You are here

  • Home
  • Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah
The Madinah multiplex is Empire’s second new cinema to open in the country this year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7x4u

Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah
  • The new location is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia, where it now has 112 screens
Updated 18 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Empire Cinemas has opened its first multiplex in Madinah. The new location, at Al-Rashid Mall, has 10 screens, 764 seats, and a children’s theater and play area. It is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia

“The opening of Empire Cinema’s branch in Madinah represents another important step in the company’s history as we expand our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gino Haddad, the CEO of Empire Cinemas, told Arab News.

“Not only does this give residents and visitors in Madinah an opportunity to watch the latest films in our venue, which is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art equipment, but also fits in line with the Saudi government’s Vision and supports the growth of the cinema sector.”

The Kingdom has made significant investments in cinema, and the wider entertainment industry, in the past few years through a range of initiatives, including the introduction of a $100 million film sector fund, which was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The cinema industry in Saudi Arabia experienced 30 percent growth during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period the previous year, according to a recent Ministry of Commerce report.

The Madinah multiplex is Empire’s second new cinema to open in the country this year, after its Riyadh-Rawaba venue. The company now has 112 screens across the country.

Topics: Empire Cinemas Saudi cinemas

Related

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Media
Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview
  • Layal Alekhtiar faced online hate campaign after interviewing Israeli official last month
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya news channel pledged its “full support” to anchor Layal Alekhtiar after an arrest warrant was issued against her by a Lebanese military prosecutor.

The warrant came a month after Alekhtiar interviewed an Israeli military spokesperson for the channel, Al Arabiya said in a statement on Friday.

IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, appeared on the channel amid the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza.

On Thursday, a Lebanese military prosecutor issued a warrant against Alekhtiar following a lawsuit filed by a group of journalists who accused the anchor of “communicating with enemy officials.”

Al Arabiya said the move “constitutes an attack on journalism and its fundamental values,” including the commitment to professional practices and balanced news coverage.”

The news network added that the warrant “is an attempt to intimidate journalists to prevent them from engaging in professional discussions and impartial news coverage.”

Among the journalists who filed the complaint against Alekhtiar was Lebanese reporter Hussein Mortada, who works for the Syrian News Channel, a Damascus-based state-run television station.

The lawsuit said: “Attorney Ghassan Al-Mawla has filed a report before the Military Court against the Zionist Layal Alekhtiar, who claims to be a journalist, for conducting an interview on the Hebrew channel (referring to Al Arabiya) with the Zionist killer, Avichay Adraee.

“Every communication is a contribution to the shedding of Palestinian blood, including children, women and the elderly, and we as detainees will not spare any of these traitors, and we will hold them accountable.”

Immediately after her interview with Adraee in early October, Alekhtiar was subjected to a barrage of criticism on social media, particularly from Hezbollah supporters, with some accusing her of being a traitor and an Israeli spy.

Lebanese government insiders advised Alekhtiar, who is now in Dubai, to avoid returning to Lebanon as she could face arrest.

In an interview with Arab News last month, Alekhtiar said that other Lebanese journalists, as well as Palestinian media professionals, have previously interviewed Israeli officials.

It was important to “get a second point of view” to achieve balanced reporting, she added.

“Currently I can’t go to Beirut; journalists and politicians have advised me not to go to Lebanon because I will be arrested,” she told Arab News.

“People are trying to intimidate journalists. They’re saying: ‘Look at what we can do, we can stop you and prevent you from entering the country’.”

Topics: Al-Arabiya press freedom Lebanese journalist

Related

Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Media
Lebanese journalist receives threats, travel ban for interviewing Israeli official
Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury dies at the age of 62 after battle with cancer
Media
Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury dies at the age of 62 after battle with cancer

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
Updated 18 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders

Sharjah Media City chairman highlights Shams’ role as catalyst for next-gen leaders
  • Al-Midfa said that he looked forward to “opening new avenues of partnership with different media organizations in this field.”
  • “We do have a lot of initiatives in our work, and every year there is an update,” he told Arab News
Updated 18 November 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

ABU DHABI: Khalid Omar Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Media City, or Shams, has told the Global Media Conference that the free zone authority is acting as a launch pad to encourage young entrepreneurs in the media and creativity business.
Al-Midfa said that he looked forward to “opening new avenues of partnership with different media organizations in this field.”
“We do have a lot of initiatives in our work, and every year there is an update,” he told Arab News.
“This is actually the whole purpose for us as being a launching pad for companies, for startups, for entrepreneurs to start their journey in the media and creativity business.”
Al-Midfa said that he hopes to expand Shams’ partnerships “not only within the Emirates, within the Gulf, but also on an international level.”
Shams was established in 2017 as a free zone authority and multi-use media city in Al-Messaned, Sharjah. Its primary objective is to bolster licensed companies by offering training courses and innovative solutions.
Al-Midfa said that although Shams operates independently, it seeks alignment with the UAE national digital media strategy.
He highlighted cultural initiatives to disseminate Sharjah’s message globally, while also empowering young entrepreneurs.
“This message (is) propagated via clever intellectuals working in the media sector and having the plans, having the knowledge, having the required infrastructure for them to talk to the world at large,” Al-Midfa said.
“This actually constitutes a small part of soft power. And we believe that by empowering these young entrepreneurs, these companies, we are propagating this message of Sharjah and of the whole of UAE.”

Topics: Global Media Congress Sharjah Media City Khalid Omar Al-Midfa entrepreneurs media

Related

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
Middle-East
Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event
Media
UAE’s Global Media Congress returns for 2023 event

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine

Welsh songstress Charlotte Church vows to sing in solidarity with Palestine
  • Church urged her Instagram followers to promote voices from Palestine
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Welsh singer and songwriter Charlotte Church has pledged her support for the Palestinian people.

In an Instagram video on Thursday, she urged her followers to watch footage from Gaza and the West Bank, and to amplify Palestinian voices during, “this genocide that is happening in front of all of our eyes.”

The 37-year-old songstress told fans, “do not look away,” adding that was the least that people could do about what was happening to children “caught in this geopolitical insanity.”

Appearing to hold back tears, Church called on viewers to keep raising their voices against what was happening in Palestine, and to amplify Palestinian voices.

Also in the video, she said that starting on Nov. 20, she would be offering weekly singing sessions “for the liberation of Palestine and the liberation of the Palestinian people.”

Since the attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has reportedly killed more than 11,250 Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, including at least 4,630 children.

Israel’s actions, including attacks on hospitals, have sparked global condemnation, with UN experts expressing concerns over “the failure of the international system to mobilise to prevent genocide.”

Topics: Gaza

Related

Update Gaza communications down again as Israel searches Al-Shifa hospital
Middle-East
Gaza communications down again as Israel searches Al-Shifa hospital
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
Media
Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries

Interview: Spotify MENA’s managing director on company celebrating 5 years in Mideast

Interview: Spotify MENA’s managing director on company celebrating 5 years in Mideast
Updated 17 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

Interview: Spotify MENA’s managing director on company celebrating 5 years in Mideast

Interview: Spotify MENA’s managing director on company celebrating 5 years in Mideast
  • Streaming giant has transformed from a global service to a more local one now, says Akshat Harbola
Updated 17 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Global streaming platform Spotify is celebrating its five-year anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa region this month.

Akshat Harbola, Spotify’s managing director for MENA and South Asia, recently took the reins, replacing Claudius Boller, who left earlier this year.

Having previously worked at consultancy and tech firms such as McKinsey and Google, Harbola was Spotify’s first employee when the company launched in India in 2019, and has since worked in multiple roles within Spotify, with the most recent being head of strategy for Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

During the last five years, there are three key developments that have defined the company’s foothold in the regional market, he told Arab News.

Firstly, Spotify has transformed from a global service to “essentially a local music streaming service now,” which means that content consumption patterns in each market reflect the local demographics, he added.

In Egypt, for example, 70 to 80 percent of Spotify’s top charts are made up of Egyptian music, with Egyptian pop being the most popular genre in the country.

Secondly, the MENA region has “excellent funnel health,” which is based on how users engage with the platform and considers factors such as sharing activity, time spent and playlist creation.

For example, user-generated playlists increased by more than 240 percent, and time spent on the platform increased by 652 percent in Egypt, 205 percent in the UAE, and 187 percent in Saudi Arabia, between 2019 and 2023.

Lastly, overall growth metrics are strong, with streaming of regional music growing by 170 percent between 2019-22 and podcast streaming growing by 224 percent between 2021 and 2023, Harbola said.

“We fundamentally believe that this market overall has very strong structural markers,” such as youth forming a high share of the overall population and high digital penetration in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.

Moreover, the MENA region’s burgeoning music industry fueled by efforts from local governments “gives us continued confidence that the next five years will be as exciting as the last five years,” he said.

The region had the fastest-growing music industry in 2021, and third-fastest growing in 2022, representing the highest share for streaming of any region globally at 95.5 percent, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

As the company becomes more local, it has invested to not only support the growth of users, but also artists. Programs like RADAR Arabia, EQUAL Arabia and the Fresh Finds playlist are dedicated to supporting the growth of fresh artists and music, from across genders and age groups.

While RADAR Arabia supports emerging artists, EQUAL Arabia spotlights women artists through global partnerships, activations and more.

The latest initiative is the Fresh Finds playlist, which was launched in August, to find and encourage people at the start of their careers, such as Lebanese-Ukrainian artist Maro, as well as Leil, FL EX and Tageel.

Through these programs, Spotify aims to provide “an equal platform and launch pad depending on who you are” by providing editorial support — which helps artists to be discovered on the platform — as well as marketing, Harbola said.

Most recently, Spotify announced Saudi artist Zena Emad as its EQUAL Arabia Ambassador for September and promoted her work on a billboard in Times Square, New York City, ahead of Saudi National Day.

These programs are part of Spotify’s investment in the region, which also includes marketing campaigns in Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the last six months as well as partnerships with key events and organizations like the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh.

The company is also continuing to invest in localization efforts, Harbola said, which includes factors like choosing the right dialect and pricing model, as well as constantly improving algorithms.

Spotify is also rapidly expanding its partnerships, having gone from 200 partner integrations to 2,500 in the last four years, including with the likes of PlayStation, Google Home and Alexa, he added.

And that is paying off, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where 30 percent of gamers stream music while playing — significantly more than in any other market.

Spotify thinks of its platform as having three key differentiators: The freemium model, personalization and ubiquity.

While subscriptions are the “biggest revenue generator, advertising is a very significant contributor” globally, Harbola said.

“Most users want to use Spotify because we are personalized, and so we need to make sure that our back end is well trained on the content that is coming out of the region and we continue to make investments in that direction,” he added.

The last one, ubiquity, is perhaps more crucial now than ever as Spotify looks to the future, because what it means, Harbola said, is that “we want to be available at any touchpoint that a user might consume music at.”

Topics: Spotify music streaming Arab artists

Related

Spotify will allow AI-generated music on platform unless it impersonates real artists, says CEO
Media
Spotify will allow AI-generated music on platform unless it impersonates real artists, says CEO
Spotify highlights rising talents by naming Zena Emad as September’s EQUAL Arabia Ambassador
Media
Spotify highlights rising talents by naming Zena Emad as September’s EQUAL Arabia Ambassador

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries

Gaza headed for ‘total communications blackout in days’ as Israel continues to block fuel deliveries
  • Paltel Group, one of the few telecoms service providers still operating in the territory, says it has very little fuel left to power its few remaining generators
  • Human Rights Watch urges Israel to allow deliveries of ‘desperately needed fuel,’ warning that a comms blackout would further jeopardize Palestinian lives
Updated 16 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Gaza is expected to face a complete communications blackout by the end of this week as a result of fuel shortages, Paltel Group, one of the few telecoms service providers still operating in the territory, told Human Rights Watch.

Paltel, which operates telecommunications companies Jawwal and Hadara, said on Wednesday that its few remaining operational generators will stop working soon when what little remaining fuel it has runs out.

HRW called on the Israeli government to urgently allow deliveries of “desperately needed fuel” to Gaza, warning that a total communications blackout would further jeopardize Palestinian lives. It also urged authorities in in the country to refrain from “deliberately shutting down or destroying telecommunications systems” in the besieged territory.

Residents of the Gaza Strip have faced telecommunications disruptions for more than a month, as a result of the relentless Israeli airstrikes that have followed the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7. Israel has damaged core communications infrastructure, cut electricity supplies, prevented fuel deliveries, and shut down internet access, HRW said.

“Intentional, blanket shutdowns or restrictions on access to the internet violate multiple rights and can be deadly during crises,” said Deborah Brown, a senior technology researcher at the organization.

“Prolonged and complete communications blackouts, like those experienced in Gaza, can provide cover for atrocities and breed impunity while further undermining humanitarian efforts and putting lives at risk.”

They can also hamper efforts by civilian, humanitarian and civil society groups to identify and document the dead, HRW added.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that lack of access to tools required for documenting and quickly reporting abuses can contribute to increases in violence and atrocities. The UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression said that in some cases, shutdowns might be intentionally implemented to conceal human rights abuses.

Shortly after the Hamas attack last month, the Israeli government declared a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off power and other basic necessities, including food and water supplies, in what UN experts and humanitarian organizations described as “collective punishment” of the population in the territory.

Disruption of telecoms services began in the immediate aftermath of the attacks on Oct. 7. The following day, Al-Watan Tower, which contained the offices of at least one telecommunications company, was destroyed by an airstrike.

On Oct. 9, Israel destroyed a Paltel office, and a day later airstrikes targeted several telecoms installations, leaving Gazans reliant on a single network for mobile and internet connections. The only power plant in Gaza ran out of fuel on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 27, as Israel launched its land invasion of Gaza, the territory was hit by a complete communications blackout that lasted about 34 hours, the longest of the conflict so far.

Paltel told HRW that “when service was restored, without our intervention, it was quite clear that these disruptions resulted from deliberate actions perpetrated by Israeli authorities, and it happened twice afterwards.”

A blackout on Nov. 1 lasted more than eight hours, and another on Nov. 5 more than 15 hours. Paltel said both of those blackouts were the result of interference by Israel with cables connecting Gaza to the internet.

Another complete blackout in northern Gaza, on Oct. 29, was blamed on a generator failure following Israeli airstrikes.

The blackouts have also delayed the delivery of humanitarian aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

They are making an already severe humanitarian crisis even worse by depriving people of access to reliable safety information, emergency medical services, and contact with family and friends inside and outside of Gaza, it added.

Topics: Gaza

Related

Update 2.2m people need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP video
Middle-East
2.2m people need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP
Special UN security council calls for ‘urgent and extended’ humanitarian pauses in Gaza
Middle-East
UN security council calls for ‘urgent and extended’ humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Latest updates

REVIEW: Once again, Hollywood villainizes the Arab in ‘The Crown’ Season 6
REVIEW: Once again, Hollywood villainizes the Arab in ‘The Crown’ Season 6
Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh
Pakhtunkhwa claim title as 2023 Saudi National Cricket Championship concludes in Riyadh
Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza
Saudi foreign minister calls for ending escalation in Gaza
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation
Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.