This was followed about an hour and a half later by a blast when a projectile hit the busy entrance to an outpatient clinic. A video filmed by the journalist Hijazee showed “chaotic scenes of men, women and children wounded in the strike,” the New York Times said, and two children apparently dead on the ground.

Thousands of displaced Gazans, including women and children, had been taking shelter at the hospital since the Israeli assault on the besieged territory began last month. After the strikes on Friday, thousands fled south but hundreds remain there, along with hospital staff and patients.

The New York Times said in its report that the Israel Defense Forces “declined to comment on the evidence,” saying that because of the “specific military activity currently underway, we are unable to address or confirm specific queries.”

This week, Israeli troops raided Al-Shifa on Wednesday morning in what they described as a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area.” Six tanks were deployed in the courtyard of the medical complex and about 100 commandos searched rooms in the buildings there, according to local media reports.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was “extremely worried” about medics and patients at the hospital, as it had lost contact with its staff there.

Topics: Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

