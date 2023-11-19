You are here

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Golf superstar Tiger Woods will play the Hero World Challenge he hosts in the Bahamas, his first competitive golf start since the Masters. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
  • His TGR company announced his decision to take a sponsor exemption
  • The 20-man field is for the top 50 in the world ranking, though the tournament host — Woods — is exempt
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: Tiger Woods showed he could walk four days while caddying for his son. Now he has decided he is fit enough to try to play.

Woods announced on social media Saturday he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge, which starts Nov. 30 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

It will be his first time competing since he withdrew before the third round at the Masters after battling the wind and cold while playing on his injured right leg.

His TGR company announced his decision to take a sponsor exemption. The 20-man field is for the top 50 in the world ranking, though the tournament host — Woods — is exempt.

Woods had said in an interview with The Associated Press last week, when discussing his ownership of a team in the tech-driven TGL league, that his right ankle is pain-free after being fused in a surgery in April following the Masters.

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” Woods said. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

He compared it with when he had fusion surgery on his lower back. He said the L5 and S1 vertebrae were fine.

“But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do,” he said. “So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

Woods recently caddied for his son, Charlie, at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, sparking speculation that he was close to playing again.

Woods will be playing the Hero World Challenge for the first time since 2019. The holiday event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then he badly damaged his right leg in a February 2021 car crash outside of Los Angeles that threatened to end his career.

He returned a year later at the Masters and made the cut, and he played in two more majors, including what figures to be his final appearance at St. Andrews in the British Open.

He has said his tournament play would be limited, and he played only the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which he hosts, and the Masters this year before having surgery on his ankle.

Woods has not won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019, the year he won the Masters for his 15th major.

The Hero World Challenge is 72 holes with no cut.

Hataoka, Yang share 54-hole lead in LPGA Tour Championship

Hataoka, Yang share 54-hole lead in LPGA Tour Championship
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
AFP
Hataoka, Yang share 54-hole lead in LPGA Tour Championship

Hataoka, Yang share 54-hole lead in LPGA Tour Championship
  • Hataoka has held a share of the lead after every round in the elite season-ending event that opened with 60 golfers chasing a $2 million winner’s prize
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: Japan’s Nasa Hataoka grabbed seven birdies in a 7-under par 65 to maintain a share of the LPGA Tour Championship lead on Saturday alongside South Korean Amy Yang.

Yang had eight birdies in her 8-under par 64 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, joining Hataoka on 21-under 195 — three shots clear of overnight co-leader Alison Lee of the US.

Hataoka has held a share of the lead after every round in the elite season-ending event that opened with 60 golfers chasing a $2 million winner’s prize.

“I think the best is to just concentrate on my round and just keep that out of my mind and just do my golf,” said Hataoka, the world No. 18 who is chasing a seventh LPGA title but her first since 2022.

Hataoka said her ball-striking and putting were again spot-on, making for another good day despite a tricky change in wind direction and slightly faster greens.

She said she’d have to aggressive on Sunday, when her biggest challenge will be not to change the things that have kept her atop the leaderboard all week.

“My swing feels really comfortable,” Hataoka said. “Tomorrow I have a couple of keys, so I will focus on my keys, good rhythm and good targets.”

Yang, who powered into contention with a bogey-free 63 on Friday, hasn’t made a bogey since her opening hole on Thursday.

“I’ve been hitting the ball really solid and that really gave me lots of chances out there,” said the veteran who has won all four of her LPGA titles in Asia.

She admitted to feeling “quite nervous” being in contention, but didn’t feel pressure to duplicate or surpass her impressive second round.

“Because in golf you never know,” she said. “I did try my best just to stay present and when I decide to hit one shot just commit to it and go for it.”

Yang, who said painful tennis elbow in recent years, brought on by too much indoor rock climbing, had her wondering if her career might be cut short.

Now, however, she’s “100 percent fully back” and has a simple mindset as she chases her first title since Thailand in 2019.

“I don’t need to think about a lot of technical stuff or see where I am on the leaderboard or anything,” she said. “(I) just focus on what I have on each shot.”

Lee said she hit the ball well again, but “just couldn’t make the putts that I wanted to make.”

“I played with Nasa today. She played amazing,” Lee said. “Made a lot of really good putts. I saw her make some and it’s like, God, I want to make some, too.”

The American was just one stroke in front of China’s Lin Xiyu, who carded a second straight 66. Australia’s Minjee Lee and China’s Yin Ruoning both carded 69s and were level on 200.

A further two strokes back was a group on 202 headed by world No. 1 Lilia Vu, whose four LPGA titles in 2023 — two of them majors — have her closing in on Player of the Year honors.

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
Updated 18 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace hits career-best 12-under round to lead DP World Tour Championship
  • England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland are just one behind after day 3
Updated 18 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: Matt Wallace needed to shoot a bogey-free five-under par in tough conditions in the final round of Nedbank Challenge in South Africa last week just to get into the field for this week’s $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship.

On Saturday, he added another incredible chapter to his late surge, shooting a 12-under par 60 — the lowest round in the history of the tournament — to sensationally move to the top of the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old Englishman now has a chance to win the $3 million first prize, even though his 60 will not count as an official record because preferred lies was in play after Friday’s heavy rains in Dubai.

The leader was being chased by two of Europe’s biggest stars. England’s world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood, who now lives and practices in Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Norway’s world No. 4 Viktor Hovland, were just one behind at 15-under par. Both shot rounds of 66.

Wallace, winner of this year’s Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour, was seething after missing a short birdie putt on the seventh hole, but he channeled it in the best possible manner.

After a birdie on the eighth hole and a par on the ninth, he made the turn at three-under, before going on his birdie blitz.

On the par-4 10th hole, the world No. 87 made a long 30-footer for birdie, and never took his foot off the accelerator after that. He had a chance to shoot a rare 59, but his second shot on the par-5 18th hole went just right into the greenside bunker and he could only salvage a birdie from there. An eagle would have given him only the second 59 on the DP World Tour after Oliver Fisher’s in the 2019 Portugal Masters.

Wallace said the thought of a possible 59 never entered his head, and that he realized how close he was to making history when playing partner, Dan Bradbury, reminded him after the penultimate bunker shot.

“Kind of gutted now. It was a great opportunity to do it. I’ve done it at Moorpark on the West Course, which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special,” said Wallace. “And then I was told that someone has already made nine successive birdies (Bernd Wiesberger in the 2017 Maybank Championship). Well, I have a chance to make one on the first hole tomorrow and make it 10-in-a-row.”

Bradbury, who shot a 68 and was four-under par on the back nine, said shaking his head: “I shot a four-under, but it felt like a five-over! Incredible round by Matt. When they say ‘did not miss a shot,’ his back nine was just that.”

Wallace said it was fantastic that he now had a chance to win the tournament, for which he was in doubt of qualifying earlier in the year as he focused on playing on the PGA Tour in the US.

“Not to make any bogeys in the last two rounds is nice. I’m playing solid. I felt like my game was right there. And this proved that. I played in the Czech Republic (in August) and I was just kind of playing to keep my card on the DP World Tour as I played mostly on the PGA Tour this year. So, once I came second there, it kind of boosted me and then I wanted to make it to the DP World and now I’m here and we’ve got a chance to win tomorrow, which is fabulous.

“Money doesn’t drive me. It inspires me a little bit, but the bigger the tournament, I want to compete in them against the best players. I am happy we’re doing that this week.”

Both Fleetwood and Hovland have a point to prove in Sunday’s final round. World No. 15 Fleetwood has not won any title this year despite his consistent displays. And Hovland could become only the second player after Henrik Stenson in 2013 to win the Tour Championships on both sides of the Atlantic.

Fleetwood said: “It would be great. I’m very happy that I get to the final day of the year and I’m still playing well, still feeling fresh, still motivated and in contention. I take a lot of pleasure out of that.”

On the possibility of a Tour Championship double, Hovland said: “It would be cool. It’s been a crazy year. This is another big one and would be really nice to have it on the resume.”

Denmark’s Jeff Winther, assisted by two eagles on the back nine, moved into solo fourth place at 14-under after a round of 64.

Defending champion and world No. 3 Jon Rahm moved to tied ninth place with a bogey-free 67, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy finally came into his own with a 65 that elevated him to tied 19th place.

Topics: golf UAE Dubai DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
  • Dane recovers from slow start and breaks free of six-way tie with stunning eagle on 18th hole
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: Tommy Fleetwood, the Dubai-based world No. 15, was hoping to win his first title of the season in a tournament that he said was close to his heart, but the Englishman will have to battle the red-hot rising star of the sport, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who has similar ambitions.

Fleetwood and Hojgaard were both members of the winning European Ryder Cup team, and have had superb seasons.

Hojgaard has had eight top-10s this year and managed to secure his PGA Tour card in a limited number of starts, while Fleetwood, who moved to Dubai in late 2021 and established his Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates, has had nine top-10s. 

In Friday’s second round of the $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship, Hojgaard (66) made a stunning eagle on the par-5 18th hole to break free of a six-way tie at nine-under par.

The eagle, set up by a superb second shot from 217 yards to six feet, elevated him to 11-under, and two clear of five players on nine-under par total, including Fleetwood (66).

Others in tied second place included world No. 4 Norwegian Viktor Hovland (66), South African Thriston Lawrence (64), Frenchman Antoine Rozner (67) and Sweden’s Jens Dantorp (67). 

Fleetwood, warmly applauded on the golf course by members, staff and fans, said: “It’s always great to be here. No matter what you do in your career, I feel like a chance to win this tournament, it’s close to my heart now, is very special. 

“I always feel like the golf course brings out great champions, so the ultimate goal is to be one of those and put my name on the trophy. Halfway there, so enjoy that tonight and get ready to go again tomorrow. 

“I look at consistency as the most pleasing thing without sort of getting my fair share of wins. But I keep believing that there’s just a load waiting for me at any given time. And I think just continuing to put myself in those positions and continuing to do the correct things. Hopefully, at some point, get into the habit of winning.

 “It’s cool to be a part of this tournament. We live here now. The support from the members and everything, everybody that works at the golf club — it’s just great.” 

Hojgaard lit up the back nine of the golf course after playing even-par for the front nine. He birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th before the eagle on his final hole for a blistering 30. 

“It’s a little bit like last week as well. Had a slow start in every round. And then I just know that in every round, there’s going to be a run of birdies at some point with where my game is at. So, it’s about staying patient,” said Nicolai, who brother Rasmus shot 66 with eagle on the par-4 15th and the 18th. 

“It would be pretty cool to win my first title of the year here. I feel like that’s the only thing I missed this season. But there’s two rounds to go. There are a lot of really good players in this field I know they are going to be in the hunt the next few days. I’m going to keep grinding as much as I can.”

Conditions were easy, as the golf course played soft after a heavy downpour in the morning, and players made the most of it. Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain also shot a 66 to move to tied 13th place, but world No. 2 Rory McIlroy continued to struggle and was tied 34th at one-under par total.

Topics: golf UAE Dubai DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy in the spotlight despite trailing by 4 on day 1 of DP World Tour Championship
  • Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard in three-way tie at top of the leaderboard after shooting five-under-par 67s in Dubai
  • Quizzed about his decision to resign from PGA Tour’s policy board, McIlroy said: ‘Something had to give … I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now’
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: World No. 2 Rory McIlroy trailed the leaders by four shots after the opening day of the $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the DP World Tour, but the spotlight was still very much on the Northern Irishman, given events earlier in the week.

McIlroy, a two-time winner of the event, shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish the day tied for 15th. He started well, with three birdies in the first eight holes, but the rustiness as a result of not playing any competitive golf for six weeks since the Ryder Cup began to show after that, as unforced errors led to three bogeys.

Frenchmen Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon both finished the day bogey-free and topped the leaderboard after shooting five-under-par 67s. They were joined by one of the rising stars of the game, Nicolai Hojgaard from Denmark, who represented Europe at the Ryder Cup this year. He made six birdies after an early bogey on the fourth.

McIlroy, who said this week he was stepping down from the PGA Tour’s policy board, was grilled by the media after his round about the sudden announcement.

The four-time major champion said the role had been taking a lot of his time and energy and added: “Something had to give. There’s only so many hours in the day and there’s only so many days in the week, and I’ve got a lot going on in my life right now.

“I am trying to be a world-class golfer, trying to be a good husband and a good father. I’ve got a growing investment portfolio that’s taken up more of my time, I’m involved with the TGL (a new proposed golf league in partnership with the PGA). I’ve got a lot of stuff going on.

“With the policy board stuff, it’s taken more of my time than ever this year. I just feel like there are people who are able to spend more time and put more energy into it than I am right now. And it’s better if someone else takes that spot of mine.”

Meanwhile, Hojgaard, who finished fourth in his previous appearance at the event in Dubai, in 2021, is headed to the PGA Tour. He already secured his card from the limited opportunities he has had to play in the US, and was a leading contender at an event again last week when he finished second in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Johannesburg.

“I played really well today, drove it well and got on a run,” Hojgaard said after his first round in Dubai, during which he made five birdies in the first six holes of the back nine.

“You know there are a few chances out there, so it’s just about keep hitting good shots and staying in the present, and I feel I did a good job today.

“The Ryder Cup was huge for me. Spending time with the best players in the world and fighting for a common goal was amazing. Just being around those guys, seeing what they do, what do I do different and what do I need to work on — it gave me a lot of confidence going into the back end of the season here. You want to play with those guys but you also want to beat them.”

Due to weather concerns, the second round on Friday will be a two-tee start beginning at 11 a.m. UAE time.

Topics: DP World Tour Championship

LPGA to award $4 million to season finale winner next year under extension with CME Group

LPGA to award $4 million to season finale winner next year under extension with CME Group
Updated 16 November 2023
AP
LPGA to award $4 million to season finale winner next year under extension with CME Group

LPGA to award $4 million to season finale winner next year under extension with CME Group
  • The big increase — double what the winner gets this year — comes from a two-year extension with Chicago-based CME Group, which sponsors the season-long Race to CME Globe
  • Along with the winner receiving $4 million, the runner-up gets $1 million and all 60 players to reach the season finale are guaranteed at least $55,000
Updated 16 November 2023
AP

NAPLES, Florida: Already offering the single-largest payday in women’s golf, the LPGA said Wednesday that next year’s winner of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will receive $4 million, equal to the PGA Tour’s new signature events.

The big increase — double what the winner gets this year — comes from a two-year extension with Chicago-based CME Group, which sponsors the season-long Race to CME Globe.

The extension includes a purse increase to $11 million next year — up from $7 million. Along with the winner receiving $4 million, the runner-up gets $1 million and all 60 players to reach the season finale are guaranteed at least $55,000.

A year ago, second place paid $550,000 and last place was worth $40,125.

“As a long-standing supporter of women in business and sports, CME Group is pleased to continue our partnership with the LPGA to further elevate women’s golf,” said Terry Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group.

He said the prize increase “will make our event even more exciting for the players and spectators, while bringing more parity to the game.”

The LPGA prize money tops $100 million, and while a big part of the increase has come from the majors, the CME Group Tour Championship has always stayed in step, and in this case has gone beyond with the $11 million prize fund in 2024.

The PGA Tour embarks on a new schedule next year with eight signature events that pay $4 million to the winner. The Players Championship winner received $4.5 million this year.

“CME Group has been pushing the LPGA forward at every step of our evolution since 2011 and with this extension they are once again helping take the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports to unprecedented heights,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

Lydia Ko took home the $2 million last year. She did not qualify for this year’s CME Group Tour Championship, which is for the leading 60 players from a points race. All 60 at Tiburon Golf Club have a chance at the top prize by winning the tournament.

Topics: LPGA

