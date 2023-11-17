You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday spoke with his French and Finnish counterparts. (SPA/French Foreign Ministry/Finnish Foreign Ministry)
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday spoke with his French and Finnish counterparts. (SPA/French Foreign Ministry/Finnish Foreign Ministry)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkqu8

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis

Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
  • During the calls, the ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday spoke on the phone with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two ministers discussed developments of the military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

They agreed upon the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the supporting of a political solution to end the crisis in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, as well as stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians.

They also reviewed relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in all fields, and the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

Prince Faisal also spoke with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Palestine, during which they both reiterated the importance of a ceasefire.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia France Finland Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi Arabia
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Saudi FM discusses Gaza conflict with Red Cross president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses Gaza conflict with Red Cross president

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Follow

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status

UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
  • The announcement was made at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference
  • The International Center for AI Research and Ethics supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based International Center for AI Research and Ethics has been ranked as a Category 2 center by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The announcement was made at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference this week, in the presence of Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority.
The center’s achievement, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s constant support for UNESCO’s mission to promote all positive aspects in the lives of people,” and is “testimony to its domestic, regional and international commitments, and an acknowledgement of its continuous support for artificial intelligence and its use for the benefit of countries worldwide, particularly developing countries.”
The International Center for AI Research and Ethics supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 as well as UNESCO’s AI programs, focusing on countries in the Middle East.

Topics: UNESCO International Center for AI Research and Ethics Riyadh

Related

Saudi foundation, UNESCO to empower global youth in key skills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foundation, UNESCO to empower global youth in key skills
Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia unveils International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Promoting global citizenship in learning

Promoting global citizenship in learning
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Promoting global citizenship in learning

Promoting global citizenship in learning
  • Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event
  • It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students
Updated 17 November 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi universities marked International Students’ Day on Friday, taking the opportunity to focus on the advantages and facilities offered to foreign students to attract skills and raise their quality of education, while helping to establish a multicultural and supportive educational environment.
Each year on Nov. 17 the world celebrates the event, to promote cultural and social communication between international students.
It is also an opportunity to advertise the services, programs, and facilities provided to students, as well as to encourage work on organizing cultural and artistic events and competitions in which diverse skills and creative insights are required.
Universities carry out their roles in the fields of education, training, housing, transportation, subsistence, and distinguished health care. They also seek to promote global citizenship and strengthen social integration among both Saudi and foreign students.
International Students’ Day is an opportunity for youngsters to express opinions and talk about the importance of being a part of the Kingdom’s educational institutions, while sharing their learning journey and its benefits and speaking of the services with which they have been provided during their academic years.

Topics: Saudi universities International Students’ Day

Related

Special Saudi students win 1st place in world robot challenge
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students win 1st place in world robot challenge
Saudi Arabia announces 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sent three ambulances to Egypt on Friday as part of preparations to transport injured Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The ambulances are part of a fleet of 20 emergency vehicles scheduled to arrive via El-Arish International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Kingdom has so far sent nine relief planes for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia has been sending humanitarian relief supplies and emergency vehicles on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a symbol of support for the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza.

The UN World Food Programme has warned that the entire population of Gaza faces food shortages and healthcare inadequacy after Israel imposed a siege on the Palestinian enclave as it continues to battle Hamas militants.

“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders,” Cindy McCain, WFP executive director, said in a statement.

“With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation.”

Food supplies transported by trucks from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing have not reached civilians in shelters because of insufficient fuel for distribution vehicles, as Israel has allowed only limited diesel fuel deliveries for UN aid distribution trucks.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Egypt

Related

Gaza mission: Seventh Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Gaza mission: Seventh Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Gaza mission: Fifth Saudi relief plane lands in Egypt

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans
Updated 17 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi  
Follow

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans

Misk Global Forum salutes gaming and anime fans
  • Manga Production presented its latest game, “Grendizer,” while speakers highlighted the growth of anime and gaming in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 November 2023
Rahaf Jambi  

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has become a multibillion-dollar market for gaming and anime, a Misk Global Forum session has heard.

A panel discussion entitled “Anime Meets Controller: The Synergy of Anime,” on the second day of the forum in Riyadh shed light on the Kingdom’s growing community of anime and esports fans.

The discussion featured Shuzo Shiota, president and executive producer of Polygon Pictures; Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions; and Yves Blehaut, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at French video game company Microids; and was moderated by Daliyah Abuabah. 

During the panel, Manga Production presented its latest game, “Grendizer,” while speakers highlighted the growth of anime and gaming in Saudi Arabia.

“We have 13 million viewers of anime and 23.5 million lovers of games in Saudi Arabia. And the size of the market for video games in Saudi Arabia is $1 billion,” Bukhary said. 

“This market is expected to grow to $13.5 billion for games and esports.” 

“Grendizer” was developed in partnership with the French firm Microids, and Blehaut said that he was surprised by the strong interest in anime in the MENA region. 

“When you try to tap into markets, what’s really important is not the money, it’s not geography, it’s the product. If you don’t have the product, you cannot do anything,” he said. 

Blehaut also discussed the benefits of incorporating an adversary into “Grendizer.”

“Why do a game? It’s because the anime was so powerful in terms of storytelling. The beauty of ‘Grendizer’ is that it carries value that is pretty much worldwide,” he said. 

According to Shiota, the MENA region, especially the audience who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, adore ‘Grendizer’ and its message.

In order for an audience to invest in a story, they must fall in love with the world and the characters of the game or anime, he said. 

Shiota spoke about future collaboration between the Misk Academy and the gaming system. 

“I believe collaboration is the key to understanding each medium’s strength and playing on that strength. And I think it is more and more important now because of the wealth of content that’s available, especially after the streamers have come in, and especially currently, with the predominant medium, which is smartphones, and people enjoying shorter and shorter content.” 

Topics: MISK GLOBAL FORUM

Related

Special ‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Saudi Arabia
‘My last night on Earth’: Saudi astronauts share insights at Misk Global Forum
Specialists unleash the power of AI at Misk Global Forum
Saudi Arabia
Specialists unleash the power of AI at Misk Global Forum

Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response

Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response

Grand Mosque imam, Saudi envoy to Egypt laud Kingdom’s Gaza aid appeal response
  • Seventh Saudi airlift had arrived at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport, from where the aid would be transported by road to the border
  • Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque dedicated prayers for the people of Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali has praised Saudi Arabians for helping to raise more than $133 million to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, the envoy said a seventh Saudi airlift had arrived on Wednesday at Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport, from where the aid would be transported by road to the border.

During his visit to the border crossing, Nugali was shown the progress being made on deliveries.

(SPA)

The Gaza fund-raising appeal was started with a donation of more than $13 million from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Nugali noted that the generosity of the Saudi people in backing the humanitarian campaign was “unsurprising,” adding that so far 250 tons of aid had been delivered to Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began and that this would likely double with aid also being shipped by sea.

He pointed out the difficulties faced in sending aid to Gaza but said the Kingdom was committed to ensuring that it reached those it was intended for.

Friday sermon dedicated to Palestine

Elsewhere in the Friday sermon at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais praised the Kingdom’s fundraising campaign to aid the people of Gaza, which has so far raised more than $133 million.

Grand Mosque Imam Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais dedicated the Friday sermons to the people of Palestine. (Supplied)

He said the campaign was “a noble stance towards the alarming events and dire consequences in Palestine.”

He also hailed Riyadh’s initiative to host the Arab-Islamic summit that gathered leaders from over 50 nations.

The summit’s “resolute final statement aligns with the historical positions of the Kingdom in providing leading support to the Palestinian people in various trials and hardships they have faced,” he noted.

During the sermon, Al-Sudais dedicated prayers for Gaza amid an intense Israeli military operation, which has killed 11,500 people, including thousands of children.

He urged people to practice patience and resilience at times of adversities, saying that the war on Gaza has raised reminders of upholding the core values of humanity.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
World
London schoolchildren protest against MP’s abstention from Gaza ceasefire vote
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Global Healthspan Summit to be held in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
Saudi FM speaks with French, Finnish counterparts on Gaza crisis
Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
UNESCO grants Saudi AI center Category 2 status
Promoting global citizenship in learning
Promoting global citizenship in learning

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.