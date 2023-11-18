Drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike early on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service said.
The Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin, a focus of repeated recent clashes as tensions soar against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen operating out of Gaza.
“An armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces was struck by an (Israel Defense Force aircraft. Additional terrorists who fired and hurled explosive devices at the security forces were neutralized,” the military said.
Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the streets of Jenin, unleashing heavy fire and laying ambushes with explosives.
The military said that gunmen then fled in vehicles and ambulances toward Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, and that troops stopped one of the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital.
It released video footage of them searching a car at the hospital and finding M-16 rifles and ammunition.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands.
Separately, the military said Israeli soldiers had shot dead two gunmen who had opened fire at them from a car near the West Bank city of Hebron.
Bahrain crown prince calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said security would not be realized without a two-state solution
Prince Salman, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, also called for Palestinian elections once the war ends
MANAMA: The crown prince of Bahrain on Friday called for a “hostage trade” between Hamas and Israel in order to achieve a break in hostilities that he said could lead to an end to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa also said that security would not be realized without a two-state solution, in which he described the US as “indispensable” in achieving.
“It is a time for straight talking,” he said, urging Hamas to release Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza and for Israel in exchange to release from its prisons Palestinian women and children, who he described as non-combatants.
“The intention is to break so people can take stock, can bury their dead, people can finally start to grieve and maybe people can start to ask themselves about the intelligence failure that led to this crisis in the first place,” he said
Qatar has been leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages.
Bahrain established ties with Israel in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, driven in part by shared concerns over Iran. Bahrain is an important security partner of the US, hosting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
Prince Salman described the situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and condemned both Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack and Israel for the “air campaign” it launched in response.
He outlined what he said were red lines in the conflict, including the forced displacement of Palestinians, “now or ever,” an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, and a military threat from Gaza toward Israel.
Prince Salman, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, also called for Palestinian elections, once the war ends, that would lead to a “just and lasting peace” that he described as the establishment of an Palestinian state which he said would also lead to security and stability for Israel.
“This conflict has been an ongoing, open wound in the Middle East for the past 80 years,” he said.
More than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the coastal strip, according to Gaza health officials. Israeli authorities say 1,200 were killed on Oct. 7 and over 200 Israelis and foreign citizens taken hostage.
An exchange of hostages was the only way to achieve a necessary break in violence so that humanitarian aid like medicine, fuel to power medical machines, and food could be provided to the Palestinians in Gaza, Prince Salman said.
Turkiye ‘buying time’ with delay on Sweden’s NATO bid
Ankara putting pressure on US over $20bn fighter deal, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 17 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: The Turkish parliament’s decision to postpone a vote on Sweden’s NATO membership bid — the latest twist in an 18-month saga — has raised questions about the reasons for the delay and its potential implications.
Experts suggest the postponement may be linked to Turkiye’s hopes of buying $20 billion of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from Washington.
Turkiye plans to exert more pressure on the US to endorse the deal before approving Sweden’s bid to join NATO.
Officially, the postponement is attributed to MPs requiring further convincing on the issue.
Initially, the plan was for the committee to approve the accession protocol and send it to the parliament for ratification before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s signature.
However, an opposition lawmaker, Kursad Zorlu, said that Turkiye should not ratify the application ahead of another NATO member, Hungary, which is also withholding approval for Sweden.
The next NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels is scheduled for Nov. 28-29.
Before the Turkish parliamentary meeting, the speaker Numan Kurtulmus told his Swedish counterpart via video call that Ankara aimed to complete the ratification process “as soon as possible.”
Paul Levin, director of Stockholm University Institute for Turkish Studies, believes that the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, might have opted to delay the vote to avoid pushing through such an unpopular issue.
“They decided to postpone the vote to allow time to get more information about Sweden’s measures in response to Turkiye’s concerns,” he said.
Levin also highlighted a worrying aspect for Stockholm in the wording used by AKP committee members to postpone the vote, referring to the “immaturity of the negotiations.”
This suggests a desire to continue negotiations to secure more concessions from Sweden.
In response to Turkiye’s security concerns, Sweden has tightened its anti-terrorism legislation, convicting individuals of inciting hatred by burning the Qur’an and financing terrorism.
Additionally, Sweden froze a bank account of a Kurdish group due to its ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.
Experts say that the delay in the NATO accession process could have consequences for Turkiye’s relations with NATO and Washington.
“There is already a high degree of irritation with Turkiye in NATO capitals and Washington for what is widely seen as its obstructionism on this and many other matters. This delay can only amplify those sentiments,” Levin said.
According to Levin, if the delay continues, the US might sell F-35 fighters to Greece, while ignoring Turkiye’s request for the F-16s.
“Generally speaking, Erdogan’s transactional approach often allows him to extract concessions from allies in the short run since no one wants to ‘lose’ Turkiye,” said Levin.
“However, this approach comes with a high reputation cost in the intermediate to long term.”
Although the Biden administration signaled approval for Turkiye’s pending request to buy F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits, the US State Department has yet to formally notify Congress of the sale.
Turkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said that Turkiye expects the sale to be finalized “without any preconditions and as soon as possible.”
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the US, said that Sweden’s accession to NATO has turned into a trilateral negotiation between Ankara, Stockholm, and Washington.
“With Sweden having fulfilled as much of Turkiye’s conditions as it politically can, the Turkiye-US track now drives the process,” he told Arab News.
“While both Ankara and Washington publicly reject this notion, the link between Turkiye’s request to purchase a new fleet of F-16s from the US and its ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession is no secret. While positive signals are coming from Ankara, the stars are yet to be lined up,” he said.
According to Unluhisarcikli, the crisis in the Middle East has left Erdogan open to opposition criticism that Turkiye’s economic problems have made him “too soft” toward the West.
“In turn, Erdogan’s positive remarks about Hamas have made it more difficult for the Biden administration to pass Turkiye’s F-16 request through Congress,” he said.
“Both Biden and Erdogan can deliver on these two issues if they choose to put enough political capital into the process, but Turkiye has local elections in five months, and the US is approaching a presidential election cycle,” he said.
“We are closer than ever to see Sweden as a new NATO ally, but a little more political will is needed not only in Ankara but also Washington,” he added.
Turkiye’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler announced on Thursday that Turkiye plans to buy 40 Typhoon fighter jets produced by four European countries, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Approval from all four is needed before the sale can go ahead.
Turkiye is reportedly in talks with the UK and Spain, but Germany objected to the idea, reportedly over concerns that the the aircraft could be used for non-NATO missions.
Erdogan was visiting Germany on Friday for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
After being excluded by the US from the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Turkiye aims to meet its fighter jet needs from alternative suppliers.
This includes developing its fifth-generation fighter jet and, in the interim, replacing its aging F-4 Phantom fighter jets with the Eurofighter Typhoon.
NEW YORK CITY: Israel must allow clean water and fuel supplies into Gaza “before it is too late,” a UN expert warned on Friday, as he called on Israeli authorities to stop using water as a “weapon of war.”
Under international law, intentionally depriving the civilian population of the conditions required to sustain life with the aim of bringing about their destruction is classified as an act of extermination and a crime against humanity, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation.
“Every hour that passes with Israel preventing the provision of safe drinking water in the Gaza Strip, in brazen breach of international law, puts Gazans at risk of dying of thirst and diseases related to the lack of safe drinking water,” he said.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has said that the total exhaustion of fuel supplies in Gaza, and the resulting lack of power, is having devastating effects, including the complete breakdown of water supplies, sewage-management systems, sanitation services, communications networks and healthcare facilities.
“I want to remind Israel that consciously preventing supplies needed for safe water from entering the Gaza Strip violates both international humanitarian and human rights law,” Arrojo-Agudo said.
“The impact on public health and hygiene will be unimaginable and could result in more civilian deaths than the already colossal death toll from the bombardment of Gaza.”
He cautioned that children, especially those under the age of five, and women are suffering the most as a result of the water and sanitation emergency.
“These frequently invisible casualties of war are preventable and Israel must prevent them,” he said. “Israel must stop using water as a weapon of war.”
According to UNRWA, about 70 percent of Gazans are having to drink contaminated water or salt water to survive. Many water-related facilities throughout the besieged territory have ceased operating, including: two of the main public sewage-pumping stations in the south, plus several others; 60 wells in southern Gaza; two main desalination plants, in Rafah and the central Strip; and the Rafah wastewater treatment plant.
“People are already suffering from dehydration and waterborne diseases due to salinated and polluted water consumption from unsafe sources,” Arrojo-Agudo said.
“Coupled with the massive displacement of thousands of people in recent days, this is the perfect scenario for an epidemic that will only punish innocents, once again.”
UNRWA has warned that humanitarian operations will begin to collapse this week as a result of lack of fuel. It is required to power numerous facets of the aid effort, including desalination processes, electricity generation, healthcare equipment, and the trucks used to deliver the crucial aid that arrives at the Rafah border crossing to the people of Gaza.
“The deaths of children from thirst and disease are less visible and more silent than those caused by bombs but are equally, or more, lethal,” Arrojo-Agudo said, as he urged the international community to ensure that Israel meets its obligations under international law.
“The fate of Palestinians in Gaza is in Israel’s hands.”
Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work
Israel shells southern Lebanese sites after Hezbollah missile attacks
Lebanese journalist facing prosecution over IDF interview condemns ‘judicial repression’
Israeli artillery responded by shelling areas in southern Lebanon, including Mays Al-Jabal, Rab Al-Thalathin, Bani Hayyan, and Houla
Updated 17 November 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claims to have caused “direct casualties” with a series of missile attacks on Friday targeting Israeli army outposts on Lebanon’s southern border.
Hezbollah struck military targets near the Ramim outpost, Al-Tayhat Triangle, Al-Burj outpost, and the Yiron settlement, and also targeted military outposts in Malkia and Metula.
The attacks were the latest in a series of confrontations that have taken place since Oct. 8 in parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli artillery responded by shelling areas in southern Lebanon, including Mays Al-Jabal, Rab Al-Thalathin, Bani Hayyan, and Houla.
Israeli planes raided the outskirts of the Chihine and Al-Dahira villages.
The Israeli Defense Forces claimed in a statement that it hit several “terrorist targets, including infrastructure, a weapons depot, and a military building.”
In other developments, Lebanese Al-Arabiya news anchor Layal Alekhtiar has described the issuing of a warrant against her as a “blatant political prosecution.”
Alekhtiar sparked controversy on Oct. 12 when she interviewed IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee — addressing him as “Mister” at the beginning of the interview and thanking him as “the IDF spokesperson.”
The journalist said later that she was notified of the warrant by the military public prosecutor in Lebanon following a complaint filed by Hezbollah under disguised names.
“This step is a blatant political prosecution in the form of judicial repression,” Alekhtiar said on X. “This has nothing to do with truth and justice.”
Those behind the warrant “are inflicting moral, national, and human disgrace on themselves,” she said.
She added: “They are the ones who plundered the state, bankrupted the people, and gave up the nation’s sovereignty and wealth. They are now covering up their crimes with fabrications to suppress freedoms.
“I am not afraid because I am Lebanese from now till doomsday and Arab until my last breath. You will not affect my freedom, dignity, and beliefs, no matter what you do.”
A judicial source told Arab News that Alekhtiar had been summoned for interrogation following a complaint filed by a group of ‘“ex-detainees.”
The warrant will expire in a month if the security body fails to locate her, the source said.
The source added: “However, the military court’s government commissioner can file a claim against her in absentia and refer the case to the investigating judge.”
Alekhtiar is currently living outside Lebanon.
Two Lebanese parties voiced support for the journalist.
The Progressive Socialist Party said that the issuing a search and investigation warrant against Alekhtiar “is completely unjustified, and everyone should adhere to freedoms as a fundamental feature in Lebanon.”
The Lebanese Kataeb Party stressed its solidarity with “anyone subjected to the unjust and shameful campaigns against Lebanon by Hezbollah.”
The Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate has refused to intervene in the issue.
A source close to the syndicate said that “there are laws in Lebanon that penalize dealing with Israel. What Elekhtiar did falls under this category.”
According to the source, she “is now equal to those who deal with the enemy and who are being tried in Lebanon.”
The source said Alekhtiar should have apologized for doing the interview because she knew she would be held accountable in Lebanon.
“What makes matters worse is that this occurred during the peak of fierce attacks on the Gaza Strip, not during a time of relaxation and dialogue.”
Two days ago, the military court that is currently handling Alekhtiar’s trial released the detainee Mohammed Ayad from Hezbollah.
He was being tried for killing an Irish UNIFIL soldier in the Al-Aqabiya area in southern Lebanon in mid-December.
He was released on bail under the pretext of his “health condition.”
The defense had attached to Ayad’s release request a medical report indicating that he was suffering from an “incurable liver disease.”
The decision surprised the UNIFIL leadership, whose spokesman said they were making further inquiries.
The government commissioner to the military court, Judge Fadi Akiki, did not appeal the court’s decision.
“Accordingly, any party, especially UNIFIL, cannot object to the release,” added the source.
“Rather, it must wait for the court’s ruling on the case to object before the civil judiciary and only to obtain compensation.”
Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, malnutrition in Gaza under Israeli assault
Even if they survive childbirth, mothers and babies are not out of danger as shortages threaten health and development
The siege of hospitals and blocking of aid deprive women in labor of pain relief and premature newborns of incubators
Updated 17 November 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: What should have been a time of great joy and excitement has become a living nightmare for thousands of new and expectant mothers living under siege and constant Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.
For Layla, 28, whose name has been changed for her safety, bringing a new life into the world at a time of so much death and destruction fills her with dread. “What worries me most is falling in love with life, amid all the death, once I hold my baby,” she told Arab News.
Like 5,500 other pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, Layla is due to give birth very soon amid a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas that has devastated healthcare infrastructure and deprived the population of access to nutritious food, clean water and public sanitation.
The closure of hospitals and clinics under the intense bombardment and chronic shortages of electricity, fuel and medicine are among the biggest challenges faced by the roughly 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza.
As of Nov. 10, some 18 hospitals and 51 primary care centers across the embattled enclave are no longer operational, meaning fewer than 60 percent of hospitals and 30 percent of public health centers are operating to some degree.
Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director for Medical Aid for Palestinians, or MAP, a British charity operating in the Palestinian enclave, said that pregnant women in Gaza “face a dire reality, with limited access to essential health services amid a near-total humanitarian disaster.”
“With over 180 births daily and a staggering 235 attacks on healthcare infrastructure since Oct. 7, the situation is critical,” Shalltoot told Arab News. This leaves women deprived of emergency obstetric services and forces many to give birth in unsafe conditions.
“Closed hospitals force births in shelters, homes and streets amid rubble, raising infection risks,” she said. “Maternity hospitals, like Al-Hilo, face attacks.”
Hospitals in Gaza have been on the frontline of the conflict, overwhelmed by wounded civilians since the start of Israel’s military campaign, which came in retaliation for the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 and saw more than 200 people, both Israelis and foreigners, taken hostage.
Some 135 health facilities across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. Although these facilities are protected under international humanitarian law, Israel claims Hamas has been using hospitals, particularly Gaza’s largest, Al-Shifa, to host underground command centers.
Hamas and medical staff deny these facilities are being used to store weaponry, conceal hostages, or move fighters along a sophisticated network of tunnels. Israeli forces who took control of Al-Shifa on Wednesday are yet to provide evidence to support their claim.
There are at least 650 patients, including 22 in intensive care and 36 premature babies, at Al-Shifa, according to local media, in addition to some 400 medical staff. More than 2,000 Gazans have also taken refuge within the facility.
Amid the destruction and shortages, made worse by Israel’s restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, physicians have been forced to take extreme measures, such as performing cesareans without anesthetic or pain relief.
“Some women face complications while giving birth, and to stop the problem and because there are no (capabilities), tools, (or) time, (physicians) are faced with the extreme option to take out the uterus,” Soraida Hussein-Sabbah, gender and advocacy specialist at ActionAid Spain, told Arab News.
At Al-Awda Hospital, the only provider of maternity services in northern Gaza, doctors performed 16 cesarean C-sections last weekend under extremely challenging circumstances, according to local media.
Hussein-Sabbah said that although there are many trained and specialized obstetrics physicians and nurses in the Gaza Strip, as well as private and public maternity hospitals, “these cannot operate normally right now.”
Despite this, “any specialized person found in a shelter, or any place… will continue serving as much as possible,” she added.
Elaborating on the dangers of conducting cesareans under such extreme circumstances, Zaher Sahloul, head of MedGlobal, a US-based medical NGO, said that while “doctors typically try to deliver as fast as possible,” performing such surgery requires them to “cut through multiple layers” and then “suture multiple layers.”
Performing such an operation without anesthetic, or even a partial dosage of pain relief, would be agonizing.
“It is, as you can imagine, an extremely traumatic experience, something that would be associated with PTSD,” Sahloul told Arab News. Medical professionals are also forced to discharge new mothers within three hours, which poses additional risks.
New mothers are typically monitored for a minimum of 24 hours because the postpartum period is associated with various complications, including hemorrhage. Even before the latest outbreak of violence in Gaza, “the two biggest causes of (maternal) deaths were bleeding and sepsis,” said Sahloul.
“The lack of water and sanitation puts them at an even higher risk of infection and sepsis. (Hospitals) do not (even) have any blood to transfuse these patients if they start to have complications.”
Even if they survive the ordeal of childbirth in these conditions, mother and baby are not out of danger. The lack of hygiene facilities, nutritious food, clean drinking water, safe sleeping spaces, and other basic comforts and necessities threaten health and development.
Fatty acid and vitamin deficiencies in lactating mothers can compromise newborns’ immune systems, putting them at risk of communicable diseases as well as cognitive development challenges, said Sahloul.
Fatema, another woman trapped inside Gaza, has resorted to using clean clothes to manage discharge as she lacks access to sanitary towels. Embarrassed, and with limited privacy, she has then buried those clothes, she told ActionAid.
More than 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced since Oct. 7, according to the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA. Many have set up makeshift tents outside hospitals, while others have squeezed into the corridors of schools or have slept out in the open.
MedGlobal’s Sahloul warned that with limited access to food and water, malnourished women face the risk of “preterm delivery,” which is also associated with fetal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.
Shalltoot of MAP, meanwhile, cautioned that as access to obstetrics services becomes increasingly difficult, “maternal deaths will rise, stress-induced complications soar, and malnutrition worsen, affecting childhood survival.” Moreover, “without fuel, premature babies relying on neonatal care face a life-threatening crisis.”
She added: “Maternity care at Al-Awda Hospital hangs in the balance. Doctors report a surge in premature births due to the bombing of homes, a heartbreaking crisis where premature deliveries are performed while mothers lay dying.”
Three premature babies at Al-Shifa died on Tuesday after the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit was knocked out of operation. The lives of at least 36 others are in danger amid a lack of electricity and fuel for incubators, according to the facility’s director.
With women and children making up more than 70 percent of the casualties — one in four of them women of reproductive age — access to maternal health services is critical, said Shalltoot.
“Gaza is in urgent need of support to protect the lives of mothers and newborns,” she said, adding that “a ceasefire is imperative for pregnant women and infants.”
She said: “Without immediate access to fuel, aid, and medical experts, we face the looming threat of infectious diseases. Mass starvation, treatable deaths and a healthcare system in ruins are imminent unless swift action is taken.
“Opening multiple crossings is crucial to prevent a humanitarian freefall. Our plea is clear — act now to avert a catastrophic crisis.”
MAP has delivered a range of items, including medications and medical disposables that can be used to support delivery and the treatment of women and babies. “With our partner in Gaza, Ard El Insan, we have released all of our medications and food items for malnourished children and their families,” Shalltoot added.
Save the Children and ActionAid have also called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian aid corridor.
“For this to happen, there is a need for a unified and coordinated call and pressure for the Rafah crossing to open, and the Israeli occupation forces to comply with international humanitarian law and allow for aid to come and civilians to be saved,” said ActionAid’s Hussein-Sabbah.
As of Nov. 14, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, of whom over 4,650 are children and more than 3,145 are women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. A total of 198 medics have also died.
Earlier this month, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, described Gaza as “a graveyard for children” and “a crisis of humanity.”
In a statement to Arab News, Save the Children said: “During this humanitarian catastrophe, civilians, especially children, continue to pay the heaviest price for the ongoing violence.
“Children are being killed at a devastating rate, whole families are being wiped from the registry, and a growing number of people, including children, are being left with no surviving family members.”
Attacks on schools and hospitals are considered “a grave violation against children by the UN and may amount to violations of international humanitarian law.”
Calling for an end to “the continued, systematic assaults,” the NGO said that “hospitals and schools cannot be battlegrounds, and children cannot be targets. Yet in Gaza, all three are attacked on a daily basis.
“Even during wartime, basic elements of humanity must prevail.”