JEDDAH: Saudi universities marked International Students’ Day on Friday, taking the opportunity to focus on the advantages and facilities offered to foreign students to attract skills and raise their quality of education, while helping to establish a multicultural and supportive educational environment.
Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event, to promote cultural and social communication between international students.
It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students, as well as to encourage work on organizing cultural and artistic events and competitions in which diverse skills and creative insights are required.
Universities carry out their roles in the fields of education, training, housing, transportation, subsistence, and distinguished health care. They also seek to promote global citizenship and strengthen social integration among both Saudi and foreign students.
International Students’ Day is an opportunity for youngsters to express opinions and talk about the importance of being a part of the Kingdom’s educational institutions, while sharing their learning journey and its benefits and speaking of the services with which they have been provided during their academic years.
Promoting global citizenship in learning
https://arab.news/m2g2k
Promoting global citizenship in learning
- Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event
- It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students
JEDDAH: Saudi universities marked International Students’ Day on Friday, taking the opportunity to focus on the advantages and facilities offered to foreign students to attract skills and raise their quality of education, while helping to establish a multicultural and supportive educational environment.