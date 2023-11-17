You are here

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the second hole during the round two of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)
Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the second hole during the round two of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
  Dane recovers from slow start and breaks free of six-way tie with stunning eagle on 18th hole
Updated 22 sec ago
Joy Chakravarty
DUBAI: Tommy Fleetwood, the Dubai-based world No. 15, was hoping to win his first title of the season in a tournament that he said was close to his heart, but the Englishman will have to battle the red-hot rising star of the sport, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who has similar ambitions.

Fleetwood and Hojgaard were both members of the winning European Ryder Cup team, and have had superb seasons.

Hojgaard has had eight top-10s this year and managed to secure his PGA Tour card in a limited number of starts, while Fleetwood, who moved to Dubai in late 2021 and established his Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates, has had nine top-10s. 

In Friday’s second round of the $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship, Hojgaard (66) made a stunning eagle on the par-5 18th hole to break free of a six-way tie at nine-under par.

The eagle, set up by a superb second shot from 217 yards to six feet, elevated him to 11-under, and two clear of five players on nine-under par total, including Fleetwood (66).

Others in tied second place included world No. 4 Norwegian Viktor Hovland (66), South African Thriston Lawrence (64), Frenchman Antoine Rozner (67) and Sweden’s Jens Dantorp (67). 

Fleetwood, warmly applauded on the golf course by members, staff and fans, said: “It’s always great to be here. No matter what you do in your career, I feel like a chance to win this tournament, it’s close to my heart now, is very special. 

“I always feel like the golf course brings out great champions, so the ultimate goal is to be one of those and put my name on the trophy. Halfway there, so enjoy that tonight and get ready to go again tomorrow. 

“I look at consistency as the most pleasing thing without sort of getting my fair share of wins. But I keep believing that there’s just a load waiting for me at any given time. And I think just continuing to put myself in those positions and continuing to do the correct things. Hopefully, at some point, get into the habit of winning.

 “It’s cool to be a part of this tournament. We live here now. The support from the members and everything, everybody that works at the golf club — it’s just great.” 

Hojgaard lit up the back nine of the golf course after playing even-par for the front nine. He birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th before the eagle on his final hole for a blistering 30. 

“It’s a little bit like last week as well. Had a slow start in every round. And then I just know that in every round, there’s going to be a run of birdies at some point with where my game is at. So, it’s about staying patient,” said Nicolai, who brother Rasmus shot 66 with eagle on the par-4 15th and the 18th. 

“It would be pretty cool to win my first title of the year here. I feel like that’s the only thing I missed this season. But there’s two rounds to go. There are a lot of really good players in this field I know they are going to be in the hunt the next few days. I’m going to keep grinding as much as I can.”

Conditions were easy, as the golf course played soft after a heavy downpour in the morning, and players made the most of it. Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain also shot a 66 to move to tied 13th place, but world No. 2 Rory McIlroy continued to struggle and was tied 34th at one-under par total.

Saudi Arabia's Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is set to complete a sponsorship deal with FIFA, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Sources close to the negotiations told the paper that the deal, expected to run until 2034, is worth an estimated $100 million a year.

Talks are at an “advanced stage,” the sources added, and come after the Kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

If agreed, the sponsorship deal will make Aramco FIFA’s biggest-paying sponsor.

Aramco declined to comment on the report, and FIFA responded by saying it was not part of its policy to “confirm or deny any commercial discussions,” The Times reported.

The oil giant already has major sponsorship deals with Formula 1 and the women’s golf circuit, as well as with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
  • Contract signed with top outfit this week
  • Future Falcons Program aims to offer opportunities in Europe
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Real Madrid's Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage

Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage

Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament damage
  • Camavinga, 21, suffered the injury in his right knee on Wednesday as he trained with his France teammates for Euro 2024 qualifiers
  • “Following tests carried out today it has been diagnosed that Camavinga has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee,” Real Madrid said
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered knee ligament damage while training with the French national team, the club said on Friday.
Camavinga, 21, suffered the injury in his right knee on Wednesday as he trained with his France teammates for Euro 2024 qualifiers and then returned to Spain for scans that revealed the extent of the problem.
“Following tests carried out today it has been diagnosed that Camavinga has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee,” Real Madrid said in a statement. “Further developments are awaited.”
Real did not immediately say how long he would be sidelined for, but serious knee ligament injuries tend to require months to heal.
Camavinga has become a key part of Real’s lineup this season and is seen as one of the players the Spanish giants will build around for the future, alongside 20-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham.
On Thursday, France had announced that the 13-times capped international had a “sprained right knee.”
He was replaced by Nice’s Khephren Thuram for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar in Nice on Saturday and Greece in Athens on Tuesday.
Group B leaders France are already through to next year’s tournament in Germany.
Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021 from Rennes and extended his contract until 2029 in early November with coach Carlo Ancelotti praising his versatility as he played in more than 100 matches in all competitions.
Since his arrival in Madrid he has won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners

Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners
Updated 17 November 2023
Ali Khaled
Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners

Community club offering safe haven for Riyadh runners
  Over several years R7 Run Club has grown from handful of friends to over 1,000 members
Updated 17 November 2023
Ali Khaled

Riyadh: Nezar Al-Tuwaijri’s bucket list from 13 years ago had, in his own words today, a “trillion” items on it.

Among them were learning “three or four languages” and running a marathon.

“They were basically just the wild dreams,” the 31-year-old Riyadh resident told Arab News.

But one of them has come true, many times over, albeit inspired by a traumatic event.

As a university student in Boston from 2010, Al-Tuwaijri came across the city’s famous annual marathon.

He said: “I would only find out on the day of the marathon. I’d basically see the runners passing and cheer them on. This happened in 2011 and 2012. In 2013, the Boston Marathon bombings happened.”

A year earlier, Al-Tuwaijri had torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and underwent surgery on his knee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The following year, in the aftermath of the bombing, the hospital took in many of the injured.

“In order to support the hospital, I decided I would run on their Boston Marathon team (in 2024). They had a campaign called Life Getting Breakthroughs, which is basically research in the medical field. I decided to run on their team and fundraise for the hospital,” he added.

Al-Tuwaijri was born in Virginia and had moved to Saudi Arabia with his parents at the age of eight, before returning to the US to study at Northeastern University.

He said: “The bombing was like a catalyst event for me. A city that I had grown to love and appreciate was attacked at a sports event. I basically registered to support the hospital, to support the city.”

The Dubai and Berlin marathons, among others, would follow.

But back in Riyadh in 2016, Al-Tuwaijri had no one to run with so he took to running alone in Wadi Hanifa.

It was while on his solo runs that he would meet Abdulwahed Al-Murshidi and Mohammed Al-Malik, the three going on to launch R7 Run Club one year later.

“(Launching the club) wasn’t a solo endeavor, that’s 100 percent for sure. I think the first step was finding out that there were other runners around me in Riyadh, when we registered for the Berlin Marathon.

“It was that spirit that helped grow the club, from a four-person group to 20, within, I think, two months,” Al-Tuwaijri added.

By 2018 the club had more of a structure and membership has steadily grown since, with an increasing number of female runners joining each year.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the club remained an outlet for its members.

“We started doing stairs training sessions, and physical challenges. And then we had core strength training sessions online with a coach, stability training, and then we had drills,” he said.

Membership spiked from 700 to more than 1,000 in that period. The club currently holds 10 organized runs a week; six every morning and four in the evening (Sunday to Wednesday) with Saturday as a day off. 

The club has even come to the attention of Japanese sportswear brand ASICS, whose community engagement with running clubs in Saudi Arabia included R7, as well as several others.

“When we first started, we developed a reputation that we were too serious, where it was kind of intimidating for people to join us. So, we worked really hard to shift that narrative and try to be more welcoming to beginners,” Al-Tuwaijri added.

The change in culture saw the likes Mohammed Al-Yahya join the club. The Riyadh resident had begun his running journey in 2019 while studying for his master’s degree in genomic medicine at the University of Manchester.

He noted that the pandemic had an impact on his mental health.

The 31-year-old Saudi said: “I started to take running seriously as stress relief during the pandemic period. I’d been in the UK doing a master’s degree and the lockdown had impacted my studies and my personal life.”

On his return to Riyadh in 2020, a friend introduced him to R7 Run Club, and he has been a member ever since.

Al-Yahya, now a lab specialist at the Saudi Ministry of Health, added: “At the beginning, it was hard for me because my level of fitness and level of knowledge about running was little.

“When I joined the group I found different levels of knowledge, levels of fitness, of ages. But I continued to push myself until I became one of the best runners within the club.”

He now runs six days a week.

Initially, with many members training for marathons, Al-Yahya found himself on the periphery, preferring to train with an online app than with the group. He then worked with a personal trainer who helped him run a sub-three-hour Valencia Marathon last year.

He said: “I knew I was going to finish it. I knew deep down I would break the three-hour timing because I was confident about the training, I was confident about myself, my abilities. It’s a mental thing more than physical thing. If you believe that you can do it, you will do it.”

Al-Yahya is now planning to run the 2024 Paris Marathon in April.

But he pointed out that there was often an unrealistic pressure on runners to look like professional athletes.

He said: “When I came back in Saudi Arabia, I was like a potato. Alhamdulillah today is totally different. Still, I want to keep my shape normal, not like a professional athlete.”

And he believes that beginners should not be shy to lean on experienced runners.

“Even when changing your diet, building your new habits, or doing something extra, like strengthening and conditioning sessions, being with those people who know more than you is very important. And it’s free, you can just ask people. That’s it,” he added.

The collective mindset is what turned the Lebanese daughter-mother duo of Ouhoud and Afaf Kaddour into avid runners.

Riyadh-born Ouhoud, a chief operations officer at a medical research company, said: “A couple of years back, I wanted to lose weight, and I lost a lot of weight. And then at the end of that year, I wanted to do something as a milestone.”

She registered for the 2021 Tuwaiq Trail Race 20 km run, not quite grasping just how difficult a task it would be.

“Obviously, it was a disaster. I wasn’t trained well, it was just really, really overwhelming. I was the last one in the race at the bottom of the mountain, everybody had already left,” she added.

However, a group of runners insisted on taking her by car or escort to the finish line. She chose the latter, and a race that was meant to last four hours, took her six-and-a-half hours to complete.

“And then at the end, it was so welcoming, so I didn’t feel wrong. They told me, if you really actually want to improve your running, there’s a training club you can join. And it’s that welcoming spirit that made me want to try this community out.”

Ouhoud joined the club in April 2022, at first taking part in short runs of 2 km and moving on to 5 km. She now runs four days a week, as well as doing strength training.

Her mother Afaf’s first involvement was similarly challenging.

The 63-year-old, who has lived in Riyadh for 50 years, said: “It wasn’t that we were underestimating running, we just were not educated enough about it. To us it sounded simple, you run, you come and go, it doesn’t take much.

“But then you get out there and do 20 kilometers. Honestly, I got an injury that I needed treatment for three months. That’s the lack of education on running. We hadn’t trained, we thought it would be easy.”

For mother and daughter, it would take hours of training and financial investment to get up to speed. Ouhoud suggested her mother join the club on their Wadi Hanifa runs.

“From the beginning it was a great experience. Training is great and now we are educated about running. From the smallest detail to the biggest, it all needs studying.

“Thankfully, I always win the 5 km or 10 km race in my age group. This year I tried to progress to the 20 km, but there weren’t enough training opportunities to do the Tuwaiq 20 km run. But hopefully I can do that in AlUla (in January),” Afaf added.

Ouhoud remains incredibly forthright about her experience.

She said: “I was obese. Now I’m overweight, I’m losing weight, obviously, but I don’t look like a runner. I don’t have a background of sports; I always say I have a couch background. And so, my fitness is very, very low, compared to everybody else.

“Now I know when a person that is super-fast, would purposely run slowly with me, just so I don’t feel out of place. It really encouraged me to keep coming.”

R7 Run Club often posts Instagram interviews with members and one in which Ouhoud opened up about her experience caught the public’s attention.

“A couple of weeks later, we had an event and three people came to me and told me that I had inspired them to come and join because we don’t have to be very fast” she added.

Other messages of support flooded her Instagram account. Ouhoud highlighted how much club members had supported her mother’s journey too.

“One day we came, and it was a surprise there were over 100 people and all of them just brought her a cake just to say thank you for being here. Just out of the blue, for nothing,” she said.

Afaf noted that having gained the knowledge of how to warm up, train, run, and warm down, it was now her turn to “pass on this knowledge to beginners.”

The physical well-being gained from running has spilled over into Ouhoud’s work and social life.

“Someone said that running is like reverse drugs. When you do drugs, you’ll feel great in the moment and really bad afterwards. Running, you feel really bad while you’re doing it because it’s straining, and really great afterwards. So, running and this club specifically really changed my life 180 degrees,” she added.

The days of being dragged into an unhealthy lifestyle disappeared.

Ouhoud said: “Now I’m a disciplined person. But now I have the space to be disciplined, where I don’t have peer pressure.

“Running is 80 percent mental. Physical is easy, your train, you will do well. Mentally, especially with me, with the challenges of me being overweight and not a great sports person, every step, it’s like why am I here? And I show up every day.

“Somebody told me that I inspire her because I look like someone who shouldn’t show up every day,” she added.

Community, it would seem, is what has united all the runners from different backgrounds.

Al-Tuwaijri said: “That community aspect is extremely important for everyone. You’ll see the evening group doing barbecues, we go on group breakfasts every Friday. So, it’s not just about the run, it’s all about the side conversations, the relationships that you’re creating.

“If it was only about the run, it wouldn’t be as popular as it is. The community aspect is 100 percent a pillar of the club. I’d say it’s the main one, the one holding it up.”

Arab women urged to enter challenging world of sports media

Arab women urged to enter challenging world of sports media
Updated 17 November 2023
Sara Al-Shurafa
Arab women urged to enter challenging world of sports media

Arab women urged to enter challenging world of sports media
  Professionals at Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi tell Arab News that courage and dedication are needed to break stereotypes
Updated 17 November 2023
Sara Al-Shurafa

ABU DHABI: There has never been a better time for women to enter the regional sports media world.

Women have been increasingly proactive in the media, especially in news broadcasting, over recent decades, but unfortunately still trail behind in the sports segment, which is growing dramatically, professionals told Arab News at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi.

“Today we are very progressive in the sports industry. But there are still things that are holding back women journalists to pursue the sports sector,” Zsuzsa Csistzu, a sports journalist for 30 years, said.

“The biggest factor that holds back women in this field is the lack of courage, mostly because they don’t think they can do it.”

GCC countries today host some of the world’s biggest international sporting events, and more Arab female athletes are competing in them, as well as in other tournaments around the world.

“There is a huge interest growing for female sports in the Gulf region. And there is a huge female audience who would like to see more females on TV, who would like to understand sports from a woman’s perspective.” Csistzu added.

However, she has a positive message for young female reporters and journalists in the region.

“Now this is the time better than ever to try to step in and find your space,”  said Csistzu. “Be courageous enough to be yourself as a woman. You don’t have to resemble a man on screen, don’t have to talk like a man. Find your voice. Focus on the human beyond the athlete.”

Sawsan Saad, a sports reporter and stadium commentator in the UAE, told Arab News that she chose her career based on her love of sports.

“I used my passion for sports as a career, and I encourage other women to do that. There is a need for women to come into the sports media sector.”

She said that potential female reporters may be discouraged today, as they still believe the media is a male-dominated space.

“Courage is all that female journalists and reporters need today. Get the knowledge, and just go down to the field and be yourself, and you will shine. Sports reporting is different from any other — you can use the language you want, dress the way you want, you will not be in a studio and limited.”

Saad acknowledges that it remains a difficult sector to break into, and requires dedication and hard work.

“It needs long working hours and lots of travel,” she said. “That’s why the passion for sports here needs to be high. And also the competition with a man is harder than with a woman.”

According to Saad, with the number of female athletes rising steadily, it is only right that proportional representation should come from female reporters.

“Today there are a lot of Arab women athletes making it to international tournaments, and they need us as female journalists and reporters to highlight them in the Arab media. There are many stories that still need to be told,” she said.

 

Abdullah Alyassi, head of media relations at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, agreed there is a gap for female sports reporters, and said family and universities have to play a bigger role.

“Today women in our region have proven their value in all sectors,” he said.

“in sports, our governments have opened up for women tournaments, challenges and clubs, but still the culture needs to also change and encourage more females to have interest in sports. Media organizations need to include them more in sports journalism; the audience does not differentiate between female or male reporters or writers.

“Women journalists need to also take the step and not be afraid,” Alyassi added. “They can increase their knowledge in sports and take more courses, as they are available to all.”

