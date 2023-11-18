Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods

You are here

Thousands of residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao gather in Shariff Aguak in the southern Philippines in solidarity with Palestine.
  • Rally covered several locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • People of Bangsamoro to shun Israeli products and brands linked to Israel
MANILA: Residents of the southern Philippines rallied on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians and committed to boycotting products from Israel and countries that support its war on Gaza.

The rally covered several locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao — an area of the predominantly Catholic Philippines that is home to the majority of the country’s 7 million Muslims.

The rally was organized by Bangsamoro Action Against Injustice — an alliance of political, civil-society, and private-sector organizations — and began with a motorcade from Cotabato City in Maguindanao del Norte province, which crossed six towns to end in Shariff Aguak in neighboring Maguindanao del Sur.

“At the venue in Shariff Aguak, an estimated 10,000 people converged at the provincial gymnasium, but there were more outside, and we believe we surpassed 20,000 participants,” Abdul Basit Benito, BAAI communications officer, told Arab News.

The residents of Bangsamoro can relate to the suffering they see in Palestine, as the region was, until 2014, at the heart of an armed conflict that lasted more than four decades.

“That’s what motivated us to make a call to hopefully stop the violence against our Palestinian brothers and sisters: We have already experienced that violence will not bring anything good,” Benito said. “No matter what religion, no matter what group, tribe, or nationality you belong to, when you see what is being done — the massacres, destruction of property, even children not being spared — it really slices your heart. Whoever is not touched, maybe he should ask himself if he is a human.”

Since last month, daily Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 12,000 people and injured tens of thousands more in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas, which governs the enclave.

Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

Emran Mohammad, president of the Bangsamoro Communication Network — a member of BAAI — said the organization was calling on Philippine authorities to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The people of Bangsamoro cannot just watch nor keep silent or do nothing with what is happening in Palestine where people are collectively punished mercilessly,” he told the participants while reading the BAAI’s manifest.

“As the Zionist Israeli government intensifies its genocidal acts and ethnic-cleansing campaign against the Palestinians ... we declare economic war against the apartheid Zionist regime and the Zionist Israeli government and their allies.”

Mohammad said the people of Bangsamoro will “take pride” in avoiding Israeli products and international brands that directly or indirectly support Israel, which he claimed included McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Burger King, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola.

“We will no longer buy, eat or drink any of their products,” he said. “Eating or drinking the products of any of these companies is like eating the flesh and drinking the blood of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

Several groups affiliated with BAAI have already been boycotting these products and companies for the past two weeks, BAAI communications officer Benito told Arab News.

“I already received a call from the owner of a franchise of one of these companies here in Cotabato asking for a dialogue. So, this means that our campaign is effective,” he said.

Trade relations between Israel and the Philippines have been on the rise, with $534 million worth of goods traded in 2022. Officials from both countries expect the volume to reach $1 billion in 2024.

Seeing the demand in the Philippines for Israeli products and technology, Tel Aviv opened the Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines in Manila in 2021 to further boost commercial ties.

Topics: War on Gaza Philippines

White House blasts Musk's 'hideous' antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
  Musk on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth"
WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, while major US companies including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”
That conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”
The White House accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie ... one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, referring to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.
In addition to Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they also were pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, was also pausing its ads.
IBM on Thursday halted its advertising on X after a report found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.
Advertisers have fled the site, formerly called Twitter, since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Representatives for Musk and X on Friday again declined to comment on his post.
“When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on Thursday.
Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas after last month’s attack, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism.
Musk, chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and founder of rocket company SpaceX, has blamed the Anti-Defamation League for the ongoing drop in advertisers, without offering any evidence.

 

Topics: antisemitic Elon Musk White House

UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad.
Tariq Ahmad.
UK minister Tariq Ahmad to meet Middle East counterparts in Bahrain, Qatar

Tariq Ahmad.
  The minister will meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added
LONDON: British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Ahmad will travel to Bahrain and Qatar for talks on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Saturday.
The minister will also meet with his Middle East counterparts, including the secretary general of the Arab League, the statement added.
The visit follows the UK’s commitment of an additional 30 million pounds ($37.38 million) in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, the FCDO said.

 

Topics: Lord Tariq Ahmad

New clashes in Myanmar's Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar's Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN

New clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state displace 26,000: UN
  The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead
YANGON, Myanmar: Renewed fighting this week between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic minority armed group has displaced more than 26,000 people in western Rakhine state, the United Nations said on Friday.
Ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the military “have resulted in the displacement of 26,175 people” across Rakhine, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.
AA fighters launched attacks on security forces in Rakhine and neighboring Chin state on Monday, ending a shaky cease-fire and opening another front as the military battles opponents in the north and east.
UNOCHA said at least 11 people had been killed in military shelling of AA positions since Monday.
On Thursday junta troops shelled the town of Pauktaw, 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of state capital Sittwe, and shot at it from helicopters after AA fighters briefly seized the police station, residents told AFP.
The military took control of the town later in the day, and on Friday local media cited residents saying that around 50 people had been detained and an unknown number were feared dead.
UNOCHA said 19,000 people had been displaced from Pauktaw.
“Virtually all” roads and waterways connecting Rakhine townships have been blocked, UNOCHA said, adding most humanitarian activities in affected townships had been suspended.
It added more than 100 people had reportedly been detained by junta authorities since the renewed clashes.
For years the AA has fought a war for the autonomy of the state’s ethnic Rakhine population in their home near the border with Bangladesh.

Since last month AA fighters, in alliance with two other armed ethnic minority groups, have been battling the junta across a swathe of northern Shan state near the border with China.
The alliance, which includes the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) has seized towns and blocked vital trade routes to Myanmar’s northern neighbor.
The offensive has galvanized other opponents of the military, with clashes spreading to Myanmar’s western and eastern borders in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.
On Friday anti-coup fighters in eastern Kayah state said they had torched a courthouse in the state capital Loikaw amid clashes with security forces in and around the city.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about the widening conflict.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians

Pope to meet relatives of Hamas hostages and Palestinians
  The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his "spiritual closeness" during the two meetings
  "With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will meet next week a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas and another of relatives of Palestinians in Gaza, the Vatican said Friday.
The 86-year-old pontiff wants to demonstrate his “spiritual closeness” during the two meetings, which will take place on the margins of his weekly audience at the Vatican, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
“On the morning of Wednesday, November 22, on the sidelines of the general audience, Pope Francis will meet at separate times with a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and a group of relatives of Palestinians suffering from the conflict in Gaza,” he said.
“With these meetings of exclusively humanitarian nature, Pope Francis wants to demonstrate his spiritual closeness to the suffering of each one.”
Bruni cited the pontiff’s comments last Sunday that “Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace.”
The Palestinian militant group Hamas took about 240 people hostage when it attacked Israel on October 7, breaking through Gaza’s militarised border to kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas in response, and its air and ground campaign has killed 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Topics: War on Gaza pope Hostages Hamas Israelis

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been 'let down'

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been 'let down'
Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
  'No one can come in, and no one can leave the base,' says one refugee
  Ministry of Defence spokesperson: 'We are working closely across government to support their resettlement'
LONDON: Afghan refugees who were relocated to the UK from Pakistan have been “dumped” in military bases across the country, The Independent reported on Friday.

Charity chiefs and military officials say the move is a betrayal of Afghans who served alongside British and Western forces during the campaign against the Taliban.

About 3,000 Afghans with ties to Britain’s military are set to be relocated to the UK from Pakistan.

They had fled their homes to neighboring Pakistan following the Taliban takeover, and as fears mounted over the potential for revenge attacks against Afghans who worked with Western forces.

But since some of the refugees arrived in Britain, hundreds of Afghan veterans have been “dumped” and “segregated from their new community” inside military barracks across the UK, said Steve Smith, CEO of charity Care4Calais.

Behind barbed wire fences at sites in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Blackpool and Staffordshire, the “betrayed” veterans are being held back from “starting their new lives,” he added.

Smith warned that the government had “let down Afghans who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.”

One refugee living in a military base told The Independent that he had struggled to access medical help, turning to a charity volunteer to work out how to contact the authorities for antibiotics.

He added: “There is no way to leave. No one can come in, and no one can leave the base. We’ve not been told anything about how long we’re going to be here; they just put us here for an unknown period of time. There’s nothing to do here. We are just staring at the walls right now.”

Some of the Afghan arrivals have been rehoused in military homes — the goal of the relocation plan, dubbed Operation Lazurite — but many remain in barracks and are unable to leave. Some have been told they must endure a six-week wait before being given permanent homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for eligible Afghan families upon arrival to the UK, which includes access to a 24-hour support network, deployed Medical Liaison Officers and interpreters. We are working closely across government to support their resettlement.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

