War on Gaza
War on Gaza

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
A humanitarian assessment team led by the World Health Organization visits Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The Gaza war death toll has reached 13,000. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza, the office of the French president said on Sunday.

The Dixmude will set sail “at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

A charter flight carrying more than 10 tons of medical supplies is also planned for the start of the week.

“France will also contribute to the European effort with medical equipment on board European flights on November 23 and 30,” the presidential office said.

It added that “France is mobilizing all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals.”

Macron on Saturday spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about ongoing negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu was also in Qatar on Saturday, leading the mediation efforts.

The French president and his Egyptian counterpart agreed on the “need to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and to reinforce coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and treat the wounded,” Macron’s office said.

Also on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel had suffered a “defeat” in its war against Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas, and that it was “a fact.”

In a speech at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force center in the capital Tehran, Khamenei said, “The defeat of the regime (Israel) in Gaza is a fact.”

“Advancing and entering hospitals or people’s homes is not a victory because victory means defeating the other side,” he said.

Khamenei charged that Israel “has so far failed” in achieving its declared goal of destroying Hamas “despite the massive bombings” of Gaza.

“This incapacity reflects the inability of the US and Western countries,” which back Israel, he added.

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the Oct. 7 attacks a “success” but denied any direct involvement. Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 revolution.

Khamenei said Israel has “killed thousands of children without any remorse.”

During his visit, the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace force unveiled new defense systems and drones, state media said, and Khamenei inspected a drone that carried the name “Gaza.”

The force also unveiled Fattah 2, an upgraded version of a hypersonic missile unveiled in June.

Topics: War on Gaza

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 
Updated 5 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 
  • The 2018 Miss Earth Philippines Air has been using social media to raise awareness 
  • She supported a booth at an international bazaar in Manila to showcase Palestinian heritage 
Updated 5 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen Zahra Bianca Saldua rallied support for Gaza in Manila on Sunday as she seeks to raise awareness about Palestine amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.  

Since last month, daily Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 11,800 people and injured tens of thousands more in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health authorities, with women and children making up two-thirds of the death toll.  

Saldua, who was crowned Miss Earth Philippines Air in 2018, supported a Palestine booth at the 2023 International Bazaar in Manila on Sunday, hoping to use the opportunity to raise awareness about her people and heritage.  

“We came in because we wanted also to boost the awareness, and it’s helpful if you see a Filipino face somehow to explain to the other people what’s going on (in Gaza),” she told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.  

“(The booth) gives (people) a chance to get to know a little bit more about the culture because some of them know it just from the news, they don’t know it from the humanity behind it, from the people behind it, the faces, the stories.”  

The booth, organized in collaboration with the Palestinian Embassy in Manila, was decorated with Palestinian flags and informative posters of popular cultural symbols, such as olive trees and the traditional embroidery known as tatreez.  

It also sells traditional Palestinian scarves and items featuring the watermelon, which has long been a symbol of Palestinian solidarity and resistance.  

“The watermelon is used as a symbol because it has the same color as the Palestinian flag. And that’s why we also have our watermelon symbols right now because it’s a sign of resistance, and people are learning so much because of our bazaar,” she said.  

Saldua, who has a Palestinian mother and a Filipino father, has also been using social media to counter misinformation about Israel’s war on Gaza. At the booth, she found much support coming from fellow Filipinos.  

“We’re just glad that despite what’s going on in social media, despite the ignorance of some people, they are standing with us and they are also sharing their prayers and their sympathy and solidarity, which is most important for us — the solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Saldua said.  

Some Filipinos said supporting the booth was indeed their way to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.  

“We bought a T-shirt as a gesture of our support and solidarity with them, even though we’re not there,” Jenna Arenen, a bank staff member visiting the bazaar, told Arab News. “It’s saddening and it’s a shame also that it’s 2023 and a war is still happening.”  

For Twinkle Ferraren, a Manila-based designer, what is happening in Gaza is “an awakening for the whole world,” she told Arab News.  

“I’m a human being and I believe that if you care for fellow humans, the Earth even, it’s just that — I think it’s basic. It’s not about taking sides, it’s about tapping into your humanity and really seeing what kind of world you want to be in,” she said.  

Topics: Philippines Zahra Bianca Saldua Gaza

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
Updated 19 November 2023
AP
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank

Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank
  • The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel as it mounts an offensive into Gaza with the goal of rooting out Hamas following its Oct
  • Demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza have staged protests around the country, including clashing this week with police outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee
Updated 19 November 2023
AP

WILMINGTON, Delaware: President Joe Biden says that achieving a cease-fire amid Israel’s war with Hamas “is not peace” and that an important key to lasting stability is a reunited Gaza Strip and West Bank that can be governed under “a revitalized Palestinian Authority.”
In an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post, Biden reiterated his position of recent weeks that a temporary halt to the fighting wasn’t a real possibility and wouldn’t ultimately advance greater US objectives. The president and top US officials have instead revived talk of working toward a two-state solution for the governance of Gaza.
Biden used the op-ed to offer more details on what the process of working toward that larger goal might look like.
“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden wrote. “I have been emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop, and that those committing the violence must be held accountable.”
He added, “The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”
The US is providing weapons and intelligence support to Israel as it mounts an offensive into Gaza with the goal of rooting out Hamas following its Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 people. Biden has spoken repeatedly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and says he’s working for the release of Hamas-held hostages, including some Americans.
At least 11,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.
Demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza have staged protests around the country, including clashing this week with police outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. Former campaign staffers who helped elect Biden in 2020, as well as current members of his administration, have signed letters urging a cease-fire. In the op-ed, Biden explained why he opposes the idea.
“As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace,” he wrote. “To Hamas’ members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again.”
Biden also noted that “an outcome that leaves Hamas in control of Gaza would once more perpetuate its hate and deny Palestinian civilians the chance to build something better for themselves.”
The president further argued that working to achieve longer-range goals that can rise above the current unrest would ultimately make the United States more secure.
“We must never forget the lesson learned time and again throughout our history: Out of great tragedy and upheaval, enormous progress can come,” he wrote. “More hope. More freedom. Less rage. Less grievance. Less war. We must not lose our resolve to pursue those goals, because now is when clear vision, big ideas and political courage are needed most.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog

Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog

Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog
  • Musk on Wednesday endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, drawing sharp condemnation, including from the White House
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk threatened on Saturday to sue media watchdog Media Matters and those who attacked his social media platform X, following moves by several large US companies to halt advertising on the site after being promoted alongside antisemitic content.
Musk and X have been under a microscope all week for antisemitic and racist content that has proliferated on the site since he purchased it in 2022.
Liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America said earlier this week that it found ads from IBM, Apple and others were placed alongside content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.
Musk on Wednesday endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people, drawing sharp condemnation, including from the White House.
“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp. will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk wrote in a post on X, without naming any other parties.
Numerous companies suspended ads in the last two days, including IBM, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global. Axios reported that Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, would do the same.
“This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers,” a statement posted by Musk said. He accused Media Matters of creating an alternative account designed to “misinform advertisers” about their posts.
Media Matters on Saturday said Musk was a “bully” who threatens “meritless lawsuits.”
“Musk admitted the ads at issue ran alongside the pro-Nazi content we identified,” Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said in a statement.
“If he does sue us, we will win.”
Musk has threatened legal action against other parties in the past, most specifically the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism, blaming it for X’s loss of ad revenue. He has not yet sued the ADL, however.
Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech, according to civil rights groups.
The White House on Friday condemned Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “hideous” antisemitic conspiracy theory, and accused Musk of an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
Musk is also CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, which has been hit by several lawsuits that allege rampant racial or sexual harassment of workers.
Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, the ADL said.

 

Topics: antisemitic Elon Musk Twitter

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters
Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings

Dozens of migrants wait at Finland-Russia border after Helsinki blocks crossings
  • The Finnish Border Guard erected barriers from midnight on Friday at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border posts
  • Despite the closure, dozens of migrants arrived on Saturday afternoon at the Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa crossings
Updated 19 November 2023
Reuters

HELSINKI: Dozens of migrants stood behind barriers at two crossings on Finland’s border with Russia on Saturday, the Finnish Border Guard said, after Helsinki erected barricades to halt a flow of asylum seekers it says was instigated by Moscow.
The Finnish government has accused Russia of funnelling migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States, an assertion dismissed by the Kremlin.
The Finnish Border Guard erected barriers from midnight on Friday at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border posts in southeast Finland, which account for most of the traffic between the two countries.
Despite the closure, dozens of migrants arrived on Saturday afternoon at the Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa crossings, and lit a campfire in sub-zero temperatures behind razor-wire barriers mounted by border guards, Finnish Border Guard told reporters.
In Nuijamaa, two people managed to breach the barriers and enter Finland, it added.
“We are currently improving the barriers so that something similar will no longer be possible,” Col. Mika Rytkonen said, according to Finland’s public broadcaster YLE.
Finland shares a 1,340-km (830-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border. Some 300 asylum seekers, mostly from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, have arrived in Finland this week, according to the Border Guard.
Four regular border crossings remain open for the time being, but asylum can now only be sought at two of those, in Salla and Vartius, further north, the Border Guard said.
On Saturday, 67 people arrived to seek asylum at the Vartius post, the local border guard unit said on X, formerly known as Twitter. A group of migrants arrived half an hour past the station’s closing time, local media reported.
“In this situation we had to let these people into Finland because Russia would not take them back,” head of the Vartius station, Captain Jouko Kinnunen, told Finnish channel MTV.
The Kremlin on Friday said Finland was making a “big mistake” by closing down border crossings and that Helsinki’s move was destroying bilateral relations.
In 2021, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused Moscow’s close ally Belarus of artificially creating a migrant crisis on their borders by flying in people from the Middle East and Africa and attempting to push them across the frontier — an accusation Belarus repeatedly denied.
European Union border agency Frontex on Friday told Reuters it would send officers to Finland to help safeguard the frontier.
Finance Minister Riikka Purra of the anti-immigration Finns Party on Thursday said Finland was ready to close all crossing points on the Russian border if necessary.
Finland’s ombudsman for non-discrimination this week said Helsinki still had a duty under international treaties and EU law to allow asylum seekers to seek protection.

Topics: Finland Russia migrants

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast

Rejected Rohingya boat sighted off Indonesia coast
  • Nearly 200 Burmese died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: A boat carrying Rohingya refugees that was forced back to sea earlier this week was sighted Saturday several miles off the coast of Indonesia’s westernmost region, according to a local commander.

The group of around 250 people from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived off Aceh province on Thursday, but residents told them not to land.

The boat traveled to another location in Aceh where a second group of residents again turned them back to sea late Thursday.

A naval commander in Aceh’s Lhoksemauwe city said on Saturday that the boat was spotted “this morning” and “looks similar” to the one turned back on Thursday, adding that it was heading east.

“At the moment (the boat) is not visible. Maybe it’s beyond the horizon,” Andi Susanto said.

“We are still observing the situation and ready to help if needed,” he added.

The whereabouts of the boat had remained unknown after it was turned away Thursday night.

The commander said the boat was believed to be a few miles off the coast in waters around North Aceh district.

“The permission for the ship’s arrival on the beach is not our authority. As in previous cases, it was handled by the local government with the coastal community and UNHCR,” said Susanto.

Thousands from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia via long and treacherous sea journeys, often in flimsy boats.

In a statement Friday, UNHCR called on Indonesia to facilitate the boat’s landing and provide lifesaving assistance to the refugees.

Indonesia, which is not a signatory to a 1951 refugee convention, says it is not compelled to accept arriving Rohingya refugees.

Locals have complained of lacking the resources to absorb hundreds of refugees into their communities. Nearly 600 Rohingya refugees have reached western Indonesia this week, with 196 arriving on Tuesday and 147 on Wednesday, according to local officials.

More than 2,000 Rohingya are believed to have attempted journeys to Southeast Asian countries in 2022, according to the UN agency.

Nearly 200 Rohingya died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings, it estimated.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Indonesia Coast

