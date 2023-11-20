You are here

  • Home
  • Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a public conference event attended by Swiss president at the Lausanne University, on the major current social challenges of Europe, in Lausanne, on November 16, 2023. (AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a public conference event attended by Swiss president at the Lausanne University, on the major current social challenges of Europe, in Lausanne, on November 16, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkzvb

Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
  • Macron, whose country is a firm ally of Israel, reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire”
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, his office said Sunday.
Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group after it carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on October 7.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel during the attack and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
The retaliatory Israeli air and ground campaign has killed 13,000 people in Gaza, mainly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Macron, whose country is a firm ally of Israel, reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire.”
Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, the French presidency said.
The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.
Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7.”
Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the health ministry in Ramallah.
Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza France

Related

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
World
France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM, Arab ministers embark on foreign tour to end war in Gaza

Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military released security camera footage Sunday it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7 after being kidnapped during Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel.
Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel’s subsequent military operations in the Gaza Strip, with the army repeatedly saying Hamas uses it as a base, a claim the military has been under pressure to back up.
The militants and medical staff have denied that a command center is under the hospital.
The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.
In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the footage.
“Here you can see Hamas taking a hostage inside... they’re taking him inside the hospital,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing the two men as hostages from Nepal and Thailand.
“We have not yet located both of these hostages,” he added. “We do not know where they are.”
The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.
“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa hospital complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” the military and intelligence services said in a statement.
Hamas dismissed the footage. It had repeatedly said it had taken several captives to hospital for treatment, “particularly because some had been wounded in airstrikes” by Israel, senior political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq said in a statement.
“We have released images of all that and the army spokesman is acting as if he has discovered something incredible,” he added.
Earlier Sunday the Israeli army said “troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex,” which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door.
Hagari also gave more details about the death of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who was taken hostage. The army announced on Friday that troops had recovered her remains in the area of Al-Shifa.
Hamas said she was killed by an Israeli air strike, a claim denied by Israel which said the militants murdered her.
Hagari said Marciano was being held by the militants very close to Al-Shifa hospital.
“During ongoing combat in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa’s Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured,” he said, stressing that her injuries “were not life-threatening.”
Citing “concrete intelligence,” he said “Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered,” he said, with her body later dumped outside the hospital on an orange stretcher where troops found it.

Topics: War on Gaza

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say
  • On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Journalists

Related

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Middle-East
Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital

Israel says soldier executed, foreign hostages held at Gaza’s Shifa hospital
  • The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel stepped up accusations of Hamas abuses at the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital on Sunday, saying a captive soldier had been executed and two foreign hostages held at a site that has been a focus of its devastating six-week-old offensive.
At one point a shelter for tens of thousands of Palestinian war refugees, Al Shifa Hospital has been evacuating patients and staff since Israeli troops swept in last week on what they called a mission to root out hidden Hamas facilities.
Israel is also searching for some 240 people Hamas kidnapped to Gaza after an Oct. 7 cross-border assault that sparked the war.
One of these was a 19-year-old Israeli army conscript, Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered near Shifa last week. Hamas said she died in an Israeli air strike and issued a video that appeared to show her corpse, unmarked except for a head wound.
The Israeli military said a forensic examination found she had sustained non-life-threatening injuries from such a strike.
“According to intelligence information — solid intelligence information — Noa was taken by Hamas terrorists inside the walls of Shifa hospital. There, she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist,” chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
He did not elaborate.
In his televised briefing, Hagari said Hamas gunmen had also brought a Nepalese and a Thai, among foreign workers seized in the Oct. 7 raid, to Shifa. He did not name the two hostages.
CCTV video aired by Hagari appeared to show a group of men frog-marching an individual into a hospital, to the surprise of medical staff. A second clip showed an injured man on a gurney. Another man nearby, in civilian clothes, had an assault rifle.
Hamas did not immediately comment on Hagari’s statements. The Palestinian Islamist group, which runs Gaza, has previously said it took some hostages to hospitals for treatment.
Separately on Sunday, the Israeli military published video of what it described as a tunnel, running 55 meters in length and dug by Palestinians 10 meters under the Shifa compound.
While acknowledging that it has a network of hundreds of kilometers of secret tunnels, bunkers and access shafts throughout the Palestinian enclave, Hamas has denied that these are located in civilian infrastructure like hospitals.
The video showed a narrow passage with arched concrete roofing, ending at what the military, in a statement, described as a blast-proof door.
The statement did not say what might be beyond the door. The tunnel had been accessed through a shaft discovered in a shed within the Shifa compound that contained munitions, it said. A second video showed an outdoor shaft-opening in the compound.
Mounir El Barsh, the Gaza health ministry director, dismissed the Israeli statement on the tunnel as a “pure lie.”
“They have been at the hospital for eight days ... and yet they haven’t found anything,” he told Al Jazeera television.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Middle-East
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report
Middle-East
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says

Israel ‘hopeful’ significant number of hostages could be freed, ambassador says
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Israel is hopeful that a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas “in coming days,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“I’m hopeful we can have a deal in the coming days,” Herzog said.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its cross-border rampage into Israeli communities on Oct. 7, which prompted Israel to lay siege to Gaza and invade the Palestinian territory.

A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza is closer than ever, a White House official said on Sunday.

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said an agreement to free “considerably more than 12” hostages would also likely include an extended pause in the fighting and allow for the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Fighting raged on Sunday, with Hamas battling Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza’s largest refugee camp, the day after Israeli and US officials denied a Washington Post report that a deal had been reached.

“What I can say at this point is that some of the outstanding areas of disagreement, in a very complicated, very sensitive negotiation, have been narrowed,” Finer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

“I believe we are closer than we have been in quite some time, maybe closer than we have been since the beginning of this process, to getting this deal done,” he added.

But Finer cautioned: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Sensitive negotiations like this can fall apart at the last minute.”

“We’re talking about considerably more than 12 (hostages),” Finer told NBC.

“This could and would likely include an extended period of a pause in the fighting, a multiple-day period,” he added. “It would enable us, we believe, to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza. That’s a priority under any circumstances.”

Finer also said Israel should not conduct combat operations against Hamas in the south of Gaza until military planners have taken into account the safety of fleeing Palestinian civilians.

“In the event that Israel is likely to embark on combat operations, including in the south, we believe ... that they have the right to do that,” Finer told CBS’ Face the Nation program in a separate interview.

“We think that their operations should not go forward until those additional civilians, have been accounted for in their military planning,” he said.

Israel’s blitz has reduced swaths of the north to rubble, while some two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been displaced to the south.

Finer urged Israel to draw lessons from its military operations in the north of Gaza and provide enhanced protections for civilians by narrowing the area of active combat and by specifying where civilians can seek refuge.

On Saturday, Israel warned civilians in parts of southern Gaza to relocate as it girds for an offensive from the north.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal
Middle-East
Qatar Prime Minister says ‘minor’ challenges remain to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Updated 20 November 2023
AP
Follow

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
  • The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm
  • 25 of Gaza’s hospitals aren’t functioning due to lack of fuel, damage and other problems
Updated 20 November 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza’s main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations there.
The newborns from Shifa Hospital, where power was cut and supplies ran out while Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside, were receiving urgent care in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They had dehydration, hypothermia and sepsis in some cases, said Mohamed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, he said.
A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa for an hour Saturday said hospital corridors were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection for patients who were “terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation.” Twenty-five staff stayed behind.
The UN agency said the vast majority of patients had amputations or burns, and many wounds were severely infected, with antibiotics unavailable. Missions were being planned to evacuate the remaining people to southern Gaza in the next 24-72 hours, “pending guarantees of safe passage,” the WHO said.
Later Sunday, Israel’s army said it had strong evidence supporting its claims that Hamas maintains a sprawling command post inside and under Shifa. Israel has portrayed the hospital as a key target in its war to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza following the militant group’s wide-ranging attack into southern Israel six weeks ago.
The army said it found a 55-meter (60-yard) tunnel about 10 meters under the hospital’s 20-acre complex, which includes several buildings, garages and a plaza. It said the tunnel included a staircase, blast-proof door and a firing hole that could be used by snipers.
The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify Israel’s findings, which also included a pair of security camera videos showing what the military said were two foreign hostages, one Thai and one Nepalese, taken to the hospital following the Oct. 7 attack.
The army also said an independent medical report had determined that a female Israeli soldier, Cpl. Noa Marciano, whose body was recovered in Gaza last week, had been killed by Hamas inside the hospital.
Hamas and hospital staff earlier denied the allegations of a command post under Shifa. Critics describe the hospital as a symbol of what they call Israel’s reckless endangerment of civilians. Thousands in Gaza have been killed in Israeli strikes, and there are severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel in the besieged territory.
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed the Israeli military’s announcement and didn’t deny that Gaza has hundreds of kilometers of tunnels. However, he said, “the Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel.”
SHIP SEIZED
Israel’s military said Yemen-based Houthi rebels had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea sailing from Turkiye to India but said no Israelis were aboard and that it wasn’t an Israeli ship.
The Houthis said they had seized an Israeli ship and crew and took the vessel to the Yemeni coast but gave no details, other than to say it was treating the captives “in accordance with the teaching and values of our Islamic religion.” The Iranian-backed group had threatened to target Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office blamed the Houthis for the attack on the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier affiliated with an Israeli billionaire.
HEAVY FIGHTING IN THE NORTH
Heavy clashes were reported in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. “There was the constant sound of gunfire and tank shelling,” Yassin Sharif, who is sheltering in a UN-run hospital there, said by phone.
The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said 24 people were killed the day before in what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike on a school in a crowded UN shelter in Jabaliya. The Israeli military, which has repeatedly called on Palestinians to leave northern Gaza, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.”
“This war is having a staggering and unacceptable number of civilian casualties, including women and children, every day. This must stop,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on that strike and another on a UN-run school within 24 hours.
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. A further 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried in rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants; Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
HOSTAGE NEGOTIATIONS
About 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza and shattered Israel’s sense of security. The military says 63 Israeli soldiers have been killed, including 12 over the past 24 hours.
Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two were found near Shifa where there had been heavy fighting.
Israel, the United States and the Arabian Gulf nation of Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating a hostage release for weeks. “We are hopeful that we can get a significant number of hostages freed in the coming days,” Israel’s ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, told ABC’s “This Week.” He added, “We’re talking about a pause in the fighting for a few days, so we can get the hostages out.”
Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Sunday the “the sticking points, honestly, at this stage are more practical, logistical.”
WINTER ARRIVING
More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, is struggling to provide basic services to hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Seventeen of its facilities have been directly hit, the agency said.
Their misery has worsened in recent days with the arrival of winter, with cold winds and driving rain.
Over the weekend, Israel allowed UNRWA to import enough fuel to continue humanitarian operations for another couple of days, and to keep Internet and telephone systems running. Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the war, causing Gaza’s sole power plant and most water treatment systems to shut down.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday gave the clearest indication yet that the military plans to expand its offensive to the south, where Israel has told Palestinian civilians to seek refuge. Israel has repeatedly struck what it says are militant targets across the south, often killing civilians.
The evacuation zone is already crammed with displaced civilians, and it was not clear where they would go if the offensive moved closer. Egypt has refused to accept any influx of Palestinian refugees, in part because of fears that Israel would not allow them to return.
Palestinian-Canadian Khalil Manaa, 71, left Gaza for Egypt on Sunday. After fleeing to southern Gaza, he said he and relatives shared a crammed home of 40 people. “And there, we also were subjected to intense strikes. … A rocket hit our house,” he said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital United Nations

Related

Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Middle-East
Patients, staff and displaced leave on foot as Israel orders Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital evacuated
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report
Middle-East
Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting — report

Latest updates

Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN
Philippines’ Marcos says Myanmar a difficult problem for ASEAN
Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president
Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president
Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital
Israeli army unveils footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.