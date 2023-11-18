You are here

  Australian divers 'injured' by Chinese navy's use of sonar

Australian divers 'injured' by Chinese navy's use of sonar

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar
The Australian government has expressed its serious concerns to the Chinese government over what it called the unsafe and unprofessional conduct earlier this week, Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a statement on his official website. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
Australian divers 'injured' by Chinese navy's use of sonar

Australian divers ‘injured’ by Chinese navy’s use of sonar
  • Analysts fear a collision or other accident could spark an international incident and escalate into conflict
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
BEIJING: Australia on Saturday accused the Chinese navy of likely causing minor injuries to Australian naval divers by operating its sonar while they were trying to clear fishing nets from their ship’s propellers.

The Australian government has expressed its serious concerns to the Chinese government over what it called the unsafe and unprofessional conduct earlier this week, Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a statement on his official website.

The US, Canadian and Australian militaries have complained multiple times about what they say have been dangerous actions by the Chinese navy and air force in the western Pacific. Analysts fear a collision or other accident could spark an international incident and escalate into conflict.

The HMAS Toowoomba stopped in international waters on Tuesday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone after fishing nets became entangled in its propellers, the defense minister’s statement said. The naval frigate had been helping to enforce UN sanctions in the region.

As diving operations were underway, a Chinese destroyer moved toward the Australian ship and was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a way that posed a risk to the divers and forced them to get out of the water, the statement said.

“The divers ... sustained minor injuries likely due to being subjected to the sonar pulses from the Chinese destroyer,” it added.

Sonar uses sound waves to obtain an image in the water. At high levels, those can cause dizziness, hearing damage other organ damage.

Australian Sen. James Paterson, a member of the opposition Liberal Party, noted the incident came shortly after a visit by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Beijing to improve his country’s ties with China.

“On one hand, China says it wants a better relationship with Australia and on the other hand it takes dangerous maneuvers that put the safety of Australian personnel at risk,” he told reporters.

Topics: Australia divers Chinese navy

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe
Updated 7 sec ago
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe
Updated 7 sec ago
PARIS: Thousands of protesters took part in rallies across France and Britain on Saturday calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, while hundreds of others turned out again in cities across Europe.
Protests have been held across Europe since the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel unleashed the latest Gaza war.
Several thousand people marched through central Paris in torrential rain behind a banner saying, “Halt the massacre in Gaza and West Bank, immediate cease-fire.”
“France must immediately call for a cease-fire so that the guns go silent,” said CGT union secretary general Sophie Binet, one of several union leaders to speak at the rally.
The CGT estimated that 60,000 people rallied in the capital and a further 40,000 gathered in dozens of other towns across the country.
In Marseille, AFP saw several hundred people stage a minute’s silence for Palestinian victims of the war, while in Toulouse more than 1,200 people took part in a march, according to police.
Israel says Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and took 239 hostage when they stormed across the border on October 7.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says around 12,300 people have died in the Palestinian territory in Israel’s relentless military response, more than 5,000 of them children.
Elsewhere in Europe, organizers said around 4,000 people marched in Geneva, lighting candles displayed as a map of Gaza in front of the United Nations’ European headquarters.
One large banner read “Stop Genocide in Gaza,” and many shouted “Free, free Palestine!” in English.
Two rallies were held in Amsterdam, one urging a cease-fire for Gaza, another demanding the release of the Hamas-held hostages, though police said the protests were calm and no arrests were made.
Several thousands marched in Lisbon, many also shouting in English “Palestine will be free.”
“I think the injustice toward Palestine, for the past 75 years, is incredibly severe,” said Maria Joao Ralha, 64.
A few hundred people marched through Warsaw, with the protest culminating in a rally in front of Israel’s embassy in Poland.
In Istanbul, which has seen massive protests called by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging an end to Israel’s campaign, about 100 people lit flares and held up anti-war banners under heavy rain outside the Israeli consulate.
The rally was called by football supporter groups, which often play an important role in Turkish protests.
All Israeli diplomatic staff left Turkiye last month as a security precaution.
In Britain, the protest numbers were smaller after more than 300,000 people staged a pro-Palestinian march in London last Saturday.
One targeted an office where the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, holds meetings, with protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Cease-fire now.”
Some held placards reading “Stop the war in Gaza” and “Starmer — blood on your hands” amid a heavy police presence in the Camden area of north London.
Starmer, a former human rights lawyer whose party is predicted to win an election expected next year, has refused to call for a permanent cease-fire, sparking a string of resignations from his top team.
Instead, he has called for a humanitarian pause to Israel’s bombardment to allow aid in for the 2.4 million people in Gaza.
One protester at the London event, Nicoleta, 36, held a placard reading “Bombing hospitals is a crime.”
“Because I’m a health care provider I’m here to defend the hospitals, the innocent civilians, the children in incubators,” she said.
The rally was one of many smaller protests organized nationwide by the Stop The War Coalition.
London police said on Saturday they had now made 386 arrests since the October 7 attacks.
Showing support for Hamas is an offense in Britain, as the organization is considered a terrorist group.

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry

No anomalies in Germany’s aid to Palestinians — Foreign Ministry
  • Germany has provided humanitarian aid totalling around $175.6 million
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s Foreign Ministry has scrutinized humanitarian aid payments for the Palestinian territories and has not detected any misuse, the ministry said on Saturday.
“The review of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians has been completed and there have been no anomalies regarding possible indirect aid for terrorist organizations,” the ministry said.
Germany has provided humanitarian aid totalling around 161 million euros ($175.6 million) for people in Palestinian territories.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Gaza strip humanitarian aid

Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline

Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline

Ukraine says two killed in Russian strikes near frontline
  • The attacks came as Kyiv’s air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight
  • As a result of the first two strikes, four local residents were injured, and a fire broke out in a residential building
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said two first responders were killed and at least seven people injured in Russian rocket strikes on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday.
The attacks came as Kyiv’s air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight — the highest reported number in more than six weeks.
Ukrainian police said Russia fired a series of rocket strikes at the village of Komyshuvakha, close to the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia claimed to have annexed last year.
“As a result of the first two strikes, four local residents were injured, and a fire broke out in a residential building,” they said in a statement.
“When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, Russians conducted another strike. Two emergency service workers were killed, and three more were injured.”
Separately, Ukraine’s air force said Saturday it shot down 29 of the 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones — also known as “kamikaze drones” because they are packed with explosives to detonate upon reaching their targets — fired by Russia.
According to its figures, that is the most drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack since September 30.
An energy facility was hit in the southern Odesa region, with the resulting fire quickly extinguished, Ukraine’s emergency services said.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had shot down 20 Ukrainian aerial drones over Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, and seven naval drones in the Black Sea, off the annexed peninsula of Crimea.
Ukraine also said Saturday that its forces “continue to hold positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river.”
Ukrainian and Russian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the vast waterway in the southern Kherson region for more than a year, after Russia withdrew its troops from the western bank last November.
Ukrainian forces have staged multiple attempts to cross and hold positions on the Russian-controlled side — with officials in Kyiv finally reporting a “successful” breakthrough last week.
“Our defenders are consolidating their positions and firing on the occupiers,” the general staff said in a Saturday morning briefing on its operations on the eastern side of the river.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia drone rocket strike

Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods

Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods
Updated 18 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods

Filipino Muslims rally for Gaza, boycott Israeli goods
  • Rally covered several locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • People of Bangsamoro to shun Israeli products and brands linked to Israel
Updated 18 November 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Residents of the southern Philippines rallied on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians and committed to boycotting products from Israel and countries that support its war on Gaza.

The rally covered several locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao — an area of the predominantly Catholic Philippines that is home to the majority of the country’s 7 million Muslims.

The rally was organized by Bangsamoro Action Against Injustice — an alliance of political, civil-society, and private-sector organizations — and began with a motorcade from Cotabato City in Maguindanao del Norte province, which crossed six towns to end in Shariff Aguak in neighboring Maguindanao del Sur.

“At the venue in Shariff Aguak, an estimated 10,000 people converged at the provincial gymnasium, but there were more outside, and we believe we surpassed 20,000 participants,” Abdul Basit Benito, BAAI communications officer, told Arab News.

The residents of Bangsamoro can relate to the suffering they see in Palestine, as the region was, until 2014, at the heart of an armed conflict that lasted more than four decades.

“That’s what motivated us to make a call to hopefully stop the violence against our Palestinian brothers and sisters: We have already experienced that violence will not bring anything good,” Benito said. “No matter what religion, no matter what group, tribe, or nationality you belong to, when you see what is being done — the massacres, destruction of property, even children not being spared — it really slices your heart. Whoever is not touched, maybe he should ask himself if he is a human.”

Since last month, daily Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 12,000 people and injured tens of thousands more in Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group Hamas, which governs the enclave.

Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

Emran Mohammad, president of the Bangsamoro Communication Network — a member of BAAI — said the organization was calling on Philippine authorities to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The people of Bangsamoro cannot just watch nor keep silent or do nothing with what is happening in Palestine where people are collectively punished mercilessly,” he told the participants while reading the BAAI’s manifest.

“As the Zionist Israeli government intensifies its genocidal acts and ethnic-cleansing campaign against the Palestinians ... we declare economic war against the apartheid Zionist regime and the Zionist Israeli government and their allies.”

Mohammad said the people of Bangsamoro will “take pride” in avoiding Israeli products and international brands that directly or indirectly support Israel, which he claimed included McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Burger King, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola.

“We will no longer buy, eat or drink any of their products,” he said. “Eating or drinking the products of any of these companies is like eating the flesh and drinking the blood of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

Several groups affiliated with BAAI have already been boycotting these products and companies for the past two weeks, BAAI communications officer Benito told Arab News.

“I already received a call from the owner of a franchise of one of these companies here in Cotabato asking for a dialogue. So, this means that our campaign is effective,” he said.

Trade relations between Israel and the Philippines have been on the rise, with $534 million worth of goods traded in 2022. Officials from both countries expect the volume to reach $1 billion in 2024.

Seeing the demand in the Philippines for Israeli products and technology, Tel Aviv opened the Israel Economic Mission to the Philippines in Manila in 2021 to further boost commercial ties.

Topics: War on Gaza Philippines

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters
White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
  • Musk on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth”
Updated 18 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, while major US companies including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”
That conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”
The White House accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie ... one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, referring to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.
In addition to Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they also were pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, was also pausing its ads.
IBM on Thursday halted its advertising on X after a report found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.
Advertisers have fled the site, formerly called Twitter, since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Representatives for Musk and X on Friday again declined to comment on his post.
“When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on Thursday.
Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas after last month’s attack, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism.
Musk, chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and founder of rocket company SpaceX, has blamed the Anti-Defamation League for the ongoing drop in advertisers, without offering any evidence.

 

Topics: antisemitic Elon Musk White House

